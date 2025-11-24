Sarah Ferguson is fielding six-figure offers for a tell-all TV interview?

We keep hearing various stories about Sarah Ferguson and what her life will be like going forward, once she moves out of Royal Lodge in early 2026. I’ve assumed this whole time that part of the reason why King Charles gave Sarah and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor a two-month period to move out was because Sarah especially needed to form a plan and figure out her next steps. It’s unlikely that she will move in with Andrew in Norfolk, where he’ll be given some kind of palatial “cottage.” I think it’s likely that Sarah ends up living with one of her daughters, maybe even with Eugenie in Portugal. But what will Sarah do for money? She’s gain and lost approximately ten fortunes throughout her adult life. She should have millions in the bank, enough to retire comfortably. But we all know that she doesn’t have any money, anywhere. So she’ll continue to hustle and sell whatever she can. The latest is that Sarah is fielding offers for a paid interview. Hm… sure.
Sarah Ferguson is considering offers for a tell-all TV interview in the wake of her public downfall. US channels are said to be willing to pay six-figure sums to secure what would be her first chat since losing her Duchess of York title.
Palace aides are worried at what Fergie may say if she gives a tell-all interview, sources said. They fear the former Duchess of York, 66, could go “rogue” now that she is out of the royal family. Fergie, who we revealed called Jeffrey Epstein a “supreme friend” despite his conviction for sex offences, may sit down again with Oprah Winfrey, who has interviewed her before.
Our source said the royals are bound to worry at the prospect “but there’s not much they can do to stop her”. They added: ”There’s a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could cause embarrassment for King Charles and Queen Camilla, or other members of the family.”
Her team has received “significant” bids from US channels. There are also said to be talks with networks in the Gulf states and the UK. Fergie’s reps are said to be desperate to avoid a “Maitlis scenario” after Andrew’s car-crash interview with journalist Emily on Newsnight in 2019. But a source said: “Andrew has had his chances to tell his story. Now it’s Fergie’s time.”
The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie is said to be “taking stock”. One insider said: “Sarah and her team have had offers from all over the world for a sit-down. So she’s thinking things over very carefully. She and her team know a televised interview would be make or break for her in terms of salvaging her reputation. It would also give her the chance to spell out the fact she knew nothing about what Epstein and his associates were doing in terms of abusing girls.”
“Sarah is actually quite keen to answer questions as she strongly believes she’s done nothing wrong, and been harshly treated.” She was rocked when Charles stripped his brother Andrew of his titles and banished him from the monarchy last month. Copies of her children’s book Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way have since been pulped. Our source added: “She has to find money and somewhere to live next year. Sarah is bruised like never before by events, and things like the book being pulped have damaged her income. Andrew is unlikely to be keen – as an interview would be Sarah’s chance to distance herself from him and explain she knew nothing.
“Sarah has always said she had no idea what Epstein, and Andrew, were up to – and why would anyone tell her? She’s the mother of two girls after all. She admits she knew Epstein and the reality is that she cultivated a friendship because of his wealth. But that doesn’t mean she knew what he was doing behind closed doors.”
“But that doesn’t mean she knew what he was doing behind closed doors…” In 2011, she was literally frog-marched in front of the cameras to say that Epstein was a p3do and she would never have any contact with him again, and then just days later, she was writing sycophantic letters to Epstein about how she never actually called him a p3do and they were still going to be BFFs forever. Let’s be real – she knew and she didn’t care, because he was rich and she “borrowed” thousands (if not millions) of dollars from him. As for the idea that Oprah would interview a 2025-26 version of Fergie… I doubt it. I also doubt that many American outlets or journalists would be willing to pay for an interview with Fergie at this point. I’m sure offers are being made somewhere, but not for, like, ABC or CBS. She might have better luck with the Australians?
This might actually be hilarious though. Like, what will she say ? She’s just a grifter, she’ll probably just complain about herself and a thousand memes will be made out of that interview.
It would be a disaster, just like Andrew’s, but entertaining for all that.
But–pretty sure American TV shows don’t pay for interviews, same as American newspapers & magazines. That’s a British thing.
She doesn’t know how to manage money. Either no one offered to teach her or she’s not receptive to it (probably the latter) so six figure anything will last her a week. Then what?
I’m currently reading “Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York” and my two main takeaways (so far) are that Andrew is a selfish asshole and Sarah spends like mad, but doesn’t want to pay her bills. What a pair!
Suze Orman tried to teach her years ago for that reality TV show that Ferguson did on Oprah’s network. Clearly, it didn’t stick.
Where does all her money go? Her wardrobe sucks, she clearly hasn’t had any face work, and she hasn’t paid rent in decades.
Do it Fergie!
Supposedly, she had a years-long contract with Hello to feed them stories – maybe they’ll pay up?
Of course she knew exactly what and who Epstein was. Here’s a thought: is she putting this out there to get herself a nice settlement of sorts from Chuckles? Is this her attempt to dare him not to pay her something? Pay me or I shall tell the secrets that I know?
This is exactly what she’s doing. She knows all about Andrew’s dirty dealings and about others in the RF. In a “tell all” interview, she say “yep, I did bad things but…” and then could pin the blame on the royal system and say she had to suck up to people like Epstein because that’s how the system works. That all the royals do it. That members of the family are expected to maintain a certain lifestyle/profile (even the divorced members, not really, but she could say it), but outside of the monarch and heir, no one has the means of supporting themselves. They’re dependent on the monarch’s generosity or dependent upon the connections to the RF (like Zara and Mike). And that dependency in turn drives them deal with unsavory people who want access or take part in unsavory projects (milk ads) to cover their living expenses. That even the heir isn’t above such things (aka Charles and all the bags of cash).
She won’t go that far, though. She won’t do anything to jeopardize her daughters.
That’s a dangerous game she’d be playing. She should heed what happened to Diana. If the heir’s mother could be dealt such a fate, Fergie would be wise to avoid fu*king with Charles.
True it is dangerous to play with the royal family but she has played with other dangerous people. I think she is completely desperate for money and will take risks to get it.
This seems like a fishing trip from Fergie’s team. And possibly a threat to the royal family – she’s probably after a payout from them.
Person who works in media here!
She’d never get that money for an interview. She’d get it and more for a tell-all book about the royal family, which I believe she absolutely will do, especially if William makes the mistake of stripping her daughters of their titles.
🙂 Thank you for basic facts & professional opinion. Too bad The Sun has such a weak grasp on such things.
So she can further profit from her misdeeds? Great! /s
I hear the Pizza Express in Woking is willing to host the interview…
😂😂😂
She did this already, she did a reality show for Oprah some years ago. She also would go on Larry King show. But she still lost the money she earned with these ventures
She pops up on the US version of The Traitors, I would not be surprised.
to my mind it beggars belief to think that Oprah, or Diane Sawyer, or any other esteemed woman journo in the US would be willing to sit down and interview this woman who was so Epstein-adjacent. doing such an interview will diminish them, because they know that Sarah won’t be entirely truthful and the public is disgusted by her.
OK, perfect for Megyn Kelly then. They can console themselves that there’s a huge difference between 15 & 5 & parse the exact meaning of p*dofile.
She will definitely write a book, and it will sell.
hasnt Oprah lost her in with CBS since Gayle King was fired and it was taken over . this would be her 4th Oprah interview what would Oprah ask her. If she is such a spendthrift then she has no chance of reform, I had a mum like that the only way was to give her an allowance with no room to negotiate for more we did that till she passed.
Queen Oprah hasn’t “lost her in” with anyone. She’s as powerful and influential as she ever was. Besides, Oprah operates her OWN network. It’s literally called OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). She doesn’t need CBS or any other network.
Six figures for a “tell-all”?? My goodness, what a come-down. With her habits, that wouldn’t last her six months. And it’s clear already that it wouldn’t be a real tell-all, just a tired grifter trying to excuse her actions to a skeptical, unsympathetic public.
I wish I could muster up some sympathy for her. I remember, long ago in the mists of time, how she felt like a breath of fresh air in that family. But like most of the rest of them, her actions over the years have shown her to be simply despicable.
This sounds like a threat. But what do they expect? She has no job prospects. They are cutting her free. If they were smart, they’d manage a decent income and buy her silence.
So the press has finally remembered that Fergie did an interview with Oprah before. It’s doubtful that she will do an interview with US TV. They’re not in the habit of paying interviewees. As Kaiser said she’s more likely to be interviewed by Australian TV. But what is going to talk about she’s likely to implicate herself in the situation with Epstein. It’s interesting that after all she has done she was still welcomed in the Royal Family but Meghan is not.
Do it, Fergie, do it! Light a match to the RF and burn it all down. They’ll take you with them. It will be glorious.
I guess ABC News made no offer, since they don’t want to jeopardize their “access” to William and Kate.
“She has to find money and somewhere to live next year.”
Well, she could have kept the house she owned in Mayfair that she just recently sold (at a loss!) to move into. Unless that had actually been a foreclosure and not really a sale, which is also plausible.
Well, six figures should see her through about one month.
I don’t have any sympathy for Fergie, but I hope she does go public. Let’s bring down this house of cards.
She will never do that, because first and foremost, spilling anything would destroy her daughters’ futures within the royal family.
Just as her ex-husband knew where the bodies lie, so does Fergie. But as a married-in (and a woman), she just does not have the leverage and safety as Andrew Mountbatten. She is also a horrible person, but let the devil make a deal with the devil. And watch her back.