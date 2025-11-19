Princess Kate actually performed her business taskforce speech with some pizzazz

Here are more photos of the Princess of Wales out in London on Tuesday, where she made a business speech at her business taskforce for keen early years and business. While I thought Kate looked thin, tired and drawn in photos, I have to admit that I was surprised by her “enthusiasm” when I watched the video of her speech. Obviously, she didn’t write any of this, but she did read it beforehand and she tried to perform it with a little pizzazz.

This reminds me of the not-so-quiet debate about Kate’s Mother Nature videos and whether she or the palace employs AI for the voiceovers. I was ambivalent about the AI conspiracy (specifically with regards to the Mother Nature videos) but I think her speech here proves that she’s actually doing the voiceovers. I mean it. As for this speech… I said what I wanted to say about the text and message of it yesterday, which is that Kate is acting like a 40-something big-girl making a big-girl book report in front of big business leaders. She has no employment background or connection to business or the professional world. And you can tell. But hey, her speech was much better than her old speeches, which were full of mumbles, hair-tosses and hastily slurred words.

Meanwhile, making her big-girl speech was only one of TWO work things for Kate yesterday. Maternal Mental Health Alliance also published a letter “from Kate” in which she “highlighted the importance of the charity’s new exhibition exploring the topic of mental health in motherhood.” Far be from me to second-guess Kate’s busy schedule of school-runs and wig maintenance, but if she really wanted to highlight the work of MMHA, why wouldn’t she… organize an event with the charity and make a public appearance?