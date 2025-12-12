Tom Cruise’s space movie was shelved because he didn’t want to ask Trump for a favor

The youths don’t know, but Tom Cruise used to make straight dramas, character ensembles and even romances and lighter comedies. The youths don’t remember because Tom has spent the better part of two decades solely doing action films. He should have aged out of action films years ago, but he’s still going and still developing even crazier, stunt-heavy projects. Well, one of those projects has fallen apart. The “why” of it all is fascinating. Apparently, Tom wanted to make a space movie, but he would have needed cooperation from Space X and NASA. The project was shelved, perhaps forever, because Tom has no desire to work with or ask favors from Elon Musk and Donald Trump.
Tom Cruise didn’t want to ask Donald Trump for a favor to help his ambitious outer space movie blast off, sources tell Page Six. It’s perhaps the latest instance of how Trump can get movies made these days, and how Cruise is allegedly reluctant to court the commander-in-chief.
Back in 2020, Deadline reported that the “Mission: Impossible” star was aiming to shoot a film in outer space with his “Edge of Tomorrow” director Doug Liman, and cooperation from Space X and NASA. Five years later, an insider familiar with the filmmakers told Page Six of the ambitious project: “From what I understand, they would need NASA coordination to do the movie, and supposedly Tom Cruise did not want to ask Donald Trump for a favor. You’d need permission from the federal government.”
The source added, “Tom didn’t want to ask for political reasons.”
Cruise has stayed largely apolitical over the years, and the source said he did not want to alienate fans by starting now. The Washington Post reported earlier this year that Cruise turned down a recent 2025 Kennedy Center honor from Trump, citing “scheduling conflicts.”
A Trump-appointed NASA head previously expressed support for the Cruise space project, even indicating via tweet it could shoot on the International Space Station. But the NASA official and the tweet are long gone, and space insiders tell Page Six there have never been any further discussions inside the space agency about the film.
Universal was reportedly interested in boarding Cruise’s space project. But logistics for the shoot-for-the-moon movie seemed tricky at best, as it was unclear if Cruise, 63, and company could even get insured for a a space-set feature. The star is known for being in great shape and doing his own death-defying stunts. Page Six also heard rumors that the space film hit a snag when Liman failed a physical to launch. But another source said that Liman, 60, is in great shape.
From where I sit, the project probably fell apart for multiple reasons, only some of which were related to Trump, Musk and the state of American politics. But I appreciate that Tom wants absolutely no part of dealing with Trump or asking any of those people for favors or cooperation. It’s true that Cruise is pretty apolitical – he subscribes to Michael Jordan’s “Republicans buy sneakers too” philosophy – but I don’t doubt that he has many personal, professional, financial, moral and ethical reasons for not wanting to cozy up to Trump and the MAGA cult.
Note by CB: Cruise has been cleaning up his image quite a bit, and some of that is genuine. He supports other filmmakers and is known for how professional and hardworking he is. Although it may look like he’s distancing himself from Scientology, he was just at a big Scientology gala in England last month.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’m actually stunned that he’s not MAGA, but good on him. His role in Oliver Stone’s Born on the Fourth of July is one of the most compelling roles in film history, IMO. That movie honestly changed my life as a teenager. Suddenly activism mattered to me. I credit stone Stone not Cruise, but to the point that he actually has solid acting cred.
I’m not. I mean he’s a kook, and if he wants to marry you, run in the other direction but from all accounts, he seems to be a decent person outside of nut bar religion.
Tom and I are the same age so I’ve always been a fan of his work since he started acting clear back in the early 80’s. Some of his films are among some of my all time favorites.
I guess I’ve been able to separate the crazy cult member/cult leadership role with the professional actor/producer/director/advocate for movie crews and fellow actors.
Welp, Tom Cruise is still a nut job, but I have much more respect for him if this story is true.
I think it’s total BS. Between CGI and AI, they have no need to shoot on site at NASA or Space X.
It’s true, he also turned down the Kennedy Center this year.
Well apparently his cult doesn’t want to be any part of the trump cult! Must be like gangs don’t want any part of other gangs lol.
LOL.
That’s what my husband said when I told him this story. I guess it makes sense.
Well you can’t belong to two cults – and he’s otherwise engaged lol
Didn’t he also turn down some sort of Kennedy Center thing or another similar award because of Trump? Good for him.
My pet theory is that Tom Cruise is extremely political when it comes to the issue of political interference with/control over the arts. Like a one issue voter. Tom Cruise LOVES cinema. Say what you want about the man, but dude is most passionate railing about television settings and how they mess up experiencing movies. I don’t know anything about his politics beyond that I believe he is genuinely a “public arts” voter. So, it doesn’t surprise me that he would be extremely upset with Trump, especially everything with the Kennedy Center. I don’t know that he “agrees” with movies with progressive messages, but I certainly think he’s a “they must all be allowed to be made, no matter what the message” kind of artist. Dunno, that’s my theory. Tom Cruise, defender of absolute free expression for artists.
Great theory! I can definitely see this being the case for him
To me it seems like he has two personalities, one professionell, helpful and kind to his co-stars, especially younger ones. Not cosying up to maga ans, as far as I know there has been no rumors of sexuall harrasment in a professionell kontext.
On the other side the cult that practices modern slavery and keeps wifes locked in.
I Wunder if he mentaly splits between those worlds and personalities.
Such a strange dichotomy, isn’t it? He is in and is in some senses a pillar of a very toxic cult and has a lot of the personality traits that go along with that, but on the other hand he has some deeply good human qualities. Such a strange man.
Scientology is very adept at ‘love bombing’ its part of the con L. Ron started. To seduce people into it. Then slowly groom them to give up their autonomy. Then they are trapped into it. With giving everything up to Scientology, money and freewill.
So his kindness has intent. Either to lure people in or he thinks this is how he is saving the world (elite people only).
I am honestly surprised Trump isn’t more Scientology friendly. It feeds into his ideology for dominance and control over all.
We clearly know some things but we’ll never know all the things… It’s so funny / weird how he’s the face of this one criminal cult and has standards regarding this other criminal enterprise.
He has major talent, and I guess he would never have been allowed to reach this level of stardom without having to make unimaginable deals with the devil.
Now I’m really mad at Trump! He nearly made me like Tom Cruise who I always despised for the way he treated his wifes and his authoritarian cult for destroying brains, hearts, and lifes of decent people for decades now!
IDK. Does Mothra make you feel compassion for Godzilla?
Minilla did….The Son of Godzilla… I would die trying to hug him.
It kinda did for me! 😉🦖
I love you both for responding to this with a real analysis of this classic conflict.
SpaceX may be Musk, but NASA is not Trump.
I’ve never worked for NASA but I’ve worked for other federal agencies–land managing ones–that have provided Special Use Permits to movie companies for filming. Nobody ever had to run those by the president for an OK, those decisions are delegated downward.
True but I don’t think we can assume that with this administration. Presidents don’t normally weigh in on corporate mergers either but he is on Paramount-WB-Netflix one. He wants to be able to get his cut of the action and he can’t do that if he isn’t seen as being able to control access to the goodies.
I just wanna say I still love so much Tom & Nicole’s period live movie “Far And Away”. It’s not on Netflix and you have to rent it on amazon. BOOOO and thumbs down for that!!!!!!
It’s still one of my favorite movies too. I love that it’s a little cheesy (the Irish accents, ooof!), but the chemistry between Kidman and Cruise was impressive. Now I need to go rent it on amazon, I haven’t watched it in way too long^.^
I’m so confused by this man – I hope he leaves his cult someday but I guess.they own him.
I do find it hilarious that even the Scientologists can’t stand Trump.
I like most of Tom’s movies, he’s made a couple of stinkers (lookin’ at you Vanilla Sky). I agree with another poster that he was good in Born on the 4th of July. I do not like his Scientology bs but glad he’s not a MAGAt and that he is seemingly anti-Trump and anti-Musk.
That’s too bad. I would have watched the hell out of a Tom Cruise in space movie.