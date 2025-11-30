Prince Harry, Meghan & the kids volunteered at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Sussex family volunteered with Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA). Archie and Lili joined their parents at the community kitchen, where the family of four helped prepare meals for food-insecure families in and around LA. Apparently, Archewell partnered with OBKLA, and some Archewell staffers joined the family as well. The meals were distributed with Los Angeles Mercy Housing, Pico Union Project and PATH. Additionally, Meghan sent out a Thanksgiving message through As Ever:

From my family to yours, wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving! I am so thankful for your support and warmth as we’ve grown As ever throughout the year, and the way in which you’ve invited this collection to be a part of your home. Being able to play a small role in your memories, family moments, special celebrations, and daily routines is not lost on me—from the jam you layer onto morning toast or slather onto PB&J for your kids’ lunchboxes; the honey you stir into your tea; the candle you light to welcome the day or to close it out with a cozy bath; the bottle of bubbles you pop to celebrate; or the wine you sip as you toast your loved ones—you’ve invited us in. I am privileged that As ever gets a seat at the table with you and the ones you love. Please know that as I look around my home and see my husband and children, family, dear friends (and also navigate the timing on the turkey and the love and layers that come with hostessing)—I feel very grateful. For this adventure of life, for the love and support—and for you. Wishing you a Thanksgiving with full hearts and full bellies. Thank you for supporting As ever. It really does mean the world to me. As ever, Meghan

[From As Ever]

As you can imagine, people were very upset with this message and with the family volunteering ahead of the holiday. Tom Sykes was on his Royalist Substack, whining about how Meghan is using the children to flog jam! Something I’ve found consistently odd and off-putting about Sykes’ commentary and that of other royalists is the thread about “Meghan wants to use her children to sell her brand, but she doesn’t hide their faces well enough and we all know what the kids look like!” First of all, stop obsessing over the children. Develop another hobby and stop treating these kids like they belong to the crown and Meghan has absconded with them. Second of all, am I the only one who really has no idea what the kids’ faces look like? I know they’re fair-skinned gingers and beyond that… I wouldn’t be able to pick them out of a ginger line-up.

Also: Meghan’s As Ever is being sold at another brick-and-mortar establishment: Soho House!

🆕 Duchess Meghan is excited to announces As ever x Soho House! “Talk about a full circle moment! In my old stomping ground of West Hollywood, with a brand, family and friends that have been part of my life for so long…and also a part of my love story with H”#AsEverbyMeghan pic.twitter.com/akaDWI8vy8 — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) November 26, 2025