Linda Hamilton isn’t getting plastic surgery: ‘this is the face that I’ve earned’



Linda Hamilton, 69, has a new interview with AARP to promote her role in season five of Stranger Things. She was invited to be on the show, she plays a scientist, and she was floored at the offer but gladly accepted. In 2019 I covered a NY Times interview with Hamilton ahead of Terminator: Dark Fate. She very plainly addressed the fact that she has aged. She said “Of course people are going to look at me and go ‘Oh she got old.’ Yes I did and I have so much more to say as a strong, experienced, life-ridden woman.” Right on. Hamilton moved to Virginia about 15 years ago to care for her elderly parents and then left for New Orleans after they passed. She describes herself as a minimalist who goes with the flow. She also sounds content to not get botox, fillers or plastic surgery like so many other actresses.

You’ve said you want to own your age. What does that mean to you?

I do not spend a moment trying to look younger on any level, ever. I have just completely surrendered to the fact that this is the face that I’ve earned. And it tells me so much. And sometimes it’s stuff I don’t want to hear…

I don’t chase beauty, and I don’t chase longevity particularly. I’m fully planted in the moment, but that doesn’t mean you don’t try to be healthy. But not all the time — sometimes it is just a jelly donut. I’m not rigid, which is a fantastic way to get older. I’ve always said that rigidifying is what kills us: the rigid thoughts and the sort of not moving. I’ve tried very hard in my life to stay as fluid as possible. One definition of happiness is being in the middle of a fast-moving river and not trying to swim to the left or the right side. And that, truly, is kind of what my life has been. It’s been a great, fun ride.

Do you remember who gave you the best advice and what it was?

My daughter [Josephine, 32, with second ex-husband, filmmaker James Cameron], when she was maybe 6 years old, we were visiting my parents in Maryland. And I got up from a nice little nap and my mom said, “Josephine and I were talking, and we were talking about beauty, and Josephine said, ‘My mom is beautiful and you want to know why?’” And my mother said, “Why do you think?” And she said, “Because her face is filled with joy.” So I have actually used that as my definition of beauty ever since. And I work on the joy.

You’re video chatting with me from New Orleans. Is this your home base now?

It’s the only place I have. I try to keep things simple. I have one credit card. I literally try to keep my life so that I can do it and not have to find things and worry about things and not be able to track things. So I’m a bit of a minimalist that way.

Do you have any regrets?

No. That doesn’t mean that I’m not sad about some of my behaviors in the past, when I was young and out of control and very mentally ill. [In 2004, Hamilton publicly revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression.] Yeah, there are those regrets. And I certainly have been making up for it. I’m kind of unruffleable. I’m steady. I appreciate where I’ve landed. And I guess it took all of that, and a lot of emotional pain and struggle, to find a place of just grace in the world. And I feel it every day.