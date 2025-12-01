Royalist: Prince Harry is doing a paid speech because he needs the money!

Is it just me or is the melodrama over Prince Harry’s paid speech in Toronto really forced? Harry is due in Toronto today to give a (paid) speech at the OREA Powerhouse, a convention for real-estate people based in Ontario. Harry will reportedly speak on leadership and service. When Harry and Meghan exited the UK, one of the first things they did was sign onto a service organizing paid appearances and speeches for celebrities, politicians and public figures. Meghan has already done a handful of paid gigs, and I bet Harry has as well, although his are hidden in plain view because they are associated with his charities and non-profits (in my opinion).
All of which to say, there’s no shame in making paid speeches or earning an honest living. But “Old Etonians” and “royal sources” have been screaming and crying about this speech for weeks. One Old Etonian sniffed to Richard Eden, “I’m not sure how much I would pay to hear Harry hold forth on housing supply in Canada.” A royal source cried: “Harry and Meghan gave up their message of service and leadership when they left Britain and their royal duties behind. Presumably, they will now give speeches to whoever pays them.” I can feel an entire nation’s bum-clench from here. Well, Tom Sykes had a lot to say in his Royalist Substack just before Thanksgiving. Some lowlights:
It is hard to think of a sadder symbol of Prince Harry’s slide from global change-maker to rent-a-prince than the news that he will on Monday take the stage at a Canadian real estate conference, a pay-to-play gathering designed to hash over Ontario housing policy, zoning permissions, and the intricacies of local supply shortages.
His office did not respond to a request asking why he was doing the OREA Powerhouse event, but in the absence of him developing a newfound passion for leasehold reform, it seems reasonable to assume that the Duke of Sussex, who once strode into war zones and whose mother opened the world’s eyes to the horror of landmines, is keen to make a buck. I hope for his sake he is on a flat fee, not commission, because, at $500 CAN (the equivalent of about $300) a ticket, the event hasn’t sold out, despite Harry’s presence.
The absurdity of a royal prince who has spent the vast proportion of his life living rent-free in grace and favor mansions and who knows nothing about Ontario property markets speaking at a conference for Ontario realtors is hard to overstate.
There is a bleakness to the conference website’s sell: See Prince Harry in person. Not hear him, not learn from him. Just see him. The irony of a man who spent years railing against being commodified by the media now voluntarily compressing himself into a life of paid appearances is inescapable. It must be deeply depressing for him and his team, who, not long ago, were dreaming he could change the world. It didn’t have to be like this.
I do wonder how this story will play out over the years ahead. I’ve never previously bought into the “they’re broke” line, especially when Harry gave over a million dollars to charity earlier this year. But if they are not broke, then why would Harry be taking embarrassing paid speaking gigs like this one? I also wonder whether the couple’s enormous Montecito property (the upkeep of which, in that part of the world, where it costs $1000 to get a guy to mow your lawn) is beginning to feel less like an asset and more like a liability. The echoes of the unaffordability of Royal Lodge for another spare, Prince Andrew, are all too apparent.
Is the money coming in no longer matching the money going out? Paid appearances at events like this certainly feed a perception that the Sussexes need cash, a perception reinforced by the fact that the stated credentials of Harry on the OREA Powerhouse website—“service leadership, resilience, creating positive impact”—feel like boilerplate corporate mush slathered over a more straightforward transactional arrangement.
Harry’s allies will always tell you that Harry is happy being a dad to two small children, happy in the California sunshine, and making plenty of money, thanks. I’m sure it’s all fine, in its way. I’m sure Harry and Meghan can still make more money in an afternoon than I can make in a year. But that doesn’t erase the tragedy of Harry and Meghan, which is that they could have been magnificent, and they threw it all away, for this.
Sykes spends a chunk of this piece wringing his hands over “what could have been” if Harry and Meghan had stayed in the UK – a monarchy transformed in their image, truly! That talking point is always bizarre to me. One of the biggest reasons why they left was because William and Kate were literally trying to force them out of the country, and Charles and Camilla were (like W&K) crazy-jealous of the Sussexes’ youth, beauty and popularity. Harry and Meghan wouldn’t have been “allowed” to transform the monarchy because they were being attacked, smeared and slandered at every turn. The Sussexes could have done so much for the monarchy!! Yeah, we know. Harry and Meghan know that as well, and it was one of their big arguments for a half-in solution. Those people should have treated them right in the first place.
As for the money… my god. I’ll say it again, but it really feels like royal reporters and commentators have no sense of money, how much things cost, and what it’s like to genuinely take well-paying gigs not because you “need” the money, but because you don’t like leaving money on the table. A microcosm: sure, I don’t need an extra $5000, but if someone offered me five grand for half a day’s work, no strings attached, I would take it in a heartbeat. Because money is money, and you don’t leave money on the table.
Keen is no expert on early childhood and talks platitudes in her posh accent. Scooter leaves large carbon footprints but preaches about the environment. Where s the outrage. And taxpayers give them money.
Sykes—the guy who earns his own living monetizing hate against the Sussexes with daily rage-bait pieces like this one. Yet Sykes is going after Harry, who’s earning an honest living.
Indeed there is a whole tabloid industry based on Meghan and Harry stories. These hacks would be nowhere wihtout them.
The left behinds do the same. Their speeches are just less impactful, more expensive and paid for by the taxpayer even if said taxpayer never asked for it and it has no impact on their life or business.
🪄🩻💯
Yeah Sykes pretending as if the left behind royals aren’t the ultimate rent a king, Rottweiler, prince, princess, duke or Duchess there is. An entire country is renting them and they either fail to show up entirely or when they do show up it has no impact or benefit to the people who pay for them. At least with Harry and Meghan, they have always done the work that benefits and positively impacts others. Then even more impressive, Harry and Meghan donate millions of their own money to charities and causes all over the world. The other royals can’t compete so they have their minions lie and attack the Sussexes on their behalf.
They do have this weird thing about earning money like it’s shameful, that must be attached to Harry being born a Prince because it can’t be a cultural thing. It’s not like people in the UK don’t work for salaries.
The weirdest part about their complaints about what the Sussexes do for money, is them behaving as if it is compulsory to support them. If you pay to see Harry give this speech, then clearly you want to hear what he has to say, unlike that royal source. If you pay for Meghan’s jam, honey, or wine even though you probably can find cheaper versions elsewhere, it’s because you want to pay for these items.
This is unlike supporting the royal family which taxpayers don’t have any choice in doing. And honestly I feel like that’s one of the issues. If people in the UK could choose how much they wanted to contribute to the support of the royal family they’d be making a lot less money.
And, it really sticks in their craw that despite telling people that everyone hates them, that Harry is so stupid, that Meghan’s a horrible monster that can’t get along with anyone, people will still pay top dollar just to interact with them. I think it’s 50% jealousy about the money that they’re earning, and 50% snobbery about what a ” real” prince and princess should be doing.
Apparently, it’s better to do backroom deals like KCIII and Prince Andrew, where people give you bags of cash or pay inflated prices for your house, instead of earning an honest living.
Exactly. If you’re a royal and you’re not exploiting someone, or stealing their cultural treasures or plundering their natural resources for your own benefit then you’re not doing it right! How dare you earn an honest day’s pay, or run a legitimate business. The horror!!!!!
All I could think of was Charles receiving the suitcase full of money from the Saudis. Yet, no outrage. That’s such a villainous move, the only thing Charles needed was the dollar sign on the suitcase.
To paraphrase a commenter yesterday, it’s a case of Sussex Specific Outrage. To the person who wrote that, at the I read it I thought that was so clever it sounded like a medical condition which should be published by the American Medical Association.
@Dee: They do give the impression that it is demeaning for royals to earn a living. I guess if a royal has a real job it would cause people to question why they are paying for the Royal Family.
And they write about Harry and Meghan because they’re desperate for money. People need money to live weirdos!
This! Not one taxpayer has been stolen from to give money to Harry and Meghan to be the mascots for the U.K. Their security expenses alone must be multiple millions per year. Yes, they are working adults, they need to earn money.
It is my belief that Old Etonian is none other than Tom Sykes. Notice the use of capitals in the name. There is a poster on TikTok who also goes by Old Etonian and writes the foulest things about Harry and Meghan. Old Etonian is either Tom Sykes or Richard Eden quoting each other or themselves as their own sources. I have no proof but all roads lead to this deduction.
It doesn’t surprise me that Harry is a sought after key note speaker and earning his own money is a far cry from his pathetic lazy brother. Cannot believe however that people are paying good money to read shitty hatchet pieces like this one from the “royalist”. Folks, save your money.
I have watched many of Sykes’ podcast on YouTube. I find it very interesting that Tom, The Old Etonian, is very critical of Peggington to the point of actively disliking him. The only Royals he seems to like are Kate, Camilla, Anne & Sophie.
I wondered who was enabling Sykes grift by watching his content and putting money in his pocket and giving him the incentive to double down on his hateful commentary. It’s not just royalist trolls. Very interesting…
Poor Harry. He no longer has to live off of the taxpayers money. He’s been forced into the shameful act of…..EARNING MONEY! How does he live with himself?
Do these people hear themselves!?
Harry loves Canada and as he mentioned, Canada provided him with a wife. Agree honest money should not be left on the table. Doubt seriously if the money is the driving factor for his returning to Canada.
He’s absolutely done speeches before, he did something in Miami. How were they going to be magnificent if Meghan wasn’t allowed to leave the house because of press attention she never courted, and a years long hatred of her by William and Kate that led William to recruit one of the Tories’ most disgusting civil servants to create a plan to drive them out and put them in their place? It’s mindblowing. And the poster above that says they all seem to think earning is shameful is correct. Also, a keynote is NEVER ABOUT THE SUBJECT YOU ARE THERE FOR.
If the RF don’t like it they can provide him with an income which matches what he is earning now, indexed linked for the rest of his and Meghan’s lives.
I’m a professional speaker. A few notes that might be helpful for perspective. . . .
I take often take gigs because:
— they’re in a place I want to be for one reason (winter in a warm place) or another (lots of potential clients or friends in that place that I can meet with thanks to the paid trip).
— the people in the room include a lot of potential clients.
—the sponsor list includes potential clients and I have a contract provision ensuring I get invited to any small dinner or reception with the sponsors.
—it’s close to another gig location/wise
None of that may apply, but my guess is that he’s not just flying in, doing one talk and leaving — I bet he’s doing meetings/using this trip for additional things.
My fee usually bears no relationship to the event cost because sponsorships are usually paying for the event these days and the ticket price is usually just meant to defray some costs and be high enough that people don’t no-show.
And it doesn’t matter what the conference is about — my keynotes (aside from some swapped out comments a few minutes in) are 90-95% the same.
The “See Harry in person” tagline is a bit tacky, admit it. He can’t have been happy about that, if he even knows about it.
Why should he be upset about that? It’s just a figure of speech. He’s getting paid for people see him give a speech. If he was embarrassed about giving paid speeches he wouldn’t do it.
Is that actually the tagline, or is that what Sykes claims that it is?
I didn’t see anything like this on the conference website. There’s a section called “meet the speakers,” – there are 24 other speakers, as well as Harry.
I doubt he’s being invited to give his insight on the Toronto real estate market. That’s now how these types of conferences work. I’m sure there will be plenty of discussion on that topic, but not from Harry.
As for why he agreed to do this….who knows. Maybe they offered him a ton of money. Maybe he has a good friend involved in the organization and he agreed to do this as a favor (as well as getting paid.) maybe he is back in Toronto for other reasons so figured why not take the gig. Lots of people get paid to appear at these types of conferences and its only when its Harry that its discussed like a dirty thing.
It was about leadership qualities and values. Prince Harry can speak convincingly about this in a motivational speech. That is his own experience with great success.
Good for him.
But Harry has been doing this for over a year, why the outrage now? Is it that every time he earns money it moves him further away from returning to royal life?
I think the outrage now may be that Sykes has somehow discovered how much Harry is being paid for this speech, and the associated perks, and it’s WAY more than he thought it would be (and he’s bitter about it) but, as with the children’s faces, he can’t monetise it because he is not supposed to know this information, hence the excessive outrage. They know that if he is getting “this much” for a speech in Canada, then he’s raking in many more millions in the US. Which means he’s alright, financially, and therefore not nearly broke and on the verge of crawling back to be a pack mule for William. Also, it’s in a Commonwealth country, so his main source “friend of William” may be incandescent. Imagine if Harry decides to go to Australia for a similar series of speeches? 🙂
Everyone needs money. Why is this even being discussed?
In a previous career I was a conference planner and booking keynotes was always one of the fun parts of the job. We had politicians, media personalities, business leaders, athletes etc come to our events to speak on a generic topic. It’s clear that Sykes’ audience are not professionals who attend conferences as what Harry is doing is very typical. As others have posted he has done this before but I think this is the most obvious example that he is a paid speaker. Harry and Meghan left alot of money on the table in their early years in California so I’m glad they are diversifying now. Nothing wrong with an honest days work. Sykes is just mad that most people don’t pay attention to the royal nonsense and the BM smears didn’t work on people outside of the UK.
The press release says that Harry is going to speak about service and is going to closing speaker, so clearly Harry is not there to talk about real estate and his speech is going to be a closing inspirational speech. Ignoring or twisting facts is the MO of derangers, and I count Sykes as one of them, but going on about how Harry doesn’t know Ontario real estate and shouldn’t speak at a conference about it is plain stupid on Sykes’ part. And I also think, a poster further up, that Harry is likely to take the opportunity to do other business while in Toronto. It’s common, for example, for Harry and Meghan’s New York trips to be packed with business and pleasure beyond what they are there ostensibly to attend. And absolutely, Sykes is always quoting himself.
I’m Charles can tell Harry all about not leaving money on the table. If a Middle Eastern potentate shows up with shopping bags full of cash, you don’t leave that on the table, either.
As for Harry’s “grace and favor” housing, does Sykes mean his parents’ home, his shithole basement flat, or the cottage upon he paid rent and spent millions to renovate?
Syko is so sad to have to admit that H&M are not broke and that their Montecito home is fabulous.
The envy just radiates from his writing. (Old Etonians aren’t supposed to have class envy! They’re supposed to inspire it!)
The only thing I agree with is yes, they could have been magnificent. The monarchy was so short sighted. This decision will overshadow William for the rest of his life
Harry and Meghan are already magnificent. What Sykes is mourning is that the left-behind royals are prevented from hijacking that shine for themselves.
Peg would give his right arm to get just a fraction of the invites that Harry does.
Harry has been on the corporate speaking circuit since he left Salt Island. Recall while they were still in Canada before Covid, he and Meghan were featured at a JP Morgan conference. It was private, so there were no details. The Brits think that unless they are in the loop, an event did not happen. The Canada gig no doubt paid him in the six figures. The admission fee of a few hundred dollars was not to cover the speaker fee .. the member dues cover the overall cost of conferences and other expenses for the organization. and there are other high-profile speakers speaking as well.
Having been at many boring conferences I can say that the keynote speakers are usually really appreciated. They add color and glamour to the event. And, hey, Harry could teach them a few things. I bet people line up to get.a photo with him.
if you look at the speakers list, it’s a lot of prominent Canadian politicians and journalists. I imagine that many of the people at this event overlap with the philanthropic work he is doing with veterans programs and hospitals. this seems more like a networking opportunity and less like a cash grab to me.
Even if it is just a cash grab who cares? Attendance is optional. Harry and Meghan are allowed to do things that aren’t for100% altruistic reasons. The framing around this stuff is so bothersome. ” They’re earning money that they aren’t just going to donate to charity”.
It’s wild that these people don’t support them financially, but also feel like they have a say in how they earn their money. They have bills to pay just like everyone else. And larger bills because of the media intrusion. As long as it’s legal and not morally or ethically repugnant, earn the money that they can while they can earn it.
Sorry you can’t get exclusive photos of your ginger prince and his American wife working at Chipotle, morons. Smh.
They want Harry and Meghan to be unpopular and broke so bad. Neither will happen. WOMP WOMP.
Dear Daily Trash bucket- Most normal people do work as we don’t have an entire population of citizens to mooch off of because we think we’re too special to work. Working is actually encouraged and celebrated. Maybe if the inbre… err royals realize how they look switching homes like folks change their underwear, constant vacations, swanning about in stolen jewels, they’d try actually doing the little bit of work that required of them. The non-working heir and his lazy wife are about to flush the entire thing down the commode.
It’s better to give a speech for a reasonable fee than to waste taxpayers’ money and accept cash in suitcases, isn’t it?