Shoveling snow can be ‘even more demanding on the heart than taking a stress test’

It may still be early December, but several parts of the US have already had snow. As a North Carolina resident, I think snow is nice if you don’t have anywhere to go. I’d prefer it snow during the holidays because I love the way Christmas lights glow in the snow. I also appreciate it much more since moving here than when I lived in New York. Everything here just shuts down when there’s snow whereas up north, I spent many days trying to dig my car out.
I’m happy to no longer have to shovel snow regularly. In my youth, I treated it like cardio. Speaking of, USA Today did a lengthy piece about the physical demands of snow shoveling, especially the cardiovascular strain it can have on some people. According to a doctor who volunteers for the American Heart Association, shoveling snow “may be as or even more demanding on the heart than taking a treadmill stress test.” So, they put together some information about cardio health, how to avoid injury, and at what age it becomes too physically demanding to shovel snow.
How old is too old to shovel snow?
Experts have not pinned down an exact age for when it’s best to retire from snow shoveling, and recommendations they do have can vary widely. Dr. John Osborne, AHA volunteer, said adults 65 and older should be “more wary” of snow shoveling and individuals with risk factors for heart disease, such as tobacco use, diabetes, obesity, hypertension or high cholesterol should be extra mindful. Osborne pointed to a recently published study in Annals of Internal Medicine, which found that cold-related deaths are roughly double the rate of heat-related cardiovascular events (65% to 35%), especially in male patients above 65.
On the other hand, Dr. Barry Franklin previously advised a younger age cut-off. He has said that anyone over age 45 should avoid the task. This recommendation is backed by a 2001 study, which found that about 85% of adults over the age of 50 already experience atherosclerosis, which can lead to coronary artery disease.
How does snow shoveling strain the heart?
There are five main stressors on the heart when shoveling snow, Franklin said in an AHA news release:
Snow shoveling involves mostly isometric or static exertion that causes the contraction of muscles without any movement in the surrounding joints. Shoveling snow requires arm work, which is more taxing on the heart than leg work. Strained body while lifting heavy loads, during which most people unknowingly hold their breath, increases heart rate and blood pressure. Legs not being in motion or frequent motion can lead to pooling of blood in the lower part of the body, which means it is not getting back to the heart for oxygenation. Cold air can constrict blood vessels, disproportionately raising blood pressure and constricting coronary arteries.
How to reduce injury while snow shoveling:
Perhaps the most obvious way to avoid injury during the winter is to have someone else do the yardwork for you. However, if that’s not possible, Franklin advised the following, per an AHA news release:
Start gradually and pace yourself. Cover your mouth and nose and wear layered clothing, including a hat and gloves. Push or sweep the snow rather than lifting and throwing it. Be careful when the wind is blowing. The wind makes the temperature feel colder than it is and increases the effects of the cold on your body.
Franklin also recommended using a snow blower instead of a shovel. Using a snow blower raises the heart rate to roughly 120 beats per minute, compared to a heart rate of about 170 while shoveling, he said.
How to reduce injury while snow blowing:
Have access to a snow blower? The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends the following safety tips for avoiding injury:
If debris or wet snow gets stuck in the machine, stop the machine completely before removing. Keep hands and feet away from moving parts. Don’t leave the machine running in an enclosed area. Add fuel to the tank outdoors before starting the machine. Don’t add gasoline to a running or hot machine. If using an electric snow blower, be mindful of the power cord’s location.
The sections on reducing the chance of injury while shoveling or blowing snow are pretty helpful. I’ve never used a snow blower before, so I can’t speak to whether or not they’re easier to use, but they’re doing most of the work, so it makes sense that they wouldn’t cause your heart rate to raise as much as shoveling it yourself. I appreciate that USA Today put this together, though. I think ahe same rules apply as with any other physically strenuous activity. Listen to your body and take breaks if you need to. Don’t push yourself out of pride or whatever. Also, if you’re able-bodied and have time to spare, offer to help an older neighbor shovel snow. It’s easy to feel trapped if you don’t have the option to leave the house. Plus, I’m sure they’d really appreciate the helping hand.
Photos credit: Nataliya Vaitkevich on Pexels, Flip Mroz and Todd Trapani on Unsplash
LOL, LOL, LOL. Exactly who is going to shovel my snow? Kids do NOT come around looking for work anymore. I’m 70. I exercise regularly and still shovel my snow. I help out neighbors and shovel for them. I really do not know who will help me when I’m in my 80’s.
My 10yo has a couple of snow shoveling clients this winter, and several of his friends also shovel snow to earn money. So kids are definitely still interested in picking up some cash!
My great grandfather died of a heart attack shoveling snow. It was in the 1910s and my grandmother’s oldest brother and sister had to drop out of school and work to support the family. Must have been traumatic. Brother took off as soon as all of the sisters had jobs and my grandmother was the only one who married. The other sisters all lived together until they died in their 80s.
ETA This is why we have survivors benefits in Social Security. Don’t let the assholes pretend it’s not needed.
Was born and raised in Vermont and winter we got a ton of snow. I shoveled a lot of snow in my youth and early 20’s and 30’s and then I moved to North Carolina. A dusting of snow will get schools a snow day. Just this Monday school was canceled and all that was had was about an inch of snow. Tuesday was closed too because what melted froze. So here in NC because they don’t seem to have enough plows (even though we do get some snow) you don’t have to shovel because you can’t get anywhere after you shovel the driveway. Moral to my story is move to NC where you won’t get hurt shoveling lol.
It really depends on the snow. Wet heavy snow is the stuff that takes serious effort. Personally, I am almost 45 and I hope I will still be able to shovel for a while! I do exercise and lift weights regularly.
I’ve always shoveled snow, except when I lived in a condo/apt where there was a service. At my house now, I’ve got a little driveway, and I’ve got a snowblower. Sometimes I actually enjoy it, other times it’s been a slog.
But recently after some health and given my family history of cardiovascular disease on both sides, the doctor was like keep up the exercise but NO shoveling snow/using a snowblower. It was actually really hard to accept, I have a hard time asking for or accepting help and to be hiring someone to do something I ‘should’ be able to do felt wrong.
But I did it. And the company that serviced my snowblower is coming tomorrow to pick it up and resell it on consignment. I realized if I still had it, I’d be tempted to use it for myself or to help out a neighbor.
Here’s another cardiovascular doctor advising against snow shoveling by people with CV risk.
https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/is-snow-shoveling-safe-for-people-with-heart-disease
I have a great rec for if you get snow only occasionally — the snow joe cordless snow shovel! It looks like one of those things that wouldn’t work, but I was very pleasantly surprised. It’s good for the driveway and places that aren’t already piled. I grew up in the cleveland area and we had tons of snow (80s/90s), but we paid a plow service for the driveway and our city had like mini-plows for the sidewalk. I never shoveled until I moved to maryland, and it snows here a little bit but sometimes a lot. Someone gifted me the snow joe a few years ago but I didn’t break it out until last year, and it was helpful!
Ooh that looks like a great Christmas gift idea for my hard to shop for older relatives. What model do you have and recommend? Amazon has a bunch of different options.
I have the 24V-SS13 but the one I have is a few years old and doesn’t look quite as nice as the current 24V-SS13, the one I have looks more like the $150 one versus the $199 one
My ex- bosses father died shoveling snow in Chicago. He was in his 50″s.
I grew up in snowy places but thankfully those days are behind me.
Plenty evidence linking cardiac events with snow shovelling. And I don’t like to see elderly men using a manual grass mower either, for similar reasons.
I don’t get snow where I live in California but I can relate. Sometimes brushing the sand off my feet after my winter barefoot beach walks can be exhausting. 😜