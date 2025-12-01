Queen Camilla wore a Saudi Daqlah & a serpent necklace to The Rifles dinner

On Thanksgiving last week, Queen Camilla stepped out in London for the annual RIFLES Awards dinner. This is a military dinner involving two of Camilla’s military patronages – she’s the colonel-in-chief of The Rifles and royal colonel of the 4th Battalion of The Ranger Regiment. Interestingly enough, the Duchess of Edinburgh also attended, although she wasn’t given the red carpet treatment like Camilla. I find that fascinating – Sophie is a suck-up, and always has been, so I would imagine she attended to ingratiate herself to Camilla. But Camilla also made a point of being the queen-bee of the dinner, so it reads like a humiliation ritual for Sophie. I also find it interesting that none of the royal men bothered to attend this major military event? Weird.

As for Camilla’s look… well, it was notable. Camilla is not a fashionista by any stretch of the imagination, and yet she makes some bold choices every now and then. Her red gown was Fiona Clare, who is Camilla’s long-time couturier. The gown looks so dated, like it’s something Nancy Reagan would have worn in the 1980s. But Cam jazzed it up with a Daqlah, a Yahya Couture embroidered coat, given to King Charles during a visit to Saudi Arabia. Camilla raids Charles’s closet for interesting coats??

As for the jewelry, it was interesting too. She wore The Rifles’ Bugle Horn brooch, which she wears often at military/veteran events. But she also wore a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace from her personal collection – a platinum-and-diamond serpent necklace with rubies for the serpent’s “eyes.” Camilla apparently inherited this necklace from her beloved grandmother, Sonia Keppel. It would retail for $400,000 or more. I mean… serpent-themed jewelry for Camilla is a choice. She’s always been a snake in the grass.

Meanwhile, there was a very random story circulating in the British tabloids over the weekend: Camilla is apparently very mad at the current Princess of Wales. Why is that? Because Kate brokered Prince Harry’s tea with his father back in September. Kate did no such thing!! But I believe that Camilla and Kate are fighting, I just don’t think it has anything to do with Harry.