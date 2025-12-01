Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton posed for a loved-up selfie amid split rumors

I personally haven’t paid attention to Gwen Stefani since March of this year, when she seemingly played around with going MAGA or tried to appeal to the MAGAts. It was a weird moment and I still don’t really understand what’s going on with Gwen politically. For years now, assumptions have been made about Blake Shelton and his politics, and how Gwen has likely become more conservative within their marriage. She’s exactly the type to adopt her husband’s political views too, that’s all I’ll say!
Well, in recent weeks, there were tabloid stories about the Shelton-Stefani marriage and whether they were on the rocks. While I doubt everything is sunshine and roses 24-7, I also doubt that Blake and Gwen will ever fall apart. Star Magazine claimed, two weeks ago, that people have been worried about their marriage ever since Blake and Gwen released the single “Hangin’ On,” which is clearly about breaking up. Blake and Gwen have fewer date nights, and they’ve been skipping joint public appearances and red carpets for months. Something about “separate lives.” They even made a point of skipping the CMAs.
Right on cue, after those rumors circulated for weeks, Gwen posted a Thanksgiving selfie with Blake, showing that they’re still loved up, I guess. My read on this whole situation? I think if they break up, it will be because Blake wants out, and I don’t think he currently wants out. He’s very happy with Gwen and her sons. I would argue that they’re probably well over the honeymoon phase and, sure, they aren’t connected at the hip. But I honestly believe that Blake has put a lot of his career on the back burner to be at home with Gwen and the boys.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Gwen’s IG.
Gwen has always been conservative. She grew up in Orange County which is majority conservative. I think that’s probably one of the things that bonded her and Blake. They have shared political beliefs. I think she IS MAGA – she is even in business with Peter Thiel who is JD Vance’s puppet master. When people show you who they are – believe them. I think she just did a really good job of hiding it all these years – and now feels that she doesn’t have to anymore.
2 trumper magats broke up. Who gives an f? Next.
I don’t think I’d recognise her from any of these pictures if you hadn’t told me who she is.
Idk. I think Gwen keeps her beliefs quiet because so much of her husband’s fan base is MAGA. The way people are operating these days, he/they may take a financial hit if his wife is outspoken against MAGA. And vice versa. Gwen/they may take a hit if Blake exposes himself as MAGA. It’s hard to believe that the “Just A Girl” frontwoman from the 90’s (I’m 41 and remember who No Doubt was and what they stood for) would be MAGA deep down.
Missing the CMAs isn’t a sign of an issue with the relationship. Blake only attends if he is nominated/ presenter or performing and he hates the red carpet. I think Gwen is small c conservative in that she is a faithful Catholic not politically conservative. Blake likes to debate but he is not politically active.
I think she is truing hard to put a good face on it because she is trying save it, but they are on the rocks and they will break up. He is turning 50 next year, this is ten years into his third marriage, probably in a mid life crisis. He will find a younger model so he can have kids of his own.
Need pix that show their feet. Feet pointed to the partner — all good. Feet pointed away, trouble brewing. Sounds crazy but after I first heard it, I couldn’t unsee it. 🙂
In the kiss photo, she seems to be enduring his kiss whilst loving the camera. Weird.