Victoria Jackson allows the Sussexes to borrow her many homes & her private jet

When I read the Duchess of Sussex’s cover profile in Harper’s Bazaar, I found it interesting that she allowed the Bazaar interviewer into the New York brownstone which the Sussexes had borrowed. Long-time Sussex watchers know that in the past three years, whenever Harry and Meghan visit New York, they’re usually staying at someone’s private home rather than a hotel or Airbnb. I wondered if the British press would use the Bazaar profile to dig into who the New York home belonged to, and will you look at that, the Daily Mail uncovered it. According to their sources, the Sussexes stay at Victoria Jackson’s brownstone. Meaning, it was Jackson’s house manager who bellowed Meghan’s title into the abyss during the interview.
When you are a friend of Victoria Jackson, there is clearly no shortage of places to stay. She is, after all, the Queen of Cosmetics – and as such has fabulous homes on the Upper East Side in New York, in the heart of Beverly Hills and between the mountains and the Pacific blue in Montecito. And now it can be revealed that the generous septuagenarian make-up tycoon has been loaning them all to her pal, the Duchess of Sussex.
It was Jackson’s imposing New York brownstone where Meghan was ‘announced’ to her Harpers Bazaar interviewer by a house manager. A well-connected source says that Meghan and Prince Harry habitually stay there when they have business in the city. Indeed, they were staying there in 2023 when there was a disputed car chase with paparazzi. Exquisitely appointed, the property boasts the interior glass elevator and kitchen with oak worktops noted in the magazine’s cover interview.
‘They have been staying there for years, they always stay at Jackson’s houses,’ says the source.
I’m told that Jackson’s home in Los Angeles is also used as a base by the couple. They are understood to have stayed there two weeks ago before – controversially – going to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party. That whopping 14-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion, originally built for silent film star Buster Keaton in 1926, has a 50 ft living room, 60 ft pool, and staff quarters. Actor Cary Grant previously lived there and its olive-lined driveway is 500 ft long – such a distance that guests are shuttled to the front door on a golf cart.
Meghan also uses Jackson’s other mansion in Montecito. Indeed, she had her 41st birthday party there in 2021 rather than at her own home and, the following year, she met an interviewer from The Cut there. It’s a venue that’s also proved popular with children Archie and Lilibet, who apparently love petting the micropigs Jackson keeps there.
‘Victoria’s houses make their place in Montecito look like a prison or a beach shack,’ I’m told. ‘It suits them for security, the houses are unbelievable, and they don’t have to pay at all, which is also appealing.’
What’s more, the generous Jackson apparently lends the couple her Dassault Falcon private jet for trips. This will save them hundreds of thousands of dollars and allow them to travel with enhanced security.
And earlier this month, Meghan set up her first ever pop-up store, featuring her As Ever produce, in Godmothers, the Montecito bookstore co-owned by Jackson and her literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh. An Instagram Reel on November 6 showed the duchess arranging her fruit spreads and candles in an event space on the first floor.
Clearly, through the patronage of this elegant, super-rich businesswoman, the couple are managing to have a quasi-royal lifestyle without spending a dime. Indeed, Jackson, 70, appears to have become something of a mother figure to both the prince and Meghan. They were introduced to each other by feminist icon Gloria Steinem, who is one of Jackson’s New York neighbours, soon after ‘Megxit’. They quickly became close friends and Prince Harry and Meghan gladly fell into Jackson’s millionaires-only social circle, which also includes Kardashian momager Jenner, who Jackson has been close to for decades. Ditto Oprah Winfrey.
LMAO, the Mail is trying to ragebait their readers, but it makes Victoria Jackson simply sound like a lovely and generous person. The Mail points out that Meghan and Daniel Martin have tagged Jackson’s makeup line and none of it is paid promotion, so it’s just a little thank you from Meghan to her friend. This is why Salt Isle remains so mad as well – Meghan and Harry were never supposed to land on their feet, but they especially weren’t supposed to befriend a loyal and generous clique of millionaires and billionaires who look out for the Sussexes and help them out constantly. The Mail has been trying to convince their readership that “everyone in America hates Harry & Meghan,” so it must kill them to have to add the asterisk. Everyone hates Harry & Meghan* (*except for Victoria Jackson, Oprah, Gayle, Tyler Perry, the head of Paramount, the CEO of Netflix, Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, Hillary Clinton, Gloria Steinem, Serena Williams, Kris Jenner AND Beyonce.) Also: I’m consistently in awe of Harry and Meghan’s networking skills, damn.
Photos courtesy of Victoria Jackson’s IG, Netflix and Harper’s Bazaar.
It’s amazing the depths they will go to find out every thing they do and who helps them especially since according to their own selves she and Harry are irrelevant. Maybe they should do this kind of sleuthing to find out more about their tax funded lazy royals. Let’s find out exactly what Peg does from 10 to 4 during the week? What does lazy Can’t do besides the school runs. Let’s look into that!
Despite their grift and their obvious criminality, the Left-Behinds are white. The British media has shown repeatedly that they have little interest in holding the white royals accountable for any damn thing. But while the Black Duchess merely breathes, they will do everything they can to harass and berate her.
Speaking of the tax funded royals, I’m sure they too didn’t have to pay to use the expensive yacht in the Greek isles which, I’m sure, “is also appealing.”
Listen to Collin’s story on Nobody Should Believe Me. Victoria Jackson has 🚩🚩🚩
Can you explain?
Apparently the SNL actress with the same name is full blown MAGA. But I can’t find anything concerning about the no makeup Victoria Jackson.
Why should Victoria Jackson be held responsible for the actions of her employee, Lisa McDaniel?
The Guthy Jackson Foundation fired McDaniel after it was revealed that she was a child abuser.
Shiteating shitstirrer says wot!?!
I had to Google her, and I’m glad I did. I recommend every find and read the People Magazine profile. She’s an astonishing woman who has always used her platform to support women and people in need.
She sounds really really lovely. And if I was incredibly wealthy and could help my friends out – especially two wonderful people who find themselves in a terrifying and unique security situation like Meghan and Harry – I absolutely would.
Regular people let friends crash at their house. Borrow their car. Give each other rides. Support each other’s goals and business ideas. It just gets scaled up when you have more. And why would you make your friends pay?
Friends support friends, and I’m so grateful that the Sussex family have wonderful friends surrounding them.
Exactly. Jackson can only be in one house at a time, so it makes sense that she lets friends use her other houses (because I’m sure its not just Meghan and Harry that she lets stay in her NYC or LA houses.)
also I know the private jet thing is supposed to be some sort of gotcha but…..William regularly borrows the Duke of Westminster’s jet, so whats the difference?
Rich people just operate on a different level than we do, but the basics are the same.
Lol, so eat the rich, just not the ones that are friends with Harry and Meghan? Like, be so for real, everyone. Are we really praising a billionaire with multiple mansions and private jets because she so freaking kindly lets her friends use them? Where did the energy of “there should be no billionaires”? If she were actually kind and helpful, she wouldn’t be hoarding all these homes.
@Charite how is she hoarding homes that she bought with her own money from the business she started? People are allowed to earn money. The problem that people have with a lot of billionaires is that they mistreat their workers, in an effort to earn money and don’t pay their fair share of taxes. That’s nothing that we have heard about this woman. Allowing her to earn billions because people bought her makeup isn’t some moral failing.
@Dee(2)
Reread what Becks1 wrote: she is letting people use these houses because she can’t be in more than 1 at once. That’s hoarding. Very few people NEED more than 1 house. Nobody NEEDS multiple mansions. Keeping, maintaining, and gatekeeping these lavish properties instead of letting that land go to affordable housing is a HUGE problem all over the world right now, in the UK and the US alike, which is why we have been talking about the ridiculousness of royal rents and land ownership, too. Either you are not paying attention or being hypocritical. And no, people don’t JUST have a problem with billionaires because they mistreat people. Many many people think that billionaires shouldn’t exist. Which is not at all the same as saying “people aren’t allowed to earn money”, so I don’t appreciate your attempt at switching the terms there. Nobody, NOBODY works hard enough to be a BILLIONAIRE.
I think you’re reading way too much into my comment. Using this story to rant about billionaires destroying affordable housing isn’t quite the gotcha you seem to think it is.
Yep, yep, yep. This is what really bothers those people. The courtiers, the media, certain members of the family. They don’t like Harry and Meghan having access to and being friends with people with this level of wealth. They are still pissed to this day after taking away the security in 2020 and basically leaving them homeless, that Tyler Perry swooped in. And that’s why they’ve been running their character assassination plan since then. They want people to feel like they’re toxic to be associated with so people with wealth won’t want to do anything with them.
Beyond the fact that I think they’re also worry about what exactly Harry and Meghan could tell people about the inner workers of that family, they don’t want people who have enough wealth that helping out their friends by letting them stay in one of their houses or use their private jet to be on their side. Financial abuse is the last thing that they really have, because enough of the power players know them directly now to not believe the British media.
Love this for the Sussexes. Most decent folks see their authenticity and the love they share for each other and welcome them openly into their circle. The gutter rats are envious of how this couple was able to land on their feet and navigate the life they choose to live with their family surrounded by good friends who support them.
So true story: someone I work with, their partner actually manages one of Victoria Jackson’s various properties and has met Harry and Meghan when they stayed over. I won’t say where for privacy reasons. For a long time we had no idea who the “billionaires” that owned the property were but after With Love Meghan came out and Victoria appeared on the show, my colleague spilled the beans on their identity.
Small world lol. I can claim to be 4 degrees from Meghan and Harry. 😂
I feel this reporting is incomplete. How many bathrooms do these places have?!!
Right?! Would Meg and Haz stay anywhere with less than 2 gizillion bathrooms, as if!!
😂 🎯
Yeah, I remember reading about the UES brownstone and thinking hmm… I wish they’d just said brownstone somewhere in nyc, lol. Bc I figured they were gong to narrow it down and publicize it. But oh well. It’s good to see people taking the Sussexes under their wings. As for their networking capabilities, we really shouldn’t be surprised. Meghan was a very good working royal and people wanted to work with her to the point that events were added on to their Moroccan visit. Same goes for Harry. So yeah.
I too have stayed at friends’ houses and holiday homes. Only difference is my friends aren’t multi millionaires. I’m glad Meghan and Harry have such great people looking out for them!
One of the reasons I stopped worrying about Meghan and Harry succeeding in their new life (I’ll always worry about their security) is the friend group they roll with. We knew successful people like Tyler and Oprah supported them but it was learning about people like Tracy Robinson, Melody Hobson, Victoria Jackson etc that made me realize that they were going to be ok. They have deep deep connections with many successful people. Victoria Jackson sounds absolutely lovely.
It’s disgusting that the British media is openly admitting to the royals using financial abuse tactics to “bring the Sussexes to heel” as they said. Textbook financial abuse that backfired in a big way. And they have the nerve to be mad it didn’t work. Why should they care who the Sussexes befriend otherwise? Especially after the revelations of Epstein. Royal connections don’t get shadier than that, not to mention the circle of pedos around the king. Royal toxicity is on display for the world to see, and they don’t ever have the presence of mind to hide it.
That’s very kind of Ms. Jackson to allow the Sussexes to stay in her homes when needed. I remember growing up watching the Victoria Jackson’s makeup infomercials.
It’s interesting that in their Netflix documentary, they were staying in a friend’s high-rise apartment, so they don’t “always” stay at Victoria’s brownstone. WandK regularly borrow the Duke of Westminister’s private jet so please let’s not act like it’s only M&H who do this.
I highly recommend listening to Meghan interview Victoria on Confessions of a Female Founder, what this woman has accomplished is astounding! Not only founding her makeup company but when her daughter fell ill, she really took on the medical establishment to find a cure. Victoria is Fierce!!
Any info about how the keens got vacation on that yacht.
Exactly!!
How about devoting some reporting to the taxpayer-funded royals??
Godmother figure, I think, Daily Mail. How did they think Harry gave them that name.
It’s so nice to hear about a millionaire (billionaire?) that’s not doing evil things with their money. How lovely that she has great houses in great locations and a generous spirit to share them with friends. I hate that the profile had that level of detail so the insane BM could identify it. They want to isolate and endanger H&M as much as possible.
And “quasi-royal” lifestyle is a bit ridiculous, although using the homes and private planes of friends is a thread I don’t think the BM wants to pull. No yachts? Ski chalets? Caribbean retreats?
“Quasi-royal lifestyle” stood out to me too.
So what the Fail is saying is, the UK is in such severe economic straits that the only people who have fancy houses and access to private jets — are the royal grifters??
Boy, the BM always shoot themselves in the foot with their own mouths when they try to beat up on the Sussexes, don’t they?
Ha, that’s a great point. “Only royals can have nice things! Everyone else has to worry about how to heat their home and feed their family! be grateful for scraps!”
Whew, really selling the monarchy there, BM. Showing yet again how “angry people are not always wise,” etc., etc. You’re right; every time, they shoot themselves in the foot. Is it their bubble? Too much power?
The thing that stands out to me the most in this piece is the absolute disappointment from the DM that Harry and Meghan are able to stay in places with top-of-the-line security! Yup, a totally normal reaction to have.
Must be nostalgia for the fun times when they were able to harass H&M by land, sea (and air?) at their rental on Vancouver Island, for a brief while thereafter at Tyler Perry’s, and a scary moment in NYC. Been downhill from there for the poor sausages.
Ha, that’s a great point. “Only royals can have nice things! Everyone else has to worry about how to heat their home and feed their family and be grateful for scraps!”
Whew, really selling the monarchy there, BM. Showing yet again how “angry people are not always wise,” etc., etc. You’re right; every time, they shoot themselves in the foot. Is it their bubble? Too much power?
Is this supposed to make Harry and Meghan look bad? Or is it to make people assume that Harry and Meghan don’t have money? All this does is show that they have very generous friends and I’ve no doubt that they done what they can to help their friends too. That being said the British press also like to zero in on people around them and then concoct stories. How are we know finding out that Meghan had a 41st birthday party at Victoria’s house? Is this even true?
Plus the British press have all these investigations into Harry and Meghan’s life and refuse to do any deep dives into the Royals they actually pay for.
I dont know why they act like it’s strange for people to have events at friends houses. Kris Jenner’s party was at Lex Luthor’s house, not her own place. And didn’t Charles and Camilla meet at various friends houses to do the nasty while they were both married to other folks? Don’t the Fails stay with some friend of a friend when they go to Mustique. I guess its hard for the Daily Fail to push their “the Sussexes are pariahs in the US so that’s why they need to come back” storyline. The Sussexes don’t need the Left-Behinds at all.
Not to mention their frequent use of the Duke of Westminster’s jet and whoever owned the yacht they were on this summer.
“Let’s talk about normal things wealthy people do in a scandalized tone and pocket watch private citizens while we ignore the same actions (and more!) of those we’re paying for!”
The line about their house looking like a prison or a beach shack in comparison is wild. Yea maybe they do have it locked down, but it’s because of the tabloids whipping up hate for the last 8 years. They have to keep the crazies out.
Oh look it’s the Fail doing what they always do which is pretending to be in the know regarding all things Sussex by reciting “sources” who always say things that are revealed somewhere else or are things that still aren’t confirmed. They just gave a rundown of what this source says has been happening for the past five years but never once was any of this mentioned prior to this HB article and details. How are you a “source” about where the Sussexes stay when they travel to NY or LA and you’ve never bothered to reveal this information in any of the hundreds to thousands of articles you’ve written about them in NY or LA for the past five years? How are you a “source” when in all of those articles you’ve never once mentioned Victoria’s name in the past five years as to where they were staying or gotten somewhere and you’ve even named other people or hotels that they might have stayed at or flown with instead? We don’t even know if any of this is true and the truth of the matter is that it doesn’t matter because all it shows is that Harry and Meghan are loved and protected by the great people they surround themselves with and none of those people are their trash family members. This is why derangers are so stupid. They believe media that is just as stupid and void of morals as they are.
Wait, I thought they were on the brink of bankruptcy and nobody liked them in Hollywood. Ha Ha, Daily Mail.
Exile doesn’t work when the ones you’re banishing have lived lives of service, hard work, and making connections. They thought it would work, because they could never survive outside the royal bubble.
This is another example of the UK medias unhinged practice of digging into peoples private lives. It is no ones business what arrangements are made between friends.
I’m really glad they have safe friends who will help them. It must be a real relief. But I’m sort of tired of billionaires.