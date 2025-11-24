Donald Trump fell in love with NYC’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

The thing about NYC’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is that a lot of Democrats, myself included, are never going to f–k with anyone who didn’t endorse Kamala Harris and encourage people to vote for her. Mamdani had many opportunities to do so last year, and he refused. People have argued for the past year that Mamdani’s non-endorsement was some kind of political purity, that he’s just so dedicated to his Democratic Socialist ideology. Well, the ideologically pure socialist guy lavished flattery on Donald Trump on Friday and now Trump loves Mamdani. Turns out, it wasn’t ideological purity after all – Mamdani is just a regular old politician, and he’s fine with cozying up to Trump. Sure, you can argue that it’s a political necessity for the incoming mayor of New York. I agree, it was the smart thing to do politically. It’s just weird to me that Mamdani didn’t show a similar political savvy when it came to the 2024 election.
A high-stakes White House meeting between President Donald Trump and mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani turned into a lovefest — with both men heaping populist praise on each other for pursuing ways to address the cost of living. Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, needed to avoid the mercurial Republican president using the might of the federal government to cut New York City’s aid or send in the National Guard. Trump allies wanted the president to show he would prevent the Big Apple from being bankrupted by socialism.
But Mamdani appeared — at least for the time being — to neutralize those threats during the closed-door tête-à-tête by sticking to a strategy of staying laser-focused on issues of affordability, according to a top aide who sat in on the talk. After they emerged from the private meeting, Trump even told reporters that Mamdani had played up their unlikely political similarities: Mamdani “said a lot of my voters actually voted for him,” said the evidently pleased president. Mamdani noted that he often spoke with those voters — a point that elicited a grin from the president sitting behind the Resolute Desk.
The meeting was dominated by presidential compliments for Mamdani’s upstart campaign, a focus on blue-collar people and Trump’s interest in helping enact aspects of the new mayor’s agenda, like an expansion of much-needed housing.
“We had some interesting conversation, and some of his ideas really are the same ideas I have,” Trump said. “The new word is affordability.”
Trump, though, appeared to go beyond simply agreeing with the mayor on broad issues. He was practically smitten by the Queens state assemblymember, who was a virtual unknown a year ago. “We had a meeting today that actually surprised me,” Trump told reporters during the extraordinary public portion of the get together. Indeed, the interaction between Mamdani and the voluble president shocked the political world. It was a surreal scene: The president, who belittled Mamdani as “my little communist,” and the incoming New York City mayor, who blasted Trump in his election night victory speech as a fascist, smiling together, occasionally patting each other on the elbow.
“I think this mayor is going to be doing some things that are really great,” Trump said.
While people are already falling all over themselves to call Mamdani the most charismatic pol since Obama, I think a lot of people are missing the fact that Trump is always going to TACO. Trump Always Chickens Out. Trump Always Changes His Mind (TACHM) as well. Trump is always going to go whichever way the wind blows – he’ll have one “good” meeting where he’s super-friendly with a socialist, and then a different medication kicks in the next day and he’ll decide to call himself Piggy Hitler or whatever. But sure, Trump appeared to have a schoolboy crush on Mamdani during their meeting. And the “it’s okay to call me a fascist” moment broke Republicans’ brains, I’m sure.
Sadly, the “political savvy” regarding the 2024 election was that Kamala didn’t have a chance. A “regular old politician” wouldn’t want to spend capital on a lost cause when he had his own election hopes coming up.
I voted for Kamala Harris but I also believed this country as a whole is not ready for a woman President let alone a woman of color. There is just too much male dominated white men in charge for that to happen. I honestly do not believe that will happen in my lifetime and it saddens me. But being pragmatic I also don’t automatically dislike any candidate who didn’t support her candidacy. How a politician does their job has nothing to do with who they supported in a previous election. And if this guy feels his job is made easier by charming the Mango Menace currently in office then I guess he has got to do what he has got to do. No matter how distasteful.
Yes, Mamdani has to represent his constituency and this is the president he has to work with.
Kamala could’ve won. It was very close. Don’t let Trump get the final word.
Well, most senior Democrats didnt endorse him either. Guess they have their own kind of purity test :/
The “sure, call me a fascist moment” was chilling. It was so normalising. Also, remember that fascists have no ideology except to accrue more power so…. yeah, cuddle up to the popular socialist mayor. He has power.
Also, can we just admit that Trump loves handsome tall boys with great hair?
That moment really convinced me that Trump is just senile. He looked like a very old man who is taking so much drugs and medications throughout that he’s completely out of it and that fascist moment is just his senile state taking over.
He really seemed like any other regular fascist senile grandpa.
You’re kidding, right? How is he cozying up to Trump when he full on confirmed in his press conference that Trump is a fascist? It’s this kind of thinking that young progressives HAVE to endorse establishment politicians when the very same Democratic party did not endorse Zohran that’s holding the Democrative party back from young people. Zohran was also the lowest ranking candidate around the time of the 2024 election so I don’t know why you’re holding a grudge on him for not endorsing.
Kamala stunned Jon Stewart earlier this month when she said “incrementalism” is the way to win but “until we win back majorities in the Senate and the House and take the White House, that may just be where we are.” She wasn’t even suggesting incrementalism! She was suggesting there’s NOTHING we can do in the meantime. Zohran proved there is a LOT you can do to move the dial.
Young progressives are tired of this “wait around” approach. You don’t sit around waiting for a revolution.
My personal opinion is that Trump is a bully. He stands up to people who aren’t anywhere near him at the time but when it’s one on one with a person who may get just as down with the insults, he backs down and becomes gracious. He’s afraid of being called out, unless it’s a woman and then he just can’t control his natural urges.
Uh, that’s not what she said to Jon Stewart. At all. In the minority, all you have is incrementalism. We need majorities and big ones along with a president to do big things. She is telling us we must VOTE if we want change and keep voting if we want it to be permanent. And by the way, she endorsed Mamdani and called him before the general election. She believes he’s bringing new people into the process and that’s a very good thing. So she has been more supportive of him than he was of her. And never in her life would she tell anyone there’s nothing you can do about any of this.
I gotta agree here.
On a federal level, I think she’s correct. At the federal level, it’s a… something. A lot of crazy people at that level and everyone else trying to figure out how to react to them…it’s not like Trump is the only crazy person to deal with.
Mamdani is a mayor and can effect change in NYC. But in a federal level, I don’t know what he can do despite being charismatic and have everyone marvel at his wife’s fashion sense.
Also, we haven’t seen yet if he can bring his policies into effect. He might make great changes, but we don’t know yet. I’m not counting him out but I don’t see any proof yet that he’s done something concrete other than win an election against a bunch of terrible choices who don’t have what weird thing it is Trump has that people seem drawn to (I don’t personally get it, mind you). His campaign was great, but the choices against him were really eww. Cuomo — yuck.
Many progressive, especially the young, but many others too want to do something.
They don’t want to wait around and do it the old-fashioned way as that way lost.
“It’s just weird to me that Mamdani didn’t show a similar political savvy when it came to the 2024 election.”
I agree @Kaiser. It was pretty shitty not endorsing MVP Harris and I wonder if she had won — would he have gone to meet with her in the White House? It’s a question I’ll never have the answer to tho…
He knew that she wouldn’t win.
You realize he only announced his bid for mayoral candidacy in October 23, 2024? The election was two weeks later, Nov. 5, 2024. Zohran was literally the lowest ranking candidate with 1% in the polls because no one knew who he was back then. He hadn’t even come anywhere close to winning the Democratic mayoral primary win yet so why on earth would he go to the White House when he had no status yet?
This is what I was wondering…was his endorsement really a sought after thing last September or October? I do not live in NY so had not heard of him until he won the primary.
Right? This is the most hilarious attempt at a gotcha. Nobody even knew who this guy was when Kamala was running.
Given the extremely special circumstances last year I don’t agree.
While it might not have made any difference I don’t see why it’s a ridiculous concept. We ALL knew what was at stake last year. We were all terrified about the potential (and eventual outcome). So if he thinks Trump is such a fascist why did he say nothing then? In normal circumstances it would be silly to hold him to that kind of thing, but not in 2024-on, to me. AOC herself said she was concerned about Democrats who didn’t want to endorse Mamdani and said this: ” if an individual doesn’t want to support the party’s nominee now, it complicates their ability to ask voters to support any nominee later, whether that is mayoral, presidential, what have you.” I fail to see how there is any difference between this and Mamdani’s own behavior, but people don’t want to examine that. (He was prominent enough then for his name to be attached to the Leave it Blank campaign in early 2024 by the way, urging people not to vote Biden).
But to each their own.
I could see that Mamdani has political talent and I hoped that it would lead him to be pragmatic in governing NY city. But this isn’t pragmatism. And I wasn’t surprised by Trump turning into Mamdani’s fan boy. This was just Trump’s Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde routine which Kamala describes in her book. I would like to know what was said behind closed doors. If Mamdani was really trying to catch a break on Ice operations, he should have been meeting with Stephen Miller. But my final view of this is you cannot fight fascism and normalize it at the same time. And Trump took full advantage of having the Democrats’ new darling right next to him to make sure we knew that he was feeling very comfortable—and normal.
As far as Kamala endorsement, I can see the Kamala campaign being ok with distancing themselves from Mandami, since he was labeled a Communist by the right. He also wasn’t as prominent at the time, so I don’t see it as a snub.
I have no problem with Mamdani’s disciplined messaging that affordability and quality of life including public safety in NYC is his highest priority. He mentioned on Meet the Press yesterday that he highlighted to Trump the strength of the NYPD (considered to be pro-Trump) as a reason not to send in troops to the city for “public safety”. Very savvy move IMO because it puts Trump in the position of repudiating NYPD’s ability to fight crime and to protect him and his family when in NYC, if he decides to make a show in the future of activating the National Guard, troops, etc.
But when Gretchen Whitmer went to talk to him she was savaged. And if Kamala had done this she would be called pandering.
I have been a lifelong Democrat and this party needs to wake up to its own sexism honestly.
Kamala ran a fantastic campaign and any Democrat trying to point the finger at her needs to do self-examination. I wasn’t shocked she lost, but it’s unacceptable to me the praise Mamdani gets while others have been criticized.
I very much doubt Trump would meet with anyone who he is convinced really thinks he’s a fascist. This was a useful photo-op for both men honestly.
@Crystal: I think they both got what they wanted and it was a photo op. Gov. Hochul never could have gotten away with this. The left would be savaging her for normalizing a fascist.
I 100 percent agree with you. And this may be an unpopular opinion but to me, here’s something else people who call themselves progressives need to accept: that while Trump’s administration has been harmful in many ways it is essentially a blend of Reaganism/McCarthyism. I find the throwing around of the word “fascist” a problem because it fundamentally misunderstands what’s going on here and at the same time reduces the very symbolism and meaning of the word (and buddying up to someone you call a fascist is not going to prevent that situation happening should things get worse). But I’m realizing how many people would rather misrepresent things to feel heroic than actually get down to facts to see what we can do to make progress against what’s happening (people are crowing about it but what exactly did this meeting accomplish??) There are some things happening that are unprecedented in American history but plenty of it has lots of precedent which people would do well to be studying.
I live in NYC, and I had never heard of Zohran until early this year. I don’t know his reasons for not endorsing Kamala Harris, but I’m not surprised he went to the White House to meet Trump. Might as well head him off at the pass. I’m sure that Trump will change his mind about Mamdani or even forget that he met him.
Hey Dee — what are you talking about? What does his submitting his nomination have to do with him visiting the White House if VP Harris were elected?
I’m answering your question. You said it was shitty he didn’t endorse VP Harris and asked why he didn’t visit the White House. I said he had literally only only announced his mayoral candidacy bid less than two weeks before the election, so he was still extremely unknown/why would it matter when he had no sway back then.
I think all politicians should be young and want “radical” policies like affordable housing and health care. I think the entire political spectrum is far, far too right thanks to governance that has favoured corporate interests for decades. Capitalism at the expense of democracy has always been the American MO, and Democrats have been as pro-corporate as the GOP. It’s a shame that anything progressive has to be folded into such a conventional right-of-centre-anywhere-else party.
Thank you!
THIS
Bingo!
“It’s just weird to me that Mamdani didn’t show a similar political savvy when it came to the 2024 election.” Hear, hear, Kaiser! I have ZERO issues with Mamdani’s win or politics or even that Oval Office meeting (coulda been with Harris, right?). I side-eye all those hesitant, half-assed, and non-existent 2024 Harris endorsements, though, his included. That bro culture, the “flawed candidate” narrative is the SAME one that took down Hillary in 2016. All the dudes and their assessments and op-eds, it’s ALL just misogyny. And racism. In “certain” circles, Obama’s presidency has been retconned to sound like he was no better than Condi Rice for his readiness to work with whomever had their hands on the levers of power. Mamdani is the same, so we’ll see what the fan boys and girls say when he has to compromise and compromise and compromise. I love Mamdani policy goals, but I live in the real world not some fantasy world where Obamacare, oh, excuse me, the ACA isn’t a.) the child of compromise and b.) under very real threat. And, when my lefty spectrum peers have 100% perfect local, state, national, and special elections records, when they stop protest voting, then, maybe, I can yuck it up with them about Mamdani’s charm.
Do we know he “lavished praise” on Trump it did he just look for common ground by mentioning voters in common?
Look I’m not in NYC so I have no dog in the fight, but ZM is responsible for the well being of NYC, and the reality is he will need federal funds to accomplish that. Trump controls federal funds. Trump controls where ICE goes (obv Steve Miller too but if Trump says no, the answer is no) That’s it. That’s the long and short of it.
I just hope that Mamdani is not relying on Trump keeping whatever promises he made. Lots of people are now acting like if Trump assured the Mayor-elect of something it’s as good as done. That hasn’t been our lived experience so far.
He seems smart enough to know better for sure. I think it’s likely he’s just trying to keep the ship steady for now.
Was Mamdani well known when Kamala Harris was running?
I think NYC needs federal money and state money so the mayor of NYC probably has to go the White House to get things done. I thought he was there for the same reason we see all other leaders there, despite knowing Trump is crazy. Do I really think Zelensky can stand either Trump or JD Vance? Not really, but he’s doing what he can for his people.
I also think Trump will start saying bad things about Mamdani when he feels like it later on. He dissed Obama all the time but then seemed friendly and cordial with him at Carter’s funeral. Color me confused. Not sure if it’s dementia or something else, but he doesn’t seem to believe anything he says…except what is useful to him in the moment.
This right here☝️.
Very that. Just because we hate the fact that Trump is President, it doesn’t change the fact that he is, with all the power that comes with it. Dems will sometimes have to work with him to get what they need for their constituents.
I wish Trump was TACO but he rammed through massive tax cuts and slashed healthcare massively to pay for it. Look at the West Wing–or where it used to be. We no longer have a Dept of Education. He’s gutting the Forest Service. That’s just in his first year. We no longer have a neutral Justice Department or Supreme Court. And, yes, it’s disheartening to see Democratic politicians chuckling with him (Obama at Carter’s funeral, for instance.)