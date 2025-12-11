Kate Winslet on weight-loss drugs: ‘Do they know what they are putting in?’

Kate Winslet is currently promoting her directorial debut, Goodbye June. It was written by her son Joe, who has adopted the professional name Joe Anders (his birth name is Joe Mendes). I learned something new in this Times interview with Kate – apparently, her current husband no longer goes by Ned Rocknroll. He’s back to his birth name, Edward Smith. We’re no longer supposed to call him Ned Rocknroll?? I’m honestly shocked that they’re still together, but there you go. I haven’t covered a Winslet interview in a few years and I always forget how judgmental she is and how much sh-t she talks. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
How her parents reacted to her fame: “Fascinated, proud, confused? It is odd to see your sister on the front of a magazine. But also they were worried, because the media was vile, singling me out for relentless bullying. I wasn’t ready to be a famous actress. I was so young, but I felt so invaded. Nothing was nice. People climbed into my garden. I couldn’t go to a shop. I was followed when I had a baby in the back of the car on my way to the paediatrician. It is abnormal and, to my dad, I was still that little girl he helped clean out the rabbit hutch every Saturday afternoon.”
She wants women to be happy with how they look naturally: “But I feel like nobody cares any more. No one’s listening because they’ve become obsessed with chasing an idea of perfection to get more likes on Instagram. It upsets me so much.”
How women are all getting so much done, they look the same: “Oh, it’s terrifying. I think no, not you! Why? It is devastating. If a person’s self-esteem is so bound up in how they look it’s frightening. And it’s puzzling because I have moments when I think it’s better, when I look at actresses at events dressed how they want, whichever shape — but then so many people are on weight-loss drugs. It’s so varied. Some are making choices to be themselves, others do everything they can to not be themselves. And do they know what they are putting in? The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f***ing chaos out there.”
She’s mad about all of the cosmetic work: Yet what really upsets Winslet is not “all the f***ing actresses” but the rest of the world, “people who save up for Botox or the sh=t they put in their lips”. She screws up her face, showing me lines to prove that she “hasn’t got anything in it”. She then squeezes the backs of her hands, making creases around her veins. “My favourite thing is when your hands get old,” she beams. “That’s life, in your hands. Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70 and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is.”
She blames social media: To illustrate her exasperation she mentions a young woman she saw on a BBC news article about a car crash. “She looked like a cartoon,” Winslet says, sighing. “You do not actually know what that person looks like — from the eyebrows to mouth to lashes to hair, that young woman is scared to be herself. What idea of perfection are people aspiring to? I blame social media and its effect on mental health.”
Her love of British culture: “I love British culture. How in moments of unbelievable tragedy there’s always someone asking if they can have a pint and a packet of pork scratchings.” Football, pubs, sandwiches, “crappy” hospital sofas, kind doctors — it flows with the rhythm of this country’s life as it celebrates the ending of a life. I suppose this film is our way of saying, ‘Make sure you’ve said everything you need to.’ Because this country is useless at dealing with grief. All we know is that someone dies and you bury them in a mahogany box or they’re cremated. There’s no sense of ceremony about seeing someone off. But some people just die. I know somebody who held her dying mother and screamed, ‘No, not now!’ I mean, hell.”
I have two simultaneous thoughts about Winslet’s comments about cosmetic work and women doing too much and looking unnatural. One, she’s right and it IS disturbing to see so many women, especially young women, feel like they need Botox and fillers and a face full of makeup just to exist in the world. Two, it’s a bit rich for Winslet to criticize women for not feeling like they’re “enough,” because that’s part of the societal pressure on women that everything they’re doing is wrong no matter what. My little aside is that about a decade ago, I theorized that Kate got some major face work which is why her eyes and eyebrows looked so “different” all of a sudden.
When it comes to weight loss, you’re damned if you do and if you don’t. What goes into blood pressure pills? Diabetes medications? And how hard are you judged if you don’t lose that weight? So yeah I did it, feel great. No apologies.
That’s interesting to me, MightyMolly. My doc of decades retired, and my new doctor suggested Ozempic (?) might be a helpful tool, and suggested I research it. Next month I’m going back for a full on physical, so will discuss again. I’ve lost the weight twice, and regained it twice. My questions are more about that; still need to research if you get on the drug are you on for life? If you go off the drug does the weight flow back? etc.
So thank you for sharing your experience.
Well thus far the studies show once you stop with GLP1’s if you are not incorporating diet and lifestyle changes you will start gaining weight back at 8 weeks and should plateau by 16 weeks but according to real people that took Ozempic and stopped, they have not gained much back maybe 10 pounds back of the 50-80 that they lost but they have continued to keep up dietary and exercise routines, so no you don’t need to take it for ever and yes some weight may come back if you do not adjust some life style habits.
@Gail – I went through WW and did Zepbound. I lost 40 pounds in 10 months, putting me at a size 8. I’m still on the WW app and focusing on good eating habits. I’ve put on about 5 pounds since stopping, but I’ve maintained really well. The trick, I think, is to be realistic about what you can maintain within one’s lifestyle. Most people can’t maintain a size 0 in middle age, you know?
But while I was in the weight loss stage, it was so exciting seeing actual results, and got very motivated to exercise daily, which I’m maintaining. I treated myself to a VR headset, so I can do both aerobic and resistance workouts in my bedroom.
What’s sort of funny is that while some coworkers have made nice comments about my weight loss, no one asks how I did it. I’d be happy to share, though. I am all about combating the stigma of it.
Pretty sure she means the size 4 people who go down to 0.
Agree. This was my perception of what she said in this interview. Honestly, I don’t have any issue with people who need drugs to manage obesity in the same way we manage other chronic illnesses, but given the context, I don’t think that’s who she’s talking about. I kind of feel about veganism the way I do about weight loss medication. Are there lots of truly really great reasons to be a vegan even if it’s not something I choose for myself? Absolutely. Can veganism also be used as a tool to provide cover for (and in some cases encourage) disordered eating? Also yes.
I’m also not going to give Kate Winslet a hard time for calling out this era of freakish cosmetic procedures we’re in. I understand why women feel the need to do it. I still find the end results horrifying. As a woman who is in the same age range and body type as Kate Winslet I’m so relieved she has not gone down that road.
Hell yeah, I’m on Zepbound and have lost 70 lbs in 9 months, 50 more to go. But you have to also implement healthy lifestyle choices, such as exercise and eating better, if you want to stay at a lower weight long-term. My FIL lost 60 lbs on Ozempic (he was on it because of diabetes) but he never changed his lifestyle, so once he stopped taking it, he gained 90 lbs.
Same. I did Zepbound, which I have nothing but praise for. For me, the only side effect was that I lost all of the pleasure of eating. You don’t realize the psychological impact of eating until you no longer look forward to having a nice meal. I think that’s probably the main danger, that once food is appealing again one might splurge. My advice is to be kind to ourselves. Yes, we will probably put back some of the weight. But if you lose 60 pounds are now at a healthy weight, and put on 5-10 pounds and maintain that weight, I’d consider it a success.
And like I said above, seeing actual results gave me a lot more motivation to support those results with lifestyle changes.
I put ZepBound into my system after discussing it with my doctor. I no longer obsess over food all day and I feel relief. I really struggled and now I don’t. I’m good with what I’m putting in. (I’m obese, I’m not just doing it for vanity – I was starting to experience other health issues so I really do need to lose the weight.)
Oh wow Kate. You are so different from other girls. 🙄🙄🙄
Cool girl Kate!
Kate always comes across as arrogant and self righteous. She should direct her attention to her bestie Leo who keeps dating barely legal women and dumping them after he’s groomed them.
And yes, she definitely got some work done back in the day.
Oh yeah, she’s definitely had work done, but somehow feels compelled to lie about it. She also makes fat jokes about how Leo gained go much weight over the years while she lost weight. She always comes across as such a nasty person. Plus, I can’t forget her hugging, kissing, and fawning all over Roman Polanski. Winslet needs to sit down and shut up, instead of pretending to be empowering to women.
Is she just talking to talk or trying to promote the project with her son?
Nothing to say on his inspiration for the project, how it was to work with him, seeing the world through his eyes as both a mother and an actress? Nothing? Just more – I’m different from all those other girls!
I don’t think she’s wrong about the idea of people chasing perfection to an unhealthy degree.
I can see why someone might get a little work here and there if it enhances their appearance (which I think it does in the cases of actresses we consider beautiful like actress X who got a nose job that refined her appearance in some way). I can also see why someone would take a weight loss medication if it’s very much needed (but I feel Mindy Kaling should admit that’s what she’s taking instead of pretending she ran 20 miles).
But if you’re trying to do anything and everything to hit an unreachable ideal and the end result is the Mar-a-lago face where you don’t look quite human, there’s no question people would ask “whyyyy”? Maybe people have always done a ton of work but it used to look better? I’m not rich enough to know.
I understand why people can find Kate abrasive, but these comments are spot on to me. The homogenization of faces and bodies is so, so sad — I miss the days when women were allowed to have unique features and were celebrated for them; today, most actresses have the same features and look airbrushed. It’s unsettling.
As for the GLPs… it’s nuanced, and again, sad. I wish we could love all healthy bodies, but the stigma against any extra weight is pervasive in any industry — for women. It really, really sucks. I pray my daughter loves her body in ways I never could, but what’s the best way to send that message? By needing to obsessively run hills for an hour every day to stay 20 lbs overweight, or to start staking medication and chill out during workouts a little more?
I just heard an interview with her about this movie, where she claimed that her son wasn’t a nepo baby, lol. Gotta love delusional Kate.
Yeah, when you read the full article she shrugs off the implication about Her kids being nepo babies. Clueless and entitled.
But @Jamie, he changed his name & everything! Nobody knows who his parents are, he got where he got totally on his hard work & abilities! 🙄
I remember when she was sort of the lone person standing supporting women loving their bodies back in the 90’s when Kate Moss was the epitome of body goals. I always loved her for that. Everyone I knew had an eating disorder so I always looked to Kate who was so beautiful as an inspiration.
It sucks she is not able to see the forest for the trees now. But I remember a time when she actually was inspirational.
“Yet what really upsets Winslet is not ‘all the f***ing actresses’ but the rest of the world, ‘people who save up for Botox or the sh=t they put in their lips’.”
Maybe I’m reading too much into it but the implication here is that poor people shouldn’t be allowed to spend money on themselves.
And I gotta say, most *regular* people I know who do Botox do ONLY Botox and still look very much like themselves. Contrast that with Hollywood, where women with shit loads of money tend to go overboard with the tweaking and look like aliens. So yeah, poor people aren’t really the problem here, Kate,
I am soooo tired of people who know nothing about weight-loss medications — or any medications — trashing them.
I’ve been on Wegovy for a couple of years and it’s changed my life. I’m no longer dealing with the noise that was always in my head about food: Should I eat that? What should I eat next? How much can I get away with eating? I’ve been dealing with some form of disordered eating since I was a teenager and now … I’m free.
The medication also has cardiac benefits, which is great, as heart disease runs in my family.
TL;DR. Shorter version: Shut up, Kate.
❣️
I’m tired of her. She always seems to have some questionable take on things. Like intimacy coordinators and stuff. Lumping everyone on GLP-1 meds together doesn’t help anyone and is unproductive. The obesity problem IN THE US is a big deal and a Brit doesn’t need to espouse shame from her pedestal.
She’s been publicly and privately made fun of a lot for her weight, even though she’s always been fit, so when she discusses physical appearance and people not understanding what true beauty is I think she’s being sincere about it.
If it were anyone else, I’d think she was posturing but she has been on the receiving end of weird comments so I think that would affect her. Even though she’s beautiful, she’s not been described in the way or gotten full on adulation for her looks like Natalie Portman, Keira Knightley, Gwyneth Paltrow, or, uh, currently Sydney Sweeney, despite being just as pretty. Consequently, I think her discussion of the topic is genuinely influenced by the criticism she has received when she was 20. Even one of the Spice Girls made fun of Kate’s weight, and it wasn’t the skinniest one who did the critiquing (oddly enough)…
Was she an anti-vaxxer by any chance? The whole ‘you don’t know what you’re putting in’ sounds awfully similar.