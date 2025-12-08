JD Vance: Usha & I ‘kind of get a kick out of’ the speculation about our marriage

Last year, when JD Vance became a national political figure, I read some articles about his marriage to Usha. Something which stood out to me was that Usha was always seen as the high-flier of the relationship. She was seen as the clever political mind, the one who was most likely to succeed professionally. JD was apparently advised to hitch his wagon to her star, which is exactly what he did. Unfortunately for all of us, JD was groomed by technobillionaires to become Donald Trump’s right hand. Now Usha is a stay-at-home mom while her terrible husband gallivants around with black widow Erika Kirk. Last month, Usha made a point of not wearing her wedding ring at a public event, which caused even more conversation about the state of the Vance marriage. Now JD is trying to defend his marriage to Usha in an interview with NBC News.
Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance have found humor in the cottage industry of online speculation that has sprouted up around their marriage.
“I think that we kind of get a kick out of it,” Vance said Thursday in an interview with NBC News when he was asked whether he was frustrated over a recent rash of tabloid-style headlines about the second lady being spotted without her wedding ring.
“With anything in life, you take the good with the bad,” Vance added as he sat in his West Wing office, where photos of him and Usha Vance and their children line the tables around his desk. “You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it’s ever been, and I think Usha’s really taken to it, and it’s been kind of cool to see how she’s developed and evolved in this new role.”
The gossip mill migrated from social media to the Daily Mail, People and other publications last month after Usha Vance was photographed with a ringless ring finger during a visit to a military base with first lady Melania Trump. The vice president weighed in on the spectacle with NBC News on Thursday when he was asked whether stories like that had been tough on the couple, who married in 2014. “It’s funny,” Vance said. “I actually don’t think that it’s tough.”
Vance related a more recent story from days earlier, when he and his wife were rushing to the White House before the second lady left for another event with Melania Trump. As she got into the car, Usha Vance realized she had left her rings behind again after having taken a shower.
“She was like, ‘Oh, if I don’t go back and get them, there’s going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media,’” Vance recalled. “And I was like, let them. It’s not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it. And we thought that whole viral social media cycle was kind of funny.”
As the second lady predicted, the absent ring did not go unnoticed. The Daily Mail and The Daily Beast were among the publications that ran fresh headlines. “There are certainly ways in which it’s difficult on the family,” Vance said. “I’m not going to pretend that it isn’t. But it’s the sacrifice that we signed up for.”
I’m so amused by Vance being such a terrible liar. I worried about it at first, the fact that he lies constantly about everything, but Vance is not made of teflon. He’s not Trump, and even the gullible morons who worship Trump have a problem with Vance. They aren’t buying what he’s selling whatsoever. Kudos to whoever wrote these talking points though. You know he was advised to really sell it too. “Yes, I was just joking around with my human wife about this on the couch, no I don’t mean couch, it was the car, I do not f–k couches I swear, but we laughed about how the couch wasn’t wearing her ring, I mean my wife wasn’t wearing her ring, I mean the couch ate my wife’s ring, I mean…”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images. Screencaps courtesy of YouTube.
Damn, he is a weirdo and a terrible liar. These words were written by someone else. Who jokes about rumors that you’re cheating on your wife? Who gets a kick out of it? Surely not Usha. I see he made sure to “claim” his daughter by carrying her. So the the children are his after all and not just Usha’s? Trump voters will never forgive Vance for having half-Indian children. He will never be president. And thank God for that. He is a bimbo and a moron.
Yep this marriage is separate bedrooms until the divorce..
What’s that weird stain on his shirt on the right hand side? (In the pic with the Saudi) Is he lactating?
That pic went viral a couple of weeks ago along with the “lactating” jokes. He will never win any fashion awards for that outfit. I think the visible moisture is probably a sweat stain. Apparently, he’s not familiar with antiperspirants or undershirts. He is gross and repulsive. I guess Erika Kirk will do anything for power adjacency.
There’s a clip going around of some speech he gave within the past few days, starting with a lot of talk about how the president is buying him and a few other Cabinet members several pairs of shoes (a classic gift from a serial philanderer to his kept women, but let’s not get into the weeds on that one), and ending with the clumsiest humblebrag about his own penis size I have ever heard — throughout that speech, his wife is standing to the left of the podium making the craziest series of faces, flashing a bared-teeth rictus grin every few seconds that is probably meant to communicate “I am a joyful and loving helpmeet” but instead comes off as “this robot is malfunctioning dramatically”. It’s horrible. I don’t have sympathy for her, since this is the life she’s been angling for since she met this dude, but I do wonder what’s wrong with her that he’s the best she could do. Seriously. All those men at Yale Law, and this is who she chose? Something really ain’t right with that lady.
I could speculate on why she felt like he is the best she could do. Why? Because I’m very close to the same age as her, many of my friends married men just like him, had kids with men like him, and over the past 5 years or so, couldn’t take it anymore and had horrible divorces from men just like him.
It goes something like this:
“I was never the one in my friend group to get all the attention, but this guy is giving me so much attention and making me feel so special! Yes he’s very fucked up and has a lot of problems but I can fix him with my love!”
Fast forward 10 years
“This guy doesn’t have a job, refuses to get one, and also refuses to do any housework or childcare at all so I have to pay another woman to do it while I work. Despite this he’s somehow becoming increasingly hostile to me and seems to look at/speak to me with genuine hatred that’s coming from somewhere. I don’t know what he does while I’m at work all day but he does seem to spend a lot of time on YouTube and listening to podcasts…”
Going on the record to talk about his solid marriage to Usha, you know, just in case something happens to her in the not so distant future… That way there’s a record of him saying how happy he is and how much fun they were having with the cheating rumors before tragedy struck out of nowhere.
I mean who hasn’t had back and forth banter and giggles over my husband is screwing White Supremacy Barbie on the side speculation? Isn’t that how every married couple spends their time?