Sussex source: We all have to ‘make money,’ unless you’re part of the Windsor clan

British commentators have completely run out of insults for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, so their current cycle is “mocking Harry and Meghan for earning money.” As in, hahaha, Harry and Meghan work for a living, gotcha! That was the gist of a recent storyline about Harry specifically, because he traveled to Toronto on Monday to make a paid appearance at a realtors’ convention. The commentary was “he needs the money” and “the upkeep on his mansion caused him to take a paid gig!” They’re mocking him because he isn’t funded by British taxpayers and he’s not a slumlord trapping seniors in freezing duchy tenements. Well, an alleged “source” close to the Sussexes spoke to the Daily Mail to clap back on this “haha, the Sussexes work for a living, how gauche” argument.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘have to make money’ to survive – unlike the royals back in Britain, a pro-Sussex source has claimed after they were accused of hypocrisy. The staunch defence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came after their own charity released a report saying young people around the world want role models who are not ‘driven by profit’. The official Archewell Foundation document also criticised ‘inauthentic’ online influencers and declared that ‘true leadership is not about money or followers’.
Meghan and Harry’s critics have pointed out that their deals with Netflix and Spotify since 2020 were worth at least $120million (£90m) alone. Meghan has also relaunched her Instagram account and used it to promote her Netflix shows and As Ever lifestyle brand. But she denies being an influencer, calling herself an ‘entrepreneur and a female founder’. Along with lucrative speaking events and other well-paid business roles, the cash has allowed the Sussexes to settle in a $14million Montecito mansion with their two young children.
‘That they have to make money is a moot point’, a Sussex insider has said in their defence, adding pointedly: ‘We all do, unless you’re a member of the institution (the Royal Family)’.
Newsweek has said that the Sussexes’ ‘pivot to authenticity’ causes them a major problem and that it leaves them open to claims of hypocrisy. The publication’s Chief Royal Correspondent, Jack Royston, wrote that Archewell’s own findings ‘chime with numerous major criticisms of the couple throughout their post-royal lives’. He wrote: ‘The findings are striking but make difficult reading alongside the facts of the first five years of Harry and Meghan’s US lives, which saw them sign multimillion-dollar deals for content creation.’
But a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has launched a staunch defence of them and their motives. The insider said the couple’s decision to accumulate wealth after Megxit has allowed them financial independence from the Royal Family and to ‘give a disproportionate amount of their wealth’ to good causes.
‘To cast all young people as though they would take umbrage with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for making money, is just an oversimplified assessment of who they are as people and what I think that report is trying to say,’ the source described by Newsweek as being ‘sympathetic to the Sussex position’ said.
‘Young people, as it relates to the brands and the things that they associate with or feel an affinity to, are largely driven by activism. It’s why young people love Ben and Jerry’s. It’s why young people love Patagonia. It’s why young people love activist-driven brands and if you were to look at Harry and Meghan as an activist-driven brand, which I would argue they are, they focus on showing up, doing good and handing over a disproportionate amount of their wealth compared to the average Joe to good causes’.
A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined to comment.
Ah, yes, Harry and Meghan are hypocrites for… making an honest living through a production company, book deals, paid speeches, a food-and-lifestyle brand and investments in start-ups. Hypocrisy! How can you make money AND give some of it to charity, amirite? Why do they need to pay for a mansion and security when they could live in a dilapidated shack funded by British taxpayers??? These critics don’t have the good sense god gave a goose.
The so called “Sussex source” making a reference to the institution is 100% fake. Royston is being very creative with this piece.
Yeah, the sussex source just sounds like someone who read and repeated some SM comments from a sussex supporter. But it’s not wrong They’re aint nothing wrong with Harry and Meghan needing to make money. Most people do.
yeah I have no idea who this person is but they’re not wrong. Harry and Meghan are going to make money bc that’s what most people do. Members of the Firm don’t need to make money because they’re supported by taxpayers.
They BRF and rota rats still can’t accept that Harry and Meghan defied their expectations and have been hugely successful in the US.
The “Sussex sources” are their fans on social media (e.g. Sussex Squad) who have been reminding the public that the leftovers are all taxpayer funded and Meghan and Harry are NOT, yet give far more of their income to charity than the so-called working royals do, despite the latter rolling in duchy money AND the Sovereign grant and the freebies they hoover up from people who want favours and honours.
This Royston person is such a fraud. Ugh.
“We all have to make money unless you’re part of the Windor clan.”
Yessss bitch. Talk about the facts. The same racist critics talk so much shit about Meg and Harry work to make money and barely a word (save for the occasional criticism of all of their vacations & their moving from house ) to castle every few years on the taxpayers dime) about the money Scooter & Katie Keen plow through year after year.
And let’s not forget the money these trash tabloids make off of writing about Harry and Meghan. Weirdo hypocrites.
Yes the Sussexes earn an HONEST LIVING! The leftovers sponge off taxpayers and sell themselves for bags of cash but sure the Sussexes are gauche (not). Cry harder Salt Isle.
So now it’s hypocritical to earn money and take care of yourself? So is there a certain amount that they’re allowed to earn, or spend on themselves for clothes and housing that is not hypocritical? Because as I see it? They can’t write books, sell jam or wine, do speeches, film series for streamers, or basically anything. The problem isn’t that they’re earning money, the problem is that they’re earning enough money whereas they aren’t open to be controlled by the British royal family via financial abuse.
Imagine trying to frame it that people that earn money by going out and securing deals, are inauthentic. They purposely misunderstand what the report release by Archewell was saying. They were saying that people that have a trillion dollars are a problem, not people that have 2 million dollars in bills earning two and a half million per year is an issue.
Also, what? ” But she denies being an influencer, calling herself an ‘entrepreneur and a female founder’” Is As ever her business? Did she found it? Does she not work for someone else as part of her running this business?
These people are bonkers. 6 years later their criticism is literally earning your own money and paying your own bills instead of living off of money from the taxpayer that’s divvied out to you from your father and father-in-law is pathetic.
The young people in the Archewell report criticise influencers whose only content is selling stuff with their videos, Instagram, and podcasts. They don’t have a business, they get stuff for free to talk about it and get paid for that. I admit I hardly ever watched any of it, I already are aggravated when I watch a tutorial and have to listen to people talking endlessly about everything but the product and how to use it.
Which is not what Meghan does. She founded a business and posts short video clips, sometimes with a recipe using the goods her business sells. She is not an influencer, she is a business woman promoting her business.
While Harry makes money working for BetterUp, and as a paid speaker, with this he can afford pro bono speeches (Travalyst, Invictus). Both their work pays for their lifestyle, security, and allows them to make generous donations. While most influencers don’t even pay taxes on the money they make with their content. And while the leftovers enjoy their millions, curtesy of the taxpayers without even pretending to work.
This sounds like one of Jack Royston’s nonsense arguments. He must have a quota of articles because a lot of his output is like this. Searching around for a point! Going to YouGov to look at online polls, finding obscure points in a research document and twisting its meaning to call the Sussexes hypocrites. There really is no good journalism anymore. We all have to earn money. Selling fruit spread and making Netflix shows is not immoral nor does it mean you are a hypocrite if you also give to charity!
According to ChatGPT, writing trash about H&M is “highly profitable “ to the BM but doesn’t benefit H&M at all financially and in fact harms them by harming their reputation. For the BM to mock Harry for earning money for a speaking gig and Meghan for her lovely show is beyond hypocrisy. The BM are gutter rats compared to H&M
H&M making honest money through entrepreneurship and media deals is mocked and reviled…
…but taking suitcases of cash and gemstone necklaces for Camilla while fostering behind the scenes arms deals across the Middle East, and selling honours to the highest bidder is okay?
Rota, time to make an appointment with a mental health professional. Your delulu is not the solulu. Everyone sees your deflecting, gaslighting nonsense and yes, we’re still looking at the dodgy-ass Windsor Money Game. Your attempts at distraction are not it, kids.
Among the things I would rather the media report on:
How and why did Charles end up with an estate in Transylvania/Romania, and how much are British taxpayers paying for its upkeep and for him to visit it?
The biggest beneficiaries, who do not have to make any effort themselves, are based in London. They earn billions through their inherited names and genes, for which they do not have to do anything. Over the centuries, they have amassed billions in wealth by exploiting the people. They do nothing, absolutely nothing, for their people. And the charitable work they do is also based on other people’s money and other people’s work. There is nothing just about this family’s relationship with the people. Tradition and continuity lie within the people themselves. In their history, their customs, their art, their crafts and their trade. The monarchy is also part of this history. But it is only a small part of the real history that the people of this island can tell. There is no need for kings for that. The palaces are history. Visible – but without genetic descendants. It is ridiculous to build prestige and status on a gene. That is and remains biologism and, just like sexism, racism and misogyny, it is not something we humans still want today. Except, of course, for the few who earn their money by glorifying these biologisms.
They are so busy claiming that “young people” will find the Sussexes “inauthentic “ when they should be worried that the young people find the tax payer funded monarchy unnecessary. Royalist media, always missing the point as usual.
It’s interesting how articles like this only serve to show up the flaws in the monarchy. The popularity of the monarchy among young people is steadily dropping and criticizing people for wanting to make money isn’t a good way to bring young people back, especially considering the unemployment rate.
I’ve been reading celebitchy for years and I’m finally, finally getting bored of the constant stream of criticism from the British tabloids. It’s such a closed loop of an industry and seems to have nothing to do with the Sussex family reality at all.
I will watch William and Kate with interest in the coming years because that’s a slow moving train wreck.
So now the Daily Mail objects to people earning an honest living. Another word salad.
umm…I hope that they earn even more money in the future. More power to H& M. The UK can keep their dusty royal institution.
I’m reading former MP and Privy Councilor Norman Baker’s latest book, Royal Mint, National Debt. I highly recommend it.
Baker’s main thesis is that the royals are all about taking as much as they can from HM Treasury and duchies, and giving as little back as possible in the form of taxes or other remittances. I’m on the chapter about the duchies, which Baker makes clear are definitely not the BRF’s private property, although Charles and William treat them like tax-free piggy banks.
And Harry and Meghan are the problem?
This is so ridiculous. Are they just figuring this part out now that they earn a living? Also all the fuss over this speech in Canada was totally exaggerated. Based on the few photos out there, t was a seated discussion and well received. You’d think they were arms dealers the way they go on.
I’m not sure what point the DM is trying to make here. Is this just regurgitation of a Newsweek piece? People like Jack Royston get paid by the article but his piece doesn’t make much sense and I’m going to assume that the sussex insider/source is one of his royal rota colleagues or a former royal correspondent.
I have much more admiration for Harry and Meghan for hustling and making their own cash than I do for any “royal” that makes tax payers earn money for them. Imagine thinking the latter is preferable to the former?!
One quibble with the statements of the Sussex insider coming to their defense…they suggest that Harry and Meghan are an “activist driven brand.” But are they? If so, how? If there’s a criticism I have of Harry and Meghan, it’s that I wish they WOULD be more activist and outspoken on current issues in the United States. They seem to have taken a silent approach as to the current administration. And while I understand they don’t want to be targets, it does take away from any perception of them as “activists.” JMHO!
“Activist” is a general term, and political activitist is a specifc kind of activism. Like all poodles are dogs, but not all dogs are poodles. The work they’ve done bringing attention to dangers of social media, Harry’s environmental work with Travelyst (sp?) etc…I’d classify them more as social activists than anything else.
Well, if the staggeringly boring and stupid criticism of H&M elicits responses like this, then bring it on. That is a delicious and bitchy response. Why can’t we have more.
Would anyone close to the Sussexes actually speak to the DM?