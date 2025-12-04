Duchess Meghan’s As Ever debuts three chocolate bars (update)

I enjoyed With Love, Meghan’s Holiday Celebration. I hoped for a two-hour episode where we could see all aspects of Christmas tree decoration and meal prep, but the hour-long episode was very fun and light. My favorite part was when Meghan made wreaths with her good friends Kelly Zajfen and Lindsay Roth – I think I enjoyed that so much because Kelly and Lindsay were wreath-making prodigies and their wreaths came out looking SO GOOD (while Meg’s was sort of basic). I am absolutely the kind of person who would make wreath-making competitive, so I was like “Lindsay won this round!!” I loved the last section with Tom Colicchio too – it’s always fun when Meghan has a professional chef in her kitchen, and all of the stuff about the anti-salad and gumbo was funny and sweet.
Well, coordinated alongside the WLM holiday episode, it looks like Meghan is doing a new product drop TODAY. On the As Ever Instagram, they posted what looks like three bars of chocolate, wrapped in a green ribbon? The caption was: “Things are about to get sweeter…” And on As Ever’s IG Stories, there was a reel of melted chocolate. If her next new product is chocolate, then Meghan really knows her audience. The trade papers have been theorizing for months now that Meghan will start a beauty line, but from where I sit, Meghan is going all-in on lifestyle and food. Wine, candles, chocolate, jam, honey… I love it. I don’t want to get my hopes up though – I’m still wondering about those As Ever candles, which I ended up not buying. What will be the price range of As Ever chocolate??? I will absolutely try it though.
Update: The chocolate bars are now on As Ever’s site! One dark chocolate, one white chocolate and one milk chocolate. You can buy them separately and it’s a small batch, which means they’ll probably sell out quickly. I already ordered mine!
Photos courtesy of Netflix, As Ever’s IG.
OH EM GEE take all my money Meghan!
Watched the holiday episode yesterday. I thought it was fun! Harry was funny too on this episode! I’m all in for chocolate!!
Chocolate would be a wonderful addition!
And I loved the holiday special she made me giggle with her ‘dab that gougere’
Also she reminded me of Pedro Pascal when Kelly pointed out that Meghan does a happy dance when loving fiid Pedro did that on the Fantastic Fiur tour too
If we get chocolate today I’m definitely buying. I have both the candles and they are lovely. Worth the money in my opinion. The price point is similar to high end candles of similar quality like Jo Malone. They are hand poured and in a sold container that can be used when the candle is finished. They smell lovely, like an expensive spa. The poppy is my favourite but I would repurchase both.
I’ve been jonesing for the cardamom, tea, mint candle, but wincing at the price. I’m not really that into candles, but your description makes me wish that I had jumped on the sale. They do sound wonderful!
I have the candles as well and they smell amazing and not too overpowering when you burn them.
I hope it’s chocolate that she is releasing next!
I just bought more wine and one candle when it was on Black Friday sale. I had the apricot and orange marmalade and love both of them but wanted to get the raspberry and strawberry also. Since the candle was on sale I splurged on it and also got free shipping. I then bought 4 bottle of wine on cyber monday with 20% and free shipping so depending on the price of the chocolate I’m not sure I can do another order.
I bought the gift set of jams and the 804 candle (two of each) for my brothers/SILs for xmas so I’ll wait and see how the candles are and then I might buy one for myself. That 20% off was a nice help lol.
Yeah it’s definitely chocolate bars. This is probably a good sign that As Ever is doing well. Good for her. I haven’t gotten to watch the new show yet but I will by the end of this week.
Chocolate all sold out…missed again
Ugh, I think the asever sale is over and I’m kicking myself for not getting the candles. My mom loves the hummingbird logo, she has hummingbird feeders all over her house, and she would love the container. I’m more a salty and savory person but I love that Meghan is giving the people what they want, chocolate! Meghan is like I know people want me to do beauty but Ima do chocolate and wine. Respect.
Chocolate would be lovely, and great timing for gift season.
Btw WLM Holiday Special is #8 in TV series on Netflix in the UK today, despite all the usual trite media bashing.
Clearly even in the UK people appreciate that it’s a soothing, visually pleasant and relaxed fun watch!
The WLM holiday special is #5 in Canada right now.
Great news. The vindictive and nasty reviews from the usual suspects are not working in UK or elsewhere
Cocoa prices are on the rise and will probably continue to do so, so I’m not going to expect them to be cheap, particularly if the chocolates are bean to bar. I was just looking at baking/cooking chocolate prices (Callebaut, Belcolade and etc) and I used to get a 1kg single origin chocolate for about £10-£20 about nearly 10 years ago and now, they’ve gone up significantly a 2.5kg good quality chocolate (Callebaut etc) is now from £50 upwards 😩😭 I still pay for good quality chocolate as they are worth it but I don’t buy them as frequently as I used to do.
Actually coco and coffee prices have significantly gone down ( raw material) it’s just the greedy corporations that keep increasing sale prices.
From Henley Bridge, “At Henley Bridge Ingredients we have seen general chocolate prices come down in the second half of 2025 by approximately 10-20% which we have passed on to our customers. If the cocoa market stays around the +/- £4,000/mt mark or drops further we could see further price drops going into 2026.”
Even if the cocoa prices come down as the production stabilises, I doubt chocolate prices would come down to the prices I was buying it for, a few years ago. It’s just annoying when big manufacturers reduced the cocoa content to the extent that it’s not chocolate anymore, so they label it as chocolate flavour.
Re: cocoa/chocolate pricing, it’s not that straightforward. The price of *commodity* cacao has gone down a bit from historic highs, but that price is only relevant to how much the biggest chocolate producers are paying. Commodity cacao is bargain basement garbage cacao that then gets over roasted to hide how bad it is, flooded with sugar, and turned into your Hershey’s/Cadbury/etc.
Smaller chocolate makers who focus on ethically sourced beans and finding the best possible roast profile have always paid much, much higher prices for cacao than the commodity prices.
Yes, that is true. I a the director of Slave Free Chocolate. Child labor and child slavery still run rampant in the mass produced chocolate industry. Tony’s has another complicit company make their chocolate for them. They claim that their beans are kept separate but A. can’t prove there isn’t child labor in their beans and if you have a complicit company make your chocolate, then in our world you are complicit as well. This is extremely unfair to the ethical craft chocolate makers as they are doing everything ethically but have to compete with liars. Someone like Megan can’t jump into this business without knowing of the dark side. Shame her celebrity could help make a difference.
So I’m a bean-to-bar chocolate maker…I’d be shocked if this chocolate was bean-to-bar. Companies like As Ever usually use what we call a copacker, a separate company that makes the chocolate and wraps it with the appropriate packaging. Sadly Callebaut is one of the most common copackers; they make Tony’s Chocolonely and Trader Joe’s to name a few. (Sadly because they are one of the worst offenders when it comes to child slave labor in their supply line.)
It would be amazing if Meghan was partnering with a small maker and offering true craft chocolate, but I don’t know how feasible that would be given the relatively affordable price points As Ever has had so far. I guess I’ll have to do some digging 😆
That’s interesting that you mention Tony’s Chocolonely because they specifically state out loudly that they are a slave free chocolate. I know they have partnered with Callebaut and that Callebaut are making sure that there is no slave labour in their chain. I’m not sure if Callebaut’s position has changed or what. I like Belcolade, Callebaut and Valrhona in baking. For bean to bar, Fire Tree chocolate, and Bare Bones. Audrey’s Chocolates who supply some of Fortnum & Mason’s chocolates uses Valrhona and they are just really delicious.
I am from Holland ( maybe you too?) and I always understood that Tony Chocolonely specifically was founded to be a brand free of slave and child labor. Are you sure?
I still have a few spoonfuls of the apricot spread left. That, plus a chunk of good quality dark chocolate would make my tastebuds very happy.
Chocolate and wine… perfect combo for holiday season 🍫🍷.
I loved the holiday special and was sad to think we might get any more of them. My favorite part was that her fancy party at the end was for the crew.
And I took advantage of the sale to buy the mint/cardamom/tea candle. It’s very nice and the layers of scent are interesting – sometimes you get the mint, other times the cardamom. If she has dark chocolate, I may have to do some serious thinking.
Might *not* get more of them…
My biggest complaint with the special was that it felt too rushed. I think 90 minutes or two hours would have been perfect, each segment felt too fast for me. More Meghan! More baking! More crafting!
but overall I really enjoyed it. the segment with Harry was super cute. I love how the press made it sound like some dark moment in their marriage and I thought it was hilarious.
I felt the same. I easily could have watched for 2 hours, it was so relaxing and peaceful ❤️
Yes, definitely more, more, more! I had to laugh at the way Harry was eyeing that salad, like it was going to crawl out of the bowl and attack him.
Chocolate!! Meghan, how can I love you even more!! My daughter in the states already purchased the jam trio for me. Hoping to see them at New Year’s here in 🇨🇦.
I can hardly wait for the time that we Canadians can share in the delights of Meghan’s products. It was hard knowing she had jam but now there’s chocolate? I’m going for a lie down and a big cry …
😂
I just ordered 2 dark chocolate with raspberry spread and sea salt, and 2 milk chocolate with shortbread cookies and bee pollen bars!! They sound so yummy!!
DAMN YOU MEGHAN!!!!!! I was able to resist the candles but not the chocolate.
Ummm, what the hell, the milk chocolate with shortbread cookie and bee pollen is sold out, which would’ve been the one I wanted! I was not on the ball, omg. You’ll have to tell me how it is @Harla so I can live vicariously through your taste buds. Wait, so is the dark chocolate with the raspberry spread! Y’all. People are not playing about their chocolate. The white chocolate with flower sprinkles looks so pretty but I don’t like white chocolate, lol. But it’s so pretty…
I missed it too, that’s what I get for taking my son to school! Stupid education!!!
I love that she’s doing a partnership with a local LA chocolate producer. I have been imagining that many companies have reached out to do stuff like this and I’m so excited for her and the brand. Oh man all this in just 6 months I can’t wait for what 2026 has to bring (international shipping plleeaassseee).
Just bought two white and dark bar for hubby … to put in my stocking. Added a tea to get the free ship
I ordered ONE dark chocolate bar. While the others sound absolutely DELICIOUS, I’m lactose intolerant and can’t risk it.
I bought two white chocolate, hoping that my quick Google search is right about white chocolate not having caffeine (stupid migraines).
I ordered a white, the dark and milk are already sold out!
I got the candles for friends – both executives who have serious candle budgets (I’m an occasional Trader Joe’s candle buyer and that’s it) – and they raved about the candles. One said she kept the box around because the smell permeated it and it smells so amazing. I’ve sent many candles for Christmas and Hannukah over the years and never gotten this reaction.
Chocolate all sold out. That will teach me to take time out to pay my bills.
That’s what i get for not living online! Missed out on the chocolate. Oh well – next time!
I was working and didn’t see the drop of the chocolate. However, the raspberry spread was back in and so I grabbed two jars of that. Hopefully Meghan will restock the chocolate.
Thanks for the tip about the raspberry spread! Was so focused on the chocolate (too late!) I didn’t even notice it was back in stock, also picked up a couple of jars.
Me too! Chocolate SOLD OUT. Argh!!!!
OMG the Instagram video promo of the chocolate is sending me.
I WANT SOME!!!!!
The packaging alone is sooooooo cute! I’d travel to the US just to get my hands on some of this As Ever stuff.
I am so envious!
Woke up, got the As Ever email notifying me of the chocolate drop, went straight to the site, already sold out. Ok then 😭
Same. But as we learned with the raspberry jam, they will restock (eventually).
That’s a very reasonable price. I like the way Meghan is developing her product line. There’s a lovely cohesion of tastes. It’s also quite diverse, and since she doesn’t have her own factories and she has to find collaborators for some, I can see how she needs time to focus on building As ever, leaving little time to do another series or podcast. Still hoping there will be more WLM somewhere down the road though.
The chocolate was all sold out before I could get some but it is very high quality so hopefully she’ll restock it. Kaiser you should definitely splurge on the candle. The no.084 spells incredible. I wish the special was longer in 2 parts but enjoying it.
Gosh her products are so good. I am traveling for the holidays. And I have had several variations of apricot spread from other brands. Here I am thinking they would be as good as As Ever. Heck no. I can’t order again until January. Counting the days and hoping something is still in stock. Or restocked by the time I get home. Especially the chocolate. My favorite thing in the world
I enjoy making my own wreaths and whenever I get pinched for time and buy a wreath, like at Christmas, I always add more stuff to it and make a better bow. I’ll have to watch this WLM episode.