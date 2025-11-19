Royalist: Princess Kate’s big business speech revealed a ‘glimpse of Queen Catherine’

The Princess of Wales stepped out yesterday for her Business Taskforce on Early Childhood. She “gave a speech” in which she yammered about how businesses should give their employees more time off to go on yachting and skiing holidays with their children. Some would call Kate out of touch, but I found her speech so revealing of her narrow worldview and utter inexperience in the professional sphere. Tom Sykes reacted to Kate’s speech differently though – he saw “a tantalizing glimpse of Queen Catherine.” After repeatedly ranting about the Duchess of Sussex in multiple Substack posts over a week and a half, Sykes is now attempting to turn a sow’s ear into a silk purse.
As amazing as it was to hear a member of the royal family essentially declare that love is all you need today, what was perhaps even more remarkable about a speech and solo appearance by Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was the obvious signpost it laid down for how she and William intend to reign as king and queen. It might even suggest to some that the moment is coming faster than King Charles’s office cares to admit.
Delivered at the Future Workforce Summit in London, this was Catherine’s most significant solo speech and cemented, for me, the feeling that a substantial transfer of power is underway inside the House of Windsor.
“Love is the first and most essential bond,” she told a room of Britain’s most powerful business leaders, telling them to “Imagine a world built on valuing tenderness.” All that was missing was a, “Wooohooo-oo-oo.”
Opening the summit, organized to encourage big businesses to invest in early childhood, the Princess said: “A loving home ultimately teaches us how to love and how to care, but every environment has the potential to shape our hearts. Every one of you interacts with your own environment: a home, a family, a business, a workforce, a community. These are the ecosystems that you yourselves help to weave. Imagine a world where each of these environments was built on valuing time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success. As business leaders, you will face the daily challenge of finding the balance between profitability and having a positive impact. But the two are not, and should not be incompatible.”
These are not the usual sentiments of a royal keynote at a corporate summit in the Salesforce Tower, and that is precisely the point. As unexpected as these words were coming from a senior royal, what I thought was truly striking about the Princess’s speech was the unmistakable shift in tone and pace it signals is coming to the royal family.
Anyone with two eyes can see that the sands of the monarchy are shifting. King Charles is fighting cancer and, much as the palace doesn’t like me to talk about it, is visibly older, more frail, and stepping back for longer periods. The tempo of royal work is changing, and the center of power is moving/has moved to the Waleses.
I think it is rather brilliant that she strode into the lair of an American tech giant and told CEOs that they had the equation wrong. She essentially argued that the raw materials of productivity begin not in data, but in affection; that better workers are built, quite literally, in the cradle. Her speech was actually a good answer to the endless question of what the royals are for: there is no way a politician could have said this stuff.
Throughout this year, I’ve reported on the rebalancing inside the family, in the face of considerable headwinds and cack-handed attempts at intimidation from the palace. The truth is that Britain has spent the past year watching Charles’s illness while their domestic media, stuck in a transactional relationship with the palace, has gaslit them into believing that he is fine.
Privately, few within the palace deny that the monarchy has entered its era of transition; indeed, many insiders’ days are now filled with little other than contemplating the inevitable question of what comes next. What happened at the summit today was a good glimpse of what that “next” may look like.
Over the weekend, Kate released her dumb “Autumn” video, as part of her Mother Nature video quartet celebrating the seasons. Even conservative British commentators asked themselves and their audiences: would the reaction to these videos be different if Meghan was the one saying these words and doing these things? And even they admitted that if Meghan did it, the British media would rip her apart. It’s the exact same sh-t with Kate’s Business Taskforce – if Meghan lectured business leaders about how they need to give employees more time off for family vacations, the reaction would not be “how regal!”
While I agree that King Charles is increasingly frail, this is completely false: Charles is “stepping back for longer periods.” He is not. Charles is frail and in poor health, and he’s still outworking William and Kate combined. William and Kate are the ones “stepping back for longer periods” and shrugging off work commitments to go on a million vacations. In that sense, Kate IS showing everyone what she’ll do as queen: barely work.
The mean girl talking about love and tenderness is such an oxymoron. I’m surprised lightning didn’t strike her dead.
I remember the love and tenderness she showed the props ( OKA school children) when it started bucketing down during WanK’s visit to the Natural History Museum this September.
Wonder whose topper is heavier? Hers or Amal’s? My money is on Amal’s. Oh, and the outfit is a complete miss.
Perhaps Kate’s crying out for William and the royals to love her. She does look really beaten down since her days of bullying Meghan. But, you reap what you sow. She behaved horrifically to her sister-in-law, so no sympathy here.
I’m sorry but I can’t get over her saying beteem (between) and povertability (profitability). Her diction is very bad! Blowing smoke up her backside is the worst thing the press can do for her. Great cause but totally wrong messenger.
I think it already has. I mean look at the girl. The Cousin It hair and that bone thin body swamped by the suit is scary. She needs help.
Agreed. Her thighs are so narrow that the slim cut trousers look almost baggy and the thickness of her hair extensions is at odds with the rest of her appearance.
I know commenting on appearance at all can be fraught and I am not shaming her. But considering the health challenges she has disclosed and the fact that she had a such a strong and toned body type in her youth it’s worrying to see. She is so painfully thin it is hard to look at.
Not to mention that she is in a family of grifters and slum lords. That family could feed the hungry, provide housing, fix up the trash heaps that they rent out. But the royals only know how to vacation, line their own pockets, and pretend to work a few days a year.
Bravo!!!!
Thinking about all that makes me sick to my stomach.
The British media as a whole cover Kate the same as Fox News and the right wing sphere cover Melania Trump. They pretend that everything they do is wonderful despite their limited English skills and ignore how it’s make work nonsense with no value.
In reality both women married to move up in the world and did nothing after that.
Kate is dim and people are going to have to pretend she isn’t. That’s what the future holds. Oh and also she will be taking holidays at taxpayer expense and acquiring many forever homes.
Melania originally did not sign up for being in public role, that’s her redeeming quality over Kate LOL
Kate only signed up for a speaking role to try and one up the biracial princess. Her word salad yesterday after 2 years away was pitiful. She glanced down 15 times in 26 seconds. All hail Queen Catherine the mumbler.
Lol, Sykes acts as if Kate will suddenly become a different person once she’s Queen, like a butterfly bursting from a chrysalis. But we’ve been seeing “glimpses of Queen Catherine” all along – dull, disinterested, inconsequential and lazy.
Exactly.
Spot on NIC919
Sykes had some decent commentary on the William / Charles rift since then he seems to have moved on to completely delusional nonsense to keep his paid subscribers happy. I’m in the UK and even here nobody cares about this speech. The Mail spent more time talking about her new ring stack than anything she had to say. We see Charles out and about all the time we hardly ever see William and Kate. I don’t know what this man in wittering on about 🧐 I’m not sure there is much point even following his commentary anymore it adds nothing to the conversation!
Even here he talks more about the waning power of Charles than he does Kate’s speech.
Agree that Sykes isn’t worth following, because he’s just monetizing hate for Meghan and uncritical royalist love for the Waleses.
She didn’t stride into a tech giant’s layer – there was a planned “summit” and she was there since supposedly she heads this Early Year BS. (its not BS in general but from her, yes it is.) And she gave a speech about…..about what? love? tenderness? How companies should consider the school run and yacht vacations when planning work schedules?
she’s never actually worked for a company so she can’t talk about what needs to change in a corporate environment.
but this is what her tenure as queen will be like…..overegging the pudding, constantly.
Is the lair in the room with us right now?
Also, when did she tell them that? All her speech was about was how the early years are important and hee passion for early years and business make profitability. I’ve already ranted about this (annoyingly) in a different thread but I just… omg 😂😂😭
*lair. omg how embarrassing lol.
And yes! she never told them they had the equation wrong. nothing as strong as that.
And the thing is….most corporations know on some level that happier employees are better employees and that work life balance helps with that – but many just don’t care. And they’re not going to care because of her speech if they don’t already. she’s not saying anything new here.
Are you kidding, Kate was there in this “summit” to deliver the earthshaking news that “a loving home teaches us how to love” and that “love is the first and most essential bond.” Now, how many people knew that, huh? Admit it, we all learned something. And to think that this pablum came from the woman who stood by unconcerned at the polo match when Meghan was a new mom with Archie.
Kate is part of the reason for the working lives of average Britons are not so great. The uk government gives that one family millions every year. This is money that could be used to improve daycare, healthcare education, etc.
Kate talking about tenderness at work when she can barely pretend to work herself is a joke.
I do not understand how the British public is not embarrassed as well as enraged by this woman. Worthless dribble spoken by her to what appears to be intelligent professionals.
“I think it is rather brilliant that she strode into the lair of an American tech giant and told CEOs that they had the equation wrong.”
Girl what? Tom Sykes is so delirious with hatred for Meghan that he can’t see the foolishness that Kate presents. She didn’t tell the tech giants anything, she was given a speech and she could barely read it. They want her to be like Meghan so bad and lie to themselves about who she really is — a lazy, selfish simpleton w/ no ambition or vision at all.
When Charles finally leaves this moral coil the press will be hurting even more, because Willy & Keen will do even less than they do now. Queen Kate my arse.
SURELY these journalists actually laugh at her behind her back. I am sure they have a chat group lamenting the drivel they are forced to write,no one that has integrity and respects the truth would feel alright about this.
Two days ago, Tom Sykes was moaning about how the nature video was annoying and crying about Meghan’s marketing for WLM and As ever where the holidays are all about, you guessed it, love and joy (a grown man btw) and now he’s all for “love and joy”? Pick a lane, idiot!
Also I’ve said this before and o have no remorse to say it again, this guys is probably one of the stupidest people o have ever come across
Also, I need to add: This is what education at Eton equates to…
Also im sorry but I just.. I need to rant here…
“There is no way a politician could have said that” say what? She hasn’t even said anything.
Also , where were the royals when Sure Start orograms were being closed across the country?
And also, didn’t an education centre have to close near forest lodge because of their move?
How can Sykes live with himself when he says nonsense like this about an over privileged useless woman?
Until the British free themselves from the cult of royalty they will never be a serious country or have a serious media.
I think one of the light bulb moments was when the Wales and Sussexes did that fab four panel. The way Meghan was so confident and gifted in public speaking made them look to the future and how incompetent Kate is going to look compared to Meghan.
That was the exact moment when the character assassination of Meghan started, pushed by William’s office. The one and only public appearance of the “Fab Four”, a moniker immediately buried under hundreds of articles about Meghan “breaking protocol, being difficult, mistreating staff” while “Kate came to the rescue, Meghan should take note and copy Kate, Kate is the biggest asset, the secret weapon, can’t put a foot wrong”.
The British media before that were of course racist (the Daily Fail just can’t help it), but positive towards Meghan. Her tours through the country were well received, the press wrote enthusiastic articles about her smile, the warmth towards the people coming to see her, the natural way she interacted with children and grannies all the same. This all ended right after Meghan dared to answer questions directed at her intelligent and eloquent. William looked like a thundercloud, Kate was happy to be ignored, Harry was proud. The press wrote “she stole the spotlight and didn’t let the others speak”.
Indeed! Thank you for this!
That should have been the moment when they put Kate into speech training and started to work on expanding her horizons. Instead, they decided to dim Meghan’s light.
Yup, I always look back at that moment as the beginning of the end. Sure the media was racist from the get-go but it was at this point W&K realized how terrible they looked in comparison and the jealousy and gate campaign began.
I think that it was not only how Meghan spoke but what she said about women having a voice, women being encouraged to use it and others being encouraged to listen. All things that fly directly into the face of the BRF, who prefer their women silent.
It’s always telling that in Carole Middelton’s first ever interview she spoke about how being a royal isn’t all about giving speeches. It was a clear dig at Meghan and how she had been lauded for her speaking skills. Carole chose the Telegraph for her first interview. Coincidentally, right around that time, The Telegraph also got the exclusive that “Meghan made Kate cry.” It’s pretty clear to see how the smear campaign got started. And that’s why I don’t see Kate and her mom as kind people. Nah, that’s some ugly behavior right there.
Yes Carole Middleton deciding to give the telegraph an interview and specifically commenting on giving speeches is why I will never believe that Kate was innocent in that fake crying story. She or her mother spoke with Camilla Tominey.
William telling Harry that it must have been Camilla their stepmother was a diversion from the true source.
This article is threaded with a lot of criticism.
No politician could say this, he writes. And I read it as, no politician would say this or they’d be laughed out of the room.
And this! “many insiders’ days are now filled with little other than contemplating the inevitable question of what comes next.” So they have nothing to do because their principles are doing so little.
He wrote this for the income but he’s not impressed with them at all.
You may or may not be right but, I say if one needs an electron microscope to see the criticism, then it “ain’t” much of a criticism.
Sykes deliberately misconstrued what Kate said. He writes, “She essentially argued that the raw materials of productivity begin not in data, but in affection; that better workers are built, quite literally, in the cradle.”
What Kate actually said was that business should *sacrifice* productivity for affection, at least in the short term, in the form of more parental leave, better work-life balance, etc. Because supposedly this would produce a next generation that’s more productive because they’re… more emotionally secure? confident? something something? Is there any actual evidence that emotionally secure workers are more productive instead of, you know, making healthy decisions to refuse long work hours?
Just shows how out of touch she is. Which maybe even Sykes realizes, because he mentions wooowooo and talks much more on the (dubious) change of royal tone.
They misstate her speeches all the time. A couple of years ago the telegraph reported Kate saying this: “Is it busy for everybody? Is everybody back in? There’s been a lot of illness going around, hasn’t there?” And yes, they used quotation marks to say it was a direct quote.
But video shows this is what she ACTUALLY said: “Is, um, is it busy, for everybody? Is, um, everybody, sort of, back in? Have you been, sort of, is, I’ve, there’s been lots of illnesses going around.”
The royals expect the press to lie about their laziness, dumbness, privilege, money laudering, pettiness, bullying, grifting, and full on rape. And the British press will comply. There is no journalism anymore, just paid public relations campaigns.
I saw someone describe this type of journalism as “servant journalism”. That sounded spot on considering the relationship between the royals and their mostly compliant subjects.
It continues to astound me that there are people willing to publicly blow smoke up the ass****s of this greedy family. And indicating “queen vibes” for this non-starter is just ridiculous.
As for KKKate’s look at this event, it boggles the mind that someone either didn’t give honest feedback or actually gave positive feedback. How much did that suit cost? It is ill-fitted and she is aware of how badly it sits on her body; look at how she holds the jacket.
Yes, I kept thinking “why is she holding that jacket”? Just button up the jacket and free up her hands. SMH I just can’t with this women’s 20-year long failure to launch! How anyone can make excuses for her laziness and ineptitude is beyond me.
So a woman who has never held down a proper job tells successful CEOs to the run their businesses. Wow!
She has never worked, who is she to lecture companies? She’s never experienced “9 to 5” workdays. She dressed up in a suit to pretend. Anyone else would have been laughed out of the room. She doesn’t have any rent to pay or ever needs to worry about bills, or buying her own clothes. She has handlers for every aspect of daily life including a full time nanny. This privileged position is insane. And there’s Meghan, hustling 24/7 and somehow she’s the bad person & let’s criticize every little thing she says & does, including going to a birthday party. I saw no other celebrities raked over the coals for going. I honestly think Kate is having some sort of mid life crisis.
If that’s a glimpse, then what a nightmare it will turn out to be.
Her contemporaries are Queen Mary, Queen Letizia and Queen Maxima. Kate is a joke compared to them.
It is better for the uk to not realize how much she pales in comparison.
Kate’s role here is to assure them that the most powerful people in their nation believe there is no contradiction between devotion to family and late-stage capitalism. They can all go home feeling good about themselves, and she can feel she’s done enough to deserve her next vacay.
look she is not a public speaker. honestly – that is not why william married her presumably.
this is the problem with having a monarchy. instead of having government based on merits and interest (people raising their hand and saying I like public speaking, I’ll do that role), you have people who are there by accident of birth or marriage, not skill or interest.
I think someone needs to check on Tom Sykes, he’s not okay.
So a glimpse of Queen Catherine eh? What we see is what we will get: a badly dressed, badly made up bag of bones who doesn’t seem to be able to hold a conversation or give a speech; someone who ‘works’ less and less each year ; someone incredibly out of touch with modern life seemingly interested only in vacations and acquiring property; someone who pontificates about love and tenderness and respect and is the exact opposite in her treatment of her BIL and SIL. Yes, so much regality to look forward to ….
I see no difference in the way that Tom Sykes reports on Kate than the royal rota. He may think he’s above the fray but he’s embiggening Kate in the same way that Becky English does. This is embarrassing. How is somebody with no work experience telling business how to include work-life balance and to bring lore into the workplace?
“A loving home ultimately teaches us how to love and how to care, but every environment has the potential to shape our hearts. Every one of you interacts with your own environment: a home, a family, a business, a workforce, a community. These are the ecosystems that you yourselves help to weave.”
That’s 100% artificial intelligence, according to ZeroGPT, an AI checker.
Whew! Princess SickNote is so underwhelming. It would help if she took the marbles out of her mouth, but how lame is it to actually have to READ the “welcome, thank you for coming” part?!?
Kate looks more frail than Charles does and she’s alleged to have finished her chemotherapy over a year ago and is able to go skiing and yachting with no problem. Even William looks more frail than Charles does sometimes. Sykes saying that this is an example of what to expect from William and Kate once they are king and queen consort, I would be very worried and concerned for those who will be funding this sh*t show. She’s still barely understandable with her crappy attempt at speaking posh with an aristo accent. She sounds as if she has marbles in her mouth and if you replaced her with a life size bobble head replica of herself no one would know the difference. I don’t even know what the purpose of this was for? Nothing she said had anything to do with business and making things better for young children and their families. Is she just going to go to random forums and tell the importance of early childhood needing a loving environment? Will we see her in parliament where this is the only place any of this would really matter because changes need to be made politically to really impact children’s and their families lives? I’m sorry but if this is what Sykes thinks is what’s to be expected of these two in the future then we can expect peace and love, silver sprayed flower tiaras and hugging trees. These are two of the most incompetent people I have ever seen in my life and Sykes and the other Rota trying to paint them as anything worth admiring or looking forward to only shows that they are all full of crap. Watching and listening to her was embarrassing and I don’t even like her, so to try and make it seem like a huge achievement is hilarious to me.
Tom Sykes: Catherine’s speech means that Charles is going to die, soon.
I’ve been wracking my brain trying to figure out what this look of Kate’s reminds me of and I finally got it – it’s Mama Partridge from the Partridge Family in her performance outfit.
Omg I can’t unsee it now! 🤣
Austin Powers outfit, cousin It wiglets. That’s all I got.
Nic919, I love how you group Melania with Kate in speaking a second language. We know Melania is speaking English as her second language, but Kate’s first language is English. But she’s mangled and twisted English into Posh English and she is the only one who understands it. I’d like to see a dictionary with translations of what Kate is really saying.
Her pants always look long in the crotch. Jeans look ok. But the dress pants are strange. Is she really that long in the rise?