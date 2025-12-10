Taylor Swift wore Louis Vuitton for an outing at Chez Marguax with Este Haim

Taylor Swift was out last night in New York. She and her friend Este Haim went to Chez Marguax, one of several elite private clubs of which Taylor is a member. I actually thought this was Alana Haim, because damn, those Haim sisters look alike. But everyone swears it’s Este. Taylor’s look was appropriately wintery – it’s been cold as f–k this week on the East Coast and mid-Atlantic. Tay wore Louis Vuitton – a $6,400 toggle coat and $2,370 boots. Crazy prices, but you’re paying for that visible Louis Vuitton patch on the coat. You could probably get something equally as cute for $60 at Burlington Coat Factory, but it wouldn’t have the LV patch.

On Sunday, Taylor was in Kansas City, watching the Chiefs lose to the Houston Texans. As someone who doesn’t follow football whatsoever, it really feels like the Chiefs are having an exceptionally bad season. The Chiefs’ next game is on Sunday, they’ll play the Chargers at Arrowhead. Will Taylor show up? Probably.

Incidentally, there’s a lot of sports-commentary chatter about the Chiefs’ poor season and whether Travis Kelce will retire next year. There’s been chatter about Kelce’s retirement since the Chiefs lost the Super Bowl, to be fair. Stephen A. Smith told People Magazine: “I think that you could see the handwriting that’s on the wall. The guy is so talented and there are so many other things that he could do outside of football that now would be the time for him to step away. I will tell you that that’s what I think he’s going to do. Obviously he has a beautiful lady in his life, where there’s a lot of good things for him to go home to. And so, because of that, I think the combination of all of those things.” I sort of agree with this – elite athletes dream of going out in a blaze of glory, and Travis clearly thought he had a chance to win one more Super Bowl, but maybe the signal for him to retire is the growing sense that he’s simply stayed too long. I don’t know! It’s up to him, but I’d hate to see him overstay his welcome like Tom Brady.