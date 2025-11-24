Duchess Meghan gives holiday hostessing tips: parfait stations, pancakes & quiche

As Ever’s Instagram posted a nice little video with the Duchess of Sussex on Sunday. As you can see, she’s giving advice for setting up a little breakfast station for guests and kids for the holidays – she recommends putting out items so people can build their own parfaits, and she recommends having a breakfast quiche too. She also puts out some small pancakes and says that people don’t have to even offer pancakes or make them from scratch, and that frozen pancakes are fine. As you can imagine, this was the Daily Mail headline: “Meghan Markle reveals a ‘favourite’ in her house that she makes using her own As Ever products… and suggests families buy frozen pancakes.” Give it two days and they’ll call this Frozen Pancake-gate!! Everything Meghan does or says is so scandalous to them. The Frozen Pancakes That Brought A Nation To Its Knees! Meanwhile, Meghan spoke to People Magazine exclusively last week to offer some holiday entertaining tips. I learned that Harry’s favorite part of Thanksgiving is the gravy!

Meghan Markle revealed the Thanksgiving staple that is at the top of Prince Harry’s list. In Thanksgiving tips shared with PEOPLE, the Duchess of Sussex and founder of the As ever lifestyle brand shared her hacks for hosting the holiday — including Harry’s must-have.

“Chop your veggies and herbs in advance to save time on the day, and also for those finishing touches, whether you’re serving homemade or store-bought dishes. Your kids can join in too! They can proudly say they helped,” says Meghan, who is mom to Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4. “Top tip on the carrots — keep the tops and blend them with parmesan, olive oil and pine nuts for a refreshing take on pesto to elevate your holiday spread,” she suggests. “Served with creamy mashed potatoes, a green salad speckled with flower sprinkles and rich gravy (my husband would never forgive me if I didn’t add that to the table), this is sure to please your entire gathering.”

To set the scene and the mood, Meghan recommends lighting lots of candles. “Light a few candles — choose scented ones to set the mood in the living areas and unscented for the kitchen (in those spaces, let the fragrance of the food shine). Welcome your guests as they arrive with drinks and have some easy appetizers ready to enjoy (think baked Brie with jam, perhaps?),” the Duchess of Sussex says.

“Set out a few ice breakers, like puzzles or board games, to spark conversation and help guests connect. Being a great host is all about anticipating your guests’ needs — something I learned working in restaurants and now love bringing into my own home. With a little thoughtful planning, you can make everyone feel comfortable and cared for,” she adds.

As for bringing it all together on the big day, Meghan recommends saying yes to support.

“When guests offer to help, say yes! You don’t get the gold star for doing everything. Whether someone wants to bring a pie, pick up a side dish, or provide the ice cream, letting your guests contribute lightens your load and creates a sense of shared celebration. Accepting support isn’t just practical; it makes everyone feel included and valued,” she says. “When I go to someone’s home, I like to bring a bottle of wine or bubbles or offer practical help like setting the table. If you have the time to make a family favorite to share, do it! A sentimental recipe makes you make you more than a part of the meal; it makes you part of the memory.”

“Other ways to be supportive? Help the host out the next morning with an easy breakfast offering,” she adds about how to help. “Bring a mason jar of homemade granola (simply toast oats with maple, cinnamon, a dash of ginger, and any other cozy autumnal flavors you love) with a container of yogurt and fruit preserves. You’ll make their day!”