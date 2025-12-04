Prince Harry surprised ‘The Late Show’ & auditioned for a Hallmark holiday movie

Prince Harry has become a favorite of American late-night hosts. He appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last year and they did the “haunted maze.” Harry went on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in January 2023, and it was one of Harry’s best interviews of his Spare promotional tour. Harry is very loose and charismatic in that kind of environment. I guess he wanted to show his support for Colbert one last time before the Late Show ends, because Harry made a hilarious surprise appearance on the Late Show last night. It wasn’t an interview, it was a bit about Hallmark Christmas movies and how they’re always about a “prince who meets some small-town girl at Christmas.”

So much of this is amazing and funny. First off, the timing. The left-behinds had a full state banquet last night at Windsor Castle, and it just so happened that Harry stopped by the Late Show at the same time? Hilarious. And Harry mocked Donald Trump as Americans electing a king, which got some groans and boos. The British outlets are running that moment as Harry getting booed, but the audience – which gave Harry a standing ovation – was booing TRUMP. Besides, all of this was written by Late Show staffers, and clearly Harry was fine with all of this. Loved all of the Hallmark Christmas stuff too!

Harry also did a funny TikTok/video with Colbert where they use the audio from The Great British Baking Show, where Allison Hammond doesn’t understand a contestant’s accent. Their timing is great!