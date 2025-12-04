Halle Berry: Gavin Newsom devalues women in midlife, he can’t be the next president

Gavin Newsom appears to be making preparations to run for president in 2028. He’s one of a handful of Democratic governors with national name-recognition, he’s governor of America’s most populous state and the biggest state economy. To his credit, Newsom and his team are getting in Donald Trump’s face constantly as well, and they are not “going high” whatsoever. But Newsom is, I suspect, still not ready for the national spotlight at a policy level. This week, Halle Berry rather spectacularly highlighted one of her big problems with Newsom: his veto on a bill which would create medical, professional and personal protections for menopausal and perimenopausal women.
Halle Berry spoke candidly about her opinion of a possible presidential run by California governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday at the New York Times DealBook Summit, declaring “With the way he’s overlooked women, half the population, by devaluing us in midlife, he probably should not be the next president.”
Berry was objecting to Newsom’s lack of support for the Menopause Care Equity Act and his previous veto of a similar bill. Newsom is also appearing Wednesday at the summit.
If men “had a medical condition that disrupted their sleep, brain function and sex life, we’d be calling that a health crisis on par with Covid, and the whole world would shut down,” Berry said. “When women are struggling silently through perimenopause and menopause, trying to hold their families, careers, relationships and communities together, it doesn’t just affect women, it affects every household,” she told the conference in New York. “It affects the workplace, it affects the economy. One in six women leave the workplace due to their menopausal symptoms. So it affects everybody.”
The proposed AB 432 would have mandated comprehensive insurance coverage for medically necessary menopause and perimenopause treatments, required doctors to complete continuing education on menopause and directed the medical board to develop a continuing education curriculum.
“I need every woman in this country to fight with me,” Berry said. “But the truth is, the fight isn’t just for us women. We need men too. We need all of the leaders, every single one of you in this room – this fight needs you. We need you to stay curious. We need you to ask questions. We need you to care even when the topic feels unfamiliar and uncomfortable.”
After Newsom failed to sign the bill in October, he said, “Last year, I vetoed a substantially similar bill, stating that it would limit the ability of health plans to engage in practices that have been shown to ensure appropriate care while limiting unnecessary costs. That is still the case with this bill – despite my call for a more tailored solution. This bill’s expansive coverage mandate, in conjunction with a prohibition on UM, is too far-reaching.”
But Berry had countered that insurance premiums would not be substantially affected. Berry, who has been advocating for more attention for women’s health issues, finished her nearly 15-minute speech by saying, “At this stage of my life, I have zero f–ks left to give.”
It sounds like an incredible bill which could have been a national leader in protections for women of all ages. It sounds like the kind of bill where a lot of women’s advocates and women’s health advocates came together to put together something thorough and well-thought-out. And Newsom just vetoed it out of hand because, in his own words, he worried that it would cost insurance companies too much to ensure quality healthcare to menopausal women. Halle is badass for talking about this, and her comments will get national exposure.
There are things that need to be dealt with NOW and if Gavin is serious about this presidential run then he needs to listen to what’s important to the citizens of this country — and women’s health IS important.
Also, let’s also be realistic about if a California governor has the country wide appeal needed to become the president. A lot will happen between now and then, so we shall see. But if he’s the nominee I will back him.
Californian here. He has done amazing things for womens health in terms of maternity and paternity leave. I look at the support new moms get, now versus when I had kids living on the east coast. Crickets. And I couldn’t agree with you more, that if he becomes the democratic nominee, we need to support him, or else we’ll find out Vance’s ideas on womens health.
It was also my understanding that many in the medical profession were opposed to it because it would have mandated CME’s for all doctors, even if they didn’t deal with that particular segment/ patient population. Ask any health professional and there’s nothing more than hated than an unnecessary CME. This is precisely what I dislike about our current political discourse; lack of appropriate context and how all it takes is a really good sound bite – meanwhile I wonder how many people have actually read the bill because I know I haven’t, lol.
@Dee, can you please elaborate on? What things has Newsom done, specifically?
I will support him too, but this is a typical Democrat problem, they always want a PERFECT CANDIDATE 😳 good luck 😉 I don’t hear Republicans complaining Trump is too old.
There are no perfect candidates. However, some are more perfect than others. And Republicans had better start complaining about Trump because he’s killing them.
Exactly! There is no perfect candidate, and a lot can happen before the Presidential election. Newsom’s figured out how to fight back against Trump and Maga Republicans — and I love this! He’s got my support, but we shall see who winds up as the Dem nominee.
Cali girl here too. We have same-sex marriage in the US because of what Gavin Newsom started, when he made it legal in his city while mayor of San Francisco. That was the turning point. And hard agree with @Swaz re: the circular firing squad that is the insistance on a perfect candidiate. Newsom the only one effectively taking on Trump right now. Yes, we do need a radically new approach to women’s health care. But this bill should not eliminate him from the extraordinarily dire bigger picture.
Giving Newsom direct credit for marriage equality is really reductive. It ignores things like Lawrence v Texas and entirely erases Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin. Phyllis and Del, along with their org Daughters of Bilitis, were the catalysts. Stop giving credit for women’s work to men. I’d also wager that him “effectively taking on Trump” – which can only really mean via social media – is also the result of women on his social media marketing team. And are you not paying attention to Mills? Pritzker? Walz? Stein?
Let’s also not forget that Newsom was married to Kimberly Guilfoyle and that Jennifer Siebel Newsom was a Republican before they married. This isn’t looking for a flawless candidate, it’s not buying into the idea of yet another centrist white man being sold to us as the only choice. I’m not seeking perfection, but I’m also unwilling to run back to the status quo that got us into this mess in the first place.
Not a fan of- at all of Halle Berry but she does have a point.
I do think Newsom made a huge mistake here. Hopefully he hears her and corrects himself.
Ill be honest, while I think the discussion is good, I’m glad she made a point of bringing it up and I would like to hear more about why he vetoed it beyond wanting a “tailored solution,” if he’s the nominee I’m voting for him, full stop. And my primary vote will be based on who I think is most likely to defeat the R candidate, even if they’re not necessarily my #1 choice.
Beyond not supporting a bill that would help women due to possible impacts on insurance companies, I think the greater concern is that his comment indicates that he will place the interests of health insurers above those of Americans. So basically, more of the same corporate profits over people.
She’s right. And for everyone who is saying they’re tired of the same corporate owned leaders that’s exactly what we’d get with him. I will never forget seeing him throwing out those homeless people’s possessions in LA. He will never get my vote and dems still have months to get a REAL candidate, not just one who says funny clapbacks against the mango in chief.
He should be fighting for more access to healthcare not the insurance companies’ profits.
Maybe I am mistaken, but I believe he is one of the centrists who has also decided it’s just not worth it to fight for the human rights of transpeople.
And if he doesn’t think human rights are universal….
This is why he will never get my vote.
He is. He and Pete are not getting my vote in a primary.
Gavin Christopher is being positioned as the moderate white male candidate who can appeal to independents which is why there has been some redesigning of his policies. I guess this is part of the remodeling he is undergoing. I don’t think most Dem voters are aware of how smarmy he can be. But they need to be made aware. His podcast appearances with Charlie Kirk and Steve Bannon without much pushback against their bigotry should be giant red flags. He’s having a moment. Let’s hope that’s all it is.
yes, we seem to forget how he had a big get together at the French Laundry during the height of COVID, while telling everyone else to stay in. No masks. He is, at best, problematic.
Newsom is problematic. If he becomes POTUS, we can expect a Presidency rife with controversy and possibly scandal. I sincerely hope we can do better than another neoliberal candidate.
Setting aside for a moment the important ways in which this particular bill would help women, does he not realize that pushing back against the greed of insurance companies and doing anything to achieve affordable access will be a HUGE vote winner? I mean, most of the country has decided that we’re kinda OK with insurance executives getting shot. That’s where we’re at.
He would not be my pick to run. Not a huge fan but at the end of the day if it ends up being between and him and Vance, welp, it ain’t going to be Vance I can tell ya that much.
Watch Spencer Pratt’s TikTok’s on Newsom’s shady, pocket lining handling of the CA wildfires. Just one example, all the profit from that huge fundraising concert for fire victims has not gone to a single actual fire victims, and a substantial amount has gone to Newsom and his wife’s non-for-profit organizations.
Spencer Pratt is super MAGA, and has no credibility.
Just a reply on the FireAid concert. I know that’s not true, as I work with an organization that received funds from the concert proceeds and gave out direct aid (grants) to fire victims. So at least that part, that no aid went to victims, I know for sure is false. I know other organizations that received funds and gave out aid too.
You’s referring to right wing influencers looking for a buck. Please.
Here we go with Democrats eating our own again.
This is how we got here.
We have to unify.
Of course, we will all support the Democratic nominee. In the meantime, it’s not too early to begin vetting potential candidates. We’re only about a year away from the beginning of presidential primary season with potential candidates (like Newsom) already getting into position to run. It’s not harmful to begin pointing out weaknesses.
Some have already said they won’t vote for certain democrats so it’s not a certainty at all.
We do have to unify. And part of doing that is not grasping desperately at the first person to come along who’s getting some national attention — not just throwing ourselves behind someone who has genuine problems as a leader.
Now, more than ever, we need to unify behind someone who has the values and gravitas we need to do serious course-correction, and do it quickly and efficiently.
We need someone who believes with their whole heart in democracy, in meeting the needs of ALL the people of this country and the world, and who understands that leadership truly carries a duty of care.
Now, in these next few months, is our chance to find that person and get solidly behind them. And I’m sorry, but while quippy smacks at Felon47 are cute and even politically helpful, I don’t believe Newsome has the policies and heart we so desperately need.
Trump isn’t a phenomenon. He’s a symptom of how the corruption of US politics has distanced citizens from acting as involved and responsible voters. If we don’t find ourselves leaders who won’t kowtow to corporate greed, that corruption will kill our democracy stone dead.
Additionally, I want a candidate who’s priority is pushing back against and challenging corporate power because that’s essentially the root of everything that’s wrong with this country. I want anti-trust, anti-corruption, pro-consumer, monopoly-busting and taxing the rich. I want a candidate who promises to give us universal healthcare and is committed to fighting for it. I want a candidate who says on day one that ICE will cease operations and will be replaced with a customs enforcement agency that targets criminals only.
Mostly, I want someone who fights for sweeping, transformative change. If Dems shove another establishment, centrist candidate down our throats they are doomed.
Newsom has done far more than quippy comebacks. He’s organized rapid legal responses to ICE raids and federal overreach. He’s defended our state against attacks and misinformation spread by the Trump administration.
His social media game is great for framing the absurdity of the Trump administration, but it’s BY FAR not the most impactful thing he has done for the people of CA.
Here we go again. This is how we got here. A candidate catering to the center with a bunch of people telling those of us worried about the marginalized to pipe down and shut up and get in line.
It didn’t work with Harris. It’s not going to work with Newsom. You don’t get to run based on social media and fear and leave the policy and the rights of your constituents behind. No.
Are you insane? He’s not the nominee. He hasn’t even declared he’s running. But tons of Black women who warned you all about Fetterman, Sinema and others have been screaming about Gavin for years and especially the last few months when he’s shown he will throw any marginalized person under the bus.
Unify doesn’t mean we lose our rights to think critically or get publicly shamed. That’s exactly how the whole weaponizing of “woke” spin out of control. Gavin is shady and not our best. We need to examine at the skeletons in the closet of all candidates, regardless of political affiliation.
Newsom can “go low” because that’s the kind of guy he is – it’s not just a PR strategy.
You Americans are so weird. You’ve got the ONE guy who can take down your bozo dictator that is ruining the entire world for the rest of us, and you are going to nitpick him out of the race because of this bill or that bill. Honestly!?!? You all have to come together, and no one is going to be “perfect”. (Until you are ready for AOC — then look out!! Whoo!)
You’re writing about a nation that elected Trump twice. They’re complaining now because prices are high, but if given the opportunity, they’d elect him a third time.
White people elected him, not the nation. And, yeah, they probably would again. Btw, I am white.
Sure Brassy. Thank God no Latino or Black person voted for him.
Not what I said. If you look at the demographic breakdown in both 2016 and 2024 and remove white voters, we would never have had Trump.
What Brassy said! FTLOG everyone flat out said that it wasn’t Black people that got Trump elected. I rebuke this madness where everyone white keeps acting like white women and white men as a group voted for Trump more than they did Kamala. Miss me with your White Dudes for Kamala crap.
But marginalized groups also voted for him in large numbers if not majority. That’s what blows my mind—the inroads he made with Latinos, black men and Muslims. It mattered in key areas as he managed to peel off just enough. Because lower income white men have long showed they’d vote against their own interests, white women go back and forth despite being shown how maga thinks of them and it’s really only black women who’ve held the line.
He’s not “the ONE guy.” He’s just the one getting some buzz right now.
That’s the beauty of a democracy. We don’t have to choose the first person to step up to the microphone and say some quippy things. We get to have an open competition.
And we need one, because right now we need the absolute best person for the job, to have any hope of getting enough people behind us to fix the incredible damage that’s being done to the rule of law, the institutions, and the heart of this country.
Or some of us Americans are pointing out he’s been showing us who he is for a long time now
He’s shown he’s not going to support trans rights
He’s shown he’s not going to fight for women’s health
He’s shown he’s in bed with big business
F@ck us for demanding someone better right? Let’s just pick another bozo we think could be more palatable to the people who got us into this mess, sure Jan.
That part. This is ridiculous. Expecting us to fall in line with the “ANYONE but HIM” attitude is exactly how we got Trump a second time. And I have NEVER voted for that mango. But we have got to get it right this time as far as nominees go and Newsome ain’t it if you give any sort of damn about marginalized groups and “progressive” issues.
Believing in only “one guy” is how we got Trump. There is not only “one guy” who is a savior of anything, particularly if he, and note that you are all to ready to believe it is a man, is not going to stand up for women. FOH. And by here I mean American politics.
Saying trans women, men, and kids are not human beings who have zero rights is my line in the sand. All of you don’t really care about others and it shows.
Do we have just one guy who can take down our dictator though? There are plenty of options who aren’t anti trans and didn’t date Kimberly Guilfoyle.
The reasons that man has gotten elected twice are vast and complex and include a level of INTERNATIONAL corruption. So I know it’s easy to sh*t on us and I understand the impulse but I think that all of us need to be using our deeper thinking right now. The entire world has common enemies and those are the billionaires currently trying (and obviously sometimes succeeding!) in shaping the world as they want it to be, including burning the planet for AI.
Anyway I’ve heard some chatter that AOC is fundraising for something big and I think she could potentially ignite some fire in Gen Z women which would be amazing.
*He didn’t just date Kimberly Guilfoyle, he was MARRIED TO HER.
@Jezz I came to say exactly this. Has she ever critized Dozing Don? We have a fascist in the White House committing war crimes , terrorizing citizens and using the military against its own citizens and you’re dividing over a menopause bill? The people agreeing with her and joining in, you’re sadly and easily distracted and deserved the President we currently have. Halle is selfish and stupid. She’s the white conservatives biggest asset (I’m black btw).
I’m ready for AOC. But America is not ready for her. As a boomer white woman, I’m ready for real progressives. I’m sick of being told boomers vote for MAGA.. Not in my house.
I don’t want to HEAR the BS about Dems eating their own…Newsome has PROVEN politically that he don’t give AF about me & my issues as part of the 92% aka The Democratic Party’s ONLY base aka BLACK WOMEN & he reminds me MORE of that 🤬 Trump than anybody else!
But I’ma sit back & watch 🇺🇸 folks fall for the Okey Doke….ONCE AGAIN!😡
I’m with you, Lala.
Good for her! “Peri” is a bitch, but I strongly disagree, This is how we keep shooting ourselves in the foot. We are going to have to vote for every democrat in every election until we vote our way out of this MAGA hellhole.
My controversial take: Newsom has to manage the entirety of CA. Fun fact 47 has cut much of the Federal funding for CA. We are already in a deficit for this fiscal year. Since we already have augmented Medicaid services, passing this legislation directly hits CA in the pocketbook. He hasn’t gone all wonky, but as someone who works in government healthcare, I strongly suspect that is the reason why he vetoed it. If we were in a surplus I think the discussion would be different. I say this as a menopausal woman as well. My two cents.
We had a surplus in 2022 and yet he still vetoed a bill to require insurance companies to cover hearing aids for children in California. My two cents.
I have a list of men, thankfully short, who have made me feel very uncomfortable in a professional setting due to their overtly lecherous behavior directed at me. Gavin Newsom is on that list. It was the Dem Convention in Denver in 2008. He was being led in to do an interview—I was 20-something and volunteering for the Democratic News Service—and the slow motion once-over he gave me still infuriates me. Slowly down, slowly up, small grin on his face, all in the presence of others.
Not Gavin Newsom, please.
I have never met the man, but I am not surprised to hear this. Those are the vibes I get from him just over the TV. He’s a very handsome man and seems to think that entitles him to certain things.
Handsome is subjective of course. I think he looks like he and kegsbreath were shot out of the same obsequious scrotum.
Google Gavin Newsom teenage girlfriend. He should never run for president because he has way too many skeletons in the closet, and since his first wife is now Team Trump, the Republicans will tear him to shreds.
What stands out to me reading articles and comments like these is how seldom the anti-Gavin/ anti-whoever/anti-whatever comments actually take the step of identifying and mentioning alternatives. As a member of the 92%, I’m screaming: “Don’t let your thirst for ‘perfect’ be the enemy of the merely ‘good”, or even the merely “good enough for now”. In this specific instance, I know little about Newsom beyond his staff’s admirable Trump-trolling, and I haven’t read the specifics of this bill, so I can’t speak to that. I will urge everyone criticizing Newsom — however justly — to at least take the step of proposing alternative candidates if you’re going to going to knock one of the few viable alternatives to MAGA that we have right now.
I’m not saying any of this in support of Newsom. I am strongly pointing out that being anti-Newsom without being PRO-specific alternative candidates is a big reason why so many of us are now living in fear of domestic terror. We can do better. We HAVE to do better.
I can name at least five candidates off the top of my head that I’d prefer more than Newsom, but I don’t feel the need to say who because we are literally YEARS away from the primary. So much can happen between now and then and I have no doubt that new, unexpected and promising candidates will make themselves known in the upcoming years.
Last February, Mamdani was tied for last place in the Democratic primary poll and polling at 1% and less than a year later, he’s mayor of NYC. Nobody knew who Obama was until his electrifying 2004 DNC speech in Boston and 4 years later, he became a two-term Dem POTUS.
I’m reserving my right to take a wait and see approach in terms of who impresses me the most and I’m very open to younger, lesser-known Dem politicians instead of the establishment crowd.
Nobody has to decide who they’re going to throw their weight behind now but we have a right to say who we aren’t interested in voting for in a primary if that person is clearly setting up to run in 2028.
FFS, we’re literally YEARS away from the contest. Why should anybody pick a candidate already, when no one has declared a candidacy?
I have been a lifelong Democrat in a dark red state and have been horrified at the state of the Democratic party nationally for over a decade. Most of the horrors we are living through now tie directly back o the Republicans gleefully destroying education, media and the middle class since the 1980s, but even in cycles when the Democrats have had all the national power, they have accomplished very little because they are also beholden to billionaire donors. At this point we need a viable third party, an amendment removing big money from government, an amendment banning insider trading by politicians, an amendment implementing term/age limits and an amendment calling for immediate elections when Congress is useless and cannot function to remove them immediately and efficiently. Gavin’s social media is fire (and has been one of my only political delights in these politically troubled times), but I don’t think a faux liberal from San Francisco money is the answer. We need smart, articulate candidates like AOC and Mamdani without the personal baggage this man has around his neck.
Absolutely!!! Here in Canada when there is a government shutdown it triggers an election! I agree with everything you said!
Gerrymandering and Citizens v United have turned this country into a zombie democracy. Voters don’t pick their candidates anymore, the candidates pick their voters. And the people saying we shouldn’t be concerned about 2028 yet are part of the problem. Are people not paying attention? Anyone seriously planning on running for President in 2028 needs to start shadow campaigning now. It’s not circa 2015 anymore.
I guess Gavin Newsom is getting to Trump. Time to bring out the smear campaign and eliminate him as any threat to a 3rd term.
As far as I can tell, he is very much beholden to big money interests. He will gladly kill any policy at the request of his donors even if it would help the ordinary person. If at the end of the process, he ends up the nominee, I will vote for him, of course, but he would not be my first choice.
The caveat here is that I am not a California resident so I don’t have a close-up seat to his policies and their effects. I only know what I read and see in the media.
Fourth generation San Franciscan here who knows several people who know him. He’s basically a light-weight whose been backed by his father’s billionaire friend Gordon Getty both in his businesses and his political career. He’s a neo-liberal corporatist through and through who fully backs the Silicon Valley bros because that’s the circles he (hopes) to run in. When he was Lt.Gov under Jerry Brown – who knew how to run a government – Brown loathed him and kept him in a box as much as possible. We can do so much better.
If you think this is the only group Gavin Newsom did dirty as a governor, you’re wrong. Hearing aids are very expensive and all children should have access to them. More than 30 states require insurers to provide some level of coverage for kids’ hearing aids. California isn’t one of them because Newsom has twice vetoed bills that would change that. As this impacts my family, I would not vote for him, and will happily join Halle in vetoing HIM at the ballot box. We must have better candidates than this man who, please remember, was once married to Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Newsom is a Fetterman/Sinema democrat. He’s a democrat now because he can smell the grift. I am done falling in line for a democratic party who repeatedly fails the working class. Vote blue no matter who idiocy is what got us here and everyone clutching their pearls at light criticism of him on a celebrity gossip blog are sheep tripping off to the slaughter.
Time to put your energy behind Working Families Party then, because the Democratic Party has never given us any indication that this isn’t just who they are.
I worry about adding to ammunition for MAGA rigth now by being vocal qbout criticisms of any Sems who might win the nomination…we are a lomg way even from midterms and that little surge Dems had recently seems to have evaporated already…its like we are preparing to do,purselves in yet again…
The anecdotal evidence about Newsom in the comments is super-alarming TBH.
BrassyRebel calls him smarmy, I’ve always called him slick–either way, there’s something really off-putting when you realize that this seemingly superficial characterization is actually substantial–at least, if we are to believe the comments here and I really tend to.
Good for Halle for speaking out.
Guys. Do not repeat last mistake. No candidate is perfect. At least this one is mentally sound and seems to have a heart. Newson as good as you can get as of today. You don’t even know why he vetoed this particular law. Please back him unless someone better comes along. Or you’ll find yourself dealing with Vance Heilen. Eyes on the prize.
Thank you! She’s just pissed off because she has financial interests in a menopause drug company that would have made a lot of money on their overpriced drugs, had he greenlit the bill. The company is Respin Health (I think that’s the correct name).
I want to applaud Halle for taking a stand but as a perimenopausal PolScientist, I am watching the US health system disintegrate and fear that there is a very, very long list of things to fix before this could even be a blip on the radar to be implemented. People are getting denied life-saving surgery, meds for chronic conditions and adequate maternal care. Research is eliminated, and so are states of immunity for diseases that were almost non-existent in past years. And every day that list seems to become longer. I think it’s a great idea, but she has never had trouble paying for her insulin, so she may be a little ambitious regarding this one.
I’m not gonna automatically disqualify Newsom on this but so much damage has been done to women’s health that he needs to taje what she said seriously. I’ve had Newsom as both mayor and governor and wouls support him if he’s the nominee, but he needs to demonstrate that he’s more than the anti-Trump and explain some of his shortcomings like the mess that is the high speed rail project.
I wouldn’t put weight into anything she says…. Based on her logic she is only single-issue focused? So if Vance said “hey I’m for this….” She’s going to vote for him?
I’ll support the next democratic nominee for president, regardless of the candidate.
However, men’s and women’s healthcare, research included, are night and day. This has been obvious since forever. Women healthcare is rarely even studied. – you know hormones and stuff are “ so hard”. It’s all about men – look it up.
Thank you to Halle for taking a stand for women.
Californian here. If it is Newsom vs Trump or Vance (or any Maga candidate really) I will hold my nose and vote for Newsom. But I may need some liquid courage. And not because he vetoed compassionate and adequate care for women, though that confirms what I already suspected. Its because he has so many political skeletons in his closet he could open a Spirit shop. I’m sure a lot of woman will vote for him because he looks like a weatherman, but if he is the candidate, he is going to get roasted in the debates, and rightly so. Please pick a better nominee.
As a Californian, I think he’s a okay governor and I appreciate his tit for tat treatment of the Trump child.
however
He needs to get serious and leave Trump aside to focus on counteracting the administration, Republican party, and fascists in general. He needs to grow up emotionally as well as politically. He needs to take a stand.
It’d help if he looked more patrician and less “Where’s the camera?”
He’s gotta work on that smarmy side of his personality.
He would be a lot better choice than a lot of other guys.
Halle Berry’s company would profited IMMENSELY after this bill was passed – she’s just mad she’s losing money!
I wish people recognized her intentions, these comments are unhinged.