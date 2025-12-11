Tom Hiddleston attended the ‘Night Manager’ S2 premiere with Zawe Ashton

The Night Manager Season 2 had a big, splashy premiere in London last night. Tom Hiddleston was there with his partner/fiancee/possible wife Zawe Ashton. Hugh Laurie was there, possibly to support Tom and the old team, because I’m not sure he’s actually in the second season. Camila Morrone was there, because she’s developing an interesting CV after dating Leonardo DiCaprio (Leo dumped her right after her 25th birthday). Diego Calva was also there, he’s “the bad guy” this season. Olivia Colman wasn’t there, but she makes an appearance in the new season.
Yeah, despite my qualms about making a “second season” nine years later, I think I might be up for this? I hope they’ve made Tom’s character, Jonathan Pine, older and wiser as well. At the premiere, Tom told the Hollywood Reporter: “I’m 10 years older, [I’ve got] a few more scars on the inside, a few more scars on the outside. I love the fact that I feel I’ve lived more life, and I encouraged everyone I came into contact with to lean into that. I’ve more life experience and more of my own curiosity about the world and the way it is, and I want it to be more courageous, actually, [and] about investigating the soul of this man.”
Camila Morrone’s premiere ensemble is from Carolina Herrera. She looks gorgeous, honestly, although the bustier is too tight (because her body is too bangin’). Leo really missed out on her hottest years. Tom looked nice in his brown suit, and he and Zawe held hands at the premiere. Zawe recently gave birth to their second child in October or November. Tom and Zawe are really keeping their family life private. Good for them.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Yeah no that corset is comically too tight, it makes Morrone’s outfit look cheap and her a try-hard.
Zawe is beautiful.
Tom is OK but not ageing in a way that would finally resolve in him being an older charming handsome gentleman. He’ll probably blend into the background of actors very soon.
OMG you nailed that description of Tom. I do think he’s styling much better though. The cut of that suit gives him normal, less lanky proportions.
He’s not aging like a Hollywood movie star, but he’s such fine actor that I think his career may grow as he ages and can play more grizzled, dark, interesting characters.
I keep hoping he’ll age into his Peter Cushing era. Watching Hammer Horror Peter Cushing on the afternoon movies meant so much to me. So glad my afterschool viewing was effed up old Hollywood movies and not the Disney Channel.
The veranda is open and will remain open through the series run, which begins in January
Hugh Laurie is a producer
Good old TBT to the good old veranda days. Thanks, LP!
I am actually looking forward to watching TNM II, seeing John le Carré was open to it, and his sons are behind it, and involved with the production.
We’ll start a rewatch of TNM sometime between Christmas and the new year.
What is the “veranda” and “old veranda days”?
I cannot figure out what you are referring too.
Old veranda days was us thirsting over Hiddles while making fun of him at the same time, sipping imaginary cocktails served by Colin, LP’s trusty butler (?), accompanied by fancy virtual appetisers. Sometimes we had BYOB parties, or people “brought” cakes and things like strawberries and cream.
Around 2016 or so. Good times.
A throwback to 2013-2019 era Celebitchy when Hiddleston or Cumberbatch threads would run several hundred posts long, filled with fanciful activities and virtual parties. Take a seat on the veranda’s glider (we have heaters), enjoy the holiday decorations Matthias the groundskeeper has placed on the lawn, and Colin the butler will be over shortly for your drink order
Tom and Zawe look like parents of a newborn.
They do look tired
Zawe and Tom look great, as always. Camilla’s dress is beautiful (as is she) but the bodice does not fit her and it looks so uncomfortable.