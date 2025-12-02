Luigi Mangione is back in court this week for an evidentiary hearing in the state case

Here are some photos of Luigi Mangione in a New York court on Monday. He will be in the courtroom all week, attending the pretrial evidentiary hearings in the state charges for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Luigi’s lawyers are trying to get a lot of evidence thrown out of court, including the backpack he was carrying when he was arrested. It’s very likely that the cops illegally searched his bag, but my guess is that the bag and its contents will not be suppressed.

Luigi was brought into the court in shackles, which were removed for the first day of the hearing. His lawyers are also giving him sportswear or suits for all of his hearings. Can I make a suggestion? They need to buy him sweaters in richer colors, greens, blues and reds. I’d also suggest that Luigi needs to free his curls – this haircut does nothing for him, but I appreciate that the prisoner-stylists are grooming Luigi. Even with a bad haircut and grey suit, he’s still crazy-photogenic.

During the first day, the court heard about how the state prison has been thoroughly monitoring Luigi because they wanted to avoid an “Epstein-style situation.” Yeah, no. Maybe Luigi did what they’ve accused him of, but stop comparing him in any way to Jeffrey Epstein. My god.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

2 Responses to “Luigi Mangione is back in court this week for an evidentiary hearing in the state case”

  1. Kitten says:
    December 2, 2025 at 10:58 am

    Curls or no curls, this man does not take a bad picture.

    I’d also like to point out that the cops behind him are all very attractive as well. My husband said that was on purpose so as to dilute Luigi’s hotness lol. They didn’t want too stark of a contrast.

    Reply
  2. molly says:
    December 2, 2025 at 11:44 am

    I know Dave Franco turned 40 this year, but THIS is the role he was born to play! Give me some dark eyebrows and a rascally smile, and I’m sold.

    Reply

