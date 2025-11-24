Sarah Ferguson is fielding six-figure offers for a tell-all TV interview?

We keep hearing various stories about Sarah Ferguson and what her life will be like going forward, once she moves out of Royal Lodge in early 2026. I’ve assumed this whole time that part of the reason why King Charles gave Sarah and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor a two-month period to move out was because Sarah especially needed to form a plan and figure out her next steps. It’s unlikely that she will move in with Andrew in Norfolk, where he’ll be given some kind of palatial “cottage.” I think it’s likely that Sarah ends up living with one of her daughters, maybe even with Eugenie in Portugal. But what will Sarah do for money? She’s gain and lost approximately ten fortunes throughout her adult life. She should have millions in the bank, enough to retire comfortably. But we all know that she doesn’t have any money, anywhere. So she’ll continue to hustle and sell whatever she can. The latest is that Sarah is fielding offers for a paid interview. Hm… sure.

Sarah Ferguson is considering offers for a tell-all TV interview in the wake of her public downfall. US channels are said to be willing to pay six-figure sums to secure what would be her first chat since losing her Duchess of York title.

Palace aides are worried at what Fergie may say if she gives a tell-all interview, sources said. They fear the former Duchess of York, 66, could go “rogue” now that she is out of the royal family. Fergie, who we revealed called Jeffrey Epstein a “supreme friend” despite his conviction for sex offences, may sit down again with Oprah Winfrey, who has interviewed her before.

Our source said the royals are bound to worry at the prospect “but there’s not much they can do to stop her”. They added: ”There’s a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could cause embarrassment for King Charles and Queen Camilla, or other members of the family.”

Her team has received “significant” bids from US channels. There are also said to be talks with networks in the Gulf states and the UK. Fergie’s reps are said to be desperate to avoid a “Maitlis scenario” after Andrew’s car-crash interview with journalist Emily on Newsnight in 2019. But a source said: “Andrew has had his chances to tell his story. Now it’s Fergie’s time.”

The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie is said to be “taking stock”. One insider said: “Sarah and her team have had offers from all over the world for a sit-down. So she’s thinking things over very carefully. She and her team know a televised interview would be make or break for her in terms of salvaging her reputation. It would also give her the chance to spell out the fact she knew nothing about what Epstein and his associates were doing in terms of abusing girls.”

“Sarah is actually quite keen to answer questions as she strongly believes she’s done nothing wrong, and been harshly treated.” She was rocked when Charles stripped his brother Andrew of his titles and banished him from the monarchy last month. Copies of her children’s book Flora and Fern: Kindness Along the Way have since been pulped. Our source added: “She has to find money and somewhere to live next year. Sarah is bruised like never before by events, and things like the book being pulped have damaged her income. Andrew is unlikely to be keen – as an interview would be Sarah’s chance to distance herself from him and explain she knew nothing.

“Sarah has always said she had no idea what Epstein, and Andrew, were up to – and why would anyone tell her? She’s the mother of two girls after all. She admits she knew Epstein and the reality is that she cultivated a friendship because of his wealth. But that doesn’t mean she knew what he was doing behind closed doors.”