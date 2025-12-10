Tom Parker Bowles says that he & his sister won’t go to Sandringham for Christmas

It hasn’t happened much this year, but in 2023 and 2024, there were some curious attacks on Queen Camilla’s two adult children. The attacks came almost directly from Prince William and his camp, perhaps because William was being told that Tom Parker Bowles was and is a well-connected gossip who tells his mother everything. William reportedly wanted to keep the “entire Parker-Bowles family at arm’s length.” Then William and Kate skipped most of last year’s Christmas festivities in Sandringham, all while Camilla and King Charles entertained Tom Parker-Bowles and Laura Lopes (Camilla’s daughter). Camilla asked her kids to come to Sandringham for Christmas, and while Tom and Laura skipped church, they were included in everything else. William shut up about them after that. It was definitely fascinating. Well, Tom and Laura apparently won’t be in Sandringham this year.
Queen Camilla pleaded with her children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, to join her at Sandringham last year after the King’s cancer diagnosis.
‘My mum said, “I’d love you to come, I haven’t had Christmas with you for a long time”,’ food writer Tom explained at the time. ‘It has been a hell of a two years for them. The older you get, the more conscious you become of mortality, especially with illnesses and the rest of it.’ This year, however, they will not be at the King’s Norfolk retreat. ‘I’m not [spending Christmas at Sandringham],’ Tom tells me, adding: ‘Nor is my sister. It’ll be every other year, one year on, one year off.’
Instead, he’ll be sleeping in the living room in the west London home of his former wife, Sara Buys. He says: ‘It’s back to the sofa at my ex-wife’s.’
Before Camilla became queen consort, the gossip was that she did all of the public-facing Christmas stuff with Charles (the Christmas Eve dinner and chuch-walk on Christmas morning especially) and then she decamped to Ray Mill later in the day, which is when Tom and Laura would bring their kids over and their real family holiday could begin. I kind of wonder if Camilla is going back to that this year – she’ll do all of the queen sh-t at Sandringham, then she’ll head straight to Ray Mill for a few days with her real family. Which will leave Charles all alone, since William doesn’t want to do anything with his father or extended family. And the Sussexes are staying in Montecito, right? There’s been some question about that based on the lack of “the Sussexes are being snubbed for Xmas” stories. Oh well – if Charles wanted to spend the holiday with his sons and grandkids, he should have treated them better.
I’m curious as to why he thinks anyone actually cares …
Who cares!
Whew! He is ghastly!
Well the big “Boxing Day” shoot planned by noted animal lover William is the day after Christmas, and both he and the Middletons seems to have no problem using what’s nominally Charles’ guns, land, employees, etc. for that. So he won’t be that alone I suppose.
My suspicion is that Charles has other women. He was never faithful to C, and he uses “work” as an excuse to get away from his personal obligations and relationships. He’s not alone with his chemo treatments.
There was a report that (some years ago) Camilla had Charles secretary Elizabeth Buchanan fired because he was spending too much time with her.
And a Mrs. Townsend with whom he had an affair in 1996/97. She worked in his Highgrove gift shop. I think Bedell Smith wrote about her?
And never forget Janet Jenkins. Met him 1970, later sold his love letters. Met him last in 1992 in Highgrove and they slept with each other.
See Juan Carlos, Andrew, Albert… They all use woman, and Charles is from the same stock.
There was always ‘Kanga’ ,Dale Tryon that he preferred until she ‘fell’ from a balcony and was paralysed
When you marry your mistress a job opportunity arises ,as they comment in those circles
I mean Charles does like to ramble in the woods so he might not mind those days by himself. Who knows?
I’ve already forgotten but did the whole wales family not do the Christmas walk last year? Or they did? I can’t remember.
They did. the kids got flowers and a few other presents from the peasants.
Thx. I could not remember. I feel like the Christmas walk always has solid Wales attendance.
He likes attention.
I actively loathe this man ,and I have dealt with him
That he gets a wonderful meal and free accommodation on my tax just ‘winds me up’,even if it’s biannual,that’s more than the rest of us get from these people
What happened to the homeless work Diana did for the children?
Why aren’t the Wales’helping out somewhere?
It would be a better image than killing so many birds that you can’t consume
All these royalty stories and nothing about Earl Spencer’s messy divorce?
Seriously, who cares about this guy going to Sandringham or not?
Or the Swedish princess in the Epstein files..
“Or the Swedish princess in the Epstein files.”
Sounds like you’re trying to smear someone here. The only thing I’ve seen about a Swedish princess in connection with Epstein is that a Princess Sofia was introduced to Epstein by a mutual acquaintaince, Barbro Ehnbom, while she worked as a NY model in 2005. Since that was several years before Epstein’s 2008 conviction and everybody now knows about the disgusting Epstein, it appears your smear target is Princess Sofia. So what are you trying to say here? Or is your sole purpose to spread baseless innuendo?
“Earl Spencer’s messy divorce?”
Are you saying taxpayers are paying for Earl Spencer, his wife AND his divorce?
I lost count of the number, but it’s very messy. He left her for another woman, a married Norwegian archaeologist who was working at a dig in Althorp and has a podcast with him.
The mistress has MS. The wife, when discussing the affair with the mistress’ (now ex) husband, finds out about it (the husband tells her). She tells the earl, who didn’t know. Then… the mistress sues the wife for disclosing personal information. The case was just settled.
He’s getting divorced again? What is this, the fourth time?
“Seriously, who cares about this guy going to Sandringham or not?”
Commenter #8 (WhatWasThat) cares, since they are opposed to giving financial support to unpleasant characters who profit off their connection to royals. Sounds like that opposition also extends to royals who don’t provide meaningful work to the public in exchange for the financial benefits they receive.
Lord, is anyone actually going this year lol
Right?? Maybe Anne and Edward will be there lol.
I think the Wales will do the church walk but that will probably be it.
Mike and Zara maybe, lol.
I have a weird feeling that there’s going to be some sort of Sussex/King Charles meeting within the Christmas season. I don’t think the Sussexes are going to Sandringham for Christmas but it wouldn’t surprise me at all to see Harry fly over during the period between Christmas and New Years and visit his Dad.
Harry needs to spend the holidays with his wife and kids. He can still see dad, or better yet, bring Meghan and the kids along when he visits his dad.
I Wouldn’t trust Chuckie around the kids…