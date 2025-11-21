Justin Trudeau & ‘single mom’ Katy Perry are ‘making plans for the holidays’

A month ago, Justin Trudeau traveled to Paris to take Katy Perry out for her 41st birthday. They went to the Crazy Horse and they were photographed arriving and leaving. The whole thing felt weird, but this entire coupling and courtship has felt completely bizarre and performative. What’s even funnier is that Team Katy and Team Justin are narrating this courtship in the gossip media. We’ve been told that Justin really likes Katy and that he’s pursuing her, even traveling to multiple countries to get to her. We’re told that Katy appreciates his effort and she’s flattered by his pursuit. We’re told that Justin likes Katy for her mind, which is the biggest joke of all. Well, they’re still doing this. They’re making plans together for the holidays.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are preparing to spend some downtime together. After the pop star, 41, and the former prime minister, 53, were initially spotted spending time together in July, the pair have grown closer and are planning for the upcoming festive season.

Now, a source close to Perry tells PEOPLE, on Thursday, Nov. 20, that the pair are “making plans for the holidays.”

However, the source notes, that Perry is really “looking forward” to wrapping her tour.

“Without exaggeration, this year has been a whirlwind for her,” the source adds. “She hasn’t even had time to really think about her life after the tour.”

According to the source, Perry – who split from ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom earlier this year — will be focusing on her 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with The Lord of the Rings actor, 48.

“She’s a single mom now and a lot of that is going to come into focus next year,” says the source.

The same source told PEOPLE on Wednesday, Nov. 19 that the couple are spending time together “when they can.”

“Justin keeps making a big effort to see her and she’s excited about it,” the source told PEOPLE, noting that Perry “has a lot of fun with him.” The source added that their romance is “exactly what she needs right now.”

[From People]

This is all coming from Katy’s side, and please acknowledge that Katy doesn’t even seem to understand or know that Justin has three children from his first marriage? I’m sure his holiday plans are based more on his kids rather than Katy!! At least I hope that’s the case. But sure, Katy is a single mother now and she’s probably looking forward to wrapping her tour in a few weeks. I looked it up – she plans to go back on tour next June, so she’ll have a solid six months off. Will she use that time to figure out if she wants to be with a former Canadian prime minister?

16 Responses to “Justin Trudeau & ‘single mom’ Katy Perry are ‘making plans for the holidays’”

  1. Ameerah M says:
    November 21, 2025 at 9:42 am

    Who’s gonna tell her that he will probably be spending the holidays with his ex and their kids? LOL

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    November 21, 2025 at 9:45 am

    “He likes her because of her mind”. No I think he likes that she can bring him some connections. You know like Bezos and such. That’s my theory.

    Reply
    • Joanne says:
      November 21, 2025 at 10:19 am

      I don’t think the former PM of Canada needs Kate Perry’s connections. He’s held G7 conference and is widely in demand as a motivational speaker. He’s travelled and the world as PM and met with presidents, PM’s and other world leaders. What “connections” would Kate Perry have to offer him?

      Reply
      • Thinking says:
        November 21, 2025 at 10:21 am

        Yeah, he’s met Princess Diana and the late Queen. I think he’s good on that front…

      • Susan Collins says:
        November 21, 2025 at 1:26 pm

        What connections you ask? Not political or royal ones but very wealthy billionaires. Like I said Bezo and such.

      • Arpeggi says:
        November 21, 2025 at 3:18 pm

        He already had those connections. He’s a nepo baby and a very rich one. He’s been raised in those circles, even if hadn’t been PM, he’d known these people.

      • Joanne says:
        November 21, 2025 at 4:57 pm

        Susan Collins. Justin Trudeau was brought up with access to wealth, internationally important people such as the Aga Khan and many others. I’m not sure why you think if he had any interest in Bezos that he wouldn’t be able to contact him. It appears that you don’t really have much information about the circles former Pm Trudeau travels in or the influence he has if you think he needs Kate Perry to pave the way for him.

  3. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    November 21, 2025 at 9:50 am

    This sort of gossip really isn’t flattering for a serious politician.

    Reply
    • atorontogal says:
      November 21, 2025 at 10:09 am

      He is no longer a “serious politician”. He is now a private citizen, so he can pretty well do what he likes.

      Reply
      • Thinking says:
        November 21, 2025 at 10:20 am

        Yes, he can do what he wants. I think one of those things might involve turning her down for Christmas 🤣. Or she’ll have to spend it in Montreal or Ottawa.

  4. Alex Can says:
    November 21, 2025 at 9:54 am

    Trudeau will be with his kids. It’s pretty obvious he adores them.

    Reply
  5. Kitten says:
    November 21, 2025 at 9:58 am

    I don’t know why but I find gossip about these two so depressing lol.

    Reply
    • Jezz says:
      November 21, 2025 at 11:04 am

      I find it adorable. They are a cute match, and harmless.
      Everyone seems to be down on her now but I remember in her “prime” musicians really respected her musicianship. She can’t be that stupid.
      And he has always been a slightly lightweight, well-meaning person. (I’m canadian and voted for him all three times.)
      Both are dramatic, worldly, famous, good looking, and recently divorced. A fun couple to watch!

      Reply
  6. atorontogal says:
    November 21, 2025 at 10:11 am

    Granted her music is not my thing, neither is TS’s. But all I heard about everyday for 2 years was what happened last night at Taylor’s concert, as opposed to Perry, “oh, she’s still on tour?”

    Reply
  7. Thinking says:
    November 21, 2025 at 10:18 am

    His birthday is in Christmas, I believe….dun dun dun.

    Reply

