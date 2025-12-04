Prince Harry surprised ‘The Late Show’ & auditioned for a Hallmark holiday movie

Prince Harry has become a favorite of American late-night hosts. He appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last year and they did the “haunted maze.” Harry went on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert in January 2023, and it was one of Harry’s best interviews of his Spare promotional tour. Harry is very loose and charismatic in that kind of environment. I guess he wanted to show his support for Colbert one last time before the Late Show ends, because Harry made a hilarious surprise appearance on the Late Show last night. It wasn’t an interview, it was a bit about Hallmark Christmas movies and how they’re always about a “prince who meets some small-town girl at Christmas.”

So much of this is amazing and funny. First off, the timing. The left-behinds had a full state banquet last night at Windsor Castle, and it just so happened that Harry stopped by the Late Show at the same time? Hilarious. And Harry mocked Donald Trump as Americans electing a king, which got some groans and boos. The British outlets are running that moment as Harry getting booed, but the audience – which gave Harry a standing ovation – was booing TRUMP. Besides, all of this was written by Late Show staffers, and clearly Harry was fine with all of this. Loved all of the Hallmark Christmas stuff too!

Harry also did a funny TikTok/video with Colbert where they use the audio from The Great British Baking Show, where Allison Hammond doesn’t understand a contestant’s accent. Their timing is great!

58 Responses to “Prince Harry surprised ‘The Late Show’ & auditioned for a Hallmark holiday movie”

  1. ThatGirlThere says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:03 am

    It was such a fun bit and Harry has a natural chemistry with Stephen.

    He’s so fucking charming and cool!

    • Happy Peregrine says:
      December 4, 2025 at 9:13 am

      Omg the tik tok audio – he’s so good at that!

    • Becks1 says:
      December 4, 2025 at 11:05 am

      I think it says a lot that he did this – meaning, Stephen clearly was charmed by him last year and wanted him back, even without anything to promote. you can always tell when Colbert loves a guest and enjoys them and its clear he loves Harry.

  2. Ginger says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:06 am

    This was so funny! Harry has great comedic timing. I would love for him to do SNL lol
    I can see why Meghan is so taken by him

  3. B says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:07 am

    It was so breezy and funny lol. My 2 favorite parts were Stephen saying he doesn’t do all the typical late night things and Harry saying “that’s why you’re canceled”. Then Harry recounting fond holiday memories liking wearing jumpers and pulling crackers on boxing day and Stephen asking if any of that was real words.

    It was absolutely delightful and I’m pretty sure the standing ovation Harry received when he walked in will trigger 3 emotional support polls saying America hates the Sussexes and calls to strip their titles LMAO.

  4. Maxine Branch says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:08 am

    The charm and charisma n left the house of Windsor when Prince Harry left. Hilarious episode and no he did not get booed, the booing was re the reference to Trump being elected King. Harry received a standing ovation when he came out.

  5. Dee(2) says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:09 am

    Oh my goodness this is hilarious! I love how on the nose it is about all of those Hallmark, Lifetime, Netflix Christmas movies ( even though I do enjoy them like I do the occasional romance novel at the beach). I thought he was going to break out with the, ” I’m just a guy standing in front of a guy” , a la Notting Hill at one point.

    This is what they’re trying to capture in a bottle, but they can’t replicate. where is similar clothes, and going to similar events will not transplant this natural charm.

    And of course they’re making it seem like Harry was booed. Just like Harry apparently insulted Meghan yesterday by saying that her gumbo was delicious but it wasn’t as good as her mother’s. I saw one article from the Independent that wasn’t even a real article, it was literally just 20 lines of Harry and Meghan suck. They’re just craps stirrers. That’s why they’re trying to say that he was mocking Trump by saying you’re canceled, like you’re fired, instead of being pointed about Stephen not giving in.

    • Sunniside up says:
      December 4, 2025 at 8:34 am

      The Indy used to be part of the quality press but it is now joining the tabs in the gutter.

      • Sure says:
        December 4, 2025 at 8:47 am

        The editor is Geordie Greig. He used to work for The Fail and The Fail on Sunday. He is a friend of Camilla’s and allegedly recommended Tobyn Andreae to serve as press secretary for Charles and Camilla.

  6. Tuesday says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:13 am

    Positively delightful.

  7. Susan Collins says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:16 am

    Oh that was great!! I loved it. Harry the Prince of Christmas!! Take that scooter king lol.

  8. SuOutdoors. says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:18 am

    Imagine everyone the other brother doing it. Eeehm, trying to do it… Harry is his mother’s son. Wills is his father’s. Everyone got what they deserved…

    Reply
    • Iolanthe says:
      December 4, 2025 at 1:02 pm

      Not his father’s either.. poor waxwork William . Charles actually has a brain and can deliver a speech with humour and a knowledge of languages as he just demonstrated at the banquet for the Germans . He also shows up despite his actual cancer treatment . Want and Keen are just that ..wanting and being keen but too lazy and colourless to make a mark. Harry got the best of both parents .

      • SuOutdoors. says:
        December 4, 2025 at 4:47 pm

        You are right, intellectually Charles is kicking in another league. But king and heir share the constant need to put others in their place, they rage over simple mistakes or accidents, demand unlimited loyalty and feel overshadowed by even the tiniest candle. No generosity, no empathy and no love – whatever love means…

  9. Nanea says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:19 am

    I absolutely love how the BM, the rota 🐀🐀🐀, and the Derangers all scream how the Sussexes are irrelevant.

    And then, when something like this is happening, it’s all about overshadowing.

    How, if they’re irrelevant?

    How?

    Chuck is a head of several states, sits at the top of the Commonwealth — and is, according to those in the know, the boss of the mightiest RF on the whole planet.

    They’re all a bit delulu, while the ROTW is having a great time watching Meghan’s WLM Christmas special and Harry on the Late Show. On the same day — with no fear of them overshadowing each other.

    This was such a great day for the Sussex Squad.

  10. Eurydice says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:22 am

    What a hoot!

  11. Lili says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:22 am

    LOL i absolutely loved both skits, but my fave is the bake off i would love him to do SNL, someone needs to create a vehicle so we see more of him on Telly

  12. Snuffles says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:23 am

    Harry literally got a standing ovation the moment he came out. The audience LOVED him.

    He’s quite the little actor!

  13. Over it says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:27 am

    Maybe Harry and Stephen should have their own show together. Harry is absolutely a joy to watch and him and Stephen fit so well together. This was funny as heck

  14. Kristen from MA says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:27 am

    Charisma to burn! 🔥

  15. Judy says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:27 am

    Harry’s appearance is perfect! He has so much charisma and charm. The left behinds can never hope to replicate this even though they try endlessly.

  16. Amy Bee says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:29 am

    This was really funny. According to the British press Harry hates his life in the US. I have hard time believing that he would do this if the British narrative was true.

  17. Olive Malone says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:51 am

    The haters are trying to make it sound like Harry was “reckless” in “taking a swipe” at Trump with his joke. But honestly Trump wants to be King and leans into the role hard. Can’t imagine he would feel jabbed at the idea that Americans elected him King. He would be inclined to agree. It’s the audience that groaned in dismay about that reality.

  18. Kittenmom says:
    December 4, 2025 at 8:59 am

    Prince Freaking Harry, the people’s prince. Suck on that, Willy!

  19. heygingersnaps says:
    December 4, 2025 at 9:11 am

    This was so funny! I saw that clip on instagram first and I didn’t realise it’s from Bake Off until I read it here. How did I not recognise Alison Hammond’s voice?!

    • Lilly (with the double-L) says:
      December 4, 2025 at 9:26 am

      Same! I’m glad to know. Both bits are hilarious. He’s a natural with great timing. Making the difficult look easy.

    • Happy Peregrine says:
      December 4, 2025 at 9:37 am

      Because his face is so expressive that it was hard to separate the audio from him? It was soooo well done hahahhaab

  20. Julie says:
    December 4, 2025 at 9:16 am

    With this great timing, I wonder if this was done to countereffect the BS that was sure to be written about Meghan’s special Holiday. Whatever reason, this is a great week (so far) for the Sussexes!

  21. Lady Digby says:
    December 4, 2025 at 9:29 am

    This is too funny I love the way they move by stealth and neither the Firm nor the royal rota get advance notice!!

  22. Starla dear says:
    December 4, 2025 at 9:34 am

    I thought this was so funny! I’m ready for “Ginger Prince Christmas in Nebraska” 😀

    • Happy Peregrine says:
      December 4, 2025 at 9:41 am

      WHY DID I THINK HE SAID GINGER BREAD PRINCE HAHAHAHAH

      Did not connect the ginger to the ginger till just now omg

  23. Livvy says:
    December 4, 2025 at 9:49 am

    Well done! Felt like he was channeling some of his old mate James Corden’s timing and mannerisms, which was a good idea for this bit. I was so afraid it would be cringe after seeing some silly headlines, but I should know by know that the worse the headline, the better it actually is in reality. He must have loved the standing ovation to give him an extra boost at the start 🙂

  24. Gail says:
    December 4, 2025 at 10:23 am

    My favourite part was the hands on the shoulder, no wait, hands on the chest, no wait, one hand on the shoulder, one hand on the arm, no wait…..
    That’s when I went from smiling widely to an out loud crack up.
    The standing ovation was spontaneous and totally lovely.

    • Lurker says:
      December 4, 2025 at 2:57 pm

      Thank you for that comment, that’s exactly what had me laughing out loud. I was just waiting for the kiss (head right, no left..). The skit was hilarious and Harry has quite a talent for comedy. Did you see the short clip of him and Stephen skating? These guys really like each other.

      Wonder how the freshly renovated walls in Forest Lodge are doing? Did the staff save the breakables in time?

      • tamsin says:
        December 4, 2025 at 3:24 pm

        Skating? Where was that?
        Laughing out loud funny skit on the Christmas movies! That was a lot of lines, too.

  25. Elly says:
    December 4, 2025 at 11:18 am

    Harry is such a joy. The “Gingerbread Prince”. He’s able to express himself and is living a good life. He makes the BM look ridiculously evil.

  26. QuiteContrary says:
    December 4, 2025 at 11:29 am

    OMG, this was hilarious. William could NEVER …

    Harry just brims with charisma and good humor. He and Stephen are clearly pals. They both rule.

  27. wolfmamma says:
    December 4, 2025 at 12:53 pm

    Compare this hilarity and fun to the pics of Billie looking angry, bored and strained in all the state pics.. two different Princes living in very different worlds. Kinda sad, really

  28. MsKrisTalk says:
    December 4, 2025 at 1:22 pm

    This was very cute.

  29. Moniquep says:
    December 4, 2025 at 1:29 pm

    Both of these skits were sooooo hilarious! I just kept hitting replay.
    The 2 potential Trump irritants
    “I heard you just elected a king ”
    “Settling baseless lawsuits with the white house ”
    Made me say Harry please watch your back! I can see the BM bringing out the heritage ahole to pick up the deport Harry crap again.

    But I enjoyed it to the MAX!

  30. Beverley says:
    December 4, 2025 at 1:38 pm

    Peg must be livid. His brother is effortlessly funny, photogenic, and clearly popular. People are comparing Harry’s Late Show appearance to the Scooter King’s recent performance on Eugene Levy’s travel show, and it can’t be denied how uptight and awkward Peg seems in his own skin, as opposed to Harry’s easy confidence.

    Peg is having a particularly lousy time today.

  31. CSC says:
    December 4, 2025 at 2:33 pm

    This was cute and funny.

  32. NoBS Please says:
    December 4, 2025 at 2:41 pm

    Today alone, WLM Holiday Special makes into Netflix Top 10 series.

    Harry blows the world with his Colbert skits and videos welcomed with a standing ovation and admiration online.

    Then Meghan launches divine-looking chocolates which sell out in minutes, AGAIN.

    The Derangers just don’t know which way to turn! By the time they’ve published their hate pieces they’re obsolete, besides being the usual bitter trite garbage – tee-hee.

    Meghan and Harry will always be one step ahead of y’all, GIVE UP!

  33. East Villager says:
    December 4, 2025 at 2:47 pm

    A huge part of Harry’s charm is that if he hadn’t been born into royalty, I think he would have been successful at anything he wanted to do professionally. He’s funny, intellectual, and seems to have extremely high emotional intelligence.

  34. Mrs. Smith says:
    December 4, 2025 at 2:48 pm

    He was so good!! That was a long scene too and he did a great job. And the “Happy Christmas Y’all!” at the end— I love it!

  35. Angelica Schuyler says:
    December 4, 2025 at 4:59 pm

    Harry was delightful. As soon as I saw the standing ovation, I thought Billy Boy was going to have a fit and the BM was going to come out with all sorts of craziness.

    I’m sure they’re fighting mad that they haven’t been able to destroy H&M as they have planned.

  36. Margaret says:
    December 4, 2025 at 5:51 pm

    That was such fun on two levels: it was clever and entertaining anyway, and I’m getting a huge kick from thinking about how William will go apoplectic over it… because he’s so obsessed with Harry he’s bound to find out and won’t be able to resist watching it. 😀

  37. Catherine says:
    December 4, 2025 at 6:48 pm

    Hilarious. Love him, love them together.

  38. L4Frimairel says:
    December 4, 2025 at 10:13 pm

    This was so funny. Harry and Colbert have such a good rapport and really like each other. They both were on the verge of cracking up. Would be great if they were friends and the families would hang out on Martha’s Vineyard or Nantucket in the summer. Anyway was really fun and looking forward to what Colbert does next.

  39. Anare says:
    December 4, 2025 at 10:18 pm

    This bit was hilarious, I burst out laughing at several of the jokes, truly funny stuff. Harry got all of his mother’s charm, that’s for damn sure!

