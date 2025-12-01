“Emily In Paris Season 5 will come out on December 18” links
  • December 01, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Emily In Paris Italy Season 5 is coming out on December 18! [Hollywood Life]
Quentin Tarantino: Hunger Games ripped off Battle Royale. [OMG Blog]
Charlie Puth will sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. [Seriously OMG]
Interview with the stars of Heated Rivalry. [Socialite Life]
Leo DiCaprio is still dating 27-year-old Vittoria Ceretti. [LaineyGossip]
Emma Thompson shines in Down Cemetary Road? [Pajiba]
Juliette Binoche’s sleeves are bumming me out. [Go Fug Yourself]
Hailey Bieber wore a Marty Supreme jacket. [Just Jared]
Some interesting fashion from last week. [RCFA]
A divorce on RHOSLC. [Starcasm]
What are some “legal” things which are destroying America? [Buzzfeed]

6 Responses to ““Emily In Paris Season 5 will come out on December 18” links”

  1. 992234177 says:
    December 1, 2025 at 12:59 pm

    I don’t think it’s appropriate for Quentin Tarantino to call anyone out for copying something considering his work on Kill Bill. You could say it was directed by multiple other directors.

    Reply
    • salmonpuff says:
      December 1, 2025 at 3:05 pm

      He’s also super late to the party. Suzanne Collins addressed this when the book came out a million years ago! (I can’t remember what she said…but it’s definitely been discussed.)

      Reply
  2. ms single malt says:
    December 1, 2025 at 1:09 pm

    A friend was an extra/bg performer on the Heated Rivalry set. I am stoked for the success of the series. The chemistry is indeed off the charts.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      December 1, 2025 at 1:45 pm

      Since last week, my timeline is full of Heated Rivalry and I’m not mad at it. Cuteness overload and lots of NSW scenes, lol. Did I end up watching the show? Yes, yes I did. Will I keep watching, yes, yes I will.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      December 1, 2025 at 3:44 pm

      I read the books a while ago, and just started a reread after watching the first two episodes. I LOVE the show so much, and the casting of Hollander and Rosanov is perfection. I have watched every interview I can find with these two, and their chemistry is off the charts!

      I am so glad this is a Canadian show, any attempt in the US would have been watered down. The heat is no joke. I actually subscribed to HBO for the first time in my life to watch!

      Reply
  3. sunnyjyl says:
    December 1, 2025 at 3:04 pm

    I could use some Emily in Paris this holiday season. The daily news is wearing me down.

    Reply

