Queen Camilla wore a Saudi Daqlah & a serpent necklace to The Rifles dinner

On Thanksgiving last week, Queen Camilla stepped out in London for the annual RIFLES Awards dinner. This is a military dinner involving two of Camilla’s military patronages – she’s the colonel-in-chief of The Rifles and royal colonel of the 4th Battalion of The Ranger Regiment. Interestingly enough, the Duchess of Edinburgh also attended, although she wasn’t given the red carpet treatment like Camilla. I find that fascinating – Sophie is a suck-up, and always has been, so I would imagine she attended to ingratiate herself to Camilla. But Camilla also made a point of being the queen-bee of the dinner, so it reads like a humiliation ritual for Sophie. I also find it interesting that none of the royal men bothered to attend this major military event? Weird.
As for Camilla’s look… well, it was notable. Camilla is not a fashionista by any stretch of the imagination, and yet she makes some bold choices every now and then. Her red gown was Fiona Clare, who is Camilla’s long-time couturier. The gown looks so dated, like it’s something Nancy Reagan would have worn in the 1980s. But Cam jazzed it up with a Daqlah, a Yahya Couture embroidered coat, given to King Charles during a visit to Saudi Arabia. Camilla raids Charles’s closet for interesting coats??
As for the jewelry, it was interesting too. She wore The Rifles’ Bugle Horn brooch, which she wears often at military/veteran events. But she also wore a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace from her personal collection – a platinum-and-diamond serpent necklace with rubies for the serpent’s “eyes.” Camilla apparently inherited this necklace from her beloved grandmother, Sonia Keppel. It would retail for $400,000 or more. I mean… serpent-themed jewelry for Camilla is a choice. She’s always been a snake in the grass.
Meanwhile, there was a very random story circulating in the British tabloids over the weekend: Camilla is apparently very mad at the current Princess of Wales. Why is that? Because Kate brokered Prince Harry’s tea with his father back in September. Kate did no such thing!! But I believe that Camilla and Kate are fighting, I just don’t think it has anything to do with Harry.
It looks like She wears a red nightgown. Charles purchased keppels jewels for her.
Yeah, her dresses always have that nightgown-y feel to them. I get not wanting things tight around the middle, but there has to be a way for her clothes to be structured and still comfortable?
Who is the guy in the 17th century ruffled shirt in a modern suit?
That must be so embarrassing OMG
Isn’t that the current Black Rod? Their uniform is like that.
Keen brokered nothing. Harry cannot stand her.
I don’t think H and Keen are in any form of contact with each other. I don’t think either that Keen has that kind of access to her FIL. Can you imagine Alderton and Knauf just sit back and watch Kate broker an event like this or that Keen would be smart enough to keep it hidden from those two? Please. Plus that would mean going directly against William. Why would Keen put herself in the crosshairs of pillowthrowing rage like that? What would she gain?
Why would you have someone make this dress fresh? Everyone’s dead grandmother owned this frock, go to the thrift store
It does look like something from a thrift store. But my costume loving soul is into it. I’m a sucker for a velvet dress with the puff sleeves and all. Red velvet feels festive for the season. Sophie is wearing velvet too. With a sparkly belt. Does it all feel dated? Yeah. But I’m not mad at it.
I wish we had a better picture of the daqlah! It’s the most interesting thing she has ever worn really. That dress is a bold color choice for her and suits the Xmas season but it looks so much like a 1970s nightgown, just an awful style. There has to be someone that can make her some nicely fitting contemporary formalwear?!
I suspect she can’t wear fitting clothing for some reason.
Equine are notorious for not having the saddle belt too tight lol. They try to hold their breaths so it won’t be too tight lol. Guess the same for dresses.
With all the resources available, you would think her sacks wouldn’t look so cheap. I mean, it’s a polyester velvet night dress.
It’s Moroccan velvet jacket season so I’m quessing that is her interpretation, which I like.
I think she wore that same necklace to the diplomatic reception a few weeks ago. I remember commenting that I liked it and I still do.
The dress is boring but very Camilla.
do I think Camilla is probably ticked at Kate? I’m sure, I cannot imagine there is any love lost between those two. Do I think Kate had anything to do with Harry meeting up with his father? Nope.
It wouldn’t be in Kate’s interest to have Meghan back, She would have to get her finger out and do some work.
Which sycophant is so committed to the “Kate the Peacemaker” narrative that they have invented the idea Kate “brokered” the meeting between Harry and Charles? Or is this just meant to make it seem like she’s in the mix and people listen to her?
Maybe it’s just to show that she’s trying to do something, anything! Too bad she couldn’t broker her way out of a paper bag. That’s what Carole is for in her world.
I love that she stole that jacket. I can imagine it- oh stop it Charles you’ll never wear it! Nothing is going to make that dress modern but the jacket gives it flair. Sophie knows how to dress.
From what I remember, Harry hasn’t even made eye contact with Kate in years and has actively avoided looking at her. So the idea that she brokered a meeting for him is hilarious.
None of the royal men attended because they KNOW wearing their chest full of medals (for getting out of bed, putting toothpaste on his OWN toothbrush, etc) would be treated with the disdain it deserves amongst the real military. They are a joke and seem to be slightly aware of it.
Sophie is also an honorary colonel of one the Rifles regiments that’s why she was at this event. And I agree that Camilla and Kate are not getting on either.
I think I like Sophie’s dress, from what little I can see of it.
Camilla’s gown looks like a Mrs. Claus reject.
The coat is the only fashionable thing she’s ever worn. She needs a better bra.
The red velvet gown is typical Camilla but the daqlah looks interesting. I am going to have to google for better photos.
I think Kate and Camilla are fighting but not over Harry. I wonder if it has anything to do with Rose? She was just at the Dior show in Paris, which was the first time that I know of that’s she’s been pictured since Camilla trotted her out all those times back in spring 2024.