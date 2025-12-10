Beyonce will be a co-chair for the 2026 Met Gala, her first appearance in a decade

Last month, Anna Wintour made several announcements about next year’s Met Gala. Money raised from the gala goes directly to the Costume Institute Museum, and next year’s exhibit is all about “Costume Art.” That’s the theme of next year’s gala as well, the art of costuming and how costumes have affected fashion. Next year’s exhibition AND gala are being sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, as they continue to try to buy their way into cultural relevance. Well, now next year’s gala co-chairs have been named: Beyonce, Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman.
The new Met Gala co-chairs have been announced, and it’s a high-powered quartet: Beyoncé, Venus Williams and Nicole Kidman will join Vogue’s Anna Wintour in hosting the star-packed event next May.
Williams, who has never hosted before, takes the role seven years after her younger sister and fellow tennis champion, Serena, was co-chair. Beyoncé was honorary chair in 2013, and Kidman co-chaired in 2003 and 2005. Wintour, of course, oversees the annual event, a fundraiser that last year brought a record $31 million to the coffers of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.
The museum on Wednesday also announced a gala host committee, chaired by designer Anthony Vaccarello and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz, and including musicians Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, LISA, Sam Smith and Yseult; dancer Misty Copeland; actors Teyana Taylor, Elizabeth Debicki, Gwendoline Christie and Lena Dunham; basketball player A’ja Wilson; models Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser and Lauren Wasser; Vogue editor Chloe Malle; and artist Anna Weyant.
[From The AP]
Beyonce hasn’t attended a Met Gala since 2016, did you know that? She just stopped going, and she didn’t even come out for this year’s spectacular “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme. So… Beyonce is intentional, and I feel like she’s going to do something big around her first gala in a decade. The Beyhive already believes that this means Act iii is coming. Could be!! As for Nicole Kidman… she always lands on her feet, and it will be great to see her co-chair following her divorce from Keith Urban. And Venus is an American icon and a sentimental fave who loves fashion.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I am so excited for all three of them. They all love fashion, none of them are afraid to take risks, and they each have a unique style. I almost feel bad for all the attendees because none of them will be able to top the co-hosts.
Oh yeah, I bet it has something do with actiii. Last time, Cowboy Carter kicked off after the Super Bowl. Maybe it’s related. I’m sad it’s the Bezos gala though. Oh well.
They are REALLY trying to distract from the fact that Bezos has basically bought the Met Gala.
If all the non problematic celebs manage to overshadow Bezos and Sanchez, there will be hope for the Met Gala. But I have my doubts. Still, this is probably Wintour’s plan.
I got over B and Jay Z when they started hanging with trump. Not here for Bezos or any of these Nazi supporters. I am doing my best not to support any of this.
Lie down with dogs, get up with fleas. You want to hitch your wagon to a fascist, I’m going to assume you are also a fascist. Which isn’t surprising. Rich people only care about other rich people and their own bank accounts.
Love that Venus is a chair. I think back to all the coded racist remarks she and Serena got on tour from players, tennis officials and media about their bodies, how they wore their hair and on and on. This is an elegant middle finger to those haters.
That is quite the remarkable trio. Makes me wonder if this is Wintour’s swan song and someone else( Lauren Bezos/Chloe Malle?’) will take over from her. I saw the Black Dandyism exhibit and I didn’t like how it was curated. A lot of the pieces were really high up and the lighting was so low it was hard to see some of the exhibits. I didn’t like how the exhibition flowedThey had some great pieces and they showed more contemporary fashions with the historical clothing so they had a great story there but it was a bit frustrating as a museum goer. I’ve heard similar criticisms of the costume exhibitions before and some people don’t like the curator, who of course was recommended by Wintour.
Adding her legitimacy to the social climbing Trump backer Bezos is doing on behalf of his wife, I see.
Re: the Bezos…it feels like watching real life The Gilded Age.
@Kathgal you are absolutely right. It’s surreal. A 21st Century Gilded Age. History repeating itself, life is a flat circle, etc.
No notes on the co-chairs, all entirely appropriate selections for this event. What’s curious to me is Lena Dunham taking part in the gala host committee. Why did I think she quit the Met Gala?
Dunham attended the 2016 Met Gala and was seated at a table with Odell Beckham Jr. She made some very questionable comments about how she thought he perceived her, and then made a public apology to him after her comments received backlash.
She’s been to several Met Galas since.
Idk if that’s what you are thinking of, but that controversy always comes to my mind first when I think of Lena Dunham and Met Gala.