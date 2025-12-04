Duchess Meghan’s As Ever debuts three chocolate bars (update)

I enjoyed With Love, Meghan’s Holiday Celebration. I hoped for a two-hour episode where we could see all aspects of Christmas tree decoration and meal prep, but the hour-long episode was very fun and light. My favorite part was when Meghan made wreaths with her good friends Kelly Zajfen and Lindsay Roth – I think I enjoyed that so much because Kelly and Lindsay were wreath-making prodigies and their wreaths came out looking SO GOOD (while Meg’s was sort of basic). I am absolutely the kind of person who would make wreath-making competitive, so I was like “Lindsay won this round!!” I loved the last section with Tom Colicchio too – it’s always fun when Meghan has a professional chef in her kitchen, and all of the stuff about the anti-salad and gumbo was funny and sweet.

Well, coordinated alongside the WLM holiday episode, it looks like Meghan is doing a new product drop TODAY. On the As Ever Instagram, they posted what looks like three bars of chocolate, wrapped in a green ribbon? The caption was: “Things are about to get sweeter…” And on As Ever’s IG Stories, there was a reel of melted chocolate. If her next new product is chocolate, then Meghan really knows her audience. The trade papers have been theorizing for months now that Meghan will start a beauty line, but from where I sit, Meghan is going all-in on lifestyle and food. Wine, candles, chocolate, jam, honey… I love it. I don’t want to get my hopes up though – I’m still wondering about those As Ever candles, which I ended up not buying. What will be the price range of As Ever chocolate??? I will absolutely try it though.

Update: The chocolate bars are now on As Ever’s site! One dark chocolate, one white chocolate and one milk chocolate. You can buy them separately and it’s a small batch, which means they’ll probably sell out quickly. I already ordered mine!