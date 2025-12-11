Kristen Stewart: Men are ‘Method actors’ because of their fragile masculinity

Kristen Stewart is currently promoting her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water. She’s been working on this for years, and I’m proud of her for getting it made. Kristen still takes acting roles, but in recent years, she’s diversified her interests and she’s been trying to do more behind the camera. Still, she spent years as a working actress, and she recently pointed out a dirty little secret of Hollywood. Namely, that men have the privilege of “Method acting” loudly and arrogantly, while women are expected to do their jobs without all of the Method bullsh-t. Kristen analyzed this in a NYT video/podcast. Quotes via Variety:
Kristen Stewart is weighing in on the Method acting debate. “The Chronology of Water” director recently told the New York Times that acting is by nature “quite embarrassing and unmasculine,” and that going Method is a way for some male actors to temper the “inherently vulnerable” side of being a performer.
“Performance is inherently vulnerable and therefore quite embarrassing and unmasculine,” Stewart said. “There’s no bravado in suggesting that you’re a mouthpiece for someone else’s ideas. It’s inherently submissive. Have you ever heard of a female actor that was method?”
The comment was part of a larger conversation about Marlon Brando’s famous mispronunciation of “Krpton” in 1978’s “Superman.” The interviewer recalled Sean Penn, who knew Brando, saying it was his way of maintaining integrity while appearing in a “sellout movie.” Stewart said that men in Hollywood are often “aggrandized for retaining self” while women don’t get the same treatment.
“Brando sounds like a hero, doesn’t he? If a woman did that, it would be different,” she said. “If you have to do 50 push-ups before your close-up or refuse to say a word a certain way — I mean, Brando, [expletive], I’m not coming for him.”
She continued. “There’s a common act that happens before the acting happens on set: If they can protrude out of the vulnerability and feel like a gorilla pounding their chest before they cry on camera, it’s a little less embarrassing. It also makes it seem like a magic trick, like it is so impossible to do what you’re doing that nobody else could do it.”
Stewart then recalled a conversation that reaffirmed her belief that actresses aren’t given the same liberties when it comes to their craft.
She explained, “I asked a fellow actor: ‘Have you ever met a female actor that was method and needed to scream and do a whole thing?’ As soon as I said, ‘male actor, female actor,’ the reaction was like, ‘Do not mention the elephant in the room.’ And he goes, ‘Oh, actresses are crazy.’”
Her analysis of WHY this happens is interesting, that men feel like their fragile masculinity is being threatened if they don’t act like Method a–holes and make their work everyone else’s problem. But it’s been known for years that actresses do not go “Method” in the way men do. Actresses are always like, “no, of course I’m not Method, I have to go home and take care of my family” or “of course not, my kids are on set with me.” You never hear men say any variation of that – “Oh, I can’t really go full Method because I have a life beyond my job and I need to pick up my kids from school.”
I feel weirdly proud of her for the career she’s carved out.
Also, she’s spot on. I always go back to Brian Cox talking about Jeremy Strong on Succession – no one is denying he put in a great performance but it seems annoying and exhausting to be around in real life.
I’ve never fully understood method acting. Is it really acting if you have to spend 24/7 in the character for the duration of a shoot? It seems like a lazy way of performance.
I think Gaga went method for that Versace movie right? And people talked about how ridiculous she was. But yeah, it seems to be mostly a male thing.
I think Brando’s version of method acting was different from the current incarnation of it. That’s as far as my understanding of method acting goes.
And further back to Olivier with Hoffman: “My dear boy, why don’t you just try acting?”
I can honestly say my opinion of K.S has done a full 180 since the beginning of her career. I have mad respect for her. More people need to have the b@11s to speak out about this type of thing and the inequalities women face, not just in Hollywood but in the world. Bravo.
Same. She went from child actor to a real force for good in Hollywood. I love her strength and her courage in speaking truth to power.
I came here to say the same thing. Poor Kristen was so visibly uncomfortable with her fame and in her own skin during the Twilight craze. I admire her so much for the strong voice she has become. I think she’s beautiful inside and out.
No lies detected.
The only woman I recall talking about a variation of method was Lady Gaga with that Gucci film, Joker
My personal opinion is that Bradley Cooper kind of messed her up directing her in A Star is Born (like the whole interrupting her line delivery to wipe makeup off her face without asking, for whatever reason, being very controlling in general) so who knows what her process really is.
Ridley Scott really made her into a clownish character in House of Gucci. The fact that Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino phoned it in makes me think they saw the disaster coming.
I’ve always seen method acting as something lesser actors do because it’s “easier” than getting in and out of character every day, ie- a cheap shortcut. I love Kristen’s take on it though, very well articulated.
The few women who are method actors like Charlize Theron and Hillary Swank make it work. Johnny Depp and Dustin Hoffman make it insufferable.
I was thinking that there are women who do do method acting, but they don’t misbehave and they don’t refer to the “method.” And for whatever reason interviewers don’t ask them about it. But I feel the transformation a lot of them make seems to indicate using a technique that could be considered similar to method acting.
Or maybe they do this technique only for certain roles? I feel some variation of it is used by women when Oscar nomination talk comes up though.
I like a lot of what she said but I don’t like the idea of casting acting as “unmasculine.” It would be great to get away from the idea of some things being inherently masculine or not masculine. Masculinity is tough *and* vulnerable. And so is femininity. The idea that an embarassing activity is not masculine (and therefore must be feminine) is incorrect. And i know enough stage perfomers to know that many feel very empowered by what they do. Maybe film actors are different.
I will always stan for KStew — I still feel like she took the brunt of the affair with her director in a very Bill got a hand slap, but Monica was driven down the street while the people chanted shame sort of way.
I find her face fascinating and love her editorial looks — I can’t say I find her that compelling as an actress though.
Same! Not that into her acting, but I really like and respect her and she is so spot on here.
Just read about this. The troupe of having to suffer for the talent of the insane white male director/ actor.
Only men are allowed this “right”, women don’t do this and abuse everyone around them for a role in the name of “genius”
My fave thing about this has been the people on social media arguing #NotAllMethodActors! There are just subjects where people insist you aren’t talking about REAL “subject” and it’s very annoying.
KStew is awesome. I liked the first Twilight Movie. They got ridiculous after that.
I am glad she’s talking about this and is using her platform to shed light into the disparities that actresses have to endure while actors free-wheel it all. However, Kristen Stewart would benefit from some sort of acting technique, tbh. She plays her sighing self into every movie, so this feels cringey.