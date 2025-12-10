Mail: The Sussexes’ security risk assessment is probably tied to royal favor

On Sunday, the Sun exclusively reported that the Home Office had finally ordered a security risk assessment for the Sussex family. No risk assessment has been ordered or done since 2019, and the Sussexes’ security was cut off in February 2020. For over five years, the British press, the Windsors and royalist writ large have fallen all over themselves to royalsplain why the Sussexes didn’t really need security, and why they should pay for their own security but they couldn’t pay for the British police to protect them and it’s all Harry and Meghan’s fault for falling out of favor with the Windsors! Suffice to say, tying security to royal favor rather than actual risk is despotic, dangerous and stupid. Well, Harry is happy that the Home Office and Ravec are doing a risk assessment at long last.
Prince Harry is said to be thrilled that the Home Office is reviewing his security in the UK for the first time in five years amid claims his difficult relationship with his father is ‘thawing’.
The Duke of Sussex believes the decision to look again at whether he and his family should receive armed police protection in Britain is ‘long overdue’, a source close to him has said.
Harry wrote privately to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood requesting a full security risk assessment for him, his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet. The decision will be made by committee in January and could pave the way for Harry to return to the UK with his children for the first time in three years – and see their grandfather – although multiple sources have claimed recently that Meghan would likely stay in the US.
The King has not spent time with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet since 2022.
A royal source told the Daily Mail: ‘This review could be a reflection of improved relations between the monarch and his son’, but added the King ‘is not directly involved in decisions about security’.
The insider added: ‘There are representatives of the Royal Household on Ravec alongside police and Home Office officials. So it’s possible that the courtiers on the committee have influenced the decision to order a review after the slight thawing of relations between the King and Harry’.
Harry wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood shortly after her appointment and submitted a formal request for a risk assessment to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which is overseen by the Home Office, a source close to the duke said in October. The Home Office has now ordered a threat assessment for the first time since 2020.
A senior security source has said that the assessment may not mean a change for Harry. ‘It’s just a review. It could be that everyone is having a review, which is done periodically to make sure it’s fit for purpose, is properly funded and is resilient enough in the current climate. Given the recent court successes for the Home Office, they aren’t going to instigate it themselves, they don’t have to. But it is always under review, ad hoc and on a formalised basis, otherwise “they”, the Home Office, are failing in their duty of care’.
“So it’s possible that the courtiers on the committee have influenced the decision to order a review after the slight thawing of relations between the King and Harry.” Meaning, security is still being tied to royal favor. Meaning, it’s unlikely the Home Office would have ordered Ravec’s risk assessment if Harry had not stopped by Clarence House for tea with his father in September. Which also means that Charles and his courtiers were the ones refusing to do a risk assessment for the Sussexes for five-plus years. None of which means that Meghan and the children will be safe in the UK whatsoever, so it’s ridiculous for American and British outlets to act like this changes everything and Charles will soon see the ginger grandkids. Charles could have seen Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili this whole time – all Charles had to do was extend an invitation to the entire family and personally guarantee their security, which is what QEII did in 2022. Charles has refused to do so since he became king. He’s refusing to do so right at this very moment.
Honestly I’m happy for them to at least get the assessment, but it just feels like Charles is trying to kick the can down the road on this just like he did for Andrew until he couldn’t ignore it any longer. He doesn’t want to be known for this being an issue that he could have resolved. And he realizes that his short reign has been marked by nothing but scandals, and a decline in interest and respect for the institution. And in comparison to his mother a significant downgrade.
And I don’t get why they constantly mention that he hasn’t seen his grandchildren since the summer of 2022. He could have seen them if he had not evicted their parents, removed their security, and then stood in the way of any fair government assessments. But even if he didn’t see them in the UK, if he can manage to go to Romania to his private estate when he feels like it, he could have met them anywhere else privately. Harry and Meghan have shown that they are able to move around this planet without people knowing, even if his whereabouts are known. He doesn’t want to see them, he doesn’t care about them, he cares about what people think.
I still don’t think that he has ever met Lilibet, and I still believe that the only time he saw Archie was at the christening.
Notice how the Daily Mail, which never fails to use the Wales’ titles in every piece they write, seldom use the titles of the Sussex children? It’s “his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet”.
What will they do IF Harry receives the required automatic protection and only Harry continues to visit the UK for his charities and to visit his Spencer relatives, as he has always wanted? 😀
Once again cutting Meghan out. These people are crazy. I would never allow my children to go, and certainly not without their mother. My fear would be them becoming trapped in some way just as Harry and Meghan were when the Queen died. Charles can go to California at any time, he just doesn’t care enough. It’s always about control, and I wish Harry would understand that.
Yeah, that caught my eye too. Those “sources” are out of their damn minds if they think Meghan is just gonna stay at home while Harry travels with their kids to the uk. If that ever happened, Meghan, their mom, would be at their side. Bet.
With a family like Harry’s, who needs enemies?
Exactly this!!
This is all so bizarre. They pay for the grand houses of royals nobody has ever heard of but draw the line at footing a security bill for the King’s son? WTF
How much could it possibly cost to protect Harry on the (maybe) 3-4 trips a year he takes to visit England?
Far less than it would cost to cover the entire Wales family for all of their vacations this year, such as 2 ski vacays, 2 vacays to Mustique, a greek yacht vacay…and please, those are just the ones we now. There are probably at least 5 more that we don’t know about. So yeah, it would be a fraction of that.
Security for the Royals cost quite a lot, according to Republic and others who have investigated Royal finances (Norman Baker, The Guardian, etc).
But the cost isn’t the point, not when Harry offered to pay and was denied (at least Sykes reported that, most British journalists do not). Taylor Swift, a non-resident pays and gets security. Kate Moss is another famous name, UK resident who pays for security. And on and on and on…it’s only Harry who doesn’t get what everyone else gets, Royal, VIP or whatever category and that is solely due to the RF, which controls RAVEC and the judges that back them up.
Prince Andrew still gets taxpayer provided security and a free house.
What they’re not saying is that even if Harry is granted security by the king, it still doesn’t mean he gets security whenever he wants. It will still likely be a case by case basis that will depend on a king’s favor. Maybe I’m wrong on that though so we’ll see.
I think you’re right about it still being case by case. They like having the control of the Sussexes having to tell them 30 days in advance. That way they can plan their own events to look busy and prepare a few nasty storylines for the press.
It’s so obvious that Meghan and her children mean nothing to Charles and no matter what he scrambles to do now, history will show that he was a racist who couldn’t embrace his own grandchildren. You have to be a hardcore bigot in this day and age to reject your own blood family due to their heritage.
To this day, it’s apparent that Meghan isn’t included as part of his family, but he hopes the rest of the world is as racist as he is and will give him credit if he *pretends* to care about Prince Archie and Princess Lili. Charles really wants to look good in the history books, but it’s just too late to rehabilitate his reputation as the Royal Racist.
The only person Charles seems to care about is Camilla.
He comes across as considering everyone else a nuisance he’d rather not have to deal with.
Well considering that Camilla lives in a separate home even his feelings for her are questionable (and vice versa). Charles just seems like a perpetually complaining, dithering, whining wet blanket with a strong dose of cruelty thrown in.
It’s pretty clear to see now that his obsession with Camilla has destroyed the monarchy.
I’m not blaming Camilla here I’m blaming Charles.
My concern is that they entice him and his family to come visit in order to harm them. Now that they realize that they can’t control them, I believe that they want them eliminated. Especially the rage filled brother and lazy wife. I don’t trust them at all.
Harry has been sold as commodity to the world press by since before he was born. As a small 12 year old boy he was used as a human sheild by his father at Diana’s funeral. His “family” have regularly planted inflammatory lies and exaggerations about him to dodge their own bad press for decades provoking the knuckle draggers and deranged lunatic fringe. He deserves lifelong protection regardless of where he lives or his participation in “royal duties.” These stories are why he needs expensive world class security. The Windsors are planting provocative stories about Harry/Meghan to dodge questions about the finances of the Windsors, Keener’s mental states, Charles’s health, Andrew’s abhorrent s#xual behavior and financial grifting and Willy’s belligerent bullying. The Windsors need held accountable for their behavior and grtfting and their constant deflecting by smearing Harry needs called out.
🎯❣️
It’s absolutely tied to royal favor. As Tom Sykes said in the other piece – what else has changed that prompts the new assessment? He’s saying that what has changed is that Harry wants to move to the UK at least part-time, but I would say what has changed is that Charles gave the okay for this.
Charles wants RAVEC to do a new assessment AND find that Harry needs security so that its not Charles’ explicit decision to make. He doesn’t want to provide security like his mother did – how can he? If he provides that security now, then people will say “well why didnt you do this a year ago, two years ago etc?” but if RAVEC changes their decision and he’s entitled to security – then Charles can act like this is just the process working itself out.
We all know that its Charles giving the thumbs up here with a wink wink nod nod to RAVEC, but there’s a least a layer of plausible deniability for him. Having the Sussexes in the UK for any event whatsoever (even a private family visit) would be a huge PR win for Charles – he needs the cover of “well I couldn’t have provided security but now they can have RPOs.”
We all also know that Charles could have provided security like his mother did but most of the public don’t realize that.
So 100% think this new assessment is tied to royal favor.
I have a hard time believing that Meghan will stay behind in US if Harry gets security. All this could have been avoid if the Palace didn’t interfere in the process and just adhered to the Queen’s wishes.
How can one trust the assessment?