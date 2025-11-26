Duchess Meghan’s spox: The stealing accusations are ‘highly defamatory’

Last Thursday, News Nation’s Paula Froelich had an exclusive story about the green Galvan dress worn by the Duchess of Sussex in the With Love, Meghan trailer. Sussex-squad peeps had already identified the Galvan as the same dress worn by Meghan in her 2022 Variety cover shoot. Froelich regurgitated some slanderous smears from Tom Bower and then suggested that Meghan had stolen the Galvan dress from the Variety shoot. That accusation has been percolating throughout gossip media in the UK and America for days. On Monday, Page Six’s sources claimed that Meghan took the Galvan dress “without asking.” At no point did anyone stop and say “wait, these are some wildly slanderous accusations, and maybe there’s a more reasonable explanation?” Well, it took the better part of five days, but Meghan’s spokesperson finally pushed back:
Meghan Markle’s spokesperson is speaking out against reports that she took a dress from a 2022 photo shoot without permission. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, appears in promotional material for the holiday episode of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan wearing a one-shoulder green gown as she lights candles on a festive table. She previously wore the same $1,695 Galvan “Ushuaia” dress for a 2022 Variety photo shoot, prompting reports that she had kept the gown without approval.
A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex tells PEOPLE, “The insinuation that any items were taken without the full knowledge and agreement of the on-set stylists or their respective teams is not only categorically false, but also highly defamatory. Any items kept were done so in total transparency and in accordance with contractual arrangements.”
According to a source familiar with industry practices, it’s standard for talent to retain select items from photo shoots — sometimes for security reasons, including to prevent potential resale or unauthorized auction. Clothing worn by members of the royal family and other public figures has been targeted for resale in the past, making the practice both common and precautionary.
This statement is good, but I still think she should sue all of these f–kers. Just a short time after the spokesperson’s statement came out, Tom Sykes tried to say that the “source” was lying about “industry practices.” It sounds like Sykes just called up a couple of British stylists to horse-laugh at anything Meghan’s spox says.
The Duchess of Sussex’s team have angrily denied a story that she stole clothes from a fashion shoot. However, they appear to have inadvertently confirmed in the process that Meghan does take fashion freebies—in contrast to the working royal family, who say they never accept them. Sources told The Royalist that not being allowed to keep free clothes has been cited as an irritation for Meghan when she was a working royal.
However, in a follow-up that raised eyebrows even further, a source close to Meghan justified her keeping the dress by saying she had done so to prevent it from being sold on in an “unauthorized auction” because she had once worn it. The source claimed it was “standard practice” for celebrities to “keep select items” to prevent this, describing the practice as both “commonplace and prudent.”
They even suggested this had been an “issue” for members of the royal family in the past—although in two decades of royal reporting The Royalist can count on zero fingers the number of stories I have written about royal clothing stained with regal sweat being illicitly resold online at bumper mark-ups.
I checked with multiple fashion sources—photographers, stylists, editors—and nobody had ever heard this excuse before.
One said, “She seems to be implying the stylists would steal and hawk the piece for a premium on eBay. Or is she implying the designer would?”
Another put it succinctly: “Insane.”
Another: “Absolutely hilair.”
A stylist who has worked with the royal family told me, “It’s pretty clear she just wanted the dress and kept it. I’m sure the designer agreed. How could they not? What’s interesting is that she doesn’t say she paid for it. From that I think we can assume she didn’t. That’s the defense Catherine always has; everything is paid for.”
Kate doesn’t pay for everything – there have been several stories about Kate accepting freebies funneled through her mother or sister, or being gifted pieces of jewelry (not on the scale of Camilla’s “gifted jewelry” but still). “Catherine always pays” except when she doesn’t, but it’s okay because she’s white. As for Sykes nitpicking the idea that something worn by Meghan would be auctioned off… that source is clearly making a reference to Diana, correct? Tons of Diana’s clothes ended up in Paul Burrell’s hands, then the cops raided his home and Diana’s clothes went into police evidence, where they were slowly picked off and sold at auctions or to private collectors. Anyway… they’re basically mad that Meghan is operating like most celebrities/actresses, in that she accepts gifted clothing and jewelry. Good news for people who have a problem with that: Kate does it too!
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Of course, Meghan’s team “angrily” shout. They are black women; don’t you know, the angry black woman trope? And of course, Meghan is a black woman, she is a thief so any pushback about that trope is met with ridicule from pristine lily-white people that are not actually white but are really pink but they love referring to themselves as “white”. Sykes all tall his ilk can go suck eggs, or better still go fcuk himself.
Yeah, simply stating that the lies were categorically false and highly defamatory is a fact. It wasn’t said in anger but in truth. Calling someone a thief when they’re not is disgusting. And then saying ooh now they’re angry when they defend themselves against lies is gaslighting. Sykes may sleep well at night idk but unfortunately karma may catch up one day.
Yes very defamatory!! I find it interesting that she is labeled a thief, when she isn’t one, when the royal family stole many jewels and such. It’s always blame the black person for being a thief or biracial person. May karma come for him quickly!!
Meghan’s people need to to go hard on this.
Waffle from Rota is one thing, it’s quite another for personnel for established outlets, brief about sticky fingers. Especially within the notoriously venomous fashion industry
That crap will follow you.
See the Reitamn campaign shoe lies☹️☹️
The designer of this outfit really ought to speak in defence of Meghan.
“Highly defamatory” is clearly a warning from Meghan’s lawyers, and in addition the statement is worded very carefully in legalese. However, that won’t break through the chatter. A swift statement from Variety was needed here, as well as from Reitman’s denying both claims that Meghan stole clothing from them. Maybe it couldn’t be done on such short notice, but from a comms perspective (not a legal one) this is one instance where I think Meredith Maines and her team dropped the ball…
Unless the goal is to sue. Not a lawyer, but I imagine since the damage to Meghan’s reputation has already been done, she can quantify damages and really warn off B.S. stories like this in the future, particularly if Variety and Reitman’s would provide statements supporting Meghan in any lawsuit
I think the derangers reputations are already damaged. Not everyone buys into their fake stories about Meghan.
The derangers are being outed for being bots. It’s clear those accounts are from KP.
Murdock has endlessly deep pockets. He doesn’t care if she sues, and it just opens her up for them to dig into her. This statement is fine. Let’s face it: derangers and racists will NEVER *not* believe the worst about Meghan. Let their hatred eat at their insides; nothing. will. change. their. addled. minds.
People who matter consider the source of these spurious words. The statements stands on its own.
They want her to sue to put more eyes on their story. Her statement is fine to me.
Neither Variety nor Reitman’s made the claim so what do they have to say? The strategy here is to dare those spreading this nonsense to continue if they have any proof. Let them double down and let them challenge things, the burden of proof is on them. No need for anything to be done- I often think some just want the heighten gossip for entertainment and those asking Meghan to sue just love drama.
At the end of the day, this is a fishing expedition. Whatever the response and from wherever it comes, it will be more content for the tabloids.
I hoped Reitman would make a statement that they gifted her the shoes and all dresses she co-designed for two collections with them. And that they would love to work with her again whenever it pleases her. “Meghan, just say the word!”. That would be a statement.
I was under the impression that dresses used for a photo shoot with celebrities are part of the payment. They are tailored to fit, not held back with clothespegs/clothespins as they do with catalogue shoots to fit them to the model.
Waiting for Variety to decide if they will make a statement or say goodbye to ever work with Meghan again.
This story and others is another prime example of how the carnival of so called experts make up stories about Meghan – want her or her people to make statement about the lie – when Meghan or spokesperson speaks out – then it’s “I thought they wanted privacy” “Meghan doing it for attention” and then it repeats all over again
I think it only benefits them to come out to set the record straight regarding allegations of theft during a photo shoot they conducted.
They work almost exclusively with celebrities. One would think that coming out and clearing another famous individual’s name for allegations made at their photo shoot would be obvious and beneficial. The media covers up scandals and celeb behavior all the times- so why not come out with similar energy to endear themselves to other celebrities who are watching to see if Meghan is defended against harmful lies?
It seems like the professional thing to do.
Fergie when still married to Andrew was called freebie fergie. Keens took the yacht trip that was most likely a freebie.
Kate and WIll stole a nature center from local kids so they could add more and unnecessary acreage to their 5th home. Why isn’t the ROTA covering that?
Not to mention “borrowing” private jets, ski chalets, beach chalets, clothing (fur hats anyone?), etc. and not a peep from the paid rota rats.
Thank you, I was just about to mention all of the articles they write about the “borrowed” or “loaned” yachts, private jets, beach and ski chalets that they frequent several times a year yet we’ve never once seen a single annual statement of those expenses paid by any of the royals. They’ve always been described as freebies given to them by friends, “sheiks” or other questionable people. We see annual expenses for clothing allowances, so where’s the detailed itemized expenses for where they stay and what they wear or rent when they are on these trips that apparently aren’t freebies according to Sykes?
Also in The Housekeeper’s Diary Wendy Berry mentioned how much the then Waleses were gifted.
“A source familiar with industry practices” doesn’t mean it’s “a source close to Meghan.” But, whatever. I’d love for her to sue them, but that will just give them more ammunition. There doesn’t seem to be a way to stop this continuous harassment. They’re still picking over Diana’s bones and she’s been dead almost 30 years.
Before Meghan founded her company, I might have agreed with you – comms as “whack-a-mole” isn’t good practice, it’s costly and exhausting, and usually doesn’t correct the problem.
But now, Meghan has an actual business that she needs to defend, since it is intimately intertwined with her personal reputation. It’s like defending a trademark or other intellectual property; if you don’t defend it, you lose the right to it (lawyers here, please correct me). This is all about As Ever, WLM and her future business interests. Any company would defend similar attacks, there’s a reason why good legal counsel is a requirement for a successful business, especially one as high-profile as Meghan’s.
The attacks on Meghan are from the usual suspects. Derangers and bots. A lawyer might examine the sources of defamation. Not everybody believes derangers.
I agree with you. It’s just that I see this as a costly cat fight in the middle of the holiday season. We’re always talking about upstaging – how upstaging would be any legal action right before the WLM holiday special drops? The people attacking Meghan don’t give a sh*t what she does as long as she does something – they’ll make money no matter what happens.
Also it is damaging to the royal family especially the four senior royals. There are calls to abolish the monarchy. Hearing about petty scooter throwing tantrums about titles and Charles not wanting to give proper security to the sussexes is a real turn off to people especially who are not ardent monarchists. This abuse of Meghan could backfire badly. There is more questioning of scooter laziness for example.
Meghan’s team should have threatened litigation the very first day this slanderous story emerged.
It’s now run round the world for days and has even been amplified, making it even more damaging. Though maybe that increases the likelihood of Meghan winning a defamation lawsuit?
I get that it’s ghastly having to deal with crazy character assassination mudslinging on a daily basis, but not reacting, or reacting too slowly, only encourages those who make money out of lying about Meghan.
And so many media outlets and influencers etc seem on it, it’s a whole industry. All the salty Karens of the world needing their daily fix of Meghan-hating…
Charles and his mother the queen did nothing to stop it.
The fact of the matter is that we don’t know what Meghan’s team has or hasn’t done behind the scenes. We just read a response to a public statement from her team where this racist dipshit just lied again to dismiss what was said by her. So we don’t know if legal action has or hasn’t been threatened or taken but the liars don’t care.
Also, contrast how they freely defame Meghan with the restraint they exercise re Andrew-the-paedo.
The equivalent would be openly calling Andrew a paedo – yet none of these outlets dare do that.
Instead, they all dutifully state “Andrew has denied all the allegations”, said in a serf-like, deferential voice…
Talk about double-standards!
Talk about misogynistic racist. They can believe and defend a white man accused of the worst things possible but can’t believe or respect a woman of Colo that they accuse of racist tropes and stereotypes with no proof of any offense.
Happy Meghan’s team pushed back. I would have gone a little further but happy they pushed back.
Still gob-smacked at the assertion that the royals don’t steal stuff. They still wear the sh*t their sticky fingered ancestors made off with. This is sick.
Yeah, the Koh-i-Noor would like a word.
Page Six does not say the source that talked about the archiving was a ‘source close to Meghan’ or somebody from her camp. Why would her team brief anonymously only to deny the accusation on the record hours later? Meghan’s spox didn’t talk about archiving . They just talked about Meghan not taking things without prior agreement. They didn’t refer to her being royal in the statement at all! Why shouldn’t Meghan get freebies? All celebrities do. I’ve just been reading an interview about things the cast of Wicked took from the set. Who cares what Kate does she’s a tax funded royal whose husband gets a free £20 million Duchy to exploit without paying corporation tax. That’s one massive great freebie without counting the free vacations on private yachts. Meghan is a private citizen why is she being treated differently from other celebrities and held to different standards? Why is Tom Sykes such a liar and why are we treating him like a respectable journalist when he’s no better than Dan Wooton or Angela Levin? Sorry for the rant but this story is racial profiling and it got me really angry this morning!
One source said “In accordance with her contact” Doesn’t that make it a payment not a Freebie?
Very good point!
Why does it matter if it’s a freebie? All celebrities take them. It’s one of the perks of being famous. Why shouldn’t Meghan accept freebies. Sarah Jessica Parker reboot got to keep a lot of the wardrobe from Just Like That. Lots of celebrities have it factored into their contracts!
It’s good that Meghan’s spokesperson spoke out about this nonsense. It was ridiculous and downright racist because they would never accuse Kate of stealing clothes. It would seem that Tom Sykes has difficulty accepting that Meghan is no longer bound by the rules of the Royal Family. It’s clear that he and the royal rota wish that they had control over her like they have the rest of the Royal Family.
Tom sucks is a pos. I am with Kaiser and everyone else that saids it, releasing a statement of denial is no longer enough, a letter from the her lawyer and a retraction and apology that should be as strong and Loud as the accusations should be next. This would stop future liars from thinking they can say whatever they want and get away with it . How much is one person supposed to take . The constant abuse of Meghan is so hurtful and heartbreaking. Every day there is something else and they really go all in when she has a néw project coming . They mean to stop her from being successful and independent of them . They take great joy in trying ruin her at all costs with zero consequences or regards for her or her husband or her children feelings . I am tired . I am tired of this . How much more is one person supposed to take when it keeps coming at you every f-ing day
I’m with you, it’s heartbreaking. The global witch hunt of this wonderful woman is horrific.
It started with Meghan as a porn star, then an aid to muslim terrorists, an avocado eatting climate destroyer, a lair. Now a thief. In a few weeks she will become a murderer, better yet a serial killer!!! .. (Which did i miss???)
I think she slapped The Queen in the face. And kicked a corgi. 🙄
The strategy is to get Meghan to sue one of them. The goldmine of ‘Discovery’ will then open.
Info for Millions of articules, clicks, talkshow topics. Itbwill be a runaway show.
Exactly. Tom bowers has been trying to get Meghan to sue him for years. Murdoch would love it if she sued page six. They get access to her which is what they all want. Endless stories would come from the lawsuit. Even if she won they would make so much money and they would just drag her further into the mud.
Yep. And let’s remember that Meghan talked in the Netflix series about her lawsuit with the daily mail and all the bullshit they had her turning over from her emails. They tagged key words like William and Kate just to discover what they could. Meghan experienced a miscarriage during that time. To me, the team calling this false and defamatory was enough. She may sue again one day but it’s not going to be over this.
People forget that Tom Bower has literally said on the record ” It’s Meghan I’m after”. He wants her to sue, and they’re interested parties that would absolutely pay for it out of pocket. Just like the people that are funding her father, her sister, the Heritage Foundation about Harry and his Visa, and every other reason they can think of to try to get them in court. Harry and Meghan are wealthy, but they are not long protracted battles with billionaires for a decade wealthy.
Statement was fine. I don’t think 5 days was a super long time, and this was not a huge huge story. Pushing back on this in People will definitely reach more people than the initial Newsnation, and Page Six story. And I think they only responded because it went to Page Six. You’re not going to get everyone to like you, or believe you. And people that believe Newsnation stories we’re never going to believe this statement anyway. And we have to be honest, when people sue there’s a subsection of people that automatically believe that it must be true.
I think this is another case of I pay close attention to this person so this has permeated the general consciousness. But it really hasn’t.
Seconding everything Dee said. This statement is about as strong as a reaction you can get without blowing it up into general consciousness territory or into legal action that brings potentially negative publicity. It’s a shame that these loathsome racists don’t get stronger consequences, but bigger moves would probably be counterproductive.
@Dee(2)
Does anyone know if Variety or Reitman’s has ever gone on the record denying these nasty rumors in the past?
It will become a vicious feeding frenzy.
I think Meghan is the best person to champion a change on how defamation cases are treated, especially defamation by the press. Sueing them is a content bonanza in this attention economy.
Also, they all have the deep pockets of their billoinair owners. Each owner has chains of newpapers, television media, radios and social media. Sue one and they all gain.
Meghan could start by writting an articule on this experiance that has become unique to her.
Threatening a law suit does not work anymore in the present media environment. Infact they desire it, espcially the tabloids. And all media are tabloids in todays of 24/7news cycle.
That’s a very good idea.
” From that I think we can assume she didn’t. That’s the defense Catherine always has; everything is paid for.”
And her hair was bleached by the sun!
I’m sure this statement was drafted by Meghan’s attorneys. If she were to sue, they would need to be careful in their response so that there’s no jeopardy to her case. This is not protected speech like an opinion, they are accusing her of a crime, potentially a felony due to the value of the dress. The press knows this story is bullshit, that’s why there was that blurb at the end about it not being uncommon for talent to be gifted items after the shoot. As for Tom Sucks, if he’s so concerned About what royals pay for, there is a lot more he could look into closer to home.
She could have bought that dress 10x over. These people are ridiculous.
Hasn’t Meghan done enough? Sued enough? Put herself through hell enough?
Do y’all not understand the mental and emotional toil lawsuits put you through? Last time she dealt with one she had a miscarriage.
Why do y’all expect her to continue to put herself through potentially traumatizing situations to prove a point to people who will NEVER accept her? As y’all champion the pushback (rightfully) against racist rhetoric, please take into consideration that the “strong black woman” trope also isn’t what one always subscribes for. Let that woman have her peace however she sees fit.
Exactly.
This is where I’m at at this point too. Harry and Meghan have sued or been sued by someone for the past 7 years every single year. Including a case coming up in two months. This stuff is not only financially draining, but mentally and emotionally. I think this year has also indicated that there is a good amount of people that support them, that’s not easily swayed by this stuff. They are never going to have 100% approval, people are always going to say snarky, terrible, racist, misogynistic potentially slanderous and libelous things about them.
And I believe that they have a pretty robust crisis management team, that actually looks at data instead of just online vibes to see what they need to push back on. I think they make their decisions then based on what is actually reaching people, and not what superfans or super haters are talking about. There’s other stuff that happened this year that they released a simple statement about and it is completely gone to the wayside. The review bombing of her series, them pulling funding from that group with the mural, having the audacity to drive past the Pont D’Alma, and many others that I’m sure I can’t even think of which proves the point. This will be something that super fans will grumble about in 6 months and will be out of the collective consciousness of anyone else.
Agree with you both Nicole and Dee. These outlets WANT to be sued because they make so much on the stories they write regarding the lawsuit.
OK, so Kate pays for everything? Right? Well then what about the jewelery in Ireland? Kate was planned to use a place to change while on tour and a jewelery designer wanted to get her pieces to Kate so she arranged to have the jewelery laid out in the bathroom, if I’m remembering correctly. Kate goes in to change. Kate leaves and they go to check on the jewelery, it’s gone.
https://people.com/royals/kate-middleton-given-necklace-earrings-during-outfit-change-tour-ireland/
But royals aren’t allowed to accept gifts, right?
I also recall photographer Arthur Edwards saying that when he was at KP years ago, he would see racks of clothing sent by designers to Kate. And it is doubtful they were sending them expecting to be paid.
Since this family and kate in particular have a history of lying about everything, taking at face value that they don’t accept free gifts is just foolish.
Of course they do. And often Carole would accept the free gifts to bypass the issue.
@Cathy
I love it when folks actually come with receipts. Nice work!
I’m just wondering how many bills are still outstanding with various jewelers from when Queen Mary and others commissioned work or took pieces but didn’t pay. That’s a longstanding “tradition” among certain types of wealthy people & Mary was known for it.
In theory the bills should be paid from the person’s estate when they die, if not before then, but I’d bet cold hard cash the royals never paid up for all their outstanding bills.
The article is extremely confusing and chaotic. It contains no reliable information whatsoever. The campaign of hatred and slander that is often waged in this country against young women who have married into the royal family, both at the highest level and by a subservient press, is visible to the whole world. 🤢 There is not a single piece of real evidence. The slander of accusing a black woman of theft and accusing her team of being angry simply because they reject defamatory lies remains and is certainly legally actionable and liable for damages.
“She previously wore the same $1,695 Galvan “Ushuaia” dress for a 2022 Variety photo shoot, prompting reports that she had kept the gown without approval.” How does wearing a dress in a photo shoot prompt a report that she took it without approval. Unless you are a racist piece of S_ _T. Meghan always has receipts, and I hope she is just giving them a lot of rope and some time to hang themselves.
Those gutter rats want to tarnish Meghan’s name so badly until they are just left with nonsense to enable this . As if Meghan could not have purchased this dress if she wanted it so badly. Most folks understand how tight and what security is in place for those shoots to know this is not a probability. Just another example of their desperation to tarnish her name. Happy she responded
They used Page Six for the defamatory statements, too. Okay, that’s when my sense of humor kicks in. Does the bm ever stop to think? How do you think people in the industry in the US think about what’s been written? The bm is actually helping Meghan by showing themselves to be completely absurd. IMO this won’t move the needle one way or the other for Meghan, except that people in or close to the industry now know a lot more about the bm than they did before.
They are more desperate than I thought. To accuse her of a crime–that’s easily proven to be false–in order to get her to sue, shows their state of mind.
Since Tom Sykes probably reads this site, I hope he notices how many of us are calling out this racist nonsense.
Because that’s what it is: Pandering to the worst people by accusing the Black woman of stealing.
I’m glad Meghan’s spokesperson pointed out that it’s also defamatory.
I appreciate the statement and how it not only addressed the racist blatant lies but it made a point of using the word “defamatory” because it helps to make it be known what this lie really is and its intention as well as steps that can be made on her behalf if the lies continue.
We know that it’s a lie for the simple fact that the very photo shoot they are claiming the theft took place at was with Variety magazine in 2022 and it was the same Variety magazine that invited and interviewed her at their Variety Women of Power Gala. Someone who had something stolen from them would have 1) announced it at the time and 2) would not have invited that person to another event of theirs and had a very friendly and welcoming interaction with an alleged thief. The fact that Sykes is still playing to his racist tendencies by one accusing a POC of theft and then doubling down and not taking their word or using logic to believe them shows that he’s not ethical or trustworthy. As someone else said above, his willingness to take white Andrew, an accused pedo of sex trafficked children, at his word but refuses to believe the WOC says something about who he is and what the real issue is and it’s not Meghan.
A lot of Queen Alexandra’s clothes were auctioned off in 1937. And frequently clothing that belonged to Queen Victoria shows up in auctions. I recall on one occasion a pair of Queen Elizabeth II’s drawers ended up in an auction. It’s not unreasonable or arrogant to think that clothing worn by Meghan might also be of interest commercially.
Those who write about the Royal Family are at best uninformed, incurious, and lazy. At worst, they are greedy money-grubbing liars without conscience or soul.
My initial reaction is that H&M should sue but after reading some of these comments, I agree that would give the tabloids more fodder to make money. Plus it would be very stressful for their family. Haters and racists are going to hate no matter what. I would think the dress designer would want to speak out to say they’re thrilled Meghan is wearing their dress in her holiday trailer. It’s time for people to start speaking out and defend her from these obviously racist attacks.
Paula Froelich is a piece of work. The American Tina Brown, only she’s never quite had the big jobs. She must be very thirsty to be at NewsNation. She used to be liberal and once dated Anthony Bourdain.
If you just take a step back, you can see so clearly how boundlessly criminal these people are and how, by now, so many people obviously don’t care that this is the case. People lie, slander, destroy the reputation and livelihoods of others, spy on them, persecute them, put their lives in danger, drive them to suicide, spread thousands of false rumours, cause them to die in accidents, and hurt them with racist, sexist and misogynistic comments. And when the victims fight back, they fall into the arms of a justice system that demands millions so that a person can say, “What you are saying is not true.” People are exploited, abused, mocked, and harassed, all by people who clearly do not have a shred of honour in them. All of us who are “woke” have a duty to say this again and again. And thank God we are part of a large global community of people, including many young people, who call lies what they are. Adam Mockler and Brian Taylor Cohen are one of them. The spirit that drives HuM can also be found where the truth in politics is at stake.
Happy Thanksgiving ❣️
These people are all liars. Why? Because an actress talked about how she got all of her clothes AND shoes from a movie because she put it in her contract. You have an actress’s stylist talking about how he sources her archival pieces and pays for them. There’s even a TV actress from a CW show that talked about how she would buy pieces from her character’s wardrobe basically paying the costume department to get certain pieces for her personal use, since they’d buy three or four version of the same outfit). If they’re not a gift, then there’s always an arrangement to either purchase certain pieces or buy everything worn in the shoot.
Further, are we REALLY to believe that these people sat on this for THREE YEARS? Please. Some ahole said she stole and these liars ran with the lie.
Oh, and when these designers make one dress, they make two (or three or 500).
I’m glad Meghan’s team issued this statement and put out that it is defamation, which means they can legally go after anyone who continues to slander her. For those wonder why they don’t sue, we don’t know what they will do. Maybe they are talking to their legal team and deciding what to do, and trying to find out who put this lie out there. It may not be an immediate reaction but that doesn’t mean they won’t pursue it. They should at least demand a retraction. Look how many years Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail took to resolve and win, and there is still misinformation about that. Harry still has ongoing legal disputes.We would love to see the culprits shamed and tarred and feathered but these aren’t easily resolved so I’m happy her team pushed back on this lie.
I wish Tom Sykes nothing but the karma he deserves.
This Thanksgiving, we don’t have much to be thankful for around our house, but I am very thankful that I’m not any of these pathetic royal reporters or experts who make their living licking the sh!t off the master’s shoe. These hit pieces against this gorgeous and rare woman are never going to end, and it’s beyond ridiculously obvious to everybody that it’s a racially-driven hate campaign orchestrated–or enabled–by whoever is actually running things in Britain to distract the people from their corrupt government and the waste of taxpayer money that is the royal family.
These attacks by Baby king are boring.