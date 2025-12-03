Sabrina Carpenter to the White House: Do not use my music for your ‘inhumane agenda’

The Trump administration psychos keep making these really screwed-up videos in an attempt to hype their fascism. They use AI in weird ways and there are also a bunch of neo-Nazis in the social media departments strewn about the administration. Well, the White House’s official account posted what I can only describe as a Gestapo fan-cam. It was a poorly-edited video of DHS agents arresting/detaining immigrants and/or critics. The White House used a Sabrina Carpenter song over the video, and Sabrina responded, commenting directly to the White House’s account, writing “this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda. — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) December 2, 2025

Sabrina ratioed the White House – her tweet got 580K likes (as of this writing) while the White House’s original only got 23K. Sabrina’s tweet also got 19 million views, versus the WH’s tweet getting 3.5 million views. Good for Sabrina for clapping back hard. She should get her lawyers involved too, even if Twitter is like the wild west for copyright law.

Variety points out that the White House recently used Taylor Swift’s “The Fate of Ophelia” in one of their social media videos and Taylor didn’t say anything publicly. It could be that Taylor simply got her lawyers involved, but again, she didn’t say anything. Kenny Loggins was majorly pissed off when the Trump White House used “Danger Zone” and he complained loudly. I think that should be standard for artists who despise Trump – maybe they can’t get their music removed from these fascist fan-cams, but they can absolutely complain loudly.