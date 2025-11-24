“Months after Elon Musk’s exit, DOGE has been dismantled” links
  • November 24, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

DOGE has been dismantled after killing hundreds of thousands of people. [Just Jared]
The trailer for Charli XCX’s tour film, The Moment. [OMG Blog]
Marjorie Taylor Greene will resign from Congress in January, right after she qualifies for her congressional pension. Grifters gonna grift. [Socialite Life]
Sebastian Stan pumps gas ahead of a big 2026. [LaineyGossip]
Pluribus is getting interesting. [Pajiba]
The Givenchy collection is… aggressively fine. [Go Fug Yourself]
Elizabeth Olsen’s Dries Van Notten dress is so ‘70s, I love it!! [RCFA]
Walton Goggins. I would!! [Seriously OMG]
A Seeking Sister Wives resort?? [Starcasm]
Donald Glover had a stroke last year. [Hollywood Life]
Ex-wives reveal how they found out about their husbands’ affairs. [Buzzfeed]

23 Responses to ““Months after Elon Musk’s exit, DOGE has been dismantled” links”

  1. bisynaptic says:
    November 24, 2025 at 11:38 am

    Re: DOGE. One way or the other, Musk and his associates have gotten what they wanted, which includes our information. I would bet DOGE is still tracking all that, inside government servers.

    Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    November 24, 2025 at 11:51 am

    What do we think is going on with MTG? I get that the specific date is tied to her pension, but besides that this feels weird. Is this about running for president in 2028, harassment from the right, trying to make money on a speaking tour, what?

    Reply
    • Snuffles says:
      November 24, 2025 at 11:57 am

      She’s just a rat jumping off of a sinking ship.

      Reply
      • mightymolly says:
        November 24, 2025 at 12:31 pm

        This x 100! Her district is solidly republican, and the issues she claims she jumping ship over are horrific. She’s just saving herself while not creating any problems for the GOP.

      • Gabby says:
        November 24, 2025 at 3:21 pm

        And the Georgia Power Commission was solidly republican until this past election. Let’s make these places the “ex-solidly republican”.

    • Cheryl says:
      November 24, 2025 at 1:40 pm

      Her pension won’t be much. But with 5 years in she gets the platinum healthcare package for life.

      Reply
      • Nanea says:
        November 24, 2025 at 1:50 pm

        Even if MTG’s pension won’t amount to much, she made ~ $ 25 million in five years from profiting off insider info.

        She’s a nasty piece of work, no matter what she’s been saying these past few days, she’s guilty of supporting a felon and his maladministration.

        I think she’s resigning to be a candidate for a senate seat.

    • DeeSea says:
      November 24, 2025 at 2:46 pm

      She’s a pro-level grifter who can recognize when it’s a good time to get out of the grift. (Who knows whether she’ll move on to a different grift after a break…) She timed her exit to coincide almost exactly with qualifying for a lifetime pension and benefits, AND she’s made more than $25 million through investments that range from the shady to the downright insider-trading-y. It’s a great time for her to jump off a ship that’s (I hope) on the verge of sinking. She got hers, and she doesn’t give a rip about anyone else.

      Reply
    • DK says:
      November 24, 2025 at 6:44 pm

      She had won that showdown with DT, everyone – including most of MAGA – was on her side with wanting the Epstein files released. She could have spun it into Fuentes/even-further-rightwing gold if she wanted to.

      I can’t shake the feeling that she also got a pretty big pay out from Thiel/DT’s people to quietly (well, quietly-ish) leave now and open the seat to a MAGA stooge who WILL comply with Felon47’s orders.

      Reply
  3. ChillinginDC says:
    November 24, 2025 at 11:54 am

    Correction, DOGE is still around. They have 124 employees who went to other agencies and are making SES salaries which is insane. See Pro Publica’s article.

    Reply
    • Peachy says:
      November 24, 2025 at 10:04 pm

      This is definitely still true at CDC, where I work. My supervisor told us about a DOGE bro fresh out of college who’s been sleeping in the CDC director’s office (because our acting director, Jim O’Neil, is in DC most of the time)—apparently the DOGE bro is advising O’Neil.

      Reply
  4. Nicole says:
    November 24, 2025 at 12:17 pm

    My question for US government:
    What money was saved (if any)?
    Where did all personnel data go?
    When will white hat analysis be implemented to diagnose any system vulnerabilities?
    When will impact analyses be completed to evaluate the cessation of programs, departments, and personnel reductions?
    Was there any alternatives analyses completed to divest ourselves from Starlink?
    What was the cost to Department of War(Defense) in implementing changes in our armed forces.

    Reply
  5. Sue says:
    November 24, 2025 at 2:00 pm

    Donald Glover had a stroke? His song Redbone was on the radio this morning and I was literally just thinking “Where has Donald Glover been?” Wow.

    Reply
  6. Lens says:
    November 24, 2025 at 3:20 pm

    DOGE was a failure. You can just cut middle class jobs and say you’re shrinking the government. Not when you have spendthrift trump pardoning people like Joe Schwartz who outright stole $38 million from the government, not to mention millions in secret service so he can golf all the time, billions to Argentina, Israel etc

    Reply
  7. Mina_Esq says:
    November 24, 2025 at 3:48 pm

    On a somewhat related note, I think the Musk/Trump breakup was facilitated by people calling Elon the “real president”. I think we should all start calling Stephen Miller the “real president” so Trump would, hopefully, fell threatened and kick him out. He is the most dangerous man in that administration.

    Reply
  8. martha says:
    November 24, 2025 at 6:51 pm

    DOGE is still around. They’ve moved on from flashy business to quietly burrowing throughout the system.

    Sleeper cells implementing Project 2025.

    Privately, they’re sorting through the millions of our data that they’ve stolen and deciding how best to profit from this.

    Reply
  9. Mee says:
    November 25, 2025 at 12:04 am

    Elon has every single social security number in the US. That’s what he got out of DOGE

    Reply

