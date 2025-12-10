Mail: The Sussexes’ security risk assessment is probably tied to royal favor

On Sunday, the Sun exclusively reported that the Home Office had finally ordered a security risk assessment for the Sussex family. No risk assessment has been ordered or done since 2019, and the Sussexes’ security was cut off in February 2020. For over five years, the British press, the Windsors and royalist writ large have fallen all over themselves to royalsplain why the Sussexes didn’t really need security, and why they should pay for their own security but they couldn’t pay for the British police to protect them and it’s all Harry and Meghan’s fault for falling out of favor with the Windsors! Suffice to say, tying security to royal favor rather than actual risk is despotic, dangerous and stupid. Well, Harry is happy that the Home Office and Ravec are doing a risk assessment at long last.

Prince Harry is said to be thrilled that the Home Office is reviewing his security in the UK for the first time in five years amid claims his difficult relationship with his father is ‘thawing’. The Duke of Sussex believes the decision to look again at whether he and his family should receive armed police protection in Britain is ‘long overdue’, a source close to him has said. Harry wrote privately to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood requesting a full security risk assessment for him, his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet. The decision will be made by committee in January and could pave the way for Harry to return to the UK with his children for the first time in three years – and see their grandfather – although multiple sources have claimed recently that Meghan would likely stay in the US. The King has not spent time with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet since 2022. A royal source told the Daily Mail: ‘This review could be a reflection of improved relations between the monarch and his son’, but added the King ‘is not directly involved in decisions about security’. The insider added: ‘There are representatives of the Royal Household on Ravec alongside police and Home Office officials. So it’s possible that the courtiers on the committee have influenced the decision to order a review after the slight thawing of relations between the King and Harry’. Harry wrote to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood shortly after her appointment and submitted a formal request for a risk assessment to the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which is overseen by the Home Office, a source close to the duke said in October. The Home Office has now ordered a threat assessment for the first time since 2020. A senior security source has said that the assessment may not mean a change for Harry. ‘It’s just a review. It could be that everyone is having a review, which is done periodically to make sure it’s fit for purpose, is properly funded and is resilient enough in the current climate. Given the recent court successes for the Home Office, they aren’t going to instigate it themselves, they don’t have to. But it is always under review, ad hoc and on a formalised basis, otherwise “they”, the Home Office, are failing in their duty of care’.

[From The Daily Mail]

“So it’s possible that the courtiers on the committee have influenced the decision to order a review after the slight thawing of relations between the King and Harry.” Meaning, security is still being tied to royal favor. Meaning, it’s unlikely the Home Office would have ordered Ravec’s risk assessment if Harry had not stopped by Clarence House for tea with his father in September. Which also means that Charles and his courtiers were the ones refusing to do a risk assessment for the Sussexes for five-plus years. None of which means that Meghan and the children will be safe in the UK whatsoever, so it’s ridiculous for American and British outlets to act like this changes everything and Charles will soon see the ginger grandkids. Charles could have seen Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lili this whole time – all Charles had to do was extend an invitation to the entire family and personally guarantee their security, which is what QEII did in 2022. Charles has refused to do so since he became king. He’s refusing to do so right at this very moment.