Prince Harry, Meghan & the kids volunteered at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles

Before the Thanksgiving holiday, the Sussex family volunteered with Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles (OBKLA). Archie and Lili joined their parents at the community kitchen, where the family of four helped prepare meals for food-insecure families in and around LA. Apparently, Archewell partnered with OBKLA, and some Archewell staffers joined the family as well. The meals were distributed with Los Angeles Mercy Housing, Pico Union Project and PATH. Additionally, Meghan sent out a Thanksgiving message through As Ever:
From my family to yours, wishing you a very Happy Thanksgiving!
I am so thankful for your support and warmth as we’ve grown As ever throughout the year, and the way in which you’ve invited this collection to be a part of your home.
Being able to play a small role in your memories, family moments, special celebrations, and daily routines is not lost on me—from the jam you layer onto morning toast or slather onto PB&J for your kids’ lunchboxes; the honey you stir into your tea; the candle you light to welcome the day or to close it out with a cozy bath; the bottle of bubbles you pop to celebrate; or the wine you sip as you toast your loved ones—you’ve invited us in.
I am privileged that As ever gets a seat at the table with you and the ones you love.
Please know that as I look around my home and see my husband and children, family, dear friends (and also navigate the timing on the turkey and the love and layers that come with hostessing)—I feel very grateful. For this adventure of life, for the love and support—and for you.
Wishing you a Thanksgiving with full hearts and full bellies. Thank you for supporting As ever. It really does mean the world to me.
As ever, Meghan
As you can imagine, people were very upset with this message and with the family volunteering ahead of the holiday. Tom Sykes was on his Royalist Substack, whining about how Meghan is using the children to flog jam! Something I’ve found consistently odd and off-putting about Sykes’ commentary and that of other royalists is the thread about “Meghan wants to use her children to sell her brand, but she doesn’t hide their faces well enough and we all know what the kids look like!” First of all, stop obsessing over the children. Develop another hobby and stop treating these kids like they belong to the crown and Meghan has absconded with them. Second of all, am I the only one who really has no idea what the kids’ faces look like? I know they’re fair-skinned gingers and beyond that… I wouldn’t be able to pick them out of a ginger line-up.
Also: Meghan’s As Ever is being sold at another brick-and-mortar establishment: Soho House!
🆕 Duchess Meghan is excited to announces As ever x Soho House!
“Talk about a full circle moment! In my old stomping ground of West Hollywood, with a brand, family and friends that have been part of my life for so long…and also a part of my love story with H”#AsEverbyMeghan pic.twitter.com/akaDWI8vy8
Well of course salt isle is pissed because the Sussexes doing what they do best and really enjoying helping people makes the leftover lazies look so very bad. They are teaching their children to help others too. Cry harder Salt Isle!!
I wouldn’t recognise them either, although with the red hair they would stand out.
I wouldn’t be able to recognize them either, which I think is really the case for most if not all people but Sykes and others are saying otherwise as a scare tactic because they want Meghan to not show any part of their children with the public. That’s why whenever they see any posts with the children, the loudest scream is about privacy that the Sussexes didn’t ask for and saying that the kids don’t exist or are rent-a-kids or something stupid like that. These are the same people who won’t shut up whenever the Wales kids are dragged outside to protect their parents or make them more interesting. The difference between the two couples is that Harry and Meghan’s children are only seen doing normal things that children and their families do at moments that are normal and expected. Whereas the Wales kids rarely are seen even though they are older, taxpayer funded and this will be their only job that you would think their parents would be preparing them for. So instead of raising them by example through service, their outings are always when their parents need shielding, like when William missed the Remembrance Festival so they sent George in his place or all of the times William failed to support the Women’s soccer team and so he dragged Charlotte out proclaiming her love of the game. The children are obvious shields for the Wales family, while the Sussexes kids are just living their lives like most kids do while being raised to consistently serve others.
The contrast with how the Sussex’s are as a family compared to how stiff the Wails family is is very very stark. The Wails kids never look particularly comfortable around their parents.
I’m glad to see Meghan and Harry with the children! And volunteering! They are a happy family enjoying their life and always ready to share their happiness with others. You can see that their help is genius and not pretence…
Of course Tom Sykes and the other BM assholes know what the kids look like.. They just can’t publish any of the paparazzi pics with their faces. The rest of the public wouldn’t be able to pic them out of a lineup. Sykes and his ilk are mad they can’t exploit the Sussex children.
This is what I think too. These stalkers know what the kids look like but they’re not allowed to show their faces which is a major disappointment for them
I have a general idea of what Archie may look like because we’ve seen more face shots of him from the beginning and through the docu series, I have no idea what Lili looks like other than having long red hair.
Their problem is the lack of control. They want to be able to comment on how wide those kids noses are and how thick their lips are, and criticize their public behavior and Meghan controls what they can see, and how often. It’s why they’re always criticizing those kids under the guise of “concern”.
Otherwise it makes zero sense to be upset that a mom is occasionally including pics of her kids in social media posts, and taking them in public to do events. As if she is the only business owner on the planet whose kids ever featured in commercials, holiday cards, or volunteer events. Tom Sykes wants to be able to target those kids the same way he does their parents, and not getting full face shots and videos of them at a bunch of public events doesn’t let him do it in a way that gives him cover.
I have no idea what those kids look like and I am 100 percent good with that.
I feel the same way that you do. I don’t know what they look like and I’m perfectly happy with that.
I didn’t even realise that the children were in the photos at first. I don’t get the obsession with Harry and Meghan’s children. Kudos to the Sussex family and Archewell for volunteering for Thanksgiving.
Quick question, shouldn’t the word “ever” start with a capital “E” in “As ever”? I noticed that both times in Meghan’s letter it is lower case.
I love that Meghan and Harry are exposing their kids to service and compassion in action. I also loved the dress that Lili was wearing! I’m wondering if she is insisting on wearing it every day, my daughter did with certain outfits, wear them on repeat and make it almost impossible to launder them!
Given that it’s the name of her brand, I’d agree on a cap E. But maybe it’s a choice for some reason, as with Bumble & bumble.
Normal people like me have no idea what Meghan’s kids look like. Maybe Tom has seen pictures of their faces but the general public haven’t. We don’t slow down videos and freeze frame to look at other people’s kids. Also what about this volunteering event is ‘selling jam’? Sykes is becoming more like a creepy stalker by the day.
Tom is a Stalker, he is bitter since the royal rota kicked him out of their WhatsApp group chat.
The hats covered their faces while they volunteered so nope, no idea what their faces look like. It also challenges the idea that Harry and Meghan keep their kids isolated in montecito. They’re clearly out and about volunteering as a family. Good for them.
Also, tried the asever sparkling wine on thanksgiving and it was perfect.
The entire idea of them being isolated comes from them not being raised for general public consumption, and media profit. It’s also why people like Sykes accuse Meghan of ” using” her kids for profit by taking photos of them. If you think about it the sheer amount of public use videos that people can pull up of Harry being two or three is quite disturbing.
The Sussexes have spoken about birthday parties, hanging out at friend’s homes, farmers market trips, school trips, taking their kids on vacation, trick or treating every year, and volunteering with their kids. Sounds like those kids are out and about quite a bit. Just because there’s not a BBC reporter asking questions and filming them walking up to the school doors does it make them isolated.
I’m guessing that one reason they moved to California is the law that prohibits unauthorized pap photos of children.
I love the fact that they can’t publish pics of those kids bc of the laws in cali.
How wonderful todo this as a family!
Btw some journo on twitter is getting swamped, shecomplained about Meghans hair so people send her tons of pics of Kate cooking with loose hair & clips of her touching her hair and then the food
321 the keens take the kids to help out at a,soup kitchen
It’s lovely they’re teaching their kids the importance of showing up and doing good.
Sykes can choke on a turkey bone for all I care.
You are not alone, most of us do not know what the kids look like. The thing is, we have seen photos of Meghan WHILE she was holding her kids hands. Hence, these photos, I believe, have been spread far and wide throughtout media offices. So, yes, they [media] all know what her kids look like. They just can’t legally publish the kids photos.
The UK media has already begun storytelling when it comes to George, Charlotte, and Louis. Putting personality, and character traits on these children before they get a chance to tell and show us who they are. The UK media wants to juxtapose and pit made up stories about the Sussex children against George, Charlotte, and Louis to begin to cash in and defame the Sussex kids for they are even adults.
Plus the UK media has been collecting [purchasing], these photos, so they want an excuse to use them.