Princess Kate: ‘Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing’

The Princess of Wales does very little with many of her (few) patronages. Some of her charitable patronages have not seen her in person in years. At first, Kate was patron of a charity called Action on Addiction. She did a handful of half-hearted events with them over the years, then that charity was folded into The Forward Trust. The Forward Trust basically “inherited” Kate as a patron. She’s continued to do very little with this patronage. But hey, a staffer wrote a letter marking Addiction Awareness Week, and Kate signed her name to it.
The Princess of Wales has called for the “fear, shame and judgement” around addiction to come to an end. Speaking to mark Addiction Awareness Week, Catherine said society must show “compassion” to those dependent on drugs, alcohol or gambling, because it is “not a choice… but a complex mental health condition”. Catherine said society’s experience of addiction was “shaped by fear, shame and judgement” and urged people to have open conversations and bring the issue “out of the shadows”.
The Princess is patron of the Forward Trust, a charity supporting recovering addicts, and her message comes as their survey revealed that a majority of adults have experienced or know someone who has lived with forms of addiction.
Catherine said in her message: “Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing, but a complex mental health condition that should be met with empathy and support. But still, even now in 2025, people’s experience of addiction is shaped by fear, shame and judgement. This needs to change. The stigma surrounding those who face addiction allows it to thrive behind closed doors, impacting families and communities, and ultimately ruining lives. Many of us will know someone who is struggling with an addiction.”
“Now is the moment to show our compassion and love to help them, or their friends and family, to reach out to organisations like The Forward Trust for support.”
Catherine, who launched the first Addiction Awareness Week in 2021 on behalf of the trust, added: “Recovery is hard, but with the right treatment it is possible. And this begins with a conversation, a listening ear and showing we care. So please join the conversation. By talking about it in the open, together we can bring addiction and the harm it causes out of the shadows.”
She continued: “We can reframe this issue with kindness and understanding, and we can help individuals and families coping with addiction know they are not alone.”
“Addiction is not a choice, or a personal failing, but a complex mental health condition that should be met with empathy and support.” It’s true, but it’s also pretty rich coming from Kate, who did not give one iota of empathy or support to her sister-in-law when she was being bullied and smeared across the board. Kate can’t have it both ways – either she’s a woman of tremendous empathy who looks out for people in difficult circumstances, or she’s the petty drama queen who actively participated in the campaign of abuse towards Meghan.
Keen probably aids and supports scooter in wanting to take titles from sussexes including her own nephew and niece. She lacks compassion to say the least
Yes, but someone in her office got the paid version of ChatGPT so we should expect a lot of letters henceforth.
🤣🤣🤣
Yes where was that compassion for her sister-in-law. She signs her name very well lol.
Let me guess – this counts as a work event for her. Why isnt she actually doing something with her charity for this, rather than just writing a letter?
And the letter is fine. it’s right, addiction is not a choice or a personal failing and people who struggle with addiction deserve empathy and the support to get the help they need. Families of those struggling with addiction also need support. So what is Kate doing to help? How is she ensuring that people who need this help and support are getting it?
And that aside….its clear Kate doesnt care about MH, so everything she says in this regard falls short. no one in that family does. It’s a convenient talking point for W&K but like everything else they do, its performative.
I suspect that Can’t getting someone to write this letter and she taking credit for it is her version of help because without her getting the letter out there about mental health and addiction nobody would know what to do.
100% she didn’t write this (or possibly even read it) while also counting it as ‘work’.
ChatGPT
She’s like that gopher, Punxsutawney Phil – every so often she pops her head up to make a pronouncement and then disappears for several more months. At least, Phil is consistent – it’s just about the weather. But Kate is so random – is it nature, is it nurture…what?
Yep, everything with them is about “raising awareness”. But then what? Thanks for letting everybody know that I’m very hungry, but there’s been no discussion about getting me a meal.
At this point in their “careers” they should be able to make a few phone calls raise money and have actionable support for all of their causes. Especially things that people don’t need to be made aware of any longer. They aren’t alerting us about a brand new disease that no one has ever heard of. We know this about addiction, early childhood, the unhoused population, what are we going to do to get rid of these issues?
Agree. Although I wish she’d called it a disease instead of a “mental health condition,” but I guess she wants to stay on message (well, she thinks that raising “awareness” of MH is her message even if absolutely no one pays attention to her).
Oh, she is back on the mental health stuff again huh. Does she even understand what she’s reading out sometimes.
Of course not, that requires hand puppets and Amanda transcribing the letter into language that a six year old would understand. Anyone else find it a bit ironic that Buttons McWaity is on a roll about mental health, when she looks like she could benefit greatly from an inpatient program?
Speaking to a very good cause, but it would be a lot more meaningful if it wasn’t delivered while concealing/ ignoring their own major mental health issues.
Like, is it shameful or not shameful? Because it’s a bit of mixed messaging between words and actions, which doesn’t make them a very safe pair of hands for such a vulnerable issue.
Why the hell are these mental health organizations still working with Kate, after her very public mistreatment of her distressed and suicidal pregnant sister-in-law? Is the whole country THAT manipulated by the relentless hateful coverage of Meghan, that they just disregarded her account completely? I would drop Kate as a patron and make sure everybody knew exactly why.
It’s such hypocrisy on Kate’s part and the RF thinks H&M should apologize to them!
I’m sure she “wrote” a similar letter for the first addiction week. Is this the only activity she’s going to do this week? We already know that both she and William only pay lip service to mental health issues and that that they don’t believe in therapy.
I wonder if Kate is even aware that a letter was sent on her behalf?
Well. If it weren’t a choice on some level, then successful recovery wouldn’t involve…making a choice. But it does, every time. There’s a 12-step group called SMART recovery that focuses on the element of choice. So there’s that.
I think its more that you don’t choose to become addicted. no one takes a drink of alcohol and thinks “I want to be an alcoholic.” Some people who drink are alcoholics and some aren’t.
The choice comes in acknowledging you have this disease and taking steps to become better.
and even when a lot of addicts relapse its with the mindset of “just one drink wont hurt,” not “i’m going to relapse!”
Addiction itself isn’t a choice. But, yes, becoming a recovering addict involves an element of choice. The old adage about taking a horse to water but not being able to make them drink.
This ‘letter’ would seem more genuine if she opened up about her own evident struggles instead of talking down to the peasants.
How is she supposed to show empathy and support to her sister-in-law when she’s one of the main bullies in the ongoing hate campaign ?
we won’t even go there about how eating disorders are a form of addictive behaviour while looking at this 90 lb woman with abraded knuckles and alopecia so bad she wears wigs for public appearances.
I hesitate to take seriously the words of a deeply unwell, mean-spirited, and clearly unstable person who has the audacity to preach compassion when it is well documented that she was absolutely horrible to her SIL and was “concerned” about the optics of the Sussex children being anywhere near her precious brood. She lied about Meghan making her cry and unleashed a stream of media attacks that nearly drove Meghan to suicide.
So Princess SickNote, KKKhate the Miserable (first of her name) can miss me with her pretense of giving a damn.