Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan are splitting their SAG retirement benefits

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split in 2018, but their divorce was not finalized until the end of 2024. It was a bifurcated divorce, mostly because they were still fighting about money and joint assets for years. In 2024, the financial mess spilled into the public sphere when Jenna accused Channing of hiding assets from her, and she also demanded half of everything made from Channing’s Magic Mike intellectual property. Jenna’s argument was that Magic Mike was developed during their marriage, using their joint assets. Everything was seemingly settled by the end of last year, as I said, although it’s still not known if Jenna ever got any kind of cut of the Magic Mike IP. But it looks like they’re still working out some other details:
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan’s divorce settlement wasn’t public, but now we’ve got a financial nugget from how it all played out … they’re getting a chunk of the other’s retirement plans.
According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Channing and Jenna signed off on a 50 percent split of the other’s retirement benefits from the Screen Actors Guild-Producers Pension Plan.
It’s unclear how much that slice of the pie is actually worth … but the docs say the retirement benefits are calculated by dividing pension credit earned during their 2009 to 2018 marriage by total pension credit earned.
As we reported … Channing and Jenna finalized their divorce in September 2024, some six long years after the actress first filed to end their marriage.
[From TMZ]
A split of retirement accounts/plans is quite common in divorces, especially first marriages and marriages which last over a decade. I would assume that Channing’s retirement benefits are substantial, but Jenna also has to give up 50% of her benefits. That’s a fair split, which makes me wonder what Jenna finally got last year regarding the Magic Mike IP. That settlement is still under seal, according to Us Weekly. I wonder if this SAG retirement benefit story leaked out to obscure Jenna’s success at obtaining a percentage of the profits from the IP.
