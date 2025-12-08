Prince Harry spoke at the British-American Business Council’s Christmas lunch

Prince Harry’s surprise appearance last week on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert was still a major “controversy” over the weekend, as royalists huffed and puffed about how dare he, he’s so undignified, take away his titles, etc. Little did they know that the ginger would turn up at the British-American Business Council’s 65th Annual Christmas Luncheon on Friday! As in, Harry’s office didn’t announce his appearance ahead of time and no one knew that he would attend the luncheon or make a speech. He had a lovely time and he was happy to be among British people. Especially Scottish peeps.

Prince Harry took a playful jab at the “drama” involved in growing up as a royal. The Duke of Sussex, 41, was a distinguished guest and speaker at the British-American Business Council’s 65th Annual Christmas Luncheon held in Santa Monica, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 5. During his speech, Harry compared life in the royal family to a particularly iconic British TV show.

“People sometimes ask if growing up with the royal family was a bit like [show creator] Julian’s [Fellowes] Downton Abbey,’ Harry said. “Yeah, but only one of those worlds is filled with drama, intrigue, elaborate dinners [and] marriages to Americans — and the other is a TV show.”

Harry, who noted that the event was the “first Christmas party” he’d attended in “a while,” also shared more serious thoughts on the nature of living in the United States as a British citizen.

“For me, being British isn’t about where you physically stand, but what you stand for,” he said at one point in his speech.

He also shared that celebrating the Fourth of July has been a decidedly new experience for him. “It’s a new world to me, celebrating independence from Britain, and more specifically, independence from my great, great, great, great, great, great-grandfather,” he noted.

Harry also made a brief quip about the U.S.’s current immigration enforcement policies while discussing the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which the U.S. is set to host alongside Canada and Mexico. He jokingly said that he looked forward to welcoming his fellow Brits from “across the pond” for the event — provided they get “through customs” and “past ICE.”

[From People]

I’m including one of the videos below, it looks like it was just filmed by someone in the audience. You can hear Harry talk about the World Cup and how the British consulate in LA is run by a Scotsman. Harry seems well-acquainted with people in that room, which is fascinating. There’s buzz that he plans to launch his own business at some point. I would love that.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to “Prince Harry spoke at the British-American Business Council’s Christmas lunch”

  1. Inge says:
    December 8, 2025 at 9:27 am

    He is such a natural at this.
    And they lost that when they wouldnt protect his wife and child.

    Reply
  2. Susan Collins says:
    December 8, 2025 at 9:28 am

    He is funny!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment