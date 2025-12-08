Prince Harry spoke at the British-American Business Council’s Christmas lunch

Prince Harry’s surprise appearance last week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was still a major “controversy” over the weekend, as royalists huffed and puffed about how dare he, he’s so undignified, take away his titles, etc. Little did they know that the ginger would turn up at the British-American Business Council’s 65th Annual Christmas Luncheon on Friday! As in, Harry’s office didn’t announce his appearance ahead of time and no one knew that he would attend the luncheon or make a speech. He had a lovely time and he was happy to be among British people. Especially Scottish peeps.
Prince Harry took a playful jab at the “drama” involved in growing up as a royal. The Duke of Sussex, 41, was a distinguished guest and speaker at the British-American Business Council’s 65th Annual Christmas Luncheon held in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 5. During his speech, Harry compared life in the royal family to a particularly iconic British TV show.
“People sometimes ask if growing up with the royal family was a bit like [show creator] Julian’s [Fellowes] Downton Abbey,’ Harry said. “Yeah, but only one of those worlds is filled with drama, intrigue, elaborate dinners [and] marriages to Americans — and the other is a TV show.”
Harry, who noted that the event was the “first Christmas party” he’d attended in “a while,” also shared more serious thoughts on the nature of living in the United States as a British citizen.
“For me, being British isn’t about where you physically stand, but what you stand for,” he said at one point in his speech.
He also shared that celebrating the Fourth of July has been a decidedly new experience for him. “It’s a new world to me, celebrating independence from Britain, and more specifically, independence from my great, great, great, great, great, great-grandfather,” he noted.
Harry also made a brief quip about the U.S.’s current immigration enforcement policies while discussing the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. is set to host alongside Canada and Mexico. He jokingly said that he looked forward to welcoming his fellow Brits from “across the pond” for the event — provided they get “through customs” and “past ICE.”
I’m including one of the videos below, it looks like it was just filmed by someone in the audience. You can hear Harry talk about the World Cup and how the British consulate in LA is run by a Scotsman. Harry seems well-acquainted with people in that room, which is fascinating. There’s buzz that he plans to launch his own business at some point. I would love that.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Prince Harry makes an appearance to meet with First Responders at Rock for First Responders presented by One805 at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, Saturday March 8th, 2025.,Image: 973950387, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
Prince Harry makes an appearance to meet with First Responders at Rock for First Responders presented by One805 at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, Saturday March 8th, 2025.,Image: 973950507, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
Prince Harry makes an appearance to meet with First Responders at Rock for First Responders presented by One805 at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara, Saturday March 8th, 2025.,Image: 973950645, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, makes an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner’s estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.,Image: 1039018892, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex along with actor Rob Lowe make an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner’s estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.,Image: 1039020954, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, makes an appearance at the One805Live! benefit concert with proceeds benefitting first responders of Santa Barbara County. The benefit concert is held on Kevin Costner’s estate in Santa Barbara, USA, Saturday 20 September 2025.,Image: 1039023130, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: JERRY PEREZ/Avalon
Santa Barbara, CA Prince Harry and wife Meghan appear together at the One805 Live! event at Kevin Costner's Santa Barbara polo field to honor first responders. The couple arrived together at around 5pm (Sept 20). They greeted well wishers in the backstage area and went to a VIP section. Meghan appeared briefly onstage with Harry as he gave an award to a first responder called Sam Dudley who helps colleagues with their mental health issues via a 'Peer Support' scheme. Meghan left the stage after Harry said to her 'Oh hi hi hi' and said nothing. She was criticized when she appeared at the same event two years ago for taking the spotlight away from those being paid tribute. Harry also made friends with and kissed the Sam's dog, Rhonda. There was no sign of Kevin Costner himself at the event. Also spotted in the crowd were Rob Lowe, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver.

Pictured: Prince Harry
He is such a natural at this.
And they lost that when they wouldnt protect his wife and child.
He is funny!!