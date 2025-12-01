Royal source: The Sussexes are ‘quite desperate’ to include their kids in charity work

Last week, the Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson (finally) issued a statement about the Galvan dress seen in the With Love, Meghan promotional materials. The dress was originally seen on Meghan in her 2022 Variety cover shoot, which caused unhinged people to claim that Meghan “stole” the dress and then… wore it on WLM years later. Meghan’s spox confirmed what most people assumed, that Meghan has it in her magazine contracts that she gets to take certain items from her photoshoots, which is pretty typical of many celebrity magazine shoots. Well, I hoped this whole bullsh-t controversy would die with the spox statement, but it has not. It’s being used as one piece in a laundry list of accusations against the Sussexes in this new Page Six piece. The main thrust is that Meghan and Harry are “dashing their chances” at reconciling with the Windsors by… wearing clothes from magazine shoots, and volunteering for charity, and going to Kris Jenner’s party. It should be abundantly clear by now that Meghan doesn’t give a f–k about reconciling, and that Harry just wants to spend some personal time with his father. But whatever, enjoy:
The Galvan dress: A spokesperson told Page Six it was “categorically false” Meghan took the Galvan gown without asking, while a Sussex source added it was “standard for talent to retain select items from photo shoots — sometimes for security reasons. Explaining further, they added: “Clothing worn by members of the royal family and other public figures has been targeted for resale in the past.”
Palace insiders react to the spox statement: That statement irked palace insiders, who were quick to point out members of the official royal family are not allowed to accept free clothing at all. “I resent the use of the world ‘royal family’ because they’re meant to be non-working royals,” said Hugo Vickers, author and friend of the family. “To use the family as an excuse for such protocol is ridiculous and very stupid. They are a member of a family, but they are not working royals and if they cared at all, they should not be writing nasty books and giving interviews. This is not going to help their cause with reconciliation at all, it’s all being done for publicity.”
Kris Jenner’s party was a fiasco!! As we reported, those inside the Kardashian camp were upset the Sussexes were taking attention away from Jenner and her birthday celebrations — and accused their staffers of lying. An insider close to the famous brood told us they got “annoyed with the Sussex camp” for “overshadowing” what was intended to be “a celebration of Kris.” “There was no consent form. That just makes Kris look ridiculous,” added the insider.
The Sussexes are just trying to get their names out there! However, Sussex sources insist the couple are firmly focused on their philanthropy efforts, making a $1.3m donation to the Children in Need charity, alongside a $150,000 donation to the Centre for Blast Injury Studies to support research into blast injuries of children in Ukraine and Gaza. They also made a $200,000 donation to the World Health Organisation to support medical evacuees from Gaza, an $150,000 donation to Save the Children and $50,000 donation to Masaka Kids Afrikana to support reconstruction efforts in Jamaica following the hurricane. Their charity efforts, the sources said are in excess of $2.5 million.
Celebrity behavior: However, she and Harry can’t have it both ways. Although they want to be seen as royals, the fact the former “Suits” actress is taking items from photoshoots is pure celebrity behavior, according to Bethan Holt, the UK Daily Telegraph fashion director and royal fashion expert. “It sounds like Meghan had a more celebrity-style agreement than a royal one,” Holt explained, adding, “Royals generally keep things above board, celebrities are renowned for taking items from shoots, even if that is with the agreement of the magazine, stylists and brands.” The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, always pays for her clothes, although they may be discounted, according to Holt. She is also collecting items she has worn in an archive because one day she will be Queen.
The royal-clothing auction claim is true though: Asked about the idea that the royal family has to be careful about their items going up for auction is true, Holt revealed, saying, “Maybe now royals are much more careful, but Princess Diana used to give her clothes to friends and staff all the time, some pieces ended up in [thrift stores]. I think Fergie [Sarah Ferguson] might have been gifted some of them too.” Diana’s clothes have sold at a myriad auctions; one famous ‘black sheep’ sweater, bought for $50, sold for $1.14 million at Sothebys New York in September 2023.
Meghan keeps fashion-shoot clothes: Multiple sources also told Page Six Markle has a habit of keeping clothes from shoots. One Variety source told us, “Meghan took every single thing from that shoot that she wore.” Another industry insider said the mom-of-two also took items from her 2022 interview with ‘The Cut’ for which she wore a black-and-white Tory Burch tulle dress teamed with Lanvin ‘Melodie’ earrings in green for the cover.
The Sussexes volunteering before Thanksgiving: Photos show Archie and Lili with their parents rolling up balls of dough. Meghan showed off the finished product on her Instagram Stories along with the caption, “Show up, do good.” “Even that is quite desperate,” sniffed one palace source, “If the kids weren’t in the photos, would anyone be interested?”
They bitch and moan about Harry and Meghan for two pages, then at the end, they call H&M “desperate” for including their kids in a charity outing and say “If the kids weren’t in the photos, would anyone be interested?” Judging from every single criticism lodged at Harry and Meghan in the paragraphs beforehand, I would say yes, they would have been interested, even if the kids were not in the photos. For some time now, I’ve believed one of the biggest problems facing the left-behind Windsors and their flunkies is that they are still so obviously obsessed with watching and commenting on the Sussexes, all these years later. It’s still a regular thing, where “palace insiders,” or royal sources or royal commentators are still f–king talking about every single thing Harry & Meghan do or say. There’s no sense of proportion either – they seem equally furious about the most mundane, normal things as, say, Prince Harry’s memoir. All of which to say, the royal sources are making mountains out of molehills and they should try focusing their sad-sack energy on the left-behinds.
Of course Vickers is a friend. Charles authorized a nasty book putting down his parents and gave negative interviews. Does Vickers think the keens are working royals.
Harry and Meghan draw attention to good causes when they post about their activities–for instance, volunteering at Thanksgiving. It encourages others. I went through my cupboard to see if I could donate something.
This was a hilarious job description: “Bethan Holt, the UK Daily Telegraph fashion director and royal fashion expert.” Oh my god, get a life.
Meghan’s mom started her early doing charity work and the Sussexes are in turn doing the same for their children. Those gutter rats are disgusted because as they shout failure, the Sussexes are thriving. With or without their children their charitable acts are globally recognized.
Yes they are including them in their good works with charities. I think it’s lovely to teach you children to be good citizens and to give back and volunteer. No the Wales children do not do anything but appear when their lazy parents need some good PR. Salt isle is throwing up over this because they are stuck with the lazy entitled useless leftovers.
Scooter pays for keens clothes. And before that Charles. Keen never had full time work while waiting for the ring. She spent a short time at jigsaw part time with flexible hours. Meghan has her own savings from her acting role on suits. More rewriting history.
More than half the press they get is people whining about them. If “those people” just stop commenting 10 times a day about every little thing, people might stop paying as much attention.
All of this is nonsense which is why the Sussexes are right to continue to ignore them largely. They issued the statement, and still there’s an article about how terrible they are as if it didn’t exist. There’s no carefully crafted statement that’s going to override bigotry. These people want to believe all the horrible things about her.
And Kris Jenner reposted Meghan’s trailer after the party, so how angry was she really?
All of these articles are written from the perspective that Harry and Megan want to come back and be working royals, and represent the British royal family around the world. That in itself is erroneous, so you can’t from that point say how they’re doing things wrong because they aren’t following Royal” protocol”.
And if people didn’t care if their kids weren’t in the picture, why is half of this article about their attendance at someone’s birthday party? We wouldn’t even have known they were there, or cared, and definitely not talking about it close to a month later if they weren’t the draw.
“And Kris Jenner reposted Meghan’s trailer after the party, so how angry was she really?”
So, another invention from a journalist, or should we call them novelists.
Not only did Kris Jenner support Meghan’s WLM holiday trailer but she also posted her Harper’s Bazaar cover shoot. These people know this but all they know to do is be unethical lying “novelist”.
Everyone knows that royals are not allowed to accept free clothing. Just bags of cash.
Also vacations on yachts. You know, sh*t like that.
Ha! This exactly!
How ironic that Hugo Vickers is mad about Harry writing “nasty” books while he really means that the nasty books should be written by him and the royal rota rats.
It kills these experts that Harry’s one book outsold every single one of theirs put together times 100.
Harry’s book will be reference for decades to come. None of them will ever have that reach. (The closest is Andrew Morton’s book only because Diana worked with him directly, at least he claims that).
AND that Harry revealed things that they know, but aren’t allowed to print
This piece says nothing. It’s just a list of people moaning about Meghan and Harry doing things they are perfectly entitled to do. Kris Jenner was so angry about being asked to delete some photos that she reposted Meghan’s WLM on her instagram. Kris doesn’t care, no one cares except the weirdos at Page Six! Who exactly in Hollywood have they alienated by going to a party, doing a photoshoot and volunteering for charity? Meghan has not given any indication she wants to reconcile with the royals.
Another day another BS storyline about Meghan and Harry.
Anything to keep the Salty Karens of Great Britain from paying attention to Andrew the Corrupt and Lying Paedo, Edward’s freeloading accommodation at taxpayers’ expense, Sarah Ferguson’s crass vulgarity, etc etc… including Kate manipulating photos of her children…. yeah, remember that?
“All of which to say, the royal sources are making mountains out of molehills and they should try focusing their sad-sack energy on the left-behinds.”
Tom Sykes thought Meghan’s cover story on Bazaar was totally awful. I always wondered why Tommy Boy, The Old Etonian, did not contact Harper’s Bazaar directly and ask them why they did a cover story on Meghan Sussex instead of doing a cover story on Sophie Edinburgh!!! LOL! LOL!
Me thinks no one interested in the left-behinds, Beatrice and Eugenie, ex-Royals to be, generate more interest than Anne and Sophie.
This is all sooooooo dumb. They don’t want to come back, they have no plans to come back and are out living their very successful lives. Mind your business.
Hugh Vickers is moaning about how they’re meant to be non-working royals so somehow that means they’re not part of the royal family. But that’s the thing. They are part of the royal family, even if one day there titles are taken. They are non-working members, sure, but still members. it ends up sounding silly when they say but they’re non-working royals. And it sounds silly bc making it all about who’s working v non-working seems farcical when the heir and his wife barely work at all.
Do we know that the royals pay for their clothes? It’s always said they do, but lots of things are claimed about the royals that aren’t actually true. I can see Kate getting a lot of her clothes for free or very very heavily discounted. And archiving her clothes because she’ll be queen…..in 10, 20, 30 years no one is going to care about what dress Kate wore to Wimbledon once. People cared about diana’s old clothes because they cared about Diana.
Anyway, Harry and Meghan include their kids in charity events bc they want them to have a sense of giving back. It’s not performative.
And as for this line – “If the kids weren’t in the photos, would anyone be interested?” well I dont know, ask the Wales who trot their kids out whenever they need to deflect from bad press or want headlines.
I don’t think we know anything really about whether they pay for clothes. They mention that Kate gets a discount. Which means Kate could be paying a whole peppercorn for a designer dress for all we know. So yeah.
Considering that the media just now found out that Edward and Sophie are paying peppercorn to live in their massive estate and that Andrew and Fergie have basically lived rent free for years to live in RL, I don’t think any of these people know anything about what the royals pay or don’t pay for anything. It is already a lie because we know that they all receive free gifts during tours and for their weddings. We also know that they get free accommodations like ski chalets and yachts. All we have to do is look at old articles to see the lies they write now. They tried to attack Meghan about some earrings “gifted” to her by a shady character even though she never met the person and had no control over what jewelry she was given. That attack itself proves that the royals get items for free because Meghan didn’t know the person or have any interaction with him. So the only way they were in the royal vault is if it was given to them for free.
Kate’s gowns will have some archival value, but the rest of her stuff won’t matter because a lot of it was cheap or weirdly old lady style. Does anyone care what black outfit kate wore in 2012 for remembrance day?
And since there is no accounting ever provided, we have no idea if kate pays the real cost of her outfits. Most of them tend to get altered anyway and cost more than they admit.
They are also very upset about seeing the sussex kids volunteer at a young age. Because it show little the wales kids actually do in terms of service. All of them are older than 4 year old Lili but we only see them do things like attend sports matches and concerts. Oh and that one video where kate used them for PR for a clothing bank where they weren’t around anyone except select staff.
Poor George was used to try to excuse his father’s shirking and skipping out on a royal appearance. Vickers does not mention that.
Meghan and Harry can have it both ways. They can have “it” anyway they want. They can be philanthropist, celebrities, business people, creators – anything they want and all together. That’s what it means to be away from the royal family.
Well yes, people would be interested in what Harry and Meghan do! Aren’t you writing a whole screed about them? With the kids, people are twice as interested, and allows the derangers to write twice as many articles to vent their resentment and jealousy. Little Lilibet caused a sensation with her classic little Christmas plaid dress. Looks like she is going to grow up to be a force of nature. Archie’s seriousness melted hearts. A beautiful family full of love and happiness.
This really is just a long laundry list of why they don’t like the Sussexes and everything they do whether it’s going to a party, wearing a dress or volunteering with their children. Weren’t these same fools complaining that their children weren’t with them in New York or the baseball game? They can’t stop obsessing over every little thing they do but resent the global attention they get , which these haters t fuel. The way they take everything and blow it out of context or give it sinister intentions is just surreal. No wonder the Sussexes ignore so much of this sh*t. You couldn’t function otherwise. These people are pure bitterness and misery.
As Hugo Vickers said Harry and Meghan are not working royals so the rules and protocol don’t apply to them. They’re free to do what they want and this is probably the real reason why these royal reporters and commentators get upset when Harry and Meghan do something. They can’t control them.
It takes a special type of person to rewrite the history and foundation of a racist institution that colonized more than two thirds of the world through illegal and inhumane practices of colonization, slavery, rape, pillaging and the theft of minerals, jewels, artifacts, people and lives to then have fake outrage because Meghan legally and ethically is given some clothing or other items from photo shoots she was invited to for magazine covers. To imply that royals aren’t given items for free when there is a long list of articles where we know that isn’t true, the least of which is every article about the gifts given to the royals during their weddings or royal tours, shows a level of comfort in lying in order to complain about Meghan living her life and being amazing. To complain about parents taking their children to volunteer as if volunteering is only something done by royals when millions of parents do that very thing all over the world. One of whom was Mama Doria who has taught Meghan the importance of doing for others all of her life through volunteering and other acts of service. To continue on the lie that the Kardashians/ Jenner family has an issue with Meghan and Harry is another lie told with such ease by this parasite because they are okay omitting the fact that there was never an issue, evident by the birthday girl/matriarch, Kris Jenner, posting a celebration post of Meghan’s Harper Bazaar cover on her social media page. And Kate doesn’t pay for shit because besides the fact that she’s never had a real job, she is taxpayer funded and so anything that she wears is paid for by the taxpayers or her FIL or husband. Everything the royals have is through colonizing, theft, backdoor corruption or manipulating an entire country to pay for them, even at their own detriment.
Not that long ago, rich people actually taught their children that since they were given so much, it’ s their duty to give back. So, Harry and Meghan are teaching their kids that the world doesn’t revolve around them and to have empathy for others. How horribly shocking ( insert eye roll and massive sigh).
I’m sure Harry and Meghan are crushed by what Hugo VIckers said … lol … actually, they won’t care one bit.
These folks must need manufactured rage to stay alive.
Rage is their drug of choice. The Rota is going to collectively stroke out one day from an overdose.
You know you are winning when this much is written about you
It takes a lot of chutzpah (for people who write about M & H’s lawn, nail polish, and corporate status) to suggest that no one would be watching the Sussexes’ activities if their children were not present.
It is worth mentioned an old tweet from Emily Andrews who posted that after she wrote a story about Kate getting free gifts, the KP lawyers threatened her and she dropped the story because she didn’t want to deal with it during her maternity leave.
Everything they say about Meghan and Harry is projection. If they are moaning about free gifts, then it is the left overs accepting free gifts and not declaring them.