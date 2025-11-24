Taylor Swift is reportedly planning her wedding in Rhode Island or maybe Italy

Do you think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have set the date? I don’t think they have, because it probably would have leaked if they had a firm wedding date. I suspect they’re taking a wait-and-see approach because Travis hopes the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl again next year. Well, according to the Sun, Taylor is still going back and forth about the location of their wedding. Right now, she’s deciding between her home in Rhode Island versus… Italy.

Taylor Swift is planning to transform her Rhode Island mansion into a flower-filled dream wedding venue, a source close to the superstar has told The U.S. Sun. Taylor and fiancee Travis Kelce had been considering tying the knot in Italy but insiders are stressing her plush $32 million pad now appears the likeliest of locations for the blockbuster celebration.

The Cruel Summer singer, according to The U.S. Sun’s source, is planning to create a new garden on site, planting her preferred floral attractions “months in advance.” It’s understood the couple are prepared to drop $1.2 million into the landscaping alone in Rhode Island, including gardeners, experts, and added security to ensure nobody sees the developments before the big day. Taylor is gravitating toward her favorite red roses, hydrangeas, orchids, and peonies.

“She wants the entire celebration to feel like a wave of flowers, with arrangements of white, purple, and pink orchids, plus blue, white, and pink hydrangeas, and peonies in pink, white, and red tones,” claimed the source. Taylor also wants to gift all invited girlfriends a bouquet of red eternity roses, similar to the ones, as exclusively revealed by The U.S. Sun, NFL star Travis gave her last year.

“Taylor dreams of being fully surrounded by flowers, with lush floral bushes everywhere, making her teenage dream of marrying in a sea of flowers come true,” the insider said.

The source claimed both Taylor and Travis’ moms are involved in the planning, with the bridesmaids already swapping ideas ahead of the big day.

They are all planning to meet in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville, where Taylor will host them to work on the wedding and spend time together to make sure the plan unfolds perfectly. The U.S. Sun has been told Taylor wants to organize an entire wedding weekend running from Friday to Sunday. The idea is to create a “multi-day celebration” which will make it “a unique, unforgettable memory they’ll cherish for the rest of their lives.” Several bachelorette-style getaways in some of Taylor’s favorite places, including New York, Nashville, the Bahamas, and Italy, are also reportedly in the works.

“Taylor absolutely loves seeing the love, unity, and dedication from her friends as they help her create the best wedding weekend of her life,” gushed the source. “The goal is to have fun, spend weekends together, and enjoy the process.”

If the wedding takes place at an external venue, the couple have fallen in love with Italy and hope to invest in property in Lake Como.