Ben Dreyfuss spoke about his years-long estrangement from his dad Richard Dreyfuss

Embed from Getty Images

Richard Dreyfuss got at least one #MeToo accusation in November 2017, and since then, his career has been in shambles. To be fair, Dreyfuss always had the reputation of being a very “difficult” actor, a hellish costar and a pretty terrible person in general. People put up with him for years because he was such a talented actor. But it got easier and easier to write him off as the years ticked by, especially when he repeatedly said wildly offensive things in public. Well, did you know that Richard Dreyfuss is also estranged from his adult children? His son Ben Dreyfuss wrote about what’s been happening behind the scenes:

Richard Dreyfuss’ son Ben Dreyfuss is alleging he and his two siblings have been estranged from their actor father for years. On Thursday, Nov. 13, Ben — a 39-year-old journalist who previously worked at Mother Jones — shared a number of since-deleted posts on X in which he wrote that he and his two siblings Emily and Harry “have no money” saved from their father’s successful acting career.

“My dad has no money,” Ben wrote in a since-deleted post, as recorded by USA Today on Nov. 13. “If he did, we wouldn’t get it since we’ve been estranged ever since some complicated family drama to do with MeToo.”

In those X posts, Ben said that his relationship with his father, Richard — the 78-year-old Oscar-winning actor known for his roles in Jaws and Close Encounters of the Third Kind — began to break down years ago due to a specific incident. Around the time the #MeToo movement went viral in 2017, Ben was allegedly managing Richard’s Twitter account and wrote a post supporting his younger brother, Harry, who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him when he was 18 years old. At the time, a lawyer representing Spacey denied the allegations.

According to Ben’s since-deleted X posts, the tweet “prompted someone to MeToo my dad,” and he has since blamed his children for the incident. “This led to years of acrimony,” Ben wrote, per USA Today.

On Monday, Nov. 17, Ben furthered his claims regarding his estrangement from Richard by publishing what he described as the most recent email exchange between himself and Richard on his Substack blog Calm Down. “I’ve sent plenty since, but he hasn’t replied,” Ben wrote in the blog post. In it, he shared an alleged January 2024 email exchange between him and his father. “It’s long and pathetic, and he comes off worse than I do, but I’m not exactly covered in glory either,” Ben wrote of the exchange.

In that email exchange, Ben appeared to explain his actions at a 2022 family dinner in San Francisco, where he said he poorly explained his complicated feelings about public accusations of nepotism against him.

“I didn’t explain any of this well, and I didn’t even finish the thought before you and Emily started to speak, and we all started to scream at each other about a completely separate tangent over who is to blame for what,” Ben wrote in the email, before acknowledging he called Richard a homophobic slur during the ensuing argument. In the email, Ben wrote he had “been trying to make amends” for the incident for more than a year.

In response, Richard allegedly wrote a largely all-caps email stating he believed Ben thought “I have money I’m keeping from you,” and said Ben and Emily made a public scene during the 2022 dinner argument. “AT LEAST KEEP THIS ONE LETTER. IT’LL BE THE LAST ONE UNLESS YOU STOP BEING A COWARD. OR START BEING BETTER THAN YOUR BROTHER OR SISTER,” Richard wrote.