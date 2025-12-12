Prince William, Ol’ One Pint Willy, had drinks with the Welsh Guards this week

I hate to admit this, but over the course of 2025, I’ve gotten used to Prince William’s ugly beard. Nowadays, whenever I see older, clean-shaven photos of William, he looks weird to me. Now the beard sort of suits him. It makes him look a lot older, and it sort of camouflages his weight loss in the past two years. Anyway, these photos are from Tuesday, but they were seemingly released a few days later. Scooter King had drinks with the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at their barracks. God knows, he loves an engagement where he can drink.
Prince William joined members of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards in enjoying a pint of beer on Tuesday afternoon during a visit to their barracks in Windsor. The future King, 43, tucked into a full festive lunch earlier this week while visiting the guards as part of his position as colonel of the regiment – a ceremonial role he has held since December 2022. It was a position King Charles had held since 1975, with his son and heir taking over three years ago.
After a meal together, William – who is affectionately nicknamed ‘One Pint Willy’ by his cousin’s Zara’s husband Mike Tindall because ‘he is not the best of drinkers’ – then stayed behind to enjoy a beer.
Unlike many of the other visits to the barracks, when the Prince has dressed in full military regalia, the royal opted for a casual outfit featuring a blue blazer and a checked shirt.
The dinner marked one of William’s many engagements this week, the royal having awarded a number of MBEs at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.
One Pint Willy… the Mail loves to poke him every now and then. They know more than they’re saying, and I’ve believed that for years. Meanwhile, it’s true that William has had several events this week – this Welsh Guards dinner was held the same day as William’s visit to Centrepoint, where he received a cake to mark his 20 years as patron. He also hosted an investiture at Windsor Castle. So… three events in one week, he’s really burning the candle at both ends. What’s funny about that is… the Princess of Wales hasn’t been seen since her Christmas concert one week ago. At this point, she doesn’t even bother with a flurry of December events to get her engagement numbers by the end of the year. I guess none of her patronages are hosting Christmas parties? I would love to know how many of those kinds of events she turns down.
Ah yes a drinking event!! His favorite kind of event. Don’t believe for a minute he is one pint Willy. I believe he does a lot of drinking !!
Maybe Tindall gave him that name because after the first pint his personality dive bombs and he turns into (even more of) an arse.
You might be right about that. I guess he could be worse than he already is with just one drink lol.
Well, consider the source – I get the impression that most people wouldn’t be able to keep up with Mike Tindall at a pub.
This gives new meaning to ‘drinking on the job’. William may be a classic dolt but he knows that day drinking with soldiers is a critic-proof engagement. Meanwhile the quiet princess is resting…
Makes me laugh because William’s I’m just a middle class guy like you thing hangs on the hooks of pubs and football. Ignore the multiple foreign holidays a year to the exclusive ski resorts and private island of mustique, or the 4 homes, or that his supposedly “personal” income from the duchy of Cornwall comes from charging charities millions in rent and parking permits, he drinks at the pub! He plays and watches football! He’s one of the lads!
I think he might enjoy the drink a little bit more than is healthy, but I think he primarily enjoys these type of engagements because it makes him seem “normal”. I think he really struggles at formal engagements to not say something boorish, where he can be a little rowdy at these sort of events and if can be laughed off.
As for Kate why should she work more? What real consequence has she seen from not putting in a full amount of work the entire time she’s been married to William? And what real consequence has she seen from barely working in the past 2 years? A new house? New tiara’s to wear?
Even the blowback on Forest Lodge has fallen to the wayside and gotten muted. Until there’s consistent and widespread criticism, they’ll take the heat for a week or two because they know nothing’s going to change.
And yet Harry can connect with everyone at all his events/ give “one of the guys” vibes without taking a single sip.
Scooter needs a good valet and also a makeover
Wonder how much he drank at the lunch itself? Agree he enjoys these “one of the guys” moments.
At least he didn’t show up wearing all those chocolate box medals. Maybe he’s heard the jokes and criticism. “Unlike many of the other visits to the barracks, when the Prince has dressed in full military regalia, the royal opted for a casual outfit featuring a blue blazer and a checked shirt.”
“Full festive lunch” sounds like tab-speak for “piss-up” to me.
Looks more like Wallace every day. I also wasn’t aware “many engagements” meant less than 5. He’s such a worthless loser.
KP really loves those photos of William with a pint in his hand. Is that to show he’s one of the boys?
One Pint Willy, my eye! That’s probably what he has before he even gets out of bed in the morning. I think he likes these events because he has no real friends left and this is his only social outlet.
Someone should warn him to ease up on the alcohol intake, because he does NOT have the brain cells to spare.
I still find his strugglebeard to be pathetic. He’s just so icky.
I wish I had a “job” that included day-drinking. Must be nice!
As for Kate, she’s surely decking the halls of Forest Lodge with the tears of children excluded from the shutdown nature center.
Strugglebeard, for real!
Eh, the beard is still fugly. Nothing’s gonna make Peg look good now. He has the face he’s earned.
Sorry, Kate is busy decorating her new palatial home. Imagine having access to the royal warehouses full of antiques and art! So I guess she and her mother are having a fine time choosing items for their respective parts of the new forever home, and Kate has absolutely no time to do what is supposed to be her job.
I’ve noticed ‘having a pint’ has been William’s engagements more than a couple of times recently. Perhaps stopping by for a pint will be all he does in the future. Once a year, he’ll visit his patronages to have a pint with them. The weekly meeting with the prime minister will devolve into a weekly pint. He will be the one pint king.
Agreed 💯 Will likes to make “work” as fun as possible for him. Leisure activities dressed up as “work” are all he’s equal too really. No gravitas or substance just booze and footie! Aren’t the traditionalists going to deem this down-market? Or is this seen as Will being down to earth and relatable 😘
It’s becoming weird, like he refuses to work unless there’s a beer. Charles attends events and drinks and so does Camilla, and both will go to things like a new distillery opening or something, but there’s not the same feeling that they need to be bribed with a beer to get out and work.
@Becks1 they keep banging on about impact but these events look like jollies? What’s really going on with Wilbur? He hasn’t even started being King and he’s already OVER IT?