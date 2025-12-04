“Quentin Tarantino also randomly hates Owen Wilson & Matthew Lillard” links

Quentin Tarantino not only hates Paul Dano, he also hates Owen Wilson & Matthew Lillard. My random hatred for Laura Dern doesn’t seem so weird now, right? [JustJared]
Sabrina Carpenter: stop treating me like a kid. [Pajiba]
The woman behind Club Chalamet was profiled by the WSJ. [LaineyGossip]
This photo from Jeffrey Epstein’s island is grotesque. [Buzzfeed]
Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu. [RCFA]
Republican senator: women are great shoppers. [Jezebel]
Andrew Scott joins Lisa Kudrow’s The Comeback. [Socialite Life]
Emily In Paris Season 5 pics! [Hollywood Life]
Panda Express is doing chocolate now? [Seriously OMG]
I cannot stress this enough: Mother Mary looks terrible. [OMG Blog]
I just looked at the photo from Epstein’s Island and…
there isn’t enough brain bleach in the world. EWWW. What a day to have functioning eyes.
I didn’t read the Tarantino interview but from the headlines I’ve seen it seems like he’s just randomly attacked about five different actors? Did he spend any time discussing his own career and what he’s doing, or was he just explaining why he only casts the best actors and everyone else sucks?
I read his recent memoir, and honestly it was amazing. He celebrates film and does not hate on anyone. But this is probably the time of his life when being a lunatic makes sense. So many celebs, especially white men, have taken this path.
I love Matthew Lillard. Just don’t see him enough.
This gal will watch anything that has Andrew Scott in it.
The randomness of QT’s dislike of actors makes me think at some point those actors were dating women that QT wanted to date — or he was rejected by the women and then they started dating one (or more!) of these actors, all of whom I adore.
Tarantino has always been an obnoxious boor.
But we all have actors we love and those we can’t stand. I for one am fed up with QT’s own golden boy Christoph Waltz. It’s always the same old giggling, ticks, and peccadillos everytime he shows up on screen.
I said something similar yesterday when the Paul Dano story came out. Did he sleep with Quentin’s wife/girlfriend or something? You put it more eloquently than I did. But yeah, this hatred is so freaking random.
Paul Dano is a good actor. I don’t know much about Matthew Lilliard, only that he was in the Scooby Doo movie which I did not watch. But Owen Wilson I do not like as an actor. Every character is the same, he has no range.
I like Matthew Lilliard in the “The Descendents”. I don’t watch comic book or cartoon movies.
Agree that Mother Mary looks terrible.
QT is way over-rated and has internalized his own hype. His list was full of odd picks that were not as pretentious as I would assume his tastes would run. I really like Unstoppable and thought it was an inspired choice. I also cannot stand Owen Wilson and will not watch anything he is in. I liked Paul Dano more than DDL in There Will Be Blood. I don’t care for DDL’s over the top method approach and his acting takes me out of every movie he has appeared in. Matthew Lillard is delightful and has RANGE. He can convincingly bounce between playing Shaggy and serial killers. SS, magat wannabe Barbie, needs fully canceled. She has the range of a teaspoon. More Andrew Scott posts please. ❤️ The women who identify as magats/Republicans are the peach pits of humanity. Gross women don’t support other women and are totally out of touch with reality. Icky.
The full comment about Owen Wilson makes a difference.
“I really can’t stand Owen Wilson. I spent the first time watching the movie loving it and hating him. The second time I watched it, I was like ‘Ah, OK, don’t be such a prick, he’s not so bad.’ Then, the third time I watched it, I found myself only watching him,” Quentin said.”
So he ended up eating his words and loving Owen Wilson in the movie.
I have a theory on QT: the men he’s mentioned – Paul Dano, Matthew Lillard and even Owen Wilson – are kind of goofy looking. All of them are attractive and talented dudes but they’re igniting some sort insecurity in QT about his own looks and lack of acting talent/acting credits.