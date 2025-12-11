Taylor Swift wore David Koma on ‘The Late Show’, talked about cats & Travis

Taylor Swift appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night, ahead of the premiere of her Disney+ docuseries End of an Era. The concert film wasn’t enough, Taylor had to do a tour series! I don’t blame her for documenting all of it, truly. The Eras Tour was one of the most bonkers spectacles in music history. Taylor was particularly chatty with Colbert, and she was the only guest, so their interview, all told, was well over 30 minutes, and it was broken up into four videos (which I’m including below). She wore a $1,695 David Koma dress which has a sort of 1980s holiday-party vibe. I don’t know if Taylor does this on purpose, but her styling is so bad, you forget that she’s a billionaire with access to the best fashion and style advice in the world. She’s like, “no, my bangs are awesome and this necklace really goes with the dress,” and she could not have worse style instincts.

As for the interview, she was cute – she talked about her cats briefly and how they were on tour with her, she talked about the engagement to Travis, she talked at length about how she doesn’t want a home recording studio because she likes her homes to be chill and peaceful. Colbert pressed her on her five favorite Swift songs and she couldn’t come up with a hard-and-fast top five on the fly, but she did say that “All Too Well” is probably her #1. It was a good interview, honestly.