Justin Trudeau & ‘single mom’ Katy Perry are ‘making plans for the holidays’

A month ago, Justin Trudeau traveled to Paris to take Katy Perry out for her 41st birthday. They went to the Crazy Horse and they were photographed arriving and leaving. The whole thing felt weird, but this entire coupling and courtship has felt completely bizarre and performative. What’s even funnier is that Team Katy and Team Justin are narrating this courtship in the gossip media. We’ve been told that Justin really likes Katy and that he’s pursuing her, even traveling to multiple countries to get to her. We’re told that Katy appreciates his effort and she’s flattered by his pursuit. We’re told that Justin likes Katy for her mind, which is the biggest joke of all. Well, they’re still doing this. They’re making plans together for the holidays.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are preparing to spend some downtime together. After the pop star, 41, and the former prime minister, 53, were initially spotted spending time together in July, the pair have grown closer and are planning for the upcoming festive season. Now, a source close to Perry tells PEOPLE, on Thursday, Nov. 20, that the pair are “making plans for the holidays.” However, the source notes, that Perry is really “looking forward” to wrapping her tour. “Without exaggeration, this year has been a whirlwind for her,” the source adds. “She hasn’t even had time to really think about her life after the tour.” According to the source, Perry – who split from ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom earlier this year — will be focusing on her 5-year-old daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with The Lord of the Rings actor, 48. “She’s a single mom now and a lot of that is going to come into focus next year,” says the source. The same source told PEOPLE on Wednesday, Nov. 19 that the couple are spending time together “when they can.” “Justin keeps making a big effort to see her and she’s excited about it,” the source told PEOPLE, noting that Perry “has a lot of fun with him.” The source added that their romance is “exactly what she needs right now.”

[From People]

This is all coming from Katy’s side, and please acknowledge that Katy doesn’t even seem to understand or know that Justin has three children from his first marriage? I’m sure his holiday plans are based more on his kids rather than Katy!! At least I hope that’s the case. But sure, Katy is a single mother now and she’s probably looking forward to wrapping her tour in a few weeks. I looked it up – she plans to go back on tour next June, so she’ll have a solid six months off. Will she use that time to figure out if she wants to be with a former Canadian prime minister?