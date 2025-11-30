Princess Kate repeated a good Emilia Wickstead dress for a visit to Anna Freud

The Princess of Wales was out during the American Thanksgiving holiday. She visited London’s Anna Freud center, and her visit was meant to highlight the center’s work on mental health and early childhood development. It was basically a photo-op for Kate to gawp at babies. You can read more about the visit here – People Magazine just cuts-and-pastes the PR emails from Kensington Palace at this point.
Interestingly enough, I enjoyed Kate’s ensemble here. She repeated a smart Emilia Wickstead dress which she first wore in Boston in 2022. I liked it better in Boston, because it was fitted for her figure then. She’s lost weight in the past three years and this dress now looks baggy on her from some angles. Besides that whole conversation, this is what I think Kate’s “real” style is: prim, pinched even, but with clean lines and a vintage feel. I love that she paired this dress with those Boss pumps and I like her DeMellier Hudson bag. It looks like a mini-Birkin from some angles. The rich brown suede is nice.
The Telegraph had a piece about how Kate is in her “pantsuits era” but she still knows how to wear a good dress. I… disagree that she’s in a pantsuits era. I think she’s trying to make fetch happen and she wanders around looking like Gumby. But again, I like this dress, I just wish it fit her better three years later.
The next big Kate thing is her Together at Christmas event on Friday. We usually get a promotional video or a photoshoot ahead of the event, I wonder if that will happen this year. It feels like with each passing year, Kate has less and less to do with her supposed “signature event.” People Mag had a story about how Kate will “be joined by the royal family” at the concert. I think they mean William and the kids, because Charles and Camilla would not be caught dead at the concert at this point. I’m sure Sophie will come out, and the Middletons, of course.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
Catherine – The Princess of Wales departs Anna Freud Centre in London, England, UK on Thursday 27 November, 2025.,Image: 1054944110, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of Anna Freud, during a visit to the children’s mental health charity in north London, to discuss the vital role of relationships and connection in shaping babies, children and young people’s future life outcomes. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new project with Anna Freud to enhance the skills of health visitors to support early social and emotional development. Picture date: Thursday November 27, 2025.,Image: 1054967789, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph/Avalon
Catherine, Princess of Wales, visiting the Anna Freud centre, Islington, for the launch of a project supporting early social and emotional development.,Image: 1054968469, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoff Pugh/Avalon
Catherine, Princess of Wales, visiting the Anna Freud centre, Islington, for the launch of a project supporting early social and emotional development.,Image: 1054968511, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoff Pugh/Avalon
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of Anna Freud, during a visit to the children’s mental health charity in north London, to discuss the vital role of relationships and connection in shaping babies, children and young people’s future life outcomes. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new project with Anna Freud to enhance the skills of health visitors to support early social and emotional development. Picture date: Thursday November 27, 2025.,Image: 1054968645, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph/Avalon
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of Anna Freud, during a visit to the children’s mental health charity in north London, to discuss the vital role of relationships and connection in shaping babies, children and young people’s future life outcomes. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new project with Anna Freud to enhance the skills of health visitors to support early social and emotional development. Picture date: Thursday November 27, 2025.,Image: 1054968662, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoff Pugh for the Telegraph/Avalon
Catherine, Princess of Wales, visiting the Anna Freud centre, Islington, for the launch of a project supporting early social and emotional development.,Image: 1054968670, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Geoff Pugh/Avalon
London, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at a visit to Anna Freud, a children’s mental health charity of which she is patron
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
London, UNITED KINGDOM Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at a visit to Anna Freud, a children’s mental health charity of which she is patron
Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of Anna Freud, visits the children’s mental health charity in north London. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new project with Anna Freud to enhance the skills of health visitors to support early social and emotional development
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 27 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of Anna Freud, visits the children’s mental health charity in north London. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new project with Anna Freud to enhance the skills of health visitors to support early social and emotional development
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 27 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of Anna Freud, visits the children’s mental health charity in north London. The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood is launching a new project with Anna Freud to enhance the skills of health visitors to support early social and emotional development
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 27 Nov 2025
Credit: Cover Images
Yes must get some good PR to cover for the laziness so will put a nice outfit on and appear to work. Mission accomplished! Also let a toddler of color touch her hand for bonus points.
She does not look healthy! When she wore the dress a few years she was thin but now it’s hanging off of her. I don’t like her much but I genuinely worry for her.
The fact that nobody is mentioning her constant loss of weight is really bizarre. She looked much better when she was in treatment for “cancer”. The complete silence of the press and William’s indifference as well as his irritation whenever they are together are signs that something else is happening besides the scenes….perhaps, the fact that another princess of Wales suffers from ED? They are trying to cover it and would probably blame “cancer” if something happens … I wish she recovered for the sake of her children.
She really is shockingly thin in these photos, and she probably looks even thinner in person. I’m not trying to bodyshame. Just an observation.
Oh my she looks so unhealthy here! It’s past time for an intervention.
She needs the sort of mirrors that enable you to look at your back as well, or some one who cares what she looks like, hair looks weird again at the back, and why didn’t she have a dressmaker alter the dress? And why the brown bag, a black or grey one would look a lot better. She used to look immaculate.
The dress is really nice but I liked better in Boston because it fitted her better…now, I don’t know…I’m really worried about her size…she changed the belt here but it still looks big for her…
All torso. The dress does no favors for those disproportionately short legs.
She really should chop about 4-5 inches from the length of her hair, it just looks messy. But as we all know, she won’t unless Meghan cuts her hair first.
Exactly.
She an just remove the extensions
Well, I prefer her in fussy dresses to suits bc it doesn’t feel like she’s trying to copy-keen Meghan. The dress is fine. I like the print even if it feels fussy and loong.
Color predictions for the holiday concert? I would’ve said green but she already did that for the variety show. Maybe another green but in a different shade?
I’m going to go with white. Maybe a bulky coat with a belt and maybe some faux fur? And boots? Something to add volume and structure.
My god. I don’t like this woman at all but you can just see the ED and imposter syndrome on display. If she left tomorrow and disavowed her past behavior and that wretched “family” she would be ok. Maybe.
What do you think her diet is like? She has Victoria Beckham level discipline,to maintain such weight as you get older is no joke(also see Nancy Regan) I think they probably on some keto/ atkins diet.
I don’t think this is from dieting and if it is, yikes, she needs to stop. This isn’t healthy at all and this is the reason I don’t believe she has any real fans or support in her family (royal and Middleton), the media or on social media because if anyone really cared they would stop pretending like she is okay. During the year that she was supposedly going through cancer, she looked better than William and now she looks worse than she looked during that entire year. I would even say that this is the worse she’s ever looked. The dress is a beautiful dress but the dress isn’t the problem here, whatever is going on with her physically is what needs to be addressed by those around her. She’s skin and bones to the point that her head and hair look massive on that extremely thin body.
This is disordered eating and excessive exercise. No diet makes you look like this unless you are going overboard with the low calories.
The silence on this issue and the media calling her stunning only encourages other at risk women to have disordered eating and distorted body images.
Maybe I’m old, but do people not wear slips anymore? Either that dress should be better lined, or she should have something on underneath. It seems tacky the way it clings to her legs and ruins the lines of the dress.
But I do feel guilty talking about fashion when she is so obviously ill, mentally and physically.
Kate has never wore slips orweighted hems, or often not even wearing visible underwear, resulting in her flashing the world repeatedly on royal tours.
Then again she was known as Kate Middlebum st secondary school for flashing her bare bottom many times.
The pants suits are soforced and just a cosplay of Meghan. This outfit is her real style and she should stick to it.
this is what I think Kate’s “real” style is: prim, pinched even, but with clean lines and a vintage feel.
Indeed. You look at this and nod, because this is definitely her style. Nice to see her recycling her wardrobe – no matter the reason.
The last two outfits have clearly highlighted her very gaunt figure. The green dress was skin tight and yet this one loose and clearly baggy. She wants people talking about her weight. In the past her clothes have been altered to hide her thinness (shoulder pads, boob darts, heavy coats etc). But now it’s on display.
Why are Kate and Will doing that clenched-teeth smile? That was always a habit of Kate’s but now Will is doing it also.
This may be an unpopular opinion but I think this is the ugliest dress ever. It’s unflattering, too long and a total bore. Why emphasize a dangerous weight loss?
Drab and dowdy
She wears the lighter color wig again
I like the dress, but yeah, she’s wasting away and needs help stat.
My thoughts are that during her year of “cancer” treatment she was actually in ED treatment and making some positive gains. Now she’s relapsed. The ignoring of it all is classic patriarchy and the BRF doesn’t really believe she could die from this. She needs help desperately.
She should have worn a blazer over this dress. She should layer more for her current frame. That’s all I will say.
A brown purse with a grey and black dress is a mistake. And I have nothing to add about her body as it’s already been said.