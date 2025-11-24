Taylor Swift is reportedly planning her wedding in Rhode Island or maybe Italy

Do you think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have set the date? I don’t think they have, because it probably would have leaked if they had a firm wedding date. I suspect they’re taking a wait-and-see approach because Travis hopes the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl again next year. Well, according to the Sun, Taylor is still going back and forth about the location of their wedding. Right now, she’s deciding between her home in Rhode Island versus… Italy.
Taylor Swift is planning to transform her Rhode Island mansion into a flower-filled dream wedding venue, a source close to the superstar has told The U.S. Sun. Taylor and fiancee Travis Kelce had been considering tying the knot in Italy but insiders are stressing her plush $32 million pad now appears the likeliest of locations for the blockbuster celebration.
The Cruel Summer singer, according to The U.S. Sun’s source, is planning to create a new garden on site, planting her preferred floral attractions “months in advance.” It’s understood the couple are prepared to drop $1.2 million into the landscaping alone in Rhode Island, including gardeners, experts, and added security to ensure nobody sees the developments before the big day. Taylor is gravitating toward her favorite red roses, hydrangeas, orchids, and peonies.
“She wants the entire celebration to feel like a wave of flowers, with arrangements of white, purple, and pink orchids, plus blue, white, and pink hydrangeas, and peonies in pink, white, and red tones,” claimed the source. Taylor also wants to gift all invited girlfriends a bouquet of red eternity roses, similar to the ones, as exclusively revealed by The U.S. Sun, NFL star Travis gave her last year.
“Taylor dreams of being fully surrounded by flowers, with lush floral bushes everywhere, making her teenage dream of marrying in a sea of flowers come true,” the insider said.
The source claimed both Taylor and Travis’ moms are involved in the planning, with the bridesmaids already swapping ideas ahead of the big day.
They are all planning to meet in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville, where Taylor will host them to work on the wedding and spend time together to make sure the plan unfolds perfectly. The U.S. Sun has been told Taylor wants to organize an entire wedding weekend running from Friday to Sunday. The idea is to create a “multi-day celebration” which will make it “a unique, unforgettable memory they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives.” Several bachelorette-style getaways in some of Taylor’s favorite places, including New York, Nashville, the Bahamas, and Italy, are also reportedly in the works.
“Taylor absolutely loves seeing the love, unity, and dedication from her friends as they help her create the best wedding weekend of her life,” gushed the source. “The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process.”
If the wedding takes place at an external venue, the couple have fallen in love with Italy and hope to invest in property in Lake Como.
If it’s between Italy and Rhode Island, I think she’ll probably choose Rhode Island. More control, especially since she’s owned a huge mansion there for years. Her Rhode Island home has been the scene of some epic parties already, including the infamous 2016 Independence Day party with Tom Hiddleston. There are probably more privacy concerns in Rhode Island too? Hm. I’m thinking about how “open” that property is. She could do tents, of course. But that defeats the purpose of having your wedding by the coast.
Also: Taylor went to the Chiefs game last night. The Chiefs beat the Colts in overtime. There were no photos of Taylor on Getty though! She’s definitely not doing the outfit-check stroll in the stadium this season.
Why not both? 🤷♀️
One of those huge gossip accounts on Twitter shared that *redoing the garden* / landscape architecture tidbit.
Four Season Landscaping retweeted with 🤞. Way to keep themselves in the mind of the discerning public.
I really appreciate their efforts to keep themselves on the radar while also reminding us all why we know about them in the first place. 10/10.
Agreed, they’re the best
It’s 50/50 if the Chiefs will even make the playoffs, let alone the Superbowl, which is in February, anyway. If Taylor wants all those flowers, the date will have to be in the summer. (New England doesn’t really have a spring – it’s just cold and rain until, one day, it’s 90 degrees.).
Ha, the chiefs are not going to be in the Super Bowl this year.
People are speculating a June 13 wedding which would be the obvious answer. I think it will be in US and maybe an Italian honeymoon.
The Chiefs will be lucky to make it to the playoffs this year.
I’m laughing at this. Breaking news! Taylor may marry at her huge RI mansion or Italy, like all the cool celebs do nowadays. Like….those are probably the two likeliest options, right?
I can kind of see her and Travis having a smaller wedding (maybe in RI, maybe on a beach in the caribbean or something) with close family and friends, and then a huge blowout weekend long party wherever with everyone invited.
Taylor said in an interview that she’s having a huge wedding and inviting everyone.
Rumor around Watch Hill is that the Ocean House offered to comp a couple’s wedding if they would give up their already reserved weekend, the implication being that the hotel will be needed to house guests for Taylor’s wedding that weekend.
I heard this, too! If T&T agree to pay for that couple’s wedding and honeymoon, and make it a condition that Taylor will perform at least one song at their reception, I think they should take the offer (if this rumor is even true!) .
It would be pretty easy to shut down the couple of roads (Ocean House, WH Chapel, her house) but man the traffic from the airport (it’s a small private airport) to WH is going to be crazy.
She’s already grown some of the bushes street-side. Her house is really only viewable by her (also rich) neighbors and they could donate to the Lighthouse Society to close access for the weekend.
Spending a ton of money to grow your wedding flowers and decor sounds lovely compared to the expense and waste of bringing them in. Unlikely that any of this is true, of course, but a nice idea in concept.