Prince William & Kate plan to skip the Christmas lunch with King Charles yet again

Something fun is happening this year: in lieu of “the Sussexes are not invited to Christmas at Sandringham” stories, we’re getting tons of stories about Prince William and Kate going to war with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Ho ho ho, merry Christmas! Last year, William and Kate skipped the big family Christmas lunch at the main house at Sandringham. Will and Kate have always preferred to spend as little time with the other left-behinds as possible, and they also invite the Middletons to stay at Anmer. So after the church walk on Christmas morning, Will and Kate usually return to Anmer and spend the rest of the day with the Middletons. Well, they plan to do the same this year, even though King Charles is reportedly doing poorly.

Prince William is skipping Christmas lunch with his father after long-simmering tensions between the monarch and his heir were made worse by the palace’s shambolic handling of the Prince Andrew affair.

William and Charles’ offices did not respond to a request for comment, but a source told the Royalist: “William and the family will do their duty and go to church with big smiles pasted on, but they are not expected for Christmas lunch at the big house. It has been an extremely difficult year for William and Catherine.”

William and his family are expected to retreat to their private home, Anmer Hall, after the 11 a.m. church service on Christmas Day. This will mark the third year in a row they have skipped lunch with William’s dad.

A friend of the King’s angrily denied the decision represented a rift, saying, “Of course William is invited, and of course he is free to do his own thing without anyone being remotely upset.”

However, The Royalist understands that the deep personal rift between father and son (William spoke openly to Eugene Levy about the trauma of his parents’ separation) has been exacerbated by Charles’ determination to continue to include Andrew’s children, Beatrice and Eugenie, in formal royal events. In recent weeks, Charles gave Beatrice a coveted royal patronage of a key royal charity, the Outward Bound Trust. The King’s judgment was called into question by the move, which came just days after she was spotted hosting a tea party at a five-star hotel in Saudi Arabia and attended an investment conference in Riyadh, the stomping ground of many of Andrew’s old contacts.

I am told the Princesses have been invited to Sandringham for Christmas as part of Charles’ ongoing efforts to make it clear they have not been cut off from royal society like their father. They may, of course, opt not to come in solidarity with their parents, both of whom have not been invited.

William’s concerns go deeper than a Christmas photo-call, however. Both women continue to rent private properties in London as pieds-a-terre from the king on terms unknown: Beatrice in St James’ Court and Eugenie in Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace. For many years, the media were told their father paid commercial rent on his property, Royal Lodge, but it ultimately turned out he was paying rent of “one peppercorn per annum if demanded.”

William’s operation is run by a cadre of young, digital-savvy individuals who understand the threat that the King’s ongoing endorsement of Beatrice and Eugenie represents to the monarchy. A friend of William’s said, “There is not a specific fear about a specific detail. There is anxiety about the broader impact on the monarchy’s reputation of anyone with the surname York being part of it.”

Another family friend of the royals described the relationship between William and the king to me as tense, difficult, formal, and fraught, with William harboring a “deep-seated resentment” toward his father, rooted in childhood trauma. I reported that the two men only rarely speak informally, with most of their communication mediated by their private secretaries.

At the heart of [Charles & William’s] conflict lies a difference in philosophy about what the monarchy should project. William wants to strip back the pomp, uniforms, and ermine, and believes prioritizing family life over relentless public duty is the right course. Charles, by contrast, believes that constant visibility—Queen Elizabeth famously said she had to “be seen to be believed”—is the monarchy’s primary job, and that his son risks undermining the institution’s reputation for dutiful, selfless service by placing family first.

There were suspicions in the summer that rivals were encouraging some of the stories about William and Kate’s long and extravagant summer holidays as a kind of proxy war, aimed at undermining the couple’s carefully cultivated narrative of middle-class normality.

Three years in a row without going to the big house for Christmas lunch… in my opinion, it wouldn’t be that big of a deal on its own. Will and Kate have young children, and the Sandringham lunch is adults-only. Of course W&K want to spend the holiday with their kids, opening presents and day-drinking and what have you. But in the larger scheme of things, it’s extremely notable that William, the whole-ass Prince of Wales and future king, has so little respect for religious holidays or family occasions. In recent years, Will and Kate have also skipped the pre-Christmas lunch for the extended family, usually held about a week before Christmas. Charles even started hosting that lunch in Windsor, just a short distance from where Will and Kate allegedly lived, and they still didn’t bother to go. I bet they skip it again this year too. They also skipped Easter Sunday with the family two years in a row. So… yeah. William doesn’t give a sh-t about any of this.

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    November 30, 2025 at 8:17 am

    Another year another royal tantrum from both sides. Am sure tomorrow we’ll get statements about how Pegs and Buttons are ‘make a statement’ on their stance on Andrew blah blah blah.

    Am waiting for the announcement that the Wails will get Royal Lodge – they’ve been after that place for years.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    November 30, 2025 at 8:19 am

    I think they want to spend as little time with each other as possible. Some “journalist”, with a set of balls, should stake out Anmer Hall to see if Peg really stays there or helicopters himself to somewhere else that day. Is he really spending time with Can’t and the Middletons?

    Reply
    • Neeve says:
      November 30, 2025 at 8:59 am

      I agree,I think the Charles angle is just a cover up, very convenient to use his young family and in laws as the reason. He probably spends a couple of hours with his kids and disappears to wherever else he wants to be.

      Reply
  3. Alex Can says:
    November 30, 2025 at 8:30 am

    Dim Bill is angry about something, and I really doubt it’s about Eugenie and Beatrice. I sometimes think it goes back to Camilla being made “queen.”

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 30, 2025 at 9:11 am

      Idk if it’s Camila necessarily but it’s weird right? They’re saying the two have tension bc they have different visions for the monarchy. And so what? William can implement his vision when he’s king one day. Why should it be causing them issues right now? And does William really care about icing out Eugenie and Beatrice?

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      November 30, 2025 at 10:13 am

      Yet at the same time scooter called his mother paranoid and censored the Bashir interview. Wouldn’t that be something that would make Camilla happy.

      Reply
  4. Sunniside up says:
    November 30, 2025 at 8:35 am

    Christmas lunch at Sandringham doesn’t sound like Christmas at all, Children having their dinner with the servants. Wow!

    Reply
    • Harla says:
      November 30, 2025 at 8:50 am

      A lot of large families have a “kids” table set up for gatherings, so I don’t see anything wrong with that, in fact most adults would rather sit at the “kids” table than be stuck next to Uncle Andy.

      Reply
  5. Blujfly says:
    November 30, 2025 at 8:36 am

    Why has it been an extremely difficult year for William and Kate? She’s in remission according to her, they upgraded to a new taxpayer renovated mansion, they both barely worked, she didn’t take a single foreign work trip, he did not take a single more than 2 day trip on behalf of his Majesty’s government, they went on 7-8 luxury vacations. If it’s been an “extremely difficukt” year the reasons why certainly haven’t been reported in the press and are unknown to the public.

    Reply
    • Sure says:
      November 30, 2025 at 8:44 am

      She’s taken foreign trips this year just not for “work”.

      Reply
    • First comment says:
      November 30, 2025 at 8:45 am

      It’s been a difficult year because they were forced to compete with Meghan and Harry who were much more visible working…they had to pretend to work from time to time and that’s difficult for them…anyway, I suspect the difficulties they face are related to Kate’s health (mental and physical) and William’s incapacity in showing any sign of worry or care for her.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      November 30, 2025 at 9:06 am

      Right? How the hell was this year more difficult than last year? Check notes: they had 2 ski vacations, trips to mustique, a Greek yacht vacay and moved to a whole new estate with plenty of land grabbed for their privacy. Kate said in January she no longer had cancer. What has made this year so difficult?

      Reply
      • QuiteContrary says:
        November 30, 2025 at 10:28 am

        Those poor sausages! It’s a strain having to ensure that your servants have packed the right things for vacation! I mean, what if the nanny forgot to pack the ski poles or swim goggles?
        And then there’s the hassle of cosplaying your sister-in-law and late mother-in-law. So much difficulty!

      • Blujfly says:
        November 30, 2025 at 11:07 am

        She released no fewer than 4 videos between the end of this year and next talking explicitly and implicitly about her recovery and finding new priorities and how much time she spent in nature. The recovery alone should have been caused for a good year.

    • Nic919 says:
      November 30, 2025 at 10:15 am

      I caught that too. Last year was the difficult year when she went missing for months. Even by last September we were told by Kate herself she was cancer free.
      This year there were multiple holidays and Kate was up to skiing on two separate holidays.

      So what was difficult this year?

      Reply
  6. First comment says:
    November 30, 2025 at 8:40 am

    For William, “prioritizing family life over relentless public duty is the right course.” That’s the definition of monarchy to him? Family above all? He’s supposedly there to serve his country and its people and not his family ( that I seriously doubt he spends much time with them). But it’s nice to have the option…in real life that’s not possible

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      November 30, 2025 at 10:10 am

      In the real world parents sacrifice for their children to make sure they have the best education. Make sure the children are healthy and happy. The keens with all their free time for many vacations and lots of funding come across as patronizing.

      Reply
  7. Dee(2) says:
    November 30, 2025 at 8:44 am

    I don’t think they ever wanted to do any of these events, and I think if Elizabeth would have allowed it they never would have come to begin with. Whether it was financial control, fear of media representation,or a smidgen of respect they at least faked the funk during her reign. None of those things are clearly a factor when it comes to his father, so he does what he wants. And his wife is just as lazy, so it’s hardly like she’s going to come as a family representative. She wants to be surrounded by her parents telling her how she’s perfect and wonderful, true golden child style.

    I have to say though, it’s increasingly looking like there’s not going to need to be some huge scandal. If you don’t want to do all of the pomp events, you don’t want to allow your extended family to do anything officially or unofficially to increase visibility, and you yourself are so abhorrent that people don’t want to support out of affection for you, why does the country need you as a representative? Elizabeth and Charles to some extent seemed to understand you can’t do it alone.

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      November 30, 2025 at 10:25 am

      Agreed 💯@Dee(2) it’s baked in that Will does exactly what he wants to and has zero respect for the current King. His laziness when King will continue but explained to the faithful as “modernization” . This lie will only hold if the tabs continue to glorify him. However yesterday Times had a big article on Prince Edward on a peppercorn rents for Biggshot Manor so scrutiny of RF antics could increase. Is Will value for money 💰?

      Reply
  8. Amy Bee says:
    November 30, 2025 at 8:47 am

    The press has been trying their best to deny runours of a rift between William and Charles but it’s been obvious for years that they don’t get along. Charles inviting Harry for tea was another sign that things weren’t well between the king and his heir.

    Reply
  9. ChewieNYC says:
    November 30, 2025 at 8:49 am

    First off, going to church on Christmas morning shouldn’t be a “duty” with pasted smiles on. You’re the future head of the Church of England on one of the biggest services of the year. That statement alone is gross.

    Second, claiming that this year has been “so hard” when Kate “recovered” from her Cancer over a year ago (said previous “hardest year”) and you’ve now got a new house, an uncle out of the picture and oh so many vacations. Insulting to your own subjects.

    Third, punishing your cousins and using them as excuses is just petty. It screams of Kate’s long feud with the blood princesses and another Middleton way of tarnishing them. Charles is in the right here.

    Finally, that last paragraph about their “carefully cultivated normal image” seems like a dig, does it not?

    Reply
  10. Sure says:
    November 30, 2025 at 8:50 am

    Someone on X suggested that WanK won’t be returning to Sandringham because they don’t want to return to the scene of the “crime”. I thought it was an interesting hypothesis but I’m not sure the timeline stacks up.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 30, 2025 at 10:18 am

      I think the crime happened at Adelaide Cottage, which is only about a half hour away from London hospitals.

      The bad memories used as a reason to move relates to whatever happened December 28, 2023

      Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    November 30, 2025 at 8:55 am

    Scoot does not want to strip back all the perks and properties. Difficult year so get more property.

    Reply
  12. Harla says:
    November 30, 2025 at 8:58 am

    I’m inclined to believe that this is really nothing more than splitting time between both sides of the family, Christmas Eve dinner and church with William’s side of the family and Christmas Day with Kate’s family.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 30, 2025 at 10:19 am

      Sykes is a mouthpiece for William and so if he’s saying the whales won’t attend it is because William wants that message out. The Middletons stay at Anmer every year and the lunch hasn’t always been skipped. William wants to telegraph something with this.

      Reply
  13. Tarte Au Citron says:
    November 30, 2025 at 9:01 am

    Good grief, Prince Woffrey sounds more insufferable year on year. He never hosts any family events of his own, doesn’t seem to go anyone else’s, and then he fully expects to be head of the family in a few years time, and have all the cousins suck up to him. The Sussexes had the right idea to make their own F-U money.

    Reply
  14. Eleonor says:
    November 30, 2025 at 9:02 am

    Call me crazy but keeping those kids away from that toxic “family” dinner/house is the most sane thing these two ever did.

    Reply
    • Dee(2) says:
      November 30, 2025 at 9:14 am

      That’s only true if the people they’re around instead aren’t just as toxic.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      November 30, 2025 at 10:05 am

      The keens are petty people. I think if anything they are more toxic. Scooter has anger issues as well.

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 30, 2025 at 10:21 am

      Far more damage is happening at home with a father who has anger issues and a mother who experiencing serious mental health issues. Being near Zara’s kids isn’t what we will hear about a decade from now.

      Reply
  15. Margaret A. Shannon says:
    November 30, 2025 at 9:27 am

    In the past 300 years, despite the Abdication and WWII, Elizabeth II and Margaret seem the only members of the family to have had anything like a happy, loving childhood. That’s an inestimable blessing, and I believe was the firm foundation that enabled Elizabeth’s long service. If—and it’s a big one—if William and Kate are successful in raising their children well, the monarchy’s present decline may be reversed.

    Jackie Kennedy is reputed to have said if you mess up raising your children, nothing else you do matters very much. I agree. So many of the family’s present troubles can be attributed to parental failure.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      November 30, 2025 at 10:04 am

      The Wales children could have overheard their parents speaking badly of the Wales and May buy into it. And the Wales children are taken on many vacations that are on yachts . They could believe they are more special

      Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 30, 2025 at 10:26 am

      Margaret turning into an aimless alcoholic would suggest that her family life wasn’t great at all. And the Queen Mum managed to keep her many issues on the down low because she had longevity on her side along with a protective daughter who was monarch.

      The institution is toxic and no one ends up happy unless they escape it.

      Reply
  16. Tessa says:
    November 30, 2025 at 10:11 am

    Edit bad talk about the sussexes

    Reply
  17. Inge says:
    November 30, 2025 at 10:19 am

    ‘There were suspicions in the summer that rivals were encouraging some of the stories about William and Kate’s long and extravagant summer holidays as a kind of proxy war, aimed at undermining the couple’s carefully cultivated narrative of middle-class normality.’

    Not just the summer holidays

    Also Charles has cancer who knows how many christmasses he’ll has left

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      November 30, 2025 at 10:30 am

      Their middle class image is already blowing up in their faces. And it will continue to do so because Kate Middleton did not sacrifice her dignity and self respect for a decade to actually live a middle class life. The post accent more posh than the Queen tells you this.

      Reply
    • jais says:
      November 30, 2025 at 11:46 am

      They should really stop even trying for the carefully cultivated narrative of middle-class normality. Their lives are extra special. Tons of acreage and privacy in Windsor Great Park. Yacht and skiing vacations. Be honest about it, jeez. It’s the fakery.

      Reply
  18. Nic919 says:
    November 30, 2025 at 10:29 am

    My guess is that there is a possibility that the Sussexes attend a Christmas event this year and William is pouting about it. The lack of stories saying the Sussexes are banned from Sandringham this year is because the palace does not want that message out there. It would also be great PR for Charles if they did attend.

    Reply
  19. Gemini says:
    November 30, 2025 at 10:47 am

    I think the reason they are skipping the Christmas lunch is because in his reign, the Scooter King doesn’t want to host the rest of the royal family during holidays. No Buckingham Palace lunches, no Sandringham Christmases, no Easter church visits, and no Balmoral summers. He sees all those things as work and he is allergic to working.

    Reply

