Princess Kate repeated a good Emilia Wickstead dress for a visit to Anna Freud

The Princess of Wales was out during the American Thanksgiving holiday. She visited London’s Anna Freud center, and her visit was meant to highlight the center’s work on mental health and early childhood development. It was basically a photo-op for Kate to gawp at babies. You can read more about the visit here – People Magazine just cuts-and-pastes the PR emails from Kensington Palace at this point.

Interestingly enough, I enjoyed Kate’s ensemble here. She repeated a smart Emilia Wickstead dress which she first wore in Boston in 2022. I liked it better in Boston, because it was fitted for her figure then. She’s lost weight in the past three years and this dress now looks baggy on her from some angles. Besides that whole conversation, this is what I think Kate’s “real” style is: prim, pinched even, but with clean lines and a vintage feel. I love that she paired this dress with those Boss pumps and I like her DeMellier Hudson bag. It looks like a mini-Birkin from some angles. The rich brown suede is nice.

The Telegraph had a piece about how Kate is in her “pantsuits era” but she still knows how to wear a good dress. I… disagree that she’s in a pantsuits era. I think she’s trying to make fetch happen and she wanders around looking like Gumby. But again, I like this dress, I just wish it fit her better three years later.

The next big Kate thing is her Together at Christmas event on Friday. We usually get a promotional video or a photoshoot ahead of the event, I wonder if that will happen this year. It feels like with each passing year, Kate has less and less to do with her supposed “signature event.” People Mag had a story about how Kate will “be joined by the royal family” at the concert. I think they mean William and the kids, because Charles and Camilla would not be caught dead at the concert at this point. I’m sure Sophie will come out, and the Middletons, of course.