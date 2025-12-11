Taylor Swift wore David Koma on ‘The Late Show’, talked about cats & Travis

Taylor Swift appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, ahead of the premiere of her Disney+ docuseries End of an Era. The concert film wasn’t enough, Taylor had to do a tour series! I don’t blame her for documenting all of it, truly. The Eras Tour was one of the most bonkers spectacles in music history. Taylor was particularly chatty with Colbert, and she was the only guest, so their interview, all told, was well over 30 minutes, and it was broken up into four videos (which I’m including below). She wore a $1,695 David Koma dress which has a sort of 1980s holiday-party vibe. I don’t know if Taylor does this on purpose, but her styling is so bad, you forget that she’s a billionaire with access to the best fashion and style advice in the world. She’s like, “no, my bangs are awesome and this necklace really goes with the dress,” and she could not have worse style instincts.
As for the interview, she was cute – she talked about her cats briefly and how they were on tour with her, she talked about the engagement to Travis, she talked at length about how she doesn’t want a home recording studio because she likes her homes to be chill and peaceful. Colbert pressed her on her five favorite Swift songs and she couldn’t come up with a hard-and-fast top five on the fly, but she did say that “All Too Well” is probably her #1. It was a good interview, honestly.
Screencaps courtesy of CBS/The Late Show.
If the dress was a tad longer it would have complimented her more. I think her hair and makeup looked nice.
I don’t think she’s cute. Actually she’s always been insufferable to me, and her success a complete mystery. But, we’re all different I guess.
Omg that is so funny! Samesies! I always never like whatever pop star is gigantic, I don’t know if I’m disagreeable or just don’t fit in in this world
Ditto. If I have to hear another song of hers that rhymes car and bar I’m gonna set something on fire….and her coziness with MAGA is gross.
As a fellow bangs (or what we call a fringe here in New Zealand) wearer, I always like it that Taylor’s kept hers. It gives her a slightly more individual and unique look.
I also rather enjoy the way she manages to look like a pretty regular person who just dresses to please herself even though she has access to all the best clothes and the long legs to show off the clothes.
The bangs could be better though. Like, Sabrina Carpenter has amazing curtain bangs. Taylor’s look like she just woke up from a nap half the time
From my perspective, her appeal is that she’s relatable to her fans in the sense that she’s not overly polished and her aesthetic is obtainable. She won her musical fame by writing songs that young girls connected with emotionally, and her vulnerability and imperfections are palpable and on full display. The majority of her fans have been growing up with her, and that kind of connection is gold to an artist.
I think her fans love her because she’s not perfect, and that she is cool with that being on display.
I’m sure the dress was structurally sound, but I spent the interview (which I enjoyed) concerned she would move her body wrong and spill out of that dress, it was so low.
I was glad I stayed up to watch- though, did I just forget how many commercials live tv has? It seemed like a lot. CBS raking in that ad revenue.
Are we the same person? I had the same issue with the dress, specifically the sleeves. It looked like any wrong move and Tay would have been in a wardrobe malfunction situation. And I also was annoyed by all the commercials lol
My husband and I were also doing the same thing! He even asked “is that how it is supposed to look? It’s not good”
Same here! Every time she moved her arms the “sleeves” moved down and I was afraid the whole front of the dress would follow.
I like the side swept bangs and the updo. That dress could use a *good* hoik-up, she looks like she’s going to fall out of it lol With the updo, I’d’ve worn some fun hanging earrings, and left my neck bare, but… that’s me 😊 To each their own as the saying goes.
In a way, I kind of like that she *doesn’t* get “styled” up the wazoo. Another burden we place on women, especially famous women, to look “perfect”: perfect hairstyle, accessories, clothes, etc. While some could definitely benefit from *some* help (cough, Kate, cough), your own personality should come through (see Meg’s style of less is more, elegant lines, even in casual wear).
I’m an 80s girl so I like the dress, but I kinda wish she do more pants suit type looks because long sleek trousers would be amazing on her.
I really like that she talks like an adult. She doesn’t use a girlish voice. She doesn’t demur or giggle. She doesn’t apologize for who she is.
To your last paragraph, I agree. She’s well-spoken too–not a lot of “ums” and “likes”.
She looked like she was about to spill out of that dress at any second. I think she had to have had it taped to her.
I do like that she has Stevie Nicks on speed dial to ask for advice.
I wonder why there aren’t more pics of Travis and her cats. Is he not a Cat Guy?
Even if not naturally a cat guy, I’m sure he’s a convert. He has to love her cats, right?
Yes I imagine he knows that would be a deal-breaker for her. FWIW, I kinda see Travis as a dude who would love any animal, especially if it’s Taylor’s. He just seems like that type of a guy…
Because there have been very few (if any) pictures of her and Travis inside their home(s) and even most pictures of them have been posted by other people, other than the engagement pics and the one instagram post that Travis made.
Here is a granny perspective. I think she is adorable. I think the bangs work on her, and that she looks more relatable to young women because she isn’t styled out the wazoo. Three of my grandchildren who are huge fans have really introduced me to her music and I have much of it on my playlist. I also love the dress. I look forward to seeing something similar on my long legged youngest daughter (perhaps hoiked up a bit more) since Taylor is a bit of a fashion icon for her. Lolol.
@Nancy, I am a grandmother as well and here is my take:
Dress needs to be a tad longer and the top needs to be higher up. There is no reason for women to go around with their boobs at risk of plopping out of their clothes. It is not attractive…and I may sound like a prude but…you don’t have to look like a hussy to get attention…cuz its usually the wrong kind of attention
Always knew she was toxic…anyone who builds their career on the 🤬 of the men they choose is toxic as HELL…finding out she’s rascist AF too…due to the WAY she choose to highlight Travis’ ex on her last album & how she became besties with a MAGA loving 🤬? Welp…let’s just say that the next few years will be interesting for her😡 Btw…The season that the Chiefs are having…are what Travis & his traitorous Trump loving QB deserves🙄
I really liked the dress but I absolutely loved the necklace. Her jewellery collection is something else. Meanwhile, I’m just gonna sit back and watch all the “feminists” tear apart the most successful female singer songwriter in the world. It’s what I enjoy most here.
The dress looks as if it’s going to fall down any minute, which imo is not attractive on any woman, even though many do this. These bangs are better than the ones that used to go completely sideways across her forehead.
She usually looks pretty good & wears what she likes, not over-styled.
She’s not MAGA but it’s hard for her to avoid Mahomes’ wife, who definitely is. Mrs M is so thirsty that she puts herself front & center every time Taylor’s nearby & I understand that as QB team captain, Mahomes could hurt Kelce’s career if Taylor pissed off his trashy wife. Once Kelce retires, I doubt the Mahomes duo will be part of Taylor’s social set.
If Taylor were MAGA, she wouldn’t appear on Colbert’s show.
I think Colbert is a good judge of character and he adores Taylor, because she treated his daughter really kindly a decade ago. I’m looking forward to watching the video.
I am old enough to be a GreatGrandmother .. I like Taylor. She’s brilliant and funny and kind. who works hard and is smart as F.
As a retired Special Ed teacher, I can spot that she is Gifted and she certainly shows her talents and range of interests that she excels at.’
Her clothes are dorky choices. So are Travis’ .. so what? She isn’t dressed like a ho. Nor does her face look like a cartoon. That’s something.
As for the MAGA bit.. I do not think that is true. What I do see is that she is kind to everyone. That is enlightenment folks.
The dress is fine, just maybe a little too formal for the occasion? The cut feels more like holiday event or after party. I can deal with her bangs, even if it’s not my look. I feel like she’s always struggled a bit with her hair because it’s wavy/curly, which is unruly by nature.