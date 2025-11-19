“Cynthia Erivo wore Bottega Veneta to the GQ MOTY event” links
  November 19, 2025

  By Kaiser
  • Links

Cynthia Erivo wore Bottega Veneta to the GQ MOTY event. [RCFA]
Is Joe Jonas dating model Tatiana Gabriela? [Just Jared]
Ariana Grande’s 2026 tour could be her last. [Socialite Life]
I totally agree about Josh O’Connor – he has “it,” that indefinable sexiness and watchable quality, combined with the fact that he’s just a really talented actor. [LaineyGossip]
Gavin Newsom is doing a lot with Donald Trump’s “quiet, piggy.” [Buzzfeed]
Spoilers for the end of All Her Fault. [Pajiba]
Lucy Liu in polka dots! [Go Fug Yourself]
Ariana Grande on Good Hang with Amy Poehler. [OMG Blog]
A Sister Wife had a baby. [Starcasm]
Chris Stapleton has five kids? [Hollywood Life]
Ariana Grande kept something from Jonathan Bailey’s costume. [Seriously OMG]

7 Responses to ““Cynthia Erivo wore Bottega Veneta to the GQ MOTY event” links”

  1. CheekImplant says:
    November 19, 2025 at 12:30 pm

    She is extremely talented but I’m sad that she looks like a cast member from Ally MacBeal.

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    November 19, 2025 at 1:51 pm

    Arianna about to pull the Elton John “I’m Retiring (but not really)” tour shtick.

    Reply
  3. Mee says:
    November 19, 2025 at 3:03 pm

    Lucy Liu has a great movie out called Rosemead. She should be nominated she’s so good in it.

    Reply
  4. Mel says:
    November 19, 2025 at 3:12 pm

    She looks like a mash up between a brillo pad and a feather duster.

    Reply
  5. Old & Tired says:
    November 19, 2025 at 4:18 pm

    I knew Chris Stapleton was a family man bc the one time I saw him live (Houston Rodeo), his wife sang with him and was QUITE pregnant—he sang directly to her and it was very touching and romantic. I highly recommend his live shows as he’s actually king of a very good jam band, not just a country radio hit writer!

    Reply
  6. Chaine says:
    November 19, 2025 at 7:57 pm

    lol is she about to star in the next installment of Chicken Run?!

    Reply

