Baker: The real cost of the British monarchy is ‘in excess of £500 million each year’

Author, historian and accountant Norman Baker has been whacking the Windsors for decades. Baker is one of the few clear-eyed critics of the Windsors and their finances, and he’s been tracking royal finances for so many years. Previously, he was considered a crank who dangerously tried to expose a popular monarch’s private finances. But times change, the popular queen is dead, and now Britain is left with an unpopular king, unpopular consort and an illiterate heir to the throne. Baker has written a lengthy piece in the Times of London about the true cost of the Windsors – as in, how much British taxpayers are really paying to keep a decreasing number of family members ensconced in palaces and castles, even as they make zero effort to genuinely modernize. You can read the full piece here, and here are some highlights:
The Sovereign Grant replacing the civil list: The civil list provided £7.9 million in support in its last year, 2011, plus a sum to cover transport costs. In 2025, the sovereign grant that replaced it will generate £132.1 million for the royals. That is a compound annual growth rate of 22.29 per cent. Even if you add in all the extra costs in transport or otherwise that were met outside the civil list in 2011, that still generates an annual compound growth rate of more than 10 per cent. A bankrupt royal family of 1760 has become fantastically wealthy, with King Charles alone having reportedly amassed a fortune worth at least £1.8 billion.
Reforming the monarchy: There is a legitimate argument for a monarchy, just as there is for a republic. What there can be no argument for is the unreformed imperial monarchy we uniquely still have, and its enormous and ever increasing cost to British taxpayers.
A slimmed-down monarchy. If we now have 11 working royals, that is indeed a noticeable reduction compared with, say, ten years earlier. However, that has been achieved more through the effects of external circumstances than by design. The Queen and Prince Philip have died, Harry and Meghan have excused themselves and Andrew has had to be cast into outer darkness. Yet the cost to the public of the monarchy has not reduced in line with this decrease. On the contrary, despite having fewer working royals, the bill for the taxpayer has ballooned, along with the wealth of the royals.
Officially, the Windsors cost the taxpayers £132.1 million a year: The reality is that there appear to be far more hidden costs relating to the British monarchy than to any other. That £132.1 million is merely the tip of a very large royal iceberg. Many of these hidden costs to the taxpayer relate to the controversial treatment of the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster, and other unique wheezes such as the exemption from inheritance tax on private property handed down from monarch to monarch, and the bloated bill for security, which is thought to cost between £150 million and £200 million annually. The anti-monarchy group Republic produced a detailed report in 2024 and estimated that, all things considered, the annual cost to the public purse of supporting the royals was now in excess of £500 million each year.
Other European monarchies pledge support to democratically elected legislatures: In Britain there is no such subservience to democratic values. Being head of the Church of England, the only oath Charles took was to God. In that capacity, at the accession council that immediately follows the previous monarch’s death he read out a lurid passage condemning Catholics, also unchanged over centuries. Neither at the accession council nor at the subsequent coronation is there any mention of democracy, let alone any idea that the new monarch will pledge to serve the people of the country.
This is, I believe, evidence of the heightened panic over the incoming Scooter King’s reign. We know that William plans to “modernize” and “change the monarchy” so that he isn’t expected to work before 10 am or after 4 pm. We’ve been told that priority #1 for William is stripping titles, because he only wants to be king to punish his brother and sister-in-law. But there are growing concerns that William’s idea of modernization really is that superficial and lazy – taking away titles, refusing to work, refusing to live in Buckingham Palace. And they’ll all be stuck with an unwieldy, unmodern monarchy which costs half a billion a year for upkeep on William, Kate and their children and that’s about it.
Photos and screencaps courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images and AppleTV+.
Why do the British tolerate this? This isn’t sustainable.
Make it make sense.
His newest book comes out tomorrow and the cover is Charles and Camilla in the coronation carriage on the top with a person sleeping rough on the street at the bottom
😬. I may have to get that book. I recently got my hands on ‘And what do you do?’, although I haven’t read it yet. I found this article fascinating & well written–as opposed to all the crap the RR frequently dole out.
It’s wild how much the British monarchy costs. Absolutely wild. As Baker lays out in this article. And William will do the absolute least as will his wife.
The timing of his book really couldn’t be better – finally, the royal family is coming under real scrutiny.
That last paragraph is the essential issue. The monarch does not answer to anyone but God. So, basically, the people are paying tribute to some kind of demi-god. And when William, who doesn’t believe in God, takes the throne, then even that purported connection will be broken. They’ll just be paying William to be William. How is this acceptable?
Wow that’s a lot of welfare for a family especially Peg and Can’t who do very little for that enormous amount of money!!
Notice how they say they are going to strip harry and Meghan’s title like he just snaps his fingers and it’s done. I don’t think it’s going to be that easy for him.
The return that the British get from their monarchy is pitiful. At least we get a chance to vote out our government every four years. The poor Brits are stuck with these lazy, expensive, snobbish, vindictive, clowns.
I remember how the Guardian tried looking into the whole right royal mess a few years back.
They did a series that didn’t really go anywhere, because people seem resigned, or even apathetic.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/series/cost-of-the-crown
The Paradise Papers speculated that the Windsor Mountbattens were worth ~ £ 88 billion, with the stolen land they own privately, the stolen paintings and stolen jewels they own privately, the illegally gotten shares in oil, pharma, banking they own privately and the money that’s stashed away in overseas tax havens.
Abolish the monarchy.
lol… the majority of Brits do not care how much they are shelling out for this scam of an institution.
Some dumb dumb on Twitter said the monarchy is quintessentially British and must continue. In another tweet he complained about the lack of funds for medical personnel.
If the BM turned on them and started accurate reporting on costs/ freebies/ getting exempt from inheritance tax etc versus Will ‘s pathetic and mediocre “service” the monarchy would be toast. Until then grabber Will gets undeserved glory and all the goodies without providing regular and sustained service. He will eventually come unstuck once he’s King because no amount of spin can excuse his laziness, ineptitude and complete lack of interest in the role, leadership and care for charities and organisations.
They really should refuse any more public money at this point. They have enough money to sustain themselves without asking for any more from the public. That, in my opinion, would be the smartest thing for them to do if they want to keep the monarchy alive. So what if they have to wear a dress more than once, this would truly be a modern monarchy.
#DefundTheMonarchy
I mean, the costs are ridiculous. 132 million for 11 working royals +2 (those two are Louise Windsor and James Earl of Wessex, since neither is at an age to support themselves). And that doesn’t include security which is another 150 million?? And we know they try to pawn off as much costs as possible.
And re: the 132 for 11 working royals – four of those royals are supposedly supported by their respective duchies. But they still receive SG money? For charles it may make sense to the extent that staff at Windsor and BP have to be paid (as part of state functions and as tourist attractions). And to a certain extent the same is true for Clarence House since they do regularly host receptions and the like there. But even that’s trying to be overly generous.
Or are the kitchen staff and such at Windsor and BP paid separately from the sovereign grant? (I’m thinking of everything that goes into hosting a state dinner for example and the staff that involves.)
Bottom line seems to be that the BRF likes their finances murky and hard to follow because then its easy for them to claim whatever they want – that they are good bang for the buck, that they only cost the british taxpayers one pound each a year etc. the more transparency from people like Baker the better.
i also like his comment here about how there is an argument to be made in support of a monarchy. I think he is actually a republican, but that’s a smart comment to include so people dont just say “well you hate the monarchy and want it to end!!” and dismiss the rest of what he’s saying.
And I think he’s also doing a good job of making it clear that the costs are increasing while the number of working royals are decreasing and that doesn’t make sense.
It’s an unbelievable amount of money in general, but especially when any day now five out of the 11 could reasonably die. And they aren’t talking about replacing them, their next options are potentially three children
However, the Wales’ go back and forth on whether or not all three of their children will be working royals. So, you could be looking at hundreds of millions of dollars for five people? To work 6 hours a day maybe twice a week, for about 30 weeks of the year? This is not sustainable. There’s only so much apathy that will let them slide.
If Will does remove the titles, I don’t know what he will talk about in the press. He rages every week about them.
I was just thinking this! If Will was a politician who had to run in an election, this asinine title-removal would be the backbone of his platform. He never shuts up about it. We haven’t gone one *week* in years without hearing about it.
When and if Bill finally gets his wish, he’s going to need a replacement issue to direct his constant anger at.