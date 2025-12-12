I hate to admit this, but over the course of 2025, I’ve gotten used to Prince William’s ugly beard. Nowadays, whenever I see older, clean-shaven photos of William, he looks weird to me. Now the beard sort of suits him. It makes him look a lot older, and it sort of camouflages his weight loss in the past two years. Anyway, these photos are from Tuesday, but they were seemingly released a few days later. Scooter King had drinks with the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at their barracks. God knows, he loves an engagement where he can drink.

Prince William joined members of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards in enjoying a pint of beer on Tuesday afternoon during a visit to their barracks in Windsor. The future King, 43, tucked into a full festive lunch earlier this week while visiting the guards as part of his position as colonel of the regiment – a ceremonial role he has held since December 2022. It was a position King Charles had held since 1975, with his son and heir taking over three years ago. After a meal together, William – who is affectionately nicknamed ‘One Pint Willy’ by his cousin’s Zara’s husband Mike Tindall because ‘he is not the best of drinkers’ – then stayed behind to enjoy a beer. Unlike many of the other visits to the barracks, when the Prince has dressed in full military regalia, the royal opted for a casual outfit featuring a blue blazer and a checked shirt. The dinner marked one of William’s many engagements this week, the royal having awarded a number of MBEs at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

One Pint Willy… the Mail loves to poke him every now and then. They know more than they’re saying, and I’ve believed that for years. Meanwhile, it’s true that William has had several events this week – this Welsh Guards dinner was held the same day as William’s visit to Centrepoint, where he received a cake to mark his 20 years as patron. He also hosted an investiture at Windsor Castle. So… three events in one week, he’s really burning the candle at both ends. What’s funny about that is… the Princess of Wales hasn’t been seen since her Christmas concert one week ago. At this point, she doesn’t even bother with a flurry of December events to get her engagement numbers by the end of the year. I guess none of her patronages are hosting Christmas parties? I would love to know how many of those kinds of events she turns down.