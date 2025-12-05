Us Weekly: King Charles will have a ‘bittersweet’ Christmas without the Sussexes

Above, you can see a photo from Wednesday’s state-visit greeting at Windsor Castle. King Charles and Queen Camilla stood on a tented podium alongside Germany’s president and first lady. Off to the side, literally “outside the tent,” the Prince and Princess of Wales glumly stood to watch the military parade or procession or whatever it’s called. Charles’s insistence on excluding his heir and the heir’s wife from these kinds of photocalls is hilariously petty. Charles did the same during the Trump state visit too, he shoved William and Kate off to the side, and Camilla literally shooed Kate away when she tried to talk to Melania. These are the grand royal humiliation rituals the Sussexes are missing, remember?? “This could be you, Harry and Meghan!”
I bring up this petty AF staging because Us Weekly’s cover story this week is all about royal Christmas at Sandringham. The mood this year will be decidedly sad-sack and they have no one but themselves to blame. Some highlights from Us Weekly:
Christmas at Sandringham: According to a source, the mood this holiday season is bittersweet. While Charles has appeared well in recent months, the king, 77, is still undergoing treatment for his cancer diagnosis; at the same time, it’s Kate’s first Christmas since announcing she’s in remission from cancer in January. “The celebration may carry a wistful tone,” says the source, “however, it will also be a time of celebration, especially after Kate received the all-clear.” The theme of Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey — which airs in the U.K. on December 24 — is happiness and love, and the source says that sentiment will carry over to the royal holiday. “They all want to make the most of their time together.”
Will & Kate will be in Norfolk for Christmas: They typically alternate between spending Christmas with William’s side of the family and with Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, but are happy to be at Charles’ side. (A second source says the Middletons will join Kate and William at Sandringham.)
The Wales kids love Christmas: “They love Christmas,” says the source, noting that William and Kate strive to keep their children as down-to-earth as possible. “They want to create a traditional Christmas without airs and graces, unlike what Charles might have had as a child.”
Charles & Harry’s relationship: The [September] father-son sit-down was promising, but the source says “that’s as far as it has gone,” and Harry and William remain as estranged as ever. The second source tells Us there are new concerns over “whether or not trust can be rebuilt” after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, attended Kris Jenner’s celebrity- packed 70th birthday party on November 8. “If they are going to go out and look like Hollywood players, it’s at odds with what the palace and royal family members would do,” says the source, adding that the likelihood of the Sussexes getting a Christmas invite from Charles was always “slim.”
Charles is determined to have a memorable holiday. “Charles prioritizes duty, but he’s also a family man who knows his time is precious,” says the first source. “He wants a special last Christmas in case it’s his last.” He plans on taking part in the annual walk to St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas morning and recording his Christmas speech, which airs later that afternoon. (Last year, 5 million viewers tuned in.) “Nothing would stop Charles from doing that,” says the source, noting that the monarch ascribes to his late mother’s credo that one “has to be seen to be believed.” Adds the source: “He will do everything expected of him and more.” The second source says those around Charles are cautiously optimistic about what he’s up for: “His health isn’t the best. They’re taking it day by day….Charles wants to have a traditional holiday with all the royals. Every family Christmas is precious, but it’s especially so for him this year.”
I’m chuckling at “now we can’t trust the Sussexes because they partied with Kris Jenner” – they’re running out of reasons to be mad at Harry and Meghan, my god. We’re mad about Netflix! About Spare! About Meghan’s entertaining show! About Meghan using her title! About Kris Jenner’s birthday party! About Colbert! It’s also funny, but mostly really sad and pitiful, that the point of this piece is that Charles isn’t doing well and he wants to be surrounded by family this Christmas, but he still won’t invite his actual son, daughter-in-law and redheaded grandkids to spend the holiday in the UK. Meanwhile, William has practically announced that he only plans to do the Christmas morning church walk and nothing else. It’s like the king and his heir are BOTH Scrooge.
Oh dear. The poor Chuckles crap has started. Here’s the thing. Harry, even though his father is a shitty father and grandfather and evicted him from Frogmore, is the only one who actually wants some sort of relationship with his father. Peg is a schmuck and has his father in the grave. Harry understands the word love but his dear old dad doesn’t and so this is where Chuckles is with his two sons. He will die without his sons because he just doesn’t get it!!
So Hollywood and it’s ‘players’ are good enough for the Pope, but not the royal family? Can these ludicrous sycophants hear themselves? They’re not doing the monarchy any favours at all, ironically 😅🤣😂
You read the headline and the answer to Charles’s problem is simple, If he wants to see them, invite them and make sure that they get the security they need, the answer lies in his hands.
They’re both Scrooge and Kate is Scroogette with her talk about having a sentimental-free Christmas, lol. Anyways, as far as the tent goes, did the Queen not make Charles and Camilla stand outside the tent for these type of visits? Is this really something Charles created and implemented just for the Wales?
There are pictures of Charles and Camilla in the tent with Phillip and Elizabeth from previous state visits so yes this is something Charles has implemented.
ohhh dang. Yeah, Charles is that petty. Hey, at least the Wales just got evicted from a tent and not a whole house.
That’s hilarious.
And it’s not as if the tent is crowded. There was plenty of space in that tent LOL.
I can’t help it, this pic has completely cracked me up. It’s so hilariously petty. They didn’t even bother to center the tent’s occupants, so there is a nice Will and Kate sized hole. What a ridiculously horrible family this is, I can’t believe anyone really wants to keep this mascot farce going
I did see photos of WandK in a tent with the rest of the party, perhaps it was a different tent, or maybe after a certain thing happens, they can join the rest of the group.
Well, a wiser, more introspective man would examine his past words and deeds, realize that he behaved horribly, sincerely apologize to his son for a lifetime of trauma and to his daughter-in-law for his racist remarks and for allowing the press to savage her, sort out the security nonsense, and ask them to come see him for what might be his last few months on Earth. It really is THAT simple, and Charles really is THAT petty and self-absorbed that he’ll never do it.
Also, why is the Christmas Church Walk a thing? Do people really give a shit and actually line up to see it? Because that’s weird. Standing in the cold to watch some people walk into a building is weird.
The wales kids are as down to earth as possible with no airs and graces? LOL spare me. It’s so down to earth to change mansions because the old one had “bad memories.” No airs and graces to not let the plebes within a mile of your 150 acre grifted estate.
George allegedly sent staff from the yacht to bring him McDonald’s. They watch major sporting events from box seats. they took a selfie with Taylor Swift (and almost delayed her concert.) They’ve gone on at least two posh skiing vacations, Mustique, and the yacht vacation this year alone – and that’s what we know of.
Those kids are anything but down to earth and opening presents on christmas morning instead of christmas eve before the black tie dinner isn’t going to change that.
I guess it’s ok to hang with Hollywood players as long as you’re Charles and William. As for Christmas without the Sussexes, Charles should be used to it by now.
My God these people are petty, toxic and dysfunctional and they let it all play in PUBLIC! I can’t believe these people and their pet press ever had the nerve to say Meghan was the problem when this is how they behave in plain sight.
They do this every year and there’s always some dumb reason why with their sad, aching broken hearts that Harry and Meghan won’t be invited. Mind you, I don’t think they’d go even if they were invited because days with these folks sounds like a miserable. Let’s stop repeating their idiocy .
I can’t see H and M sitting down to Christmas dinner while their children eat their Christmas with the servants in another room.
Keens festive glances with tilted head are not returned by scooter. Charles could have seen the sussexes over these last few years and it’s all on him.
Was William making fists with his hands to restrain himself from thwacking his father in public for the “tent exclusion?” When he’s Kingy with George being too young to appear alongside daddy, who will he exclude from the tent at future state visits? Surely he can’t exclude Kate ? No festive glances if she’s outside the tent?
A family friend has terminal cancer and is making the best of her last Christmas. She has been inundated with family invitations because she has been a loving mum, gran, step gran and great gran.She’s much loved and respected round the village because she has a generous nature and has time for everyone. Her title which she’s earnt through a good life , well lived is, Beloved and she leaves a legacy of love, respect and trust. What legacy is Charles leaving behind for his wife, sons , stepchildren, grand children and step grandchildren?
There’s nothing as down-to-earth as strangers showering you with free toys and treats as you walk to church on Christmas morning! No airs! No graces!
If I read that right, the Waleses are leaving as soon as they could and nowhere it’s said the king wants to spent extra time with this grandchildren. And if the Waleses are leaving for a less formal dinner with children and the other grandparents, I even could understand them. And doesn’t Camilla leave too as soon as she can to spent time with her family? Or are they invited to Sandringham? Who is spending time with Charles at Christmas?
Charles doesn’t like redheads/gingers, remember?
King Charles Reportedly Preparing for This Christmas to Be His Last!
Ah yes, the classic “after all, it may be ____’s last Christmas”. What family hasn’t had to deal with that?
I had a nightmare of a grandmother (imagine a meaner and more manipulative version of Livia Soprano) who stretched that out for 3 “probably-my-last” Christmases.
WanK should just be consistent and skip the whole church walk charade as well.
If Charles was a better father, his family would be around him for Christmas. Plus I get the sense Harry and Meghan have their own way of celebrating Christmas that they enjoy.
Someone correct me if I’m wrong, but the last time H&M had Christmas with the brf was 2018. I find it difficult to believe that anyone is missing them. They just want Harry back in the fold to be their scapegoat.
Christine, I’m with you. The tent picture is absolutely hilarious. An SNL sketch could be Will and Kate rebelling and running helter-skelter into the tent, like storming the Bastille. How would Charles and Camilla react? Why would William accept this humiliation for him and his wife? Again, I find this very funny and yet exactly what Will and Kate deserve.
Christmas is celebrated with loved ones, with people who are close to you, who share your joys and sorrows. Where was that ever the case in this London “family”? In patriarchal, authoritarian, status-obsessed and strictly hierarchical systems like this, there will never be love, closeness, care, appreciation and mindfulness. There will only ever be competition, envy and jealousy, fed from the top down, so that no one gets the idea of freedom. Harry has broken through this suffocating cocoon and rediscovered his full humanity. That would never have been possible in this system. That’s why they’re so angry with him. Because he shows them what a loved and loving person can be. Developed and complete.
+1,000,000,000% agree with you!
When I saw the picture, I thought they were staging a Christmas scene. The tent looks like a stable, especially with a horse in it. There’s no manger but there is a baby who can’t even put toothpaste on his own toothbrush. Then looking in from outside the stable must be the ox and the ass. No way are they the wise men.