Donald Trump fell asleep several times during Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting

For the past nine years, it’s like pulling teeth to get the mainstream media to write about Donald Trump’s obvious poor health. It was bad during Trump’s first term in office, but there was some acknowledgement of his age and lack of executive function then. But during the Biden administration, it’s like the entirety of the American media decided that Trump’s increasingly erratic utterances, rants and visible poor health were nothing compared to Joe Biden’s age. Well, they got what they wanted, and now Trump is back in the White House, snoozing his way through Cabinet meetings and waking up just long enough to rant about Somali immigrants. From the NY Times’ “Trump Appears to Fight Sleep During Cabinet Meeting.”
President Trump appeared to be fighting sleep on Tuesday during a cabinet meeting at the White House, closing his eyes and at times seeming to nod off, after he criticized media coverage about him facing the realities of aging in office.
Over the course of two hours and 18 minutes, the president, who is 79, sometimes appeared to struggle to keep his eyes open as cabinet officials went around the room describing their work and heaping praise on him.
Asked whether Mr. Trump fell asleep, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, said in a statement that the president was “listening attentively and running the entire” meeting. She cited Mr. Trump’s response during a question and answer segment at the end of the meeting, when he delivered a tirade against Somali immigrants.
“This epic moment put an exclamation point on President Trump’s ninth cabinet meeting of his second term — all of which have been entirely open to the press for the whole world to see,” Ms. Leavitt said.
Mr. Trump does appear frequently before the news media, and he takes questions far more often than his predecessor, President Joseph R. Biden Jr., did. He is a regular, outsize presence in public life.
“He was awake because he ranted about Somali immigrants” is not a ringing endorsement of Trump’s consciousness. Many, many ancient bigots doze off in the middle of the day, then awake with a start and say something racist. The “sleepy racist” demographic is a huge chunk of the MAGA voting bloc. What will it take for the Beltway media to start covering Sleepy Dementia Don’s Cabinet-meeting naptimes, poor balance, bruised hands, multiple MRIs and secret hospital visits with the same urgency in which they covered “Joe Biden looked tired”?
Dozy Don pic.twitter.com/dX2StxvSsU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025
Trump dozes while Marco Rubio speaks to him directly next to him. Just insane optics. pic.twitter.com/P8gzEoui1D
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Not only that, NYT, he didn’t “appear” to doze, he did. And he didn’t struggle, either. This is his norm and his sycophants know it.
Of course he sleeps during the day because he rant tweets all night.
Exactly 💯! And this is by itself a symptom of dementia. Can’t sleep at night, can’t stay awake during the day.
Yeah, just ignore the sleeping elephant in the room. Nothing to see here, folks, just radical competence!
Regarding the MRI he still hasnt said what it was for.
And yes he may take more questions but he’s also insulting female journalists and spouting nonsense
He did say it wasn’t for his brain (which means it was for his brain)
His so called doctor did issue a statement saying it was a “preventative” imaging of his heart and abdomen which showed everything is great. Real doctors find this baffling since there is no such thing as a “preventative” MRI. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Byw I also saw a thread on one of the socials where people have champagne in the fridge just incase…
LOL
C’est moi! I have 3 bottles of Meghan’s Brut waiting in the wine fridge!
I can’t wait to see what Jake Tapper has to say about this. 🙄
Or Clooney. I’m sure he’s writing his op-ed now.
Can’t remember where but one of the online papers called him Dozy Don…hope it is used in every story like they used the one for Biden.
NY Post yesterday had an “exclusive” story with WH logs showing DT “works” 12 plus hours a day; guess it was to negate a NY Times story. I didn’t scan all the comments but a surprising number (Post comments are usually a high percentage pro DT) called BS, said they were faked, naps and rage tweeting don’t count as work, etc.
And yet none of this matters because the GOP won’t do anything and Supremes will keep approving whatever god awful thing he wants.
NY Post is state media so…But he can’t stay awake for 12 hours much less work that long.
Mother Nature is calling.
he keeps talking about how he does those cognitive tests and no president ever did them before and isnt he so great for doing them.
Yeah well Reagan should have done them but in the last 30 years we haven’t had a POTUS in the mid stages of dementia like this. They didn’t give a cognitive test to Obama bc they didn’t need to. Even Biden didnt need one, sorry Jake Tapper.
Repeating cognitive tests is quite revealing all by itself.
He posted 160 times on truth social within five hours the night before. Of course he was tired. It has to be exhausting being this terrible
what.
Yeah even Jake Tapper couldn’t ignore that one.
As a Minnesotan, I have been expecting the assault on the Somali community for months. I don’t live in the Twin Cities but I do have many immigrant neighbors. They are all lovely people and it breaks my heart to hear these racist spiels. However, I believe the goon squads have miscalculated the timing. We are now in the dead of winter with cold and snow on the ground. Those out of shape insurrectionists employed to kidnap immigrants are definitely not built for a Minnesota winter.
Also, calling the 💩 stain’s racist tirade an “epic moment” while Vance bangs the table (is no furniture safe?) tells me that they all feel liberated now and will soon be using the n word openly.
Yup, I sensed it as well.
I live in a different area of the state in which there is an immigrant group that is relevant. I was worried about the kids walking home from school getting snatched by ICE.
Thank God for this sudden deep freeze.