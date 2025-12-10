Taylor Swift wore Louis Vuitton for an outing at Chez Marguax with Este Haim

Taylor Swift was out last night in New York. She and her friend Este Haim went to Chez Marguax, one of several elite private clubs of which Taylor is a member. I actually thought this was Alana Haim, because damn, those Haim sisters look alike. But everyone swears it’s Este. Taylor’s look was appropriately wintery – it’s been cold as f–k this week on the East Coast and mid-Atlantic. Tay wore Louis Vuitton – a $6,400 toggle coat and $2,370 boots. Crazy prices, but you’re paying for that visible Louis Vuitton patch on the coat. You could probably get something equally as cute for $60 at Burlington Coat Factory, but it wouldn’t have the LV patch.
On Sunday, Taylor was in Kansas City, watching the Chiefs lose to the Houston Texans. As someone who doesn’t follow football whatsoever, it really feels like the Chiefs are having an exceptionally bad season. The Chiefs’ next game is on Sunday, they’ll play the Chargers at Arrowhead. Will Taylor show up? Probably.
Incidentally, there’s a lot of sports-commentary chatter about the Chiefs’ poor season and whether Travis Kelce will retire next year. There’s been chatter about Kelce’s retirement since the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl, to be fair. Stephen A. Smith told People Magazine: “I think that you could see the handwriting that’s on the wall. The guy is so talented and there are so many other things that he could do outside of football that now would be the time for him to step away. I will tell you that that’s what I think he’s going to do. Obviously he has a beautiful lady in his life, where there’s a lot of good things for him to go home to. And so, because of that, I think the combination of all of those things.” I sort of agree with this – elite athletes dream of going out in a blaze of glory, and Travis clearly thought he had a chance to win one more Super Bowl, but maybe the signal for him to retire is the growing sense that he’s simply stayed too long. I don’t know! It’s up to him, but I’d hate to see him overstay his welcome like Tom Brady.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
New York City, NY Taylor Swift looks stylish in a black coat, tights and boots as she heads to Chez Margaux restaurant for dinner with Este Haim.
Manhattan, NY Taylor Swift was spotted exiting Chez Margaux in Manhattan after dinner with Este Haim.
New York, NY Pop superstar Taylor Swift looks stylish in a black coat, tights, and boots for dinner with Este Haim at Chez Margaux restaurant in New York.
Manhattan, NY Taylor Swift was seen exiting Chez Margaux in Manhattan after a dinner with Este Haim.
Manhattan, NY Taylor Swift was seen exiting Chez Margaux in Manhattan after a dinner with Este Haim. She looked effortlessly chic in a black coat, tights, and boots as she made her way out.
Manhattan, NY Taylor Swift was seen exiting Chez Margaux in Manhattan after a dinner with Este Haim. She looked effortlessly chic in a black coat, tights, and boots as she made her way out.
Yes the Chiefs are done so stick a fork in them. I bet he retires. The glory days of the Chiefs winning superbowls is over!!
I bet Travis would love to overstay his welcome like Tom Brady if it got him the Super Bowl championships Brady got. Taylor’s hair looks shinny.
I’d argue Brady didn’t overstay his welcome, at least not on the field. He played extremely well until his last season which was mid. The year before he was like 2nd in MVP voting and played incredibly well. But I would argue his playing for so many years wasn’t great for his family life even if he still had gas in the tank as a pro.
I hope Travis retires. He has had an amazing career and he clearly has so many other interests he could pursue.
He should retire, marry Taylor and move on to the next stage of his life.
He can be a stay at home cat dad!
Do we think she got a new stylist? her last few outfits have been decent.
The coat is cute, but I dislike brands stamping their name all over their merch. I get it, people want others to know they spent a lot on their stuff, but it just cheapens the look for me.
@Krista — I completely agree. And if the only exceptional value in a wildly expensive garment is that visible label? Ick.
It’s not like the whole world doesn’t know she’s incredibly wealthy. If I were at her level, I’d never wear branded merch. If I loved the clothes themselves, I’d pay extra to have the logos removed!
But what do i know? Maybe she gets the clothes for free or even gets paid to wear them, and if so, clearly she thinks it’s worth it. Different strokes for different folks.
I feel the same way about the LV and the Gs on the Gucci bags.
I paid for the purse- i am not you walking billboard.
I went to London once and while in Harrods (?) i bought a ridiculously expensive (for my budget) Bulgari purse. I love it. I use it for all kinds of formal/semi-formal occasions.
It is gorgeous, and i don’t think it has the brand name printed anywhere, just an adorable snake head at the clasp.
Actually, for many truly high-end designers, the really wealthy people pay more to receive their clothes, shoes and bags, sunglasses, etc, without loud splashy logos. So you would only know what brand it is, e.g. Givenchy, if you know your fabrics and your brands. Just like cars, where you have to pay extra if you don’t want the model and engine capacity, etc. on the rear of the vehicle.
I wholeheartedly agree with you, it looks garish and cheap. A teacher once said to us (Catholic schoolgirls), “Why would you want to walk around like a billboard, advertising these companies? They’re not paying you, YOU are paying through the nose for the privilege of doing advertising for THEM!” and I have never forgotten it. Those wise words gave me a new outlook on life and the choices that people make. I avoid items with prominent logos like the plague.
I don’t know who Este is, but I came to the photos just to see if she’s a leggy blonde and check! TS seems to have a closet full of leggy blonde friends she wears as pap walk accessories.
She’s one of the Haim sisters. Taylor is close to all three – including the two brunettes.
Weird to call Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham or Jerrod Carmichael with whom she’s also been pictured recently leggy blondes – even for Sabrina Carpenter it’s a stretch – but you do you.
Thank you for letting me know that Tay hangs with Lena Dunham. That is truly horrifying. I couldn’t find any photos of her doing pap walks with Jerrod Carmichael. But yes Selena Gomez is the one exception that proves the rule. Tay regularly does pap walks with other leggy blondes and also the immensely talented actress Selena Gomez.
BTW, “you do you” has the intellectual weight of “it is what it is.”
The football retirement thing, any professional sport really, is a difficult thing to navigate.
Because there’s no coming back once you retire. This huge part of your life, that you have dedicated everything to, since playing as a kid, is just…. gone.
Some players are like- play until you are 110% sure you are ready to say goodbye.
But also, the longer you play, the longer your risk of CTE, the worse your aches and pains are.
The arthritis and chronic pain the players experience as they get older is no joke. And each year they keep playing adds to possibility of serious injury that will follow them forever on a day to day basis.
But Travis does have a lot of options, and has businesses and endorsement deals, hosting gigs, even acting. Which is a lot more than most NFL players have.
And, ahem, he’s marrying a billionaire.
Mightymolly- i do not want to underplay the money part of it, b/c a lot of former players struggle with finances, and he certainly will not.
But i do think a lot of retiring players struggle with a purpose, a goal, a feeling of community- things that are built in, central to playing football as a career.
I agree that its hard to know when to walk away. Tom Brady almost had a perfect exit with winning the SB at tampa Bay, and then came back for another season – it wasn’t a disaster of a season by any stretch, he still put up Brady like numbers, but I think he desperately wanted to go out on a SB win.
One who got it right was Michael Strahan. the Giants beat the Patriots, he retired with the season sack record (that’s on the verge of being broken if it wasn’t broken on Sunday, but it stood for a loooong time after he retired), got the cushy gig on Fox where he still is (the best pregame show IMO) and then was able to use that to springboard to Good Morning America where he’s interviewing Prince Harry. I mean I feel like for a lot of people they probably are going to know him more from GMA and not know that he won a Super Bowl.
But its rare to have a picture perfect ending like that.
Mahomes seems to be the most off, although that’s probably O line problems. He’s always been able to improvise and find different targets than maybe the play called for, and I don’t know if he doesn’t have time to do that anymore or just lost his timing when his family took pictures with Trump.
Travis isn’t the only one dropping passes either, the other receivers all had big drops in this game in particular. Almost all of their losses have been by one score/a field goal. Last year they got to the Super Bowl on a ton of field goal wins. This year, Butker is the least accurate kicker in the league, which serves him right. I will continue to relish his downfall.
I think Travis will retire, this isn’t any fun and they aren’t going to be able to fix it in a season. He should move on.
Good point about last year – their record made it seem like they were a stronger team than they actually were. I mean a win’s a win but there were a lot of really close games where it could have gone either way. And this year those games are going the other way.
This. Last year they were winning the close games, sometimes with miracle plays (a doink, a blocked field goal, etc ) and this year they are losing those same games.
Travis is having a great season, Sunday’s bad game aside, but he is also 36 and honestly I do hope he retirees.
Butker really needs to just go to the kitchen and make me a sandwich.
Taylor looks great here (though I also despise visible brand logos). Este looks good, too.
Travis, by contrast, looked absolutely miserable on “New Heights” this week (I’m a sports nerd … I love the pod). I can’t see him playing another year.
As much as I like the Kelces, I’m elated that the Chiefs’ dominant era is over. (My Eagles are struggling a bit, but still likely to win the division, unless everything goes completely to hell.)
I follow their podcast too, it’s the only male led one I listen to (although I skip all their actor interview ones). He has looked miserable just about every week. Every time he’s getting new records he’s saying he’d rather have the win. One of the things I like about them is they are actual team players and it’s refreshing to hear them give credit to everyone around them when things are going well, and they go out of their way take responsibility when things aren’t. It’s so rare to see happen publicly.
I appreciate that about him, too.
As of last week Travis was running #2 in the league for tight ends yardage and I think 2nd in “yards after catch.” Great season for any tight end. We know the CTE and bodily risk. So we’re telling an athlete to retire while he’s having a 1,000 yard year and the person in question is like a kid in the candy store when he’s playing football.
I know it’s not the same risk as say, Federer retiring upon being #2 or #3 in the world but in Travis’s mind he’s always wanted to play til the wheels fall off. I would retire, if it was me. But it’s not our call. This could break up his relationship more than other imagined risks, racking up CTE points is the BIG gamble.
Her hair looks gorgeous, although I don’t love the bangs.
Este looks fabulous, LOVE her shoes.