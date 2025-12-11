Kay: The royals think King Charles made a mistake by punishing Andrew

Last week, a British parliamentary committee announced a thorough investigation into the Crown Estate, looking specifically at the royals who have peppercorn rent or extremely cheap leases on grand properties. The Windsors and their bootlicking royalist reporters have not stopped crying about it since the announcement. It’s true that the Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor fiasco was really the start of all of this – various British politicians saw an opening because of Andrew’s Royal Lodge lease and Andrew’s grand lifestyle. King Charles believed that by kicking Andrew out of RL and taking away Andrew’s titles, all of those politicians would simply move on to something else because Charles cauterized the PR bleed. It has not worked out that way. Instead of cauterizing the bleed, politicians smell blood in the royal water. Which brings me to a recent Richard Kay column in the Daily Mail. Kay became an establishment guy at some point, happily arguing that the royals actually need all of their castles and palaces! But there are some interesting pieces of insider gossip in this piece. Some highlights:
Growing discomfort: Inside the grounds of Windsor Great Park where several senior members of the Royal Family have their homes, there is growing discomfort that the arrangements for their velvet-lined lives are about to come under intense scrutiny. The reason, of course, stems from the public outrage at the disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor paying only a peppercorn rent to live in 30-room Royal Lodge. Aides had hoped that the summary action of the King in forcing his brother to quit the lavish property, as well as stripping him of his princely honorific and other titles, would cauterise what was fast becoming a royal crisis. Instead, the Andrew problem is now being perceived as the extreme manifestation of a wider culture of excess and questionable royal entitlement.
The Edinburghs & Bagshot Park: “Questions are also being asked about why they need such a huge property, built for Queen Victoria’s son the Duke of Connaught, set in 51 acres and which for many decades housed the Royal Army Chaplains Department.
The real issue: But the real issue is why these questions are now being raised. Many believe the answer lies in the decision to strip Andrew of his title of prince. Removing the dukedom of York he received on his wedding day was understandable, they argue, but depriving him of his birthright and the title he has on his passport, is another matter. Some figures close to the Royal Family believe it has undermined the principal of hereditary monarchy. As one former adviser to King Charles told me: ‘Seeing what the King can do with a swish of his famously ill-functioning pen has emboldened critics who would like to shake up the whole royal system. They sense vulnerability.’…There is a feeling in royal circles that a move designed to appease public opinion, may yet turn out to be an own goal.
The royals are so salty: For the royals, however, the Royal Lodge saga is much more discombobulating. For it has highlighted just how many properties are at the family’s disposal across the country. When Charles became King three years ago, there was speculation about whether he would crack down on his relatives living in grand addresses for free or just paying modest or peppercorn rent. At the very least it was thought some of the extensive portfolio might be mothballed. That has not happened. Instead, the scandal over Andrew has triggered a full-scale housing crisis for the royals.
Pandora’s Box: The danger for the monarchy now is that in allowing the situation to rumble on for so long and then acting – albeit decisively – as he did, the King has opened a Pandora’s box that will have Left-wing MPs licking their lips as they pore over royal affairs.
Kay also had a lengthy discussion about Princess Alexandra, who is 88 years old and in poor health. She has two leases on two royal properties, and King Charles is very worried that the mean republicans will harass her about her homes! Obviously, the Windsors are desperately trying to make it sound like politicians are attacking an 88-year-old woman in poor health, and they’re using Alexandra to hide their own bonkers royal leases. Don’t let them – no one is trying to kick Alexandra out of her home. But all of the rest of this is great. The poor Windsors are terrified of anything resembling mild public scrutiny! They blame Charles for punishing his human-trafficker brother! Charles has opened Pandora’s Box by allowing the world to know that royals get cheap leases!
Andrew did not go to prison. He is still living and after the move will continue to live
on royal property and gets a generous pension. Charles was not really tough with his brother
He hasn’t even left RL yet and they gave him a large extension on his eviction.. his so called “punishment” was a pr stunt and I’m glad for any backlash the King and his left overs get, there should be alot more backlash imo.
It must be the world’s worst kept secret that the royals pay pennies for grand properties. This has surfaced many times over the years.
Punished is doing some really heavy lifting for what it is that has happened to the pedo!! They should all be under scrutiny for what they have and what is paid and the taxpayers deserve a full accounting of just what the royals are getting because the maths don’t math!!
Seriously, Andrew wasn’t punished at all. What he got was a golden retirement plan complete with a new home on the Sandringham estate, a generous stipend, a lump sum payment for his lease on RL, and round the clock security. Hell, I want the same retirement too. All he had to do was “give up” his HRH and his dukedom, which he still actually has. This entire situation was a joke.
Transparency over the finances and royal housing is all the modernizing these people need but they’re too entitled to get it. The market rates for these properties should be known and agreed upon, then they should be in the allocations they receive for travel and clothes expenses.
Everything regarding these homes and their funding should be open to the public. How does anyone actually know that W&K pay market rate rent? Just because they say so, just like Andrew and Edward were supposedly paying market rate rent but it actually turned out to be a lie? Why does William get to decide to release his taxes? It would be automatic.
Yep, just saying so, is not the same as revealing the amount. There is a reason that they don’t. Bc what they call market-rate may very well be laughable.
Their wills should be public too, like every other will in the UK
It is scandalous what the Windsors are forced to endure. They can’t even live in grand castles on acres and acres of land without some political busybody raising questions. Such disrespect for this hard working family and their magic blood. Someone must put a stop to it before the whole giant grift collapses from the weight of the scrutiny.
How many homes does Charles have? I’m thinking 8-9 not counting the various palaces and castles, just homes that his charity purchased for his use. And why does Alexandra have 2 leases? The questions really add up after awhile.
Wait, we were told Bulliam “Strip everyone’s titles, especially the little Sussex childrens’ titles!” Wales was behind punishing Andrew in various ways, including stripping the titles of duke, prince, and various other noble monikers. No? And does this mean that stripping the Sussex titles would be a bad thing for the monarchy too?
“There was speculation whether Charles would crack down on his family… ” He did! He evicted the only family member who paid market rent for his home – in order to let Frogmore Cottage sit empty for years! That’s aktive sabotage of the Crown Estate’s funding!
This should have been happening regardless of anything having to do with Andrew. And the fact that they’re upset at their leases being looked into makes them sound like the entitled assholes that they are.
How could anyone expect a rational, well thought out response to any situation from a group of emotionally stunted halfwits? Who are truly as dumb as rocks? The only thing they seem to be able to do without help is count money, otherwise they need help putting their toothpaste on their toothbrush.
Weird time where the least capable and most insane people are handed power and we think it will end well. Just wait until Willy gets his hands on the wheel, it will be something to behold.
Yeah, this article made clear that the move to Royal Lodge has contributed to this emerging discourse about royal real estate, as it should.
Sorry, can’t keep my lodges straight. I meant the Waleses’ move to Forest Lodge.
Ah… this might explain the rush to reinstate the Sussexes security. They must have looked into security costs and realised that the state was still paying for Andrew.
Charles charged Harry more than all the other royal homes combined, even though it was a former servant’s quarters.
It doesn’t help that William is boasting that he will remove his brothers’, nieces’, and nephews’ titles… just cuz of a fake “working royal” protocol that was implemented after a person of colour entered the family.
Charles and William really think that because they don’t speak directly, people don’t know they are behind all the shenanigans in the media affecting the Sussexes.
What is most horrifying about the latest Thomas Markle debacle is that Caroline Graham, Camilla Parker Bowles’s personal biographer, may have been in the Philippines for almost three months. One has to wonder if she discussed financial rewards with him if he lost a body part. It is hard to understand how his condition was not noticeable sooner.
There is way more to this story, and Meghan’s statement put Camilla Parker Bowles’s personal biographer and the Daily Mail on notice. Meghan was justified in asking for a wellness check.
“Some figures close to the Royal Family believe it has undermined the principle of hereditary monarchy.”
No kidding Sherlock! They are right to be concerned, but that line was crossed with allowing all the continued loose talk about stripping the monarch’s direct descendent and his children of titles on the flimsy pretext that he somehow doesn’t deserve the titles. Either it’s a merit based system or birthright system, but it can’t be both.
I just love that apparently none of them saw this coming.
I want to be careful with how I word this – but I agree that it was a mistake to punish Andrew from the perspective of the royal family. Objectively of course it was the right thing to do (and he deserves much worse.) but the BRF is built on the idea of hereditary monarchy, the idea that they deserve this wealth and privilege because of their bloodline, their duty – that they’re anointed by God, etc.
Except as it turns out, with the stroke of a pen, Charles can remove dukedoms (or at least order the duke to stop using said title), remove HRHs, remove Prince titles as punishment for his actions. It’s easy to justify when its Andrew and his actions were so very very wrong and actually criminal in nature. But it opens the door in a way that the other royals might not appreciate, as we’ve seen with the discussions of William removing harry’s titles. And then whose? Beatrice, Eugenie? Does James need to be the Earl of Wessex? Does Louis need a title when he gets married? Some will say sure, take them all, no new titles conferred etc. But royalists may feel differently and those in the Firm itself are sure to feel differently. it doesnt mean Charlese was wrong, but I can understand why some members of the family may not appreciate his actions.
And then factor in the spotlight this is putting on their properties, their income, their assets – I’m sure they’re all wishing the Andrew mess had just blown over.
Princess Alexandra isn’t being kicked out of her rented homes. but this renewed attention ensures that those homes won’t just be quietly passed to another royal when she herself passes away. and I DO think its worth looking at all the other royals and where they live and how – from the apartments in St James to Kensington Palace and anywhere else. Its all part of the same systemic problem so the more light on it, the better.
You can’t really discuss slimming down the monarchy without knowing what there is to “slim down” and its clear the public doesn’t really know bc of the lack of transparency.
I agree that it was a mistake from the royals’ POV, but I think it was an unavoidable mistake. Charles inherited the Andrew grenade of a problem pushed beyond the boundaries of common decency. Everyone was worried that Andrew might publish a tell-all (and he still might), but all he had to do to start the dominoes falling is sit on his ever-widening ass and watch the process unfold in public.
Yeah, I don’t think Charles had any other real choice. It just exposes the big flaw in a hereditary monarchy – turns out they’re just like normal people, even down to some being criminals.
The entitlement. Charles only “stripped” Andrew of his titles because people were starting to ask questions about other other royals homes. Unfortunately for him this didn’t stop the enquiry.
Quelle horreur! Public accountability is such a bore!
If I have read/remembered this correctly the queen (??) agreed that the Crown Estate would become the property of the country rather than stay owned by the crown. Great. At that point the royals with actual incomes from the Duchies needed to start covering the costs of the various relatives who they wanted living in all these properties OR they needed to be properly rented out outside of the family. Either way, state properties should have cost actual market rates.
Instead they did what they always tried to do and fudge it so ostensibly the properties didn’t belong to the royals but in actual fact no-one is paying much of anything to live in them.
Land-grab aside, I refuse to believe that WanK are paying what that estate would go for on the open market.