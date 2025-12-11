Tom Hiddleston attended the ‘Night Manager’ S2 premiere with Zawe Ashton

The Night Manager Season 2 had a big, splashy premiere in London last night. Tom Hiddleston was there with his partner/fiancee/possible wife Zawe Ashton. Hugh Laurie was there, possibly to support Tom and the old team, because I’m not sure he’s actually in the second season. Camila Morrone was there, because she’s developing an interesting CV after dating Leonardo DiCaprio (Leo dumped her right after her 25th birthday). Diego Calva was also there, he’s “the bad guy” this season. Olivia Colman wasn’t there, but she makes an appearance in the new season.

Yeah, despite my qualms about making a “second season” nine years later, I think I might be up for this? I hope they’ve made Tom’s character, Jonathan Pine, older and wiser as well. At the premiere, Tom told the Hollywood Reporter: “I’m 10 years older, [I’ve got] a few more scars on the inside, a few more scars on the outside. I love the fact that I feel I’ve lived more life, and I encouraged everyone I came into contact with to lean into that. I’ve more life experience and more of my own curiosity about the world and the way it is, and I want it to be more courageous, actually, [and] about investigating the soul of this man.”

Camila Morrone’s premiere ensemble is from Carolina Herrera. She looks gorgeous, honestly, although the bustier is too tight (because her body is too bangin’). Leo really missed out on her hottest years. Tom looked nice in his brown suit, and he and Zawe held hands at the premiere. Zawe recently gave birth to their second child in October or November. Tom and Zawe are really keeping their family life private. Good for them.