Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton posed for a loved-up selfie amid split rumors

I personally haven’t paid attention to Gwen Stefani since March of this year, when she seemingly played around with going MAGA or tried to appeal to the MAGAts. It was a weird moment and I still don’t really understand what’s going on with Gwen politically. For years now, assumptions have been made about Blake Shelton and his politics, and how Gwen has likely become more conservative within their marriage. She’s exactly the type to adopt her husband’s political views too, that’s all I’ll say!

Well, in recent weeks, there were tabloid stories about the Shelton-Stefani marriage and whether they were on the rocks. While I doubt everything is sunshine and roses 24-7, I also doubt that Blake and Gwen will ever fall apart. Star Magazine claimed, two weeks ago, that people have been worried about their marriage ever since Blake and Gwen released the single “Hangin’ On,” which is clearly about breaking up. Blake and Gwen have fewer date nights, and they’ve been skipping joint public appearances and red carpets for months. Something about “separate lives.” They even made a point of skipping the CMAs.

Right on cue, after those rumors circulated for weeks, Gwen posted a Thanksgiving selfie with Blake, showing that they’re still loved up, I guess. My read on this whole situation? I think if they break up, it will be because Blake wants out, and I don’t think he currently wants out. He’s very happy with Gwen and her sons. I would argue that they’re probably well over the honeymoon phase and, sure, they aren’t connected at the hip. But I honestly believe that Blake has put a lot of his career on the back burner to be at home with Gwen and the boys.