Elton John cleaned his oven after Instagram comments about how dirty it was


I must warn you once again: divisive Christmas music lies ahead, just when you thought it was safe based on the headline! I’m referring, of course, to Monday’s passionate discussion of Paul McCartney’s 1979 tune “Wonderful Christmastime.” I identified myself as not a fan. Or at least I wasn’t, until one of you lovely commenters explained the true meaning of the song: that it’s a coven of witches starting an incantation but an outsider passes by so the witches burst into “Simply having a wonderful Christmastime!” out of desperation. Now that I have the proper context, I LOVE the song — this is why discourse is important!

Now onto our next earworm, Elton John’s 1974 rollicking “Step Into Christmas.” Elton poked fun at himself in a clever Instagram video he made at the end of November. The set up is simple and effective: Elton is in his kitchen (donning a greenish-gold Gucci sweatsuit), and whenever he goes to open something — drawer, cabinet, oven, refrigerator — he’s blasted with his own song, at which point he yells “AAH!” and quickly shuts the door. Cute! What I got out of it was, Elton has a good sense of humor and a very nice kitchen. What the rest of the world got out of it, and commented heavily on, was that his oven was dirty. This is how we got follow ups on Sunday in which Elton (donning a cerulean blue Gucci sweatsuit) cleans his oven door:

Sir Elton John is getting into the Christmas spirit from the comfort of his ₤4.2 million Windsor home — and embracing some tongue-in-cheek critique from his fans. The music legend, 78, took to Instagram on 29 November to share a lighthearted video to the tune of his 1974 festive hit ‘Step Into Christmas’.

“If you can’t escape it, you might as well ‘Step Into Christmas!’ Who’s ready?,” Elton captioned the comedic video, which saw him in the kitchen at the home he shares with his husband David Furnish and two children Zachary, 15, and Elijah, 12, opening every drawer and cupboard to be met with the song playing out.

Also opened up wide in the video was Elton’s oven, which caught the attention of his fans who decided it could do with a spruce up before the festive season due to the appearance of grime inside. “Nice to see even Elton’s oven needs cleaning before Christmas, my oven glass needs an oven doctor too,” one fan jested, while another joked: “I love his house is normal, and his oven door needs a clean inside.” A third added: “His oven is filthy.”

The comments, however playful in tone, did not go unnoticed by the ‘Rocketman’ singer. Elton soon took to Instagram with two videos to clap back. “Hello people, it’s Elton John here. A couple of weeks ago, I did some videos in this kitchen about how crazy ‘Step Into Christmas’ was driving me, and it got an incredible response, which I was quite startled about,” he began.

“But a lot of the response was negative about how dirty my oven was, my oven door, my oven window, and I can assure you that I don’t have anything dirty in this house, I’ve never had anything dirty,” he added. “I’m not a dirty person, so to prove that I don’t have anything dirty, I’m going to do something to show you.”

The next video, posted on 7 December, cut to Elton playfully scrubbing his over door while wearing a pair of pink feathered Marigold gloves. “Look, I’ve got the cleanest oven door in Windsor!” he said.

[From Hello!]

If you’re like me and know more about color than cleaning, let me save you some headscratching and confirm that Marigold is the brand name of the dishwashing gloves, not their hue. I refuse to admit just how long I was stymied by that puzzle after viewing the obviously hot pink gloves in the video. Thank you, I had to address that before diving in anywhere else. Similarly, I will not be fooled into admitting that after several watches of the first video I still do not see (in the maybe one-full-second it flashes by) an oven door/window so egregiously filthy that it warranted the feedback it got. Because admitting that publicly would be like confessing to what a sloven housekeeper I am that I can’t recognize such a clearly dirty surface, and I’m too smart to fall for that trap, thankyouverymuch. Instead I’ll just heap praise on Elton’s fabulous eyeroll at the end of the final video, the one with the subtext “F–kin’ clean enough for you now, you tw-ts?!” Exacerbation with other people — what the holidays are all about.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos credit: B4859/Avalon. Getty

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Elton John cleaned his oven after Instagram comments about how dirty it was”

  1. MY3CENTS says:
    December 10, 2025 at 9:08 am

    At least he actually uses his oven if it’s dirty. Kind of refreshing in this day and age of only show kitchens.

    Reply
  2. Gaffney says:
    December 10, 2025 at 9:14 am

    I’m the type that can only see something like a dirtyish oven if I take a picture and look at it or if someone is coming over.

    Reply
  3. Ameerah M says:
    December 10, 2025 at 9:26 am

    I mean…he has a cleaning person I’m sure. So that oven should be spotless lol. It’s not like he’s an average person with a regular job who has to clean everything themselves. His house should be immaculate. Mine would be if I had a cleaner lol.

    Reply
  4. Dee says:
    December 10, 2025 at 9:30 am

    I love his sense of humor with this and how he took it in stride. The oven door was undeniably dirty though.

    Reply
  5. Supersoft says:
    December 10, 2025 at 9:51 am

    He is so effortlessly cool. I would love to have him as a grandfather in my life. Even without his money and fame. I always liked him as a person.
    And the dirty oven door just means its being used everyday. Which is also nice.

    Reply
  6. Fifee says:
    December 10, 2025 at 10:25 am

    I’d hate to think what would be said about my manky oven 😳 Honestly its a bit dirty but there’s worse things in the world, like dirty hobs with cooked on grime, sinks that are laden with germs, dishwashers that have never had the clean cycle run.

    Reply
  7. Walking the Walk says:
    December 10, 2025 at 10:53 am

    I laughed so hard at the follow up video. And yes, that oven was dirty haha.

    Reply
  8. Arhus says:
    December 10, 2025 at 11:09 am

    I love the “hello people” and “cleanest oven door in all of windsor” a little campy a little catty.

    Also the oven door had streaks on it but that isn’t necessarily ‘ filthy’ – it can be from just heat discoloration etc etc. In conclusion, Elton wins.

    Reply
  9. Eleonor says:
    December 10, 2025 at 4:40 pm

    Let’s talk about Elton faboulous gloves !

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment