Last year, when JD Vance became a national political figure, I read some articles about his marriage to Usha. Something which stood out to me was that Usha was always seen as the high-flier of the relationship. She was seen as the clever political mind, the one who was most likely to succeed professionally. JD was apparently advised to hitch his wagon to her star, which is exactly what he did. Unfortunately for all of us, JD was groomed by technobillionaires to become Donald Trump’s right hand. Now Usha is a stay-at-home mom while her terrible husband gallivants around with black widow Erika Kirk. Last month, Usha made a point of not wearing her wedding ring at a public event, which caused even more conversation about the state of the Vance marriage. Now JD is trying to defend his marriage to Usha in an interview with NBC News.

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance have found humor in the cottage industry of online speculation that has sprouted up around their marriage.

“I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” Vance said Thursday in an interview with NBC News when he was asked whether he was frustrated over a recent rash of tabloid-style headlines about the second lady being spotted without her wedding ring.

“With anything in life, you take the good with the bad,” Vance added as he sat in his West Wing office, where photos of him and Usha Vance and their children line the tables around his desk. “You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role.”

The gossip mill migrated from social media to the Daily Mail, People and other publications last month after Usha Vance was photographed with a ringless ring finger during a visit to a military base with first lady Melania Trump. The vice president weighed in on the spectacle with NBC News on Thursday when he was asked whether stories like that had been tough on the couple, who married in 2014. “It’s funny,” Vance said. “I actually don’t think that it’s tough.”

Vance related a more recent story from days earlier, when he and his wife were rushing to the White House before the second lady left for another event with Melania Trump. As she got into the car, Usha Vance realized she had left her rings behind again after having taken a shower.

“She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,’” Vance recalled. “And I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny.”

As the second lady predicted, the absent ring did not go unnoticed. The Daily Mail and The Daily Beast were among the publications that ran fresh headlines. “There are certainly ways in which it’s difficult on the family,” Vance said. “I’m not going to pretend that it isn’t. But it’s the sacrifice that we signed up for.”