King Charles has moved the horses & carriages to Windsor permanently?

There are two more years left in the extremely expensive renovation of Buckingham Palace. The whole reno ordeal was always scheduled to last ten years, but when Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she still regularly stayed in BP and conducted business there in her final years. King Charles averages maybe two or three daytime events a week at BP, but only during certain periods of time. Most of the state business during Charles’s reign is now being conducted at Windsor Castle or Clarence House. Well, it looks like those changes will likely become permanent. They’re going so far as to move the Royal Mews – aka the stables – over to Windsor.

The royal family is preparing to make another major change. According to the Sunday Times, the Royal Mews will be relocating from Buckingham Palace to Windsor in the new year. The Mews is responsible for the royals’ transportation, most notably the horses, stables and historic collection of royal carriages.

It has been headquartered at Buckingham Palace since the late 1700s; however, a move out of central London into the Windsor countryside makes sense for a few notable reasons.

For one, Buckingham Palace has not been the primary royal residence since the late Queen Elizabeth moved to Windsor during the COVID pandemic in 2020. The historic building is currently undergoing a six-figure renovation, and King Charles and Queen Camilla have been living at Clarence House when in London, where they reportedly intend to remain even after the work is complete.

Likewise, Kate Middleton and Prince William officially moved into their “forever home,” Forest Lodge in Windsor, just a few weeks ago. They also plan to keep the country home as their primary residence, even when William eventually becomes king.

So, it makes sense for the Royal Mews to relocate its historic stables and current fleet of around 30 horses, state coaches, as well as the state motor cars. Coachmen, grooms, chauffeurs and other staff also live on site, in apartments near the carriage houses and stables. The Mews is a major part of royal ceremony, with the family traveling by carriage for events like royal weddings, Trooping the Colour, the Royal Ascot, state visits and more. After a few years of running main operations through Windsor instead of Buckingham Palace, it seems the family is ready to make the change permanent.

Even after renovations on the London royal residence are complete, King Charles and Queen Camilla likely won’t live there. According to The Times, sources who know Charles and Camilla said they are both “very comfortable” at Clarence House, which is a short walk from Buckingham Palace. “I know he is no fan of ‘the big house,’ as he calls the palace,” a source told the outlet. “He doesn’t see it as a viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world.”

Another source added, “It is certainly true that Camilla doesn’t want to live at Buckingham Palace,” and The Times reported that Prince William “agrees that the palace is not suitable for modern family life.”