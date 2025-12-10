Beyonce will be a co-chair for the 2026 Met Gala, her first appearance in a decade

Last month, Anna Wintour made several announcements about next year’s Met Gala. Money raised from the gala goes directly to the Costume Institute Museum, and next year’s exhibit is all about “Costume Art.” That’s the theme of next year’s gala as well, the art of costuming and how costumes have affected fashion. Next year’s exhibition AND gala are being sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, as they continue to try to buy their way into cultural relevance. Well, now next year’s gala co-chairs have been named: Beyonce, Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman.

The new Met Gala co-chairs have been announced, and it’s a high-powered quartet: Beyoncé, Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman will join Vogue’s Anna Wintour in hosting the star-packed event next May. Williams, who has never hosted before, takes the role seven years after her younger sister and fellow tennis champion, Serena, was co-chair. Beyoncé was honorary chair in 2013, and Kidman co-chaired in 2003 and 2005. Wintour, of course, oversees the annual event, a fundraiser that last year brought a record $31 million to the coffers of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The museum on Wednesday also announced a gala host committee, chaired by designer Anthony Vaccarello and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz, and including musicians Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, LISA, Sam Smith and Yseult; dancer Misty Copeland; actors Teyana Taylor, Elizabeth Debicki, Gwendoline Christie and Lena Dunham; basketball player A’ja Wilson; models Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser and Lauren Wasser; Vogue editor Chloe Malle; and artist Anna Weyant.

[From The AP]

Beyonce hasn’t attended a Met Gala since 2016, did you know that? She just stopped going, and she didn’t even come out for this year’s spectacular “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. So… Beyonce is intentional, and I feel like she’s going to do something big around her first gala in a decade. The Beyhive already believes that this means Act iii is coming. Could be!! As for Nicole Kidman… she always lands on her feet, and it will be great to see her co-chair following her divorce from Keith Urban. And Venus is an American icon and a sentimental fave who loves fashion.