Prince Philip, apparently: ‘One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them’

I don’t know how many times they’re going to churn through these same stories, but these pieces have never proven what they think they’re proving. Apparently, royal biographer Andrew Lownie has repeated the same piece of gossip that Prince Philip looked down his nose at then-Meghan Markle when she and Prince Harry were first dating and engaged. Philip hated her on sight because Meghan was an American and an actress. Of course, we’ve also been told that Philip hated Meghan because she reminded him of a woman he barely knew: Wallis Simpson, the Duchess of Windsor. These people are still rushing around to describe how all of the Windsors hated Meghan on sight really proves how they all “welcomed” Meghan and gave her all of the support she needed to thrive, correct?
When Prince Harry announced his plans to wed Meghan Markle in November 2017, he was hopeful that the Royal Family would welcome their joyous news. But the prince was met with a rather curt response from his forthright grandfather, Prince Philip, who issued the stern warning: ‘One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them.’
Writing in his tell-all book Entitled, Andrew Lownie revealed Philip’s reluctant feelings towards the Suits star entering the royal fold – unsurprising, perhaps, given that the pair had embarked on a whirlwind 16-month courtship before Harry got down on one knee.
Meanwhile, according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward writing in her book My Mother And I, Philip was ‘one of the very few wary’ of being charmed by Meghan, 44, in the early days of her relationship with Harry, 41. Philip was also said to have thought it was ‘uncanny’ how much she reminded him of Wallis Simpson – the American socialite who King Edward VIII abdicated to marry. As such, the prince nicknamed Meghan ‘DOW’ after Wallis, the Duchess of Windsor.
Philip also wasn’t the only royal to have attempted to caution Harry about the pace of his relationship with Meghan, with his brother, Prince William, said to have felt ‘nervous’ about their upcoming nuptials. In January 2023 Harry discussed William’s warning to take it slow in his memoir Spare, writing: ‘”It’s too fast”, he’d told me. “Too soon”. In fact, he’d actually been pretty discouraging about me even dating Meg.’
However, Harry dismissed his family’s concerns, with it claimed that he believed he had to marry her quickly because her ‘biological clock was ticking’ as she was almost 35 years old, according to royal author Tina Brown. Despite their fairytale wedding in May 2018, the Sussexes love story quickly took a sharp turn when the duchess realised that the life of a princess was far from what it was made out to be in the books.
[From The Daily Mail]
This is what gets me every time: “Despite their fairytale wedding in May 2018, the Sussexes love story quickly took a sharp turn when the duchess realised that the life of a princess was far from what it was made out to be in the books.” All of the people who had “concerns” about Meghan and “warned” Harry not to marry her were not concerned about Harry, or whether the marriage would work out. The survival of the Sussex marriage shows that Harry and Meghan were and are in love and they’ve built a beautiful life together with their two children. All of these “concerns” were about Meghan fitting into an institution which was hostile to her from day one, because the institution was full of bigots, anti-Americans and racists. Philip and Prince William weren’t concerned that Harry was marrying a woman he loved after a “whirlwind 16-month courtship” – they were plainly worried that a woman like Meghan wouldn’t be weak and compromised enough to take their bullsh-t.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and SussexRoyal IG.
-
-
(170118) — DAVOS, Jan. 18, 2017 () — U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the 47th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18, 2017.(/Xu Jinquan)(gl)
-
-
The Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Sussex leave after the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Picture date: Saturday May 18, 2019. .,Image: 506549190, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
18/05/2019. Windsor , United Kingdom. Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Harry leaving the Lady Gabriella Windsor wedding at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor, United Kingdom.,Image: 506549519, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
Meghan Markle in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry watched by (middle row from left) Queen Elizabeth II, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Wessex, Viscount Severn, Countess of Wessex, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Princess Royal, Sir Tim Laurence, (front row from left) Duke of Cambridge, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall Duchess of Cambridge, Duke of York. .,Image: 515241949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
144439, Prince Harry and the Duke of Edinburgh at the Rugby World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand at Twickenham,Image: 532007750, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
(left to right back row) Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex and the Princess Royal, (left to right front row) Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece at the wedding of Princess Eugenie to Jack Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.,Image: 534311281, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: /Avalon
-
-
MANDATORY CREDIT: Chris Allerton – copyright SussexRoyal NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER FRIDAY JUNE 7, 2019, WITHOUT PRIOR WRITTEN PERMISSION FROM ROYAL COMMUNICATIONS AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE. This photograph is provided to you strictly on condition that these conditions and restrictions will apply (and that you will pass these on) to any organisation to whom you supply it. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photographs (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. All other requests for use should be directed to the Buckingham Palace Press Office in writing. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are joined by her mother, Doria Ragland, as they show their new son, born Monday and named as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle.
-
-
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.
-
-
NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. NO MERCHANDISING, ADVERTISING, SOUVENIRS, MEMORABILIA or COLOURABLY SIMILAR. NOT FOR USE AFTER 31 DECEMBER 2018 WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION FROM KENSINGTON PALACE. NO CROPPING. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shows The Duke and Duchess in The Green Drawing Room, Windsor Castle, with (left-to-right): Back row: Master Jasper Dyer, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Ms. Doria Ragland, The Duke of Cambridge; middle row: Master Brian Mulroney, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Miss Rylan Litt, Master John Mulroney; Front row: Miss Ivy Mulroney, Miss Florence van Cutsem, Miss Zalie Warren, Miss Remi Litt.
I remember seeing this story either just before Meghan gave birth to Archie or right after.
These people…as they try to smear Meghan, they continue to show the world that they are horrible.
They are so delusional that they seem to be unaware of exactly how they are painting senior members of the BRF with these stories.